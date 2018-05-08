Novo Nordisk: An Objective Analysis

In January 2017, I analyzed the major pharmaceuticals sector which resulted in a buy recommendation for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). The analysis included a target price, which was hit in September.

I looked at the company again in October and new financials led to a new valuation, and as it turned out, a new, higher price target. This was achieved in January 2018, shortly before the market started to stumble.

The financials for 2017 are out and it is time to look at the stock objectively once again.

Portfolio

I usually perform analyses with a group of peers. There's a number of benefits: it gives me the opportunity to benchmark, compare, and I might see another, better opportunity.

I added two new stocks to the portfolio, one because a reader requested it, the other because I was now including OTC stocks. Here are the members:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company (ADR) (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Novo Nordisk A/S Sponsored ADR Class B

Novartis AG Sponsored ADR (NVS)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Roche Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (new to the portfolio) (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Sanofi Sponsored ADR (SNY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (new to the portfolio) (OTCPK:TKPYY)

Analysis Components

I'm looking at the following metrics:

1) Quality of earnings

2) Year over year growth in earnings

3) Valuation

Quality of Earnings

Evaluating a company's quality of earnings can give you insight into the reliability of their financial statements and in particular, their earnings. Before I look at anything else, I look at the earnings quality. Great earnings growth or a good PE ratio doesn't mean much when the quality of those earnings is low.

My Q of E system (based on the work of Lev & Thiagarajan, two academics) has eight metrics and when a good result occurs in one of those metrics, a value of one is earned, otherwise, it's a zero. The values of all the metrics are summed and a score out of eight results. The higher the result, the better. For more information, please see my article "Gaining An Advantage Using Quality Of Earnings".

Let me give you a practical example of the value of this information. I was reviewing NVO's fourth quarter results and I noticed their fourth quarter earnings had increased by approximately as much as their research and development had decreased. Research and development is a discretionary expense and management can cut it in order to make earnings targets. I wasn't happy to see that and was keen to run the results of quality of earnings analysis once the year-end financials came in.

You can see from the graph the whole group scored either a five or a four.

The first analysis scored NVO with an impressive 7/8. In the Oct. 2017 analysis, the quality of earnings had fallen by two points to 5/8. I probably wouldn't buy a stock with that score, but I did continue to hold it. NVO has dropped another point to four out of eight (and it also scored zero in R&D).

Year over year growth in earnings

Major pharmaceutical companies have the ability to be profitable on some kind of consistent basis. I like to see earnings grow each year and NVO has done superb, achieving consistent year over year growth over the past six years (a score of five is the maximum). Unfortunately, it is less exciting this time because of their deteriorated earnings quality.

Valuation

I use the Ohlson Clean Surplus theory to arrive a theoretical stock price which I then compare to the actual stock price to determine if it's undervalued. I explain the model in detail in my article, "Using Ohlson Clean Surplus Theory For Valuation".

When I analyzed big pharma back in January 2017, NVO was trading at a 35% discount. It wasn't the only one but based on the other two analysis factors, it was the best candidate. When it reached the theoretical price of $48, I revisited the analysis. New financials had come out, there was a new theoretical price and happily it was higher. NVO was still trading at discount and it was the only one of the group this time. NVO reached the new theoretical price right before the markets took a tumble at the end of January (approximately $58).

Running the model for this portfolio puts all of the constituents into overvalued territory except for PFE, trading at a 12% discount and NVO with a 5% premium it is pretty close to fair value.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the circumstances that led to the nice run-up in price in 2017 no longer exist, and I don't see an opportunity at this point for further price appreciation. I believe that fluctuations around the fair market value will be driven by the market, not by underlying fundamentals.

Therefore, I do not recommend a new position in NVO right now and none of the other members of the group look interesting either, including PFE.

I don't think the situation warrants selling it if you are long, holding it is a reasonable option. It is still a good company with good prospects and a bright future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO.

