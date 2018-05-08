Weekly Rig Count Report: U.S. Added 11 And Canada Added 1

Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 158 in the U.S. and increased by 4 in Canada.

This past week marked a major milestone for the global energy market as WTI cracked $70 for the first time on early Monday trading. Oil prices were buoyed by the geopolitical tension surrounding Iran and the market has mostly looked past a build in the weekly EIA data to remain bullish on the commodity. Rig counts also showed another week of strong build in the U.S. as producers continue to put rigs into work. We think the story for oilfield services companies remain extremely positive supported by higher oil price and higher rig counts. Producers will likely revise up their capital program for the second half of the year, resulting in incremental demand for drilling and fracking services. We recommend investors to maintain exposures to the OFS group as we watch rig counts grind higher through 2018.

Summary

In the past week, the U.S. rig count increased by 11 to 1032 while Canadian rig count increased by 1 to 86. Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 158 in the U.S. and up by 4 in Canada.

U.S. Rig Count

Oil rig count increased by 9 while gas count increased by 1 last week. The overall rig count continued to show strong momentum given the year-over-year increases, especially oil rigs that increased 131 from last year. We think the trend is clear that the U.S. will continue to see higher production and exports, eventually overtake Russia and Saudis to become the largest oil producer in the world. That bodes well for oilfield services stocks with exposure to the U.S. onshore market, which we believe are in the first inning of a multi-year bull market that will boost revenue and margin.

As oil passed $70 for the first time since November 2017, we see the upward trend to continue through 2018. Where could rig count stabilize depends on many factors but ultimately will be decided by the world's demand for U.S. production? While the U.S. is continuing ramp up production, we see rig count nowhere near its top as producers are still incentivized to keep drilling.

Permian continue to dominate the rig count as capital keeps flowing to the area. We think pipeline takeaway capacity will eventually become an issue but noted that several new pipelines have been proposed.

Canada Rig Count

Canadian energy sector continues to suffer from decade-low investor sentiment. The pipelines are not being built fast enough and the WCS discount is expected to remain significant for the next few years. Canadian oilfield services stocks have been targets of short sellers in the past few years as they bet against deteriorating WCS and AECO discount and lack of pipeline capacity. We think the Canadian drilling and fracking stocks are trading at a significant discount than its U.S. peers but the sentiment is unlikely to improve in the near-term. The short thesis remains intact as the Canadian government struggles to contain the pipeline crisis that has spiraled out of control to some called a "constitutional crisis". We think the resolution of pipeline issue could mark the start of the end of the Canadian energy short play, but the timing of this happening could well be years away.

Rig counts in Canada have been a story of diverging movements between oil and gas rigs. Oil rig count has been increasing at a slow pace while gas rig count continued to slide, further reinforcing our view that liquids-rich areas are growing at the expense of dry gas properties. We continue to believe that the overall Canadian rig count will stay flat through 2018 but the shift to oil and liquids play will continue to play out driven by deteriorating gas prices.

Author's note: Follow us for more oil and gas information in the future. You should also read our recent publications on oilfield services stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.