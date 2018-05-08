Tractor Supply's Moat Is Getting Wider

Tractor Supply's (TSCO) Q1 results showed that its moat is getting wider even as the e-commerce onslaught continues to disrupt traditional bricks-and-mortar retail.

While its headline results looked solid on the surface (revenue grew 7.7% year-over-year while same-store sales surged 3.7%), when taking into account that last year's Q1 numbers were subpar, the two-year growth numbers are rather disappointing: EPS only grew about 6.5% annually during that time span despite significant help from share buybacks and tax reform. That being said, performance was negatively impacted by an abnormally long winter in the North, and the company did show a strong rebound from last year's abysmal quarter and gross margins also improved, so it wasn't all gloomy.

In fact, the data point that gave me the most cause to be bullish was the fact that the company's robust online growth is enhancing store traffic rather than cannibalizing it. Even as the online business experienced yet another quarter of robust double-digit growth, nearly 70% of all e-commerce business was picked up in store. This shows that the company's product assortment and customer base heavily favors in-store transactions. This not only bodes well as a defense against the onslaught of e-commerce but also is a good sign that the online growth won't erode margins too significantly (since shipping goods is often lower margin that selling them in-store). Clearly, the "Amazon factor" does not apply to Tractor Supply.

Another positive tidbit from the report was that, though SG&A costs were up, they were primarily driven by three factors: (1) increased utility costs due to abnormally heavy winter weather (a non-recurring, out of their control cost), (2) increased investment in wages, and (3) future growth infrastructure (both of which are "good costs" expected to provide increased profits down the road).

Furthermore, the company significantly slowed its pace of new store construction during the quarter as part of a year-long slowing of store count growth. While this frustrates me to a degree given that their stores are a big part of their high ROIC operations, at the same time, it also speaks volumes to management's confidence in the strength of their competing capital allocation options. Slowing store count growth while greatly increasing their investments in ONETractor and supply chain initiatives enables them to increase profitability and competitiveness in their existing markets while also making them more nimble in handling unpredictable weather patterns (case in point: this year's Q1 vs. 2017's Q1). Additionally, management is using the next few years to get the higher margin PetSense business off the ground by investing heavily in store growth and business integration with Tractor Supply stores, also requiring significant capital. These investments add a significant tailwind to their margins, not only improving their ROIC on current and future store investments but also equipping them to better handle economic downturns.

Something else that seems to have slipped under the radar in conference call Q&A sessions is the aggressive share repurchases being made by management in recent years:

TSCO data by YCharts

Note that management particularly accelerated repurchases last year when the price fell into the $60s and $50s and then again, this quarter repurchased ~2% of outstanding shares when it fell into the $60s and $50s. By repurchasing so many shares at these prices - at the expense of spending on new stores - management is sending a strong signal that they believe that the returns on their shares at these prices are more compelling than they are on new stores.

Even with the slowing store count, management has repeatedly reiterated over the past few conference calls that their latest analytics inform them that there still remains plenty of market opportunity for opening ~2500 stores and that their slowing store growth is not due to reaching store saturation but instead due to the fact that their competing capital allocation options hold such great promise. With ~1700 stores open, there still remains 8-10 years of strong organic store-driven growth. When combined with the significant upgrades to IT and supply chain operations and the aggressive share repurchases at bargain prices, Tractor Supply's growth runway and upside potential remain impressive. With its moat strengthening, this growth potential looks increasingly likely to be fulfilled.

Another point to remember is that management has guided for the dividend payout ratio to hover around 30% under the current growth-focused capital allocation plan. With tax reform and share buybacks promising to significantly boost EPS, look for a healthy dividend hike this year as well.

Tractor Supply remains one of my high conviction stock portfolio holdings and, given that TSCO is a fairly low yield stock, investors wishing to supplement their income should look at selling 1-month $60 Puts and 1-month $75 Covered Calls, as I believe $60 is a bargain price for shares and $75 is the upper bound of fair value with over 12% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.