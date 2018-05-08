Shopify And Square: The Art And Science Of Investing In High Growth IT Vendors

Shopify and Square - The good, the sensational and the superlative

This past week was perhaps the apogee of the earnings season, at least in tech. So many companies, so little time. There has been a consistent theme in the plethora of earnings reports that have cascaded endlessly through the ether. Most companies are enjoying their best quarter in years with exceptional revenue growth, strong operating cash flow and rising earnings. The other side of that picture has been the lackluster response to earnings. Just because it's apropos to mention, it seems that Apple (OTC:APPL) shares are seeing a very muted response to its quarter, so much better than feared by so many, so vocally. (Not following Apple in detail, there are some who say the quarter was just good enough-but the quarter was certainly better than some of the negative whispers emanating from brokerages and elsewhere). Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) blowout quarter has been greeted, basically by a yawn. And Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares, despite the best quarter for that company in decades, are actually below where they 2 weeks ago.

I don't think writing about the large-cap growth names above at this point is likely to enlighten most readers significantly. There are many articles-too many perhaps-on SA and elsewhere, a host of brokerage commentaries, TV interviews, YouTube presentations and chat board encomiums to enlighten anyone remotely interested in these companies. I could, I suppose write about market dynamics, and indeed in writing the article to follow, I do have to drag in some commentary about the market; stocks do not exist in a vacuum.

I was struck a few days past by reading a piece on SA regarding Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). The author recounted many of the metrics that SHOP had achieved this recently past quarter but then concluded he wanted to buy the shares in the low $100 range. The author noted that SHOP's growth has been exemplary, and at its scale, is exceeding growth rates of any other IT vendor, but that wasn't enough. I do think the author missed a couple of salient trends, but then again, I am sure I will as well. But the issue that I found a bit more off-putting than analytical judgements had to do with the commentary that there were plenty of other investment equivalents that have a lower EV/S ratio. And so there are. And of course, the author reprised, at least in part, the issues about our president and his tantrums about Chinese imports, which are certainly a part of the business model for some SHOP customers-the so-called drop-ship paradigm.

For some investors, it can be difficult to buy shares in highly valued IT vendors. There is a sign/advertisement that JetBlue Airlines (NASDAQ:JBLU) posts within many web pages and on the TV screens in seatbacks to the effect that no one ever likes to pay full price for an airline ticket. Not much quarrel with that. And, so far as it goes, most investors want to buy the next…well Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) or Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) or Arista (NYSE:ANET) or Shopify or Square (NYSE:SQ) before it becomes recognized as so-called "growth aristocrat."

The problem with that philosophy is that an emerging growth story often fails at some point along the way. In the venture cap world, a batting average of 20% or 30% is OK because one of those successes can appreciate ten-fold or more, and that makes up for the misses and the also-rans. In the public equity markets, the only way that I know of to have one of those 10-baggers is to buy and hold and not to be fixated by valuation. OK, I do not always follow my own dictum and in another time or place I could share numerous names that I have bought and sold because they spiked higher, or their valuation was too high or…the reasons for disposing of highly valued, high growth names is endless.

Over the years, and unlike the JetBlue passenger, I have come to believe that it is far better to pay full-price for my ticket on a growth equity, if that is what it costs, then attempt the feat of trying to find a growth company at some supposed discount that is "almost as good." It is worth repeating that time and time again in tech, market share matters and the company with the leading market share will wind up with a disproportionate share of the profits and likely a disproportionate share of the growth in a particular space. No one is going to accuse the valuation of SHOP of being modest. Depending on one's estimates, the shares are perhaps selling now at around 9X or 10X EV/S based on a realistic expectation of revenues most likely to be achieved in 2019. But what is better as an investment-SHOP shares selling at what appears to be a stretched valuation to some now, SHOP shares before the company was recognized as the category killer in its space or shares of a modest growth business such as PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) - just as an example.

At the moment, I do not own shares in SHOP or in Square - simply put because I sold them too soon. But while I certainly look for bargains and opportunities, and take them where they exist, I would actually be reluctant to buy SHOP shares if they fell by another 15% to the low $100's range. The reasons for the shares depreciate to that extent would almost certainly be such that either overall stock market valuations were under pressure because of geo-political factors or because the SHOP story, so to speak, was being severely challenged by either competition, a change in the demand picture for the solutions SHOP offers or a failure of the company's business model. I like SHOP shares as they are today; down about 19% since they made an all-time high in March, but still up a healthy 50%+ over the past year.

A review of the Shopify quarter

The quarter reported by Shopify this past week, was its 11th quarterly report since going public-and its 11th quarter of beat and raise. It suggests that investors should not put too much stock in what appears to be conservative guidance. This is also the first quarter that guidance was articulated by a new CFO, Amy Shapero. I think it is fair to assume, that Ms. Shapero was even more cautious than the prior CFO, Russ Jones in forecasting company results.

A brief review of SHOP's results shows a growth re-acceleration, centered on what the company calls merchant solutions, which grew by 75% year on year. Much of this increase was driven by the company's revenues from ancillary services such as capital and shipping, but the company also achieved strong growth in processing fees on the gross merchandise value transacted through its platform.

Subscription solutions revenue grew by 61%. Shop doesn't provide the details of its subscription solutions revenue mix every quarter, but on a qualitative basis, the company substantially increased additions to its base of Shopify Plus users.

The company grew its gross profit margin from 57% to 58% despite some notable headwinds impacting that metric, as the company moves its infrastructure to AWS and maintains duplicate infrastructure for the next several quarters while accelerating depreciation on its current investment in company data centers. Over time, gross margins are likely to continue to grow as duplicative spending will abate and the company will continue to derive more of its revenue from high margin sources such as Capital and Shipping and the other services that can be acquired through the ecosystem.

Last quarter, the company increased its operating expenses by 65% on a GAAP basis, slightly below its rate of revenue growth. Sales and marketing costs rose by 67% and general and administrative costs rose by 40%. The company is recruiting developers at a prodigious rate. GAAP research and development costs rose by 81%. As is typical these days, hiring lots of developers means that stock-based compensation will rise more than commensurately. In fact, stock-based compensation for research and development more than doubled and this enabled the non-GAAP research and development ratio to be contained to 17% of revenue.

Many readers may wonder what creates a competitive moat for SHOP. Basically, the company's moat has been created by a rapid introduction of new products coupled with the company's ecosystem. Spending money on research and development is a competitive tool that this company has successfully utilized on countless occasions. This year, the company is focused on developing versions of the product in many languages, a tedious and expensive undertaking, but one which significantly expands the company's TAM.

At this point, SHOP is not generating cash and while cash flow is likely to modestly exceed GAAP profits going forward, the difference is small. That said, the company has a cash balance of $1.6 billion at this point in the wake of its share sale in February. The CFO, in her script, said that she was "a big believer in the strategic benefit of optionality. So we will ask you now to stay tuned on that front as the year progresses." Presumably that means the company will use part of its cash balance to make acquisitions that extend the company's product offering. One reason to imagine that growth will significantly exceed the company's 50% expectation is the expectation that this company will be adding some inorganic growth to its revenue base.

It is probably worth noting at this point, that the strong performance of Shopify Plus is going to have a material impact on financial results as the year progresses. While the number of new accounts last quarter was more or less consistent with prior net customer adds (although better than expected because of seasonality), Shopify Plus net adds showed a strong increase. The basic Shopify offering costs $29/month and that is the one chosen by the vast majority of merchants. Shopify Plus starts at $299/month and goes up from there. Shopify Enterprise starts at $2000/month. The financial implications of increasing Shopify Plus users are probably underappreciated at this point, and will have, I imagine, a noticeable impact on growth. Some new Plus customers that were closed in the quarter included UGG, Sportsac, HarperCollins, Colgate-Palmolive, Nestle, and PepsiCo/Lay's where users can customize the packaging of potato chips. The need to put one's face on a bag of potato chips is something that baffles the understanding of this writer-but as the saying goes, whatever. The point is that these kinds of customers spend tens of thousands of dollars each month. Overall, Monthly Recurring Revenue grew by 57% year on year to $32.5 million, and most of that increase was driven by Shopify Plus which now accounts for 22% of MRR up from 17% in the year earlier quarter. One of the reasons to be optimistic about this company exceeding guidance is the very strong MRR metric; MRR is now accounting for almost 40% of projected full year revenues.

As many readers are doubtless aware, Shopify shares have been a focus of Andrew Left and his Citron Research. That company has suggested that Shop shares are overvalued and that it has a flawed business model. Citron has also attempted to link SHOP with the Facebook (FB) data scandal. Rather than reprise all of the scurrilous drivel and so-called research advanced by Citron at this point, I will focus on the issue of Shop and its drop ship customers-something that may be a legitimate concern of some. Shopify offers a service called Oberlo. Oberlo is a service which essentially allows entrepreneurs who want to start a Shopify store, to set it up and start importing product in less than 30 minutes. Presumably that 30-minute metric doesn't include this writer who is rarely successful in using elements of new wave technology.

In any event, Oberlo has gotten lots of interest and lots of publicity and it is certainly a factor in Shopify achieving strong new customer statistics. But it is still tiny in terms of its revenue impact-far less than some have speculated, based on what the company's CEO said on its conference call. It is not the main thrust of the company and the company's success going forward is not going to be predicated on developing a new revenue source of customers paying $29/month so they can import Chinese printers.

In addition to Oberlo, and perhaps as an adjunct to that service is something that is offered called ePacket. ePacket is a service that has made possible faster deliveries from countries like China, HK and Korea to US e-commerce sellers. It is definitely another factor in encouraging entrepreneurs to set up Shopify stores to import products from China. It is cheap, and easy and most of all offers a very quick way of importing products from that part of the world. But again, it is far too easy to create a straw man around ePacket and suggest that plans the Trump administration may have to limit its utility might affect SHOP. At the least, those concerns would seem to be a gross exaggeration of any likely impact from modifying the capabilities of ePacket on SHOP's current business. I am far more inclined to believe the input that the CEO of this company imparted on these subjects during its conference call than the innuendos and half-truths on offer by Andrew Left and some of his colleagues. While Oberlo and ePacket are certainly services that have added to the growth Shopify, they are not central elements in the company's business strategy and certainly not elements of undue risk in owning the shares.

Shopify's valuation

Are Shop shares overvalued? I don't think they are. I am not going to try to construct a detailed financial model with a DCF analysis as has been done by one author on this site. I simply do not have the detailed data to do so and I think models are no better than the variable they contain with minimum confidence. What I do believe, is that Shop is showing substantial operating leverage at scale, and that it continues to be a category killer. Clearly, this quarter's gross margin attainment in the wake of a strong headwinds from accelerated depreciation of existing data centers coupled with the use of both Amazon and on-premise infrastructure needs to be carefully considered. And the fact that SHOP has upped its development spending by 81%, far from being a negative should more logically be thought of as an expression of the company's opportunities which are increasing substantially. The potential leverage at scale is increasing rather than decreasing.

There really are and have been many competitors in SHOP's space and that is true since I first wrote about the company and its prospects. Its attainments have been made in the midst of many competitive offerings. The other day, a viable competitor in this space, with several hundred thousand paying users, Weebly announced it was being acquired by Square. Is that going to have a material impact on SHOP? I doubt it. Square needed more of a multi-channel capability beyond selling to physical stores and remote payment points. The amount of overlap between Square and Shop has been small and it probably will remain small.

So, the basic question in evaluating valuation is the potential growth of the company. It is almost certainly more than 50% for the next couple of years. I think a 2019 revenue estimate that tries to capture some of the growth opportunities of this company as well as the impact of likely acquisitions, based on the huge war chest the company has amassed for that activity, is probably around $1.6 billion. The company's enterprise value, after today's 8% share price appreciation is about $12.3 billion. So, I think the EV/S based on next year's revenues is about 7.7X. Yes, valuations of most tech names have shown some propensity to contract so far this year, and that may continue to be the case, depending on the track of interest rates or other potential risk elements. But I think the EV/S of this company, looking out just a year or so, is quite reasonable and suggests plenty of potential alpha. I think the shares should be bought by anyone constructing an optimal long-term growth portfolio.

Square - A strong start to another strong growth year.

The stock market can be a demanding mistress. Sometimes a company reports a blow-out number, dramatically raises guidance and the shares still turn out to put in a negative or mediocre performance. And in a single sentence, that is about what happened to Square's shares in the wake of a very strong quarter. Square has defied the conventional wisdom regarding compressing growth rates as a business scales. This is actually the 4th quarter in a row in which its growth rate in adjusted revenue has accelerated. It reached 51% last quarter compared to 39% adjusted revenue growth in the 1st quarter of 2017 and beat prior net revenue expectations by about 5%. (Most analysts measure this company in terms of growth rate and profitability by looking at its adjusted revenue, as opposed to net revenue). The company increased its percentage growth forecast for Q2 from 39% to 49% and it increased its full year growth forecast from 34% to 44%. Somewhat incredibly, Andrew Left got wrong footed once again-his ignorance about so many of his targets is overwhelming and the attention he receives for sensationalist nonsense is perhaps an indication of the lack of current journalism standards.

I had personally given up on writing about Square shares when some investors decided it was a bitcoin vehicle and bid up its price based on the price of crypto-currencies. Square, for better or for worse, is not a crypto-currency analog; its adjusted revenue contribution from bitcoin transactions was all of $200k last quarter and while that amount will grow significantly, it has little to do with the company's prospects and future growth rate.

Why is Square showing accelerating growth at scale?

The principle reason to buy Square shares is based on the company's ability to re-accelerate growth at scale. To the extent that such performance resonates with investors, as it does with this writer, is the extent to which the company's shares are attractive. The company is enjoying growth re-acceleration because of the ancillary services, which actually grew 98% year on year (24% sequentially) last quarter. Square is attracting larger sellers and they come to Square not because it processes payments better-although it is certainly competitive in that regard-but because of the company's ecosystem. Adjusted revenue from the larger sellers grew by 60% last quarter. At this point, subscription and service-based revenue has reached $97 million and was 32% of adjusted revenues last quarter. Square is no longer really a specialized payment processor and while it GPV growth of 31% is not inconsequential, and it wouldn't have an ecosystem if it didn't process payments, the reason for its growth are the many offerings from its ecosystem. In addition, the company generated 60% growth in its hardware revenue which was 4.5% of adjusted revenues last quarter. At this point, Square is not making money on its POS hardware but it has been a tool with which it has been able to attract larger sellers, who, on average, consume a far greater proportion of high margin services compared to the average Square customer. Much of the growth in services revenue came from the instant deposit service, the Caviar food delivery service and Square Capital. I have reviewed these services at some length in prior articles. But it is probably worth reviewing again, an optimal use case for Square.

I happen to have a sweet tooth and that has led me to patronize an artisan bakery in New York City called Mille Feuille. The bakery uses Square to process transactions in its two locations. But it has also used Square Capital to help it finance remodeling and to finance other capital expenditures. And it has used instant deposit to gain rapid access to funds. As it happens Mille-Feuille will be using the Seamless service for taking orders on-line and for deliveries-but it could use Square's on-line ordering and delivery service called Caviar. And it could use the Square payroll service as well. It does use Square for some primitive analytics and to deliver offers to some customers, but it could enlarge its consumption of Square software.

I am amused at least at some level, that Mr. Left and his minions think investors do not understand Square and think it is a bitcoin play. It may be that some investors do not understand the entirety of the potential Square value proposition. It is far beyond taking bitcoins as a medium of payment and much more about helping physical sellers automate their back-office requirements. The reason that growth has been re-accelerating, even at scale, has to do with all of the capabilities that Square can offer beyond payment processing-and frankly it is still in the top of the first in terms of its potential exploitation of those opportunities. The fact that Square can offer sellers both instant deposit, and capital advances puts it in a different position when compared to other IT vendors offering a remote payment terminal. And its ecosystem of literally thousands of applications that users can access, is another part of the ability that Square has to distinguish itself from competitors.

Square, as mentioned earlier in this article, has announced the acquisition of Weebly, to propel the company into the non-bricks and mortar component of e-commerce Square has partnered with Weebly for some time, but owning is a different level of engagement when compared to partnering. Many Square users will want to be able to create a web presence using a Square branded solution, and Weebly is a good way of providing that, and providing a multi-channel approach for Square sellers.

Most recently Square's shares were impacted by some announcements regarding Amazon Pay. Needless to say, anything with the word Amazon leads investors to concerns about competitive encroachment. But again, Square is about far more than accepting remote payments at this point, and Amazon's strategy doesn't seem to be focused on developing a holistic service for small business merchants comparable to what they can get from Square.

Why is Square not increasing its earnings estimates and what does that mean for valuation.

Essentially, Square increased its revenue estimate for this current year by about $100 million but did not increase its forecast for EBITDA. Initially, when Square reported its results and provided its forecast the shares were under pressure, as the net impact of how the guidance was provided lead to a reduction in the Q2 EPS estimate. It took a while on the following trading day for the shares to shake off their weakness, and even now, despite the strong beat on revenue coupled with a massive increase in the company's forecasted growth rate, the shares are where they were before the earnings release while the market has shown some buoyancy.

Simply put, Square is taking the additional revenues it expects to generate, and which will no doubt come with very high incremental gross margins, and upping its bets on product development and sales and marketing. The company CFO, Sarah Friar suggested during this last conference call that the company has many strong, ROI positive investment opportunities. The focus of these opportunities is going to be the expansion of Square's omni-channel offerings, financial services and international. These opportunities are ones that are supposed to drive incremental growth in 2019 and beyond. The current growth rate estimate most recently published by First Call for 2019 is just 30.6%. I think it is far more likely that Square is going to be able to grow at a 40%+ rate next year, after growing in the 45%-50% range this year including a few hundred basis points of growth from the pending acquisition of Weebly.

One of the more interesting questions during the conference call came from an analyst who wanted to know with the company's former projection of long-term 20%-25% growth, which really is a key determinant in valuation. While not answered explicitly, the CEO, Jack Dorsey, suggested that the company has developed a strategy and tactics that are going to have a material impact in terms of increasing the growth rate and the CFO talked about the contrast between 20%-25% and 44%. Basically, she said, "read my lips," and this will probably turn out better than the Republican campaign slogan in 1988.

It is more than a bit difficult to forecast a long-term growth rate for a set of solutions that have never before existed. What smaller businesses can do with Square today is not something that could be done using any available alternatives in the recent past. If nothing else, the availability of cash both instantly and through Square Capital has never been something that users could access. And Square, as well as SHOP, has made it substantially easier for entrepreneurs to set up a business that can focus on retail expertise as opposed to having to deal with all kinds of back-office and cash flow issues.

In this quarter's letter to shareholders, Square calls out a business in the UK that had been unable to accept cards because of costs. Square's offerings allowed him to economically accept cards again, and it facilitated the sale of a set of Square hardware as well. It is those kind of use cases that will work wonders in terms of retaining this customer as a Square user into the foreseeable future. That is not the kind of demand growth that is easy to measure.

At this point, I think Square revenues over the next 12 months are likely to reach around $1.6 billion and will probably reach above $2 billion in calendar 2019, compared to the prior First Call consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The company currently has a market capitalization of $19.7 billion and an enterprise value of $19 billion. While that is an EV/S ratio of almost 12X on the next 12-month revenue estimate, this company has achieved some moderate level of non-GAAP profitability unlike many other newer IT vendors. And the company's torrid growth opportunity is reducing the EV/S ratio rapidly; I project that it is less than 10X for calendar year 2019.

At this point, neither cash flow from operations or earnings has reached a level that might support the company's valuation, at least in the opinion of this writer. That said, however, the company is efficiently run and has managed general and administrative costs carefully, and the ROI of its newly funded investments is likely to be substantial.

Square shares remain a bit controversial with First Call reporting recommendations that include 16 buys and 13 holds. I think that ratio provides investors with the opportunity to see additional banks raise their rating on these shares. Now that a certain amount of the bitcoin hype has dissipated in the wake of the latest quarterly report, I think that investors are gain poised to earn significant positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHOP, SQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.