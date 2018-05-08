Thoughts On Kansas City Southern's First Quarter

However, I am passing on this stock given falling economic sentiment and an underperformance compared to its transportation peers.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) showed that it is able to grow its business in a strong economic environment. Nonetheless, volumes are low and EPS growth is underperforming its peers. Add to that declining economic sentiment and the fact that the stock is trading at a point with a very low risk/reward ratio.



Earnings Are OK

Kansas City earned $1.30 per share in the first quarter. This is 5 cents below estimates but 11% higher than one-year ago. However, the growth rate has dropped after two consecutive quarters of more than 20% growth.

Nonetheless, the company is still in a period of strong growth after bottoming in the first quarter of 2017.

The bad news is that both Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) had much higher EPS growth. Union Pacific increased its EPS by 27% while Norfolk Southern added 30%. However, these two companies were perfectly able to benefit from the lower tax rate in the US. Kansas City also saw its effective tax rate drop to 21% but had to pay more taxes in Mexico. Hence its effective tax rate only dropped from 38.3% in Q1 of 2017 to 34.6% in the first quarter of this year.

Moreover, the company just broke its 2014 revenue record on a twelve months basis. Sales since the second quarter of 2017 have totaled more than $2.6 billion which is slightly more than the record set in 2015 and another strong print since the growth bottom of 2016.

Shipments Are Up Slightly

Total sales increased 5% while total volume increased 1%. Both energy and agriculture were a drag on volume growth given that the company got headwinds from a large utility facility closure in Texas and network congestion. However, the management expects network congestion to ease in the second quarter and beyond. This was also the reason that the operating ratio increased 0.4 points to 65.8%. One reason why the operating ratio was higher is the fact that lower than expected shipments were not able to ease the costs of fixed costs.

Below, I made an overview of the total freight volume of the last few quarters. Total shipments have reached a 1-year low at 1.2% growth which has been caused by an almost 20% decline in energy volumes and 5.3% lower agricultural shipments. Even industrial products were rather weak while both intermodal and automotive showed strong growth numbers.

Moreover, industrial and consumer segments were supported by strong cement shipments and construction demand, while a tight truck market supported higher lumber shipments.

Agricultural volumes saw headwinds from network congestion and lower overall demand.

Outlook

When it comes to the full year of 2018, Kansas City Southern expects to grow shipments in the mid-single digit area.

Moreover, the company expects growth in 80% of its segments for the full year of 2018. Chemicals are likely to continue to benefit from the Mexican Energy Reform which facilitates the privatization of the Mexican energy industry. So far, this measure has grown KSU's energy reform sales from $4 million in Q1 of 2017 to $25 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Furthermore, Kansas City Southern is further getting the benefits from a tighter truck market and consistent car production. Note that car production is consistent and not growing. However, due to new facilities from BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), and Mercedes, it is extremely likely that KSU is able to grow its volumes in 2018.

Both agriculture and energy are further likely to suffer from congestion issues while increasing competition from Texas-based frac sand is putting pressure on energy shipments.

Official analyst estimates have not improved since February of this year. 2018 EPS expectations are stuck at $6.28. 2019 expectations are at $7.08 which indicates another increase of 12.7% compared to 2018.

This puts the valuation at 15 times next year's earnings and 17 times 2018 earnings. It's not extremely cheap nor is it indicating that investors are willing to pay a huge premium for future earnings.

The reason is falling economic sentiment as you can see below. The leading ISM manufacturing has peaked in the first quarter along with leading regional manufacturing surveys. This is the main reason why analysts have not increased their expectations and why it does not matter too much that KSU is not an expensive stock. Sentiment is not supporting a further rally which is a drag on (almost) every cyclical company.

The company's stock price has hit a hard ceiling and has gone nowhere in 2018. Note that I am not predicting a recession, nor am I calling KSU a bad company, I just do not like the risk/reward at these levels.

Takeaway

Kansas City Southern's earnings were no big surprise given the state of the economy. Volumes saw a slight improvement while pricing power allowed revenues to add 5%. The bottom line grew 11% which underperformed the company's competition in the US who all benefited from the tax reform.

Moreover, just like its competition, the company expects shipments to continue growing in 2018 with additional support from a tightening truck market.

The things I do not like about this company is the underperformance in terms of its earnings and stock price (graph below).

Moreover, the stock price is stuck at a critical point while economic sentiment is weakening. While I am not telling long-term investors to sell, I am personally going to pass on this one for now. The risk/reward ratio is just not interesting enough.

