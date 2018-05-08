Marriott International: Dividend Raise And Expected Earnings Beat Follow An Impressive 2017

The business and why you should buy

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is a leading global hotel chain that operates, manages and franchises properties around the globe. On May 4, the company announced that they were raising their quarterly dividend by 24% to $0.41 per share.

On top of that, the company is expected to beat estimates when they release their Q1 earnings report today, May 8, after the market close. The expectation to beat is shown through positive estimate revisions leading up to the earnings release as well as a solid 2017 that showed growth in all of the key metrics. With the share price of MAR consolidating in a bull flag pattern for most of 2018, a solid earnings beat could send share prices exponentially higher in the coming sessions and close to my $150 price target.

2017 Performance

MAR finished off an impressive 2017 by growing all of their key metrics YoY for the fifth consecutive year. According to their 2017 10-K, revenue grew 34% to $22.89 billion from $17.07 billion in 2016. This increase was aided by a positive global economy and the increase in desire to travel by the younger populations. Operating income grew to $2.36 billion, up from $1.37 billion in 2016 and operating margins continued to expand, now at 11% up from 10.27% the year prior. The company finished 2017 with an adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion, up 8% from 2016 and adjusted EPS grew at an impressive 32% to $4.36 per share.

Strong RevPAR

RevPAR increased across all regions for MAR in 2017. Worldwide RevPAR increased 3.1% for the year while North America saw a 2.1% increase. On the company's Q4 earnings call, CEO Arne M. Sorenson attributed this growth to the hurricane and disaster relief needs around the globe and the desire of younger populations to travel with a good global economy offering more opportunity. The company's loyalty program, currently at 110 million members, has proven to be a success to drive sales as well and continues to attract new members. The company expects this RevPAR growth to continue into 2018 with an expected 1% to 2% growth in North America, 3% to 5% growth outside of North America and 1% to 3% growth worldwide.

(Source: Marriott Investor Relations Quarterly Presentation)

Risks

As always with real-estate and lodging companies, there are some significant risks to the profitability of MAR. The first and most obvious risk would be an economic downturn either in the United States or globally. MAR relies heavily on the willingness of consumers to spend money on travel and accommodation and any negative change in the economy could affect their willingness to spend money. MAR is also at risk to competitors and the rise of companies such as AirBnB that can take market share from the typical hotel accommodation companies. According to a Forbes.com article, the entry of Airbnb into the market resulted in 1.3 percent fewer hotel nights booked and a 1.5 percent loss in hotel revenue. The rise in these companies makes booking accommodations much easier and MAR is working on leveraging technology to make bookings easier as well.

Looking ahead

Despite the risks mentioned, the future looks bright for MAR as management has done a very good job at innovating their business, renovating older properties and leveraging their brand moat to consistently drive sales and increase RevPAR over their competition. Analysts continue to revise estimates for MAR and the company continues to beat and improve YoY. It's also important to note that the company continues to increase their free cash flow which can be used to re-invest, remodel, and acquire potential targets in the future to increase market exposure and further gap the competition.

Valuation

Shares of MAR currently trade at a P/E of 37.78 with a forward P/E of 21.93. With a PEG of only 1.51, signs continue to point towards more growth into the future. As stated in my intro, analysts see the signs as well as there has been a significant number of upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days for not only the quarter but the full 2018 fiscal year.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

On top of this, all 25 analysts covering the stock have a positive sentiment with 11 rating a HOLD, 8 rating a BUY and 5 consider MAR a STRONG BUY. The average price target among them is $146.95 leaving shares trading at a 7% discount.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Summary

MAR has shown consistent growth YoY dating back to 2011 by continuing to improve their key metrics each year through innovation and implementation of their business strategy. They have been driving to increase market exposure through the addition of additional properties and continue to increase the number of rooms available around the globe.

On a technical level, the daily chart shows the share price trading in a bull flag pattern that is looking to break to the upside. A positive earnings report on Tuesday should send prices through resistance and headed for new highs.

With the expectation of a positive beat and the company being positioned for solid growth in 2018, I have a personal price target of $150 for MAR. With how well the company has performed compared to competition and their very wide brand moat, I believe MAR could see this price within the next one to two months.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MAR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.