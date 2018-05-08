News On Iran And Venezuela, And Takeda Closes The Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

|
by: SA Multimedia

Summary

President Trump is expected to announce his plan for the Iran nuclear deal.

The US sanctions people close to Venezuelan President Maduro.

Takeda acquires Shire.

Today’s top stories: Investors await President Trump’s Iran nuclear deal decision; the US has issued Venezuelan sanctions to those with ties to President Maduro; and Takeda is set to acquire Shire.

