GM's 2018 Proxy Statement: Time To Fix The Flawed Senior Executive Compensation Plan

On April 27, 2018, General Motors (GM) issued its 2018 proxy statement. Sadly, the proxy statement is inordinately convoluted and confusing, and most likely impenetrable for the average GM shareholder (the document runs over 40,000 words or about two-thirds the length of Stephen King's debut novel Carrie). However, we have done the hard work to decipher it and explain in plain English in this article what we believe an engaged GM shareholder needs to know. Based on our analysis, as more fully described herein, our voting recommendations are as follows (note that we make no recommendation regarding Items 3 and 6 in the proxy):

(1) ITEM NO. 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS: Shareholders should WITHHOLD votes from all four directors on the compensation committee, namely Carol M. Stephenson, James J. Mulva, Joseph Jimenez, and Patricia F. Russo.

(2) ITEM NO. 2 - APPROVAL OF, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION: Shareholders should vote AGAINST the approval of, on an advisory basis, the Named Executive Officer Compensation;

(3) ITEM NO. 4 - SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN: Shareholders should vote FOR approval of this proposal; and

(4) ITEM NO. 5 - SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING SHAREHOLDER RIGHT TO ACT BY WRITTEN CONSENT: Shareholders should vote FOR approval of this proposal.

The Power Of Incentives

In this article, we will principally be discussing GM's executive pay plan because in our view this is by far the most important aspect of the proxy statement. Why is this? Because any compensation plan is at its heart an incentive plan (if result A is achieved, pay is X; if result B is achieved, pay is Y); and incentives drive behavior; and behavior drives outcomes for shareholders, employees, customers, etc. Thus, to a substantial degree, the future of the company and its stakeholders depends on the level of rationality or irrationality of the company's compensation scheme, since this determines the behavior of those that work there. On this general topic, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has stated the following:

Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives... I've been in the top 5% of my age cohort all my life in understanding the power of incentives, and all my life I've underestimated it. And never a year passes but I get some surprise that pushes my limit a little farther.

As an initial matter, let's take a step back and consider what exactly is the purpose of executive compensation. Clearly, executives should be compensated in a way that motivates them to work hard to achieve operational results for the company and its shareholders. What executive compensation is NOT for is to reward executives for results that do not ultimately benefit the true owners of the company, the shareholders. In other words, the interests of management and the shareholders must be aligned in order for an executive compensation system to properly serve its ends (heads the shareholders win, so does management; tails the shareholders lose, so does management). If a compensation system results in the clear misalignment of incentives (tails the shareholders lose, yet management still comes out great financially), something is seriously wrong.

Now it would stand to reason that if the financial interests of management and the shareholders were NOT properly aligned, one might expect some of the following things to occur with respect to the subject company:

1. Despite making record profits, the company would fail to raise its dividend for an extended period of time. Note: below is GM's recent dividend track record, inexplicably showing no increase since February 2016 despite the company making record profits during that period:

2. Despite having massive amounts of cash and marketable securities, the company would fail to repurchase a meaningful amount of shares in its most recent fiscal quarter, despite having forward P/E ratio ranking the company towards the very bottom (if not actually dead last) of all companies in the S&P 500 index. Note: GM ended Q1 2018 with over $21 billion in cash and marketable securities, yet only repurchased $100 million worth of its stock (constituting about 1/5th of 1% of all shares outstanding), despite a forward P/E of ~6X.

3. High-level company executives would avoid purchasing shares of company stock on the open market since they could reasonably expect to receive boatloads of free stock courtesy of the shareholders regardless of whether the shareholders make or lose money over time. This buying strike would also signal that they had little confidence in their own leadership abilities and capability to generate shareholder returns going forward. Note: The six named executives in GM's proxy statement (namely, CEO Mary Barra, CFO Chuck Stevens, President Dan Ammann, EVP Mark Reuss, EVP Alan Batey, and EVP Karl-Thomas Neumann) have purchased a grand total of ZERO GM SHARES on the open market over the past two years.

4. Only the threat of a proxy contest would light a fire under the company's management to actually make shareholder-friendly decisions such as instituting a large buyback program or divesting operations that were historically unprofitable (in each case, diminishing the scope of management's empire in order that shareholders might prosper). Note: It took a proxy contest in 2015 to cause GM management to do the obvious and institute a $5 billion stock repurchase program; in addition, GM's management procrastinated about exiting the company's European operations (in which the company had squandered a mind-boggling $20 billion over the previous 17 years) until just days before (coincidence?) Greenlight Capital launched a public proxy fight last year.

5. The company's stock would woefully underperform the S&P 500 index over an extended period of time. Note: Below is a chart showing the performance of GM stock versus the S&P 500 since GM's IPO in late 2010, evidencing GM's 115% underperformance(!) versus the index:

6. Finally (and this might sound truly insane to a layperson), the company would actually spend shareholder money to hire a supposedly "independent" consultant to instruct the company's CEO that for "security reasons" she should be forbidden from flying by anything other than private jet (yes, sadly, you read that correctly). Note: Sure enough, GM has done just that, as shown on page 43 of the proxy:

Brevity: Not The Soul Of GM's Proxy

Our first clue that something may be amiss with the executive compensation plan laid out in the GM's 2018 proxy statement lies in the incredible length and complexity of the document. If a management team wanted the true owners of their company to understand the logic behind the remuneration paid to top executives, the pay plan would be laid out in 4-6 pages of plain, straightforward prose - and, most importantly, it would make rational sense. Recall the famous Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) memo system:

What is Bezos saying? He is saying that less is more, basically ("well structured, narrative text is what we're after", not verbosity). Summarize things coherently yet succinctly. And, most importantly, describe what's more important than what and how things are related.

GM's proxy statement is more or less the equivalent of a 150-slide PowerPoint presentation. The proxy runs a full 80 pages (as indicated above, nearly the length of a novel) with dozens of different sections and various charts and graphs. True, it includes a 2-page Q&A session with the CEO at the beginning of the proxy (which could have been used to present the "Amazon 4-page Memo" for GM), yet nothing therein elucidates why GM's compensation structure makes sense, which should be a main purpose of the proxy. Moreover, the section entitled "Executive Compensation" runs on for 33 pages(!) and includes the following sub-sections:

Overview, principles, elements, performance measures, decisions, policies, practices, report, tables - it just goes on forever. Below is one of the tables from this section, which requires 8 explanatory footnotes. Can the average GM shareholder really be expected to understand what any of this means, why it makes logical sense or how it aligns the interests of management and shareholders? We doubt it.

Critical Analysis Of GM's Executive Compensation Plan

Page 38 of the proxy states that "[t]he Compensation Committee seeks to align the Company's executive compensation program with the interests of the Company's shareholders". However, our analysis leads to the conclusion that this is emphatically not the case; in fact, the opposite appears to be the case. We believe that GM's compensation plan was doomed from the start because the process used to formulate it was completely backwards. On page 42, under the section entitled "How We Plan Compensation", we find the following flowchart:

So, the first step is that management makes its recommendations on how the compensation should work (akin to a self-graded exam). Next a hired gun compensation consultant weighs in, and, in our view, basically rubber-stamps whatever comp structure management has come up with. Why do we assume this? Think about the incentives. You run a compensation consultancy; a company hires you to advise on the compensation plan they have already formulated (which in this case means formulated by the high-level executives regarding THEIR OWN PAY). Are you (as consultant) really going to jeopardize your annually recurring consulting fee by challenging the already-baked plan that management (who is paying your fees, using shareholder funds) has already decided they desire? Of course not, you are simply going to (perhaps after a minor tweak or so, just to prove that you aren't being paid completely for nothing) approve their plan as the best possible one. Finally, after all of the foregoing has taken place (meaning that at this point the executive compensation plan is pretty much set in stone), the people who are actually tasked by the board of directors with structuring executive compensation, namely the members of the compensation committee, show up and sign off on the structure. Note that the flowchart in the proxy statement states that the main task of the compensation committee is to "approve" and/or "review and approve" the compensation structure, not "design" or "develop" or "come up with an optimal structure for" the plan.

Perhaps, though, management could conceivably design a rational compensation plan for themselves so as to align their economic interests with those of the shareholders, right? Is this actually the case with GM's plan described in the 2018 proxy? On page 36 of the proxy, in the section entitled "Our Company Performance", we note that none of the listed bullet points discussing said performance refer to total shareholder return (or TSR) (please see the full performance summary below). In fact, the closest one comes is the reference to dividends and share repurchases (but not to the stock price). This is very telling since if a compensation plan were properly aligned with the interests of shareholders, any "company performance" summary at a bare minimum should show how company performance translated into TSR.

Next, on page 39 of the proxy, under the section entitled "Compensation Program Evolution", we note that GM's short-term incentive plan, or STIP, also includes no relative TSR test; and the long-term incentive plan, or LTIP, only includes a relative TSR test for 25% of the payout:

We believe that if a board of directors truly wanted its senior executives to be aligned with the shareholders (as GM claims repeatedly in its proxy), then all of the STIP and LTIP should be conditioned on a relative TSR test. After all, 100% of the shareholders' overall financial result is measured by the TSR, so why shouldn't management be judged (and compensated) on the same basis? The various metrics that the company instead uses to determine short and long-term incentive payouts refer to adjusted EBIT, adjusted AFCF, global market share, and "global quality". Looking at these four items, clearly, management has discretion in determining whether three out of the four have been met because they are somewhat subjective. The first two are "adjusted" metrics, meaning that management has latitude to "adjust" the numbers until the end result magically falls within pre-conceived targets. With respect to the final metric of global quality, this is also quite "squishy". However, there is nothing subjective about whether the stock price has outperformed or underperformed GM's peer group (assuming, of course, that management has not cherry-picked the peer group composition to flatter their own results in comparison).

Moreover, on page 40 of the proxy, we find yet another problem with GM's compensation structure, namely that for its performance-based LTIP (75% of the total LTIP), payouts are based on a sliding scale from 0% to 200% of the target bonus amounts (rather than, as one might reasonably expect, 0% to 100%):

Look closely at these figures. GM's management receives 100% bonus payouts for attaining performance at the 60th percentile and 50th percentile of the respective metrics. In other words, mediocre results result in full bonuses, which makes absolutely no sense. Only in executive C-suites in corporate America do employees get massively compensated simply for "shooting par". No doubt GM's management would push back on this argument by saying that most companies in their peer group use a 0% to 200% bonus payout ratio range. However, as the old saying goes, just because your friend decides to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge does not mean that you should also (unfortunately, illogicality seems contagious among compensation committees generally today).

And what about that "Peer Group for Compensation Comparisons", which we find listed on page 41 of the proxy? Here it is in all its glory:

Note that the peer group that GM has chosen is totally bizarre. The so-called "peers" for GM "for compensation comparisons" include just a single automobile manufacturer, Ford. That's it. Out of 18 supposed peers, Pfizer, Pepsi, HP, IBM, Dow and Du Pont all make the cut, but not Chrysler, Daimler, BMW, Toyota or Tesla(!). Why would this be? A cynic might guess that the peers GM has chosen above perhaps have higher overall compensation levels than GM's "real" peers in the auto industry. Yet, amazingly, when GM measures its TSR for the small portion of the LTIP that actually has a relative TSR hurdle, suddenly GM's compensation committee deems it appropriate to compare performance with the following "peer group", comprised solely of auto manufacturers:

So, just to recap, when coming up with baseline salary and target bonus levels, GM's comp committee thinks Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), and IBM are good comparisons for GM (setting a very high bar), yet when measuring TSR for LTIP purposes, the comp committee believes that Toyota (NYSE:TM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) are appropriate (setting a lower bar). How convenient (for GM's management, that is).

It should come as no surprise, given the foregoing discussion, that GM's C-suite executives have made out quite handsomely financially during the past three years, during which time the company's share price has barely budged. Below we present the trailing three-year Summary Compensation Table from page 57 of the proxy statement:

Does the above table, evidencing that the top-6 GM executives have received approximately $175,000,000 in overall comp over the past three years, makes any sense in light of the following stock chart (note that the S&P is up over 26% since May 2015 while GM is basically flat)???

(GM might object that we are negatively cheery-picking here since the numbers in the summary compensation table are supposedly subject to "performance" tests that could eventually reduce the actual payout amounts under the STIP and LTIP. However, as we discussed above, the fact that 0% of the STIP and only 25% of the LTIP payouts are dependent on a relative TSR hurdle, combined with the fact that (1) the STIP payouts are largely based on "squishy" adjusted or subjective metrics and (2) most of the LTIP payouts are on a 0% to 200% (instead of 0% to 100%) scale, collectively mean that GM's executives will be highly likely to eventually receive most of - if not even more than (given that the figures above assume a 100% payout under the LTIP, when in fact these payouts could potentially be up to 200% of the targeted amounts) - the compensation outlined in the summary table.)

Given the foregoing, we conclude that the GM senior executive compensation scheme outlined in the 2018 proxy statement does NOT align the financial interests of senior executive management with those of the shareholders and therefore is hopelessly flawed. At a bare minimum, all of the compensation awarded to senior management other than base salaries and any stock option grants should be subject to a relative TSR test (we would recommend zero additional compensation if GM ranks in the bottom TSR quartile, additional compensation reduced by 50% if in the second from bottom quartile and additional compensation reduced by 20% if in the second from top quartile). In addition, bonuses should be calculated on a 0% to 100% scale, not 0% to 200%. We thus recommend that shareholders (1) WITHHOLD their votes from the four members of the compensation committee responsible for approving the plan, namely Carol M. Stephenson, James J. Mulva, Joseph Jimenez and Patricia F. Russo (Item #1 listed in the proxy) and (2) VOTE AGAINST, on an advisory basis, approving the plan itself (Item #2 listed in the proxy).

GM Needs To Separate Its Board Chairman And CEO Positions

Warren Buffett cannily described the typical flawed board of directors/C-suite dynamics at work in many American corporations, and which we believe is evidenced in GM's 2018 proxy filing, in his 1988 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter:

The supreme irony of business management is that it is far easier for an inadequate CEO to keep his [or her] job than it is for an inadequate subordinate. If a secretary, say, is hired for a job that requires typing ability of at least 80 words a minute and turns out to be capable of only 50 words a minute, she will lose her job in no time. There is a logical standard for this job; performance is easily measured; and if you can't make the grade, you're out. Similarly, if new salespeople fail to generate sufficient business quickly enough, they will be let go. Excuses will not be accepted as a substitute for orders. However, a CEO who doesn't perform is frequently carried indefinitely. One reason is that performance standards for his [or her] job seldom exist. When they do, they are often fuzzy or they may be waived or explained away, even when the performance shortfalls are major and repeated. At too many companies, the boss shoots the arrow of managerial performance and then hastily paints the bullseye around the spot where it lands. Another important, but seldom recognized, distinction between the boss and the foot soldier is that the CEO has no immediate superior whose performance is itself getting measured. The sales manager who retains a bunch of lemons in his sales force will soon be in hot water himself. It is in his immediate self-interest to promptly weed out his hiring mistakes. Otherwise, he himself may be weeded out. An office manager who has hired inept secretaries faces the same imperative. But the CEO's boss is a Board of Directors that seldom measures itself and is infrequently held to account for substandard corporate performance. If the Board makes a mistake in hiring and perpetuates that mistake, so what? Even if the company is taken over because of the mistake, the deal will probably bestow substantial benefits on the outgoing Board members. (The bigger they are, the softer they fall.) Finally, relations between the Board and the CEO are expected to be congenial. At board meetings, criticism of the CEO's performance is often viewed as the social equivalent of belching. No such inhibitions restrain the office manager from critically evaluating the substandard typist.

In our opinion, GM's senior executive compensation plan is flawed - and shareholder returns are thereby muted - because of the inherent conflicts in having a board of directors headed by the CEO as its Chairman. When the CEO/Chairman controls the board, presumably the CEO will make sure that the board's compensation committee (which is supposedly in charge of designing the pay plan applicable to the CEO and his or her senior lieutenants) is composed of members that will operate in the manner the CEO wishes. In other words, in this scenario, the CEO/Chairman, rather than "independent" board members, really controls the compensation plan and will often ensure that those occupying the C-suite prosper regardless of how the shareholder's fare (tails the shareholders lose, yet senior management still does great financially). All of the evidence we have from the proxy statement (discussed in depth above) indicates that this exact situation prevails at GM, despite their claims to the contrary of "alignment of management and shareholders".

We, therefore, recommend that if GM shareholders want a board that actually prioritizes their financial interests (rather than protecting the interests of management regardless of whether shareholders prosper), they should vote for IN FAVOR OF Item 4 - SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN, which states in pertinent part as follows:

Shareholders request our Board of Directors to adopt as policy, and amend our governing documents as necessary, to require henceforth that the Chair of the Board of Directors, whenever possible, to be an independent member of the Board. The Board would have the discretion to phase in this policy for the next CEO transition, implemented so it does not violate any existing agreement. If the Board determines that a Chairman who was independent when selected is no longer independent, the Board shall select a new Chair who satisfies the requirements of the policy within a reasonable amount of time. Compliance with this policy is waived if no independent director is available and willing to serve as Chairman. This proposal requests that all the necessary steps be taken to accomplish the above.

The board of directors is supposed to represent (by proxy) the interests of the shareholders as the true owners of the company; indeed, they have a fiduciary duty to look out for the shareholders' interests. Yet how can a board which is chaired by a member of management possibly be expected to prioritize the interests of shareholders vis-a-vis the interests of management when these conflicts? The answer is that it cannot (unless the board chairman is independently a substantial shareholder of the company, such as Bill Gates with Microsoft or Warren Buffett with Berkshire Hathaway). Despite GM's claims in opposing this proposal, having a lead independent director is not enough, since CEO Mary Barra via her role as Board Chairman is in firm control of the company's board.

GM Shareholders Should Be Able To Act By Written Consent

Finally, we recommend that to further promote the ability of the shareholders to protect their financial interests and prevent overreach and/or neglect by incumbent management or board directors, shareholders should vote for IN FAVOR OF Item #5 - SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING SHAREHOLDER RIGHT TO ACT BY WRITTEN CONSENT, which states in pertinent part as follows:

Shareholders request that our board of directors undertake such steps as may be necessary to permit written consent by shareholders entitled to cast the minimum number of votes that would be necessary to authorize the action at a meeting at which all shareholders entitled to vote thereon were present and voting. This written consent is to be consistent with applicable law and consistent with giving shareholders the fullest power to act by written consent consistent with applicable law. This includes shareholder ability to initiate any topic for written consent consistent with applicable law... Taking action by written consent in lieu of a meeting is a means shareholders can use to raise important matters outside the normal annual meeting cycle. A shareholder right to act by written consent and to call a special meeting are 2 complementary ways to bring an important matter to the attention of both management and shareholders outside the annual meeting cycle. More than 100 Fortune 500 companies provide for shareholders to call special meetings and to act by written consent. General Motors shareholders have no right to act by written consent. Shareholders of companies incorporated in Delaware, like General Motors, automatically have the right to act by written consent. However, the GM charter specifically takes away this important right. GM shareholders also do not have the full right to call a special meeting that is available under Delaware law.

Currently, shareholders have just one chance per year to assert their rights as the real owners of GM. Once the annual meeting has passed, however, senior management and the board realize they are "off the hook" (so to speak) for another 365 days. Allowing the applicable percentage of GM shareholders to act by written consent outside of the normal annual meeting cycle for certain corporate actions (such as electing a new board) means that GM's board and management could potentially be on placed on the spot at any time. This, in essence, gives shareholders the right to subject incumbent management and board to a "pop quiz", as it were. We believe that this proposal, if approved, would force these incumbents to keep shareholder interests constantly in mind, in contrast to the current scenario, where they are only held accountable one time per year.

Conclusion

Charlie Munger is 100% correct - incentives drive behavior. If GM shareholders expect to prosper financially (and don't suffer from an incurable case of Stockholm Syndrome), they need a board and management that is actually incentivized to act in their interests rather than pursuing self-centered goals. In order to achieve this happy state, several corporate governance reforms MUST be made at the company. First, GM's senior executive compensation system must be revamped to actually align the interests of the C-suite executives with those of shareholders. Shareholders withholding their votes from the four members of the compensation committee (Item #1) and voting against approval of GM's executive compensation plan (Item #2) at the 2018 annual meeting will send exactly this message of change to those at the top. Furthermore, voting in favor of Item #4 (independent board chairman) and Item #5 (ability for shareholders to act by written consent) will reinforce to them the notion that shareholders intend to control their own destiny. In sum, it is time to forcefully communicate to Chairman & CEO Mary Barra and the rest of the board at the 2018 annual meeting that the status quo is NOT acceptable, that over seven years of a stagnant stock price during a raging bull market is NOT acceptable and that the shareholders, not management or the board, are the TRUE OWNERS of General Motors Company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.