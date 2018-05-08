In A Still-Challenging Market, Chubb's Strengths Stand Out

Chubb's pricing commentary was surprisingly positive, but book value growth may still underwhelm in 2018 and it will take time to build up the small-account business.

Insurance has been one of the worst-performing segments of the finance sector, and Chubb’s (CB) superior quality hasn’t shielded it, as the shares are down about 4% over the past year and down about 10% year-to-date. While claim inflation and lower reserve releases are issues, as is the fact that last year’s catastrophe losses didn’t resolve the excess capacity issue in the industry, Chubb’s market position seems to be affording it above-average pricing power and the company’s capital position gives the company options to fund organic growth, M&A, or capital returns to shareholders.

I believe $145 to $155 is a fair price for Chubb shares, but investors will need to have some patience for this sector to come back into favor, as book value growth reaccelerates in 2019.

Good Premium Growth And Cost Control

Although Chubb did beat expectations for the first quarter, most of that beat was lower-quality and driven by a lower expense rate. The underlying loss ratio wasn’t bad, though, even though rising legal and medical claims costs are becoming more noticeable in the industry, as are falling reserve releases.

Gross premiums rose 4%, while net premiums rose almost 6% this quarter on better pricing. Chubb’s largest, segment, North American Commercial P&C, saw sluggish premium growth (up less than 3%), but North American Personal was up more than 6% and Overseas General was up more than 8%. Chubb’s smallest P&C businesses, North American Ag and Global Reinsurance, saw premiums rise 77% and fall 3% respectively. Life insurance premiums rose almost 7%.

Underwriting income fell 19%, with an 18% drop in P&C underwriting income. Although the reported combined ratio worsened by about two and a half points, the underlying combined ratio improved 40bp on a small decline in the loss ratio and steady expenses. North American Commercial’s underlying combined ratio improved 90bp, and Overseas improved 140bp, while Personal worsened by 140bp. Cat losses were higher than last year, while reserve releases were modestly smaller.

All told, segment income declined 8% and after-tax operating income declined 7%, pushed down by the higher cat losses, while book value per share increased more than 4%.

Surprisingly Positive Pricing Comments

Relative to what some peers like Travelers (TRV) and Arch Capital (ACGL) said with their earnings reports, Chubb’s pricing comments seemed comparatively strong.

Overall major account pricing was up almost 2%, and up 4% in March. Property rates are seeing a sharp rebound (up 13%), while casualty pricing is softer overall (up around 2%), but general and specialty casualty was up about 3%. Those casualty comments are particularly interesting to me given Arch’s commentary that it was deemphasizing a lot of casualty business given prospective returns. Excess and surplus pricing sounded very healthy (up more than 5%), with once again better pricing in property than casualty.

Middle-market pricing was up just 1%, and maybe this is the best way to reconcile the differences between various companies’ comments. With 1% growth in property and 2% growth in casualty for these smaller business lines, more of Chubb’s pricing leverage is coming from larger accounts, where it has a much larger presence than peers/rivals like Travelers and Arch. It’s also noteworthy that workers comp continues to decline – a bigger issue for companies like Travelers, Hartford (HIG),and W.R. Berkley (WRB) given their exposures to worker’s comp.

Last and not least, international pricing wasn’t all that impressive overall (up 1%), but individual lines and regions were all over the map – with weak property in the UK (down 2% versus up 3% overall), but stronger financial in the UK (up 4% versus 1%) overall.

Ready For The Next Steps

I strongly encourage investors who are curious about the insurance sector to read the shareholder letters produced by Chubb Chairman Evan Greenberg. In his most recent letter, he noted the prospects for improving pricing across the business. He also discussed 2017’s cat losses – while they were significant, losses of that nature are priced into the company’s models and he regards 2017 losses as somewhere between a 1 in 5-year event and a 1 in 10-year event.

Last and not least are Chubb’s strategic priorities. Growing the company’s small account P&C business seems like a clear priority for management, and that’s not especially good news for the likes of Hartford, Travelers, and W.R. Berkley. The Chairman also noted that they are ready and willing to do another large M&A transaction, but valuation is a challenge at the moment.

Chubb (and its predecessor ACE) has never been a company to do deals just for the sake of doing deals. They’re not likely to overpay, and particularly not for an asset that isn’t deeply strategically significant. As far as what Chubb might target, I think building up its international insurance capabilities (particularly Latin America and/or Asia) and building up its small-account capabilities would be the major priorities/goals.

The Opportunity

Rising claim inflation is something to watch, particularly as reserve releases shrink and climate change may lead to more significant cat events in the future. Pricing, too, bears watching as this has been one of the key pressure points in recent years. All in all, though, I think Chubb is in very good shape today, and I expect book value growth (a surprisingly meaningful driver of share price performance) to start reaccelerating in 2019.

While 2018 may well be a sort of “blah” year, I think the long-term earnings growth outlook is strong, and I believe Chubb can generate long-term growth in the high-single digits, supporting a discounted adjusted cash earnings fair value in the mid-$140s. I also like to use ROE-driven book value multiples in valuing insurance stocks, and I believe Chubb’s ROE merits a 1.4x multiple today, or a fair value in the mid-$15s.

The Bottom Line

With the underperformance of many insurance stocks, GARP/value-oriented investors seem to have some solid choices today. Chubb certainly deserves a look. While I do have some concerns that the share price could continue to languish during 2018, I think the medium to long-term outlook is brighter and I think long-term investors will be happy to own Chubb.

