Marchionne Signing Off In (Almost) Complete Triumph At Fiat Chrysler

CEO Sergio Marchionne has achieved almost the impossible during his tenure at Fiat Chrysler (FCA). The recent Q1 2018 results were just another indication of this. His departure in 2019 now raises questions over who can succeed him and continue the success. It also leaves opens questions on the company's attitude to EV's (electric vehicles) and to its up-market brands.

Results.

There was very little not to like about the figures for Q1 2018:

FCA

Analysts were particularly impressed by:

* Adjusted net profit up 55% to Euros 1.0 billion.

* Adjusted EBIT at Euros 1.6 billion.

*Net industrial debt reduced to Euros 1.3 billion in the quarter. The likelihood of completely abolishing the company's debt this year is probably the most impressive achievement. Critics had scoffed when Marchionne had targeted this at the start of the present 5 year plan.

In 2014 FCA had debts of 10 billion euros. By the end of 2018 Marchionne expects the company to have net cash of 4 billion euros. The company intends to start paying substantial dividends again to reward long-term shareholders.

The guidance looked good, too:

FCA

The Stock Price.

FCA stockholders have much to thank Marchionne for. In what was touted as a tough year for auto manufacturers, the 1 year stock chart shows this clearly enough:

Charles Schwab

Ford (NYSE:F) stockholders may have different feelings about Ford management:

Charles Schwab

As might GM (NYSE:GM) stockholders:

Charles Schwab

It would be hard to find any similar comparison where three industry leaders have performed so differently. Marchionne's emphasis on branding and worldwide reach have put Ford and GM Management in the shade. Their brands are mainly lackluster and their European operations have become loss-making failures.

Even after such a stock price surge, FCA's valuations are ridiculously low. A comparison with the S & P Global BMI Consumer Discretionary illustrates this:

PE = 8.47 (S & P = 17.31).

Price to Forecasted Earnings = 4.68 (S & P = 16.64).

Price to Cash Flow = 3.20 (S&P = 11.70).

Take-Outs from Analyst Call

The analyst call was as interesting as ever when Marchionne is involved. He particularly stressed the progress made in the Latin America region (LATAM) and in debt reduction. In LATAM the company is much better placed than its rivals for when a real recovery occurs. This is especially so because of its state-of-the-art investment in its Brazilian factory at Pernambuco.

On debt, CFO Richard Palmer highlighted the reduction in net industrial debt from Euros 2.4 billion to Euros 1.3 billion. This had led to S & P upping their rating to BB+ and Moody to Ba2. Capex would be held steady due to pre-spending on the 2022 plan. As Marchionne declared:

"We have re-dimensioned".

Observers had been worried by some delays to new launch plans in the USA, especially in the truck business. The company has launched a new Jeep "Wrangler", Jeep "Cherokee" and Ram 1500 truck. Marchionne did not seem too concerned about factory problems:

"I'm not sleeping on the floor. You need to be Elon's age to do that, I'm too old for that crap".

What was clear was management's desire to re-assure investors on the company post-Marchionne. It was stated that investors would be re-assured when they saw the company's plans when the next 5 year strategy was unveiled in June.

Another perceived weakness of the company has been seen in their slow progress in EV's. Marchionne declared further news on this would have to wait for the June meeting. Seeing the high costs for new entrants into EV's, the company's tardiness in this may turn out to be a virtue. Their main activity has been working with Waymo with their Chrysler Pacific Hybrid minivans.

Europe & UpMarket Brands.

Unlike Ford and GM, FCA has a strong position in Europe through its small car strength. However the Fiat business there is relatively low margin. Interestingly even here the higher product branding is key. For instance, in March auto sales in general declined in Italy and Fiat brand sales were down along with the rest of the market. However Jeep was up 78% and Alfa up 17%.

As I have written before, one key way for the company to gain higher margins is through successful re-launches of its iconic Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands.

Recently they have been somewhat tinkering around the edges. Palmer pointed out at the analyst call:

"We revealed some limited editions for Maserati and Alfa as we continue to work on the brand equity and the awareness of these two brands."

Marchionne emphasized that Alfa and Maserati did produce brand synergies for the Group's Jeep Grand Cherokee:

"Those brands today represent a pretty visible assertion of the technical skill level that FCA has been able to develop in the last few years."

The Maserati division has been a success story in recent years. The latest quarter was somewhat disappointing though, as the chart below shows:

FCA

Marchionne admitted:

"I think we sucked at the launch of the Levante... I think the launch of the "Trofeo" which we did in New York about 4 or 5 weeks ago was a reset for the U.S. market. I think I expect a lot more out of the U.S. market for 2018 and 2019".

He was confident of strong Maserati sales worldwide in 2018 and 2019. A key element in this would be the new "Trofeo" model, pictured below:

FCA

As for Alfa Romeo, they have had two new models in the last two years. These have sold well. They are the "Giulia" saloon and the "Stelvio" SUV. I wrote an article in April last year detailing Marchionne's plans and strategy for the brand. Production did increase 62% last year at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Italy at Cassino.

However it has remained a somewhat niche brand. Original projections would have had 8 new models bringing in sales of 400,000 units annually by 2018. The company now targets that number for 2020. That may be optimistic. It is thought unlikely that the brand will be profitable in 2018.

Marchionne stressed how difficult it is to attain high profitability in the current European auto market. He seems to be looking at the high profitability of Mercedes, BMW and Audi models with envious eyes. Alfa and Maserati can improve the position. It will be more difficult to spread their brand identity to North America and Asia to the same extent as the branding success with Jeep and Ram.

Marchionne achieved great brand success with Ferrari (RACE) when he floated it off from FCA. Stockholders have done very well from this exercise, and the Ferrari stock price soared again after recent highly successful results. This year FCA stockholders should benefit again from another floating off, this time of the less sexy Magneti Marelli parts business.

Merger Time

Another uncertainty is the possibility or not of an alliance with another manufacturer. Marchionne has been less vocal on this in the past year or so. An alliance such as the successful Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi one may be the best option. The history of full mergers in the auto industry has not been a happy one. The exception of course is that of Fiat and Chrysler. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi grouping also has a similar problem in that the visionary CEO Carlos Ghosn has no obvious successor.

There has recently been speculation about with whom FCA might merge or form a partnership. Names mentioned have included Ford, Zhejiang Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). Ford seems most unlikely. Zhejiang Geely, holders of the Volvo name, would have many advantages. In fact this could kill two birds with one stone. As Marchionne recently admitted on the sidelines of the Geneva Auto Show:

"In China we have made a number of mistakes in the past and underestimating new energy vehicles in the market has been one."

Previously I have written about the obvious synergies with Volkswagen. An actual mega-merger seems unlikely.

Conclusion.

Vital dates for investors will be the June strategy meeting and Marchionne's departure in 2019. The June event will outline the long-term strategic plan and inform on new architectures, power trains and EV's.

For the past few years I've been recommending FCA as a strong Buy and its stock price has tripled. For me it is now a cautious Buy bearing in mind these two events and the uncertainties they may bring.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.