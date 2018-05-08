Peugeot S.A.: A Turnaround Story?

In 2014, the French automobile manufacturer Groupe PSA, which is the mother company of the brands Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, almost went bankrupt. It trades under the European ticker UG in Paris, or in the U.S. as OTCPK:PEUGF, or as an ADR under OTCPK:PUGOY. Both tickers are traded OTC. In 2017 the company was the second biggest European car manufacturer. But having bought Opel it now has to deal with the German labor union "IG Metall" as questions remain about the German production plants and employees. So, is this a successful turnaround story?

The new product line

I have been a Peugeot owner myself for seven years and was always happy with the sporty, slightly aggressive looks of the x05- and x06-series and the 407. I always enjoyed the reliability of the engine, yet I disliked smaller issues with the electric components (e.g. one summer day the AC just wouldn't stop cooling the car on max, my 208 wouldn't show all album covers for ominous reasons...).

In the years prior to Peugeot's crisis (2013, 2014) their car design experienced a major change: On the one hand, the automaker seemed to focus on smaller cars that were also available as CC-versions (convertibles) such as the 207 and 307. On the other hand, the head lights became larger, the "smiling" grill got more accentuated. These changes gave the new corporate design quite a "friendly" car front. In the preceding years Peugeot always seemed to me to be rather masculine while Citroen seemed to be rather feminine - of course this was just my personal point of view then. And during the company's crisis I had the impression that they simply tried to attract more female buyers for their Peugeot brand. That eventually seems to have backfired as the demand for their x07-series decreased. (I hope that the benign reader doesn't perceive this opinion of mine as a dull stereotype - there have been many interesting articles published about the role of gender when it comes to a car's design, like this one by the Telegraph.)

Then a change occurred. The x08-series was introduced as early as 2012 with the 208 being the first new model. The cars looked slightly more sporty (facelifts now give them an even sportier look). All new Peugeot models are equipped with an also sporty-looking steering wheel, quite smaller than you would expect in an ordinary street car.

(Source: Motor1.com)

The (un-?)official pictures of the 508 model that is likely to be officially introduced at the Paris Auto Show in October looks very sporty with it's well defined aerodynamic contours. The wide but narrow headlamps even add an aggressive look the the 508's front. The model is expected to be equipped with capable engines of up to 200 - maybe even 270HP. With its fresh design that features a more determined front like the vintage 504, it may lead to an increased demand among Peugeot's traditional target group. (I say "may" as I assume a mostly male target group without statistical evidence.)

Another new interesting development is the stand-alone DS brand which used to be Citroen's premium branch. While it seems that the entire Groupe PSA is committed to electrifying their product line, the DS brand wants to forge ahead even more vigorously. According to Yves Bonnefont, their CEO, the company seeks to go all electric by 2025 without offering a stand-alone fuel engine, as has been reported by thedrive.com. Certainly, that would add credibility to the already futuristic design of the DS models and might increase further interest of the market.

With a possible relaunch of one of PSA's brands in the United States in the midterm, as discussed in another article on thedrive.com by James Gilboy, the company's refined and more relevant product line could in the midterm create steadily improving revenue through a new market.

Financials and sales

Looking at the financial data, Peugeot's turnaround becomes more tangible, which is built on a bailout by the French state, a large investment by Dongfeng - a Chinese auto maker (both in 2014). While EBITDA steadily increased in the years 2013 until 2017, (even including 2013 and 2014), we see a whole different trend focusing at the company's net income which was both in the red for 2013 and 2014. Yet it turned positive in 2015, ending the year with $718.58 million. 2016 saw an improvement by 133.8% to $1.68 billion; 2017 a further improvement by 29.8% to $2.18 billion.

Revenue that has been slowly decreasing from $70.46 billion in 2013 to $59.76 billion in 2016 has had quite a comeback in 2017 when it improved by 23% to a five-year high of $73.55 billion which was in part realized through higher sales in Europe that increased by almost the same figure (+23.2%).

In 2017, Groupe PSA did especially well in regard to sales increases in the Middle East and Africa, where car sales jumped by 61.4% to 618,800. This was in part because of the company's development in Iran but also due to the successful launch of the Citroen C3 and the Peugeot 3008SUV.

It did also well in Eurasia, where sales jumped by 45% to 15,200, mainly so because of an increased demand in Russia and Ukraine, especially for the Peugeot 3008SUV and the Citroen Grand C4 Picasso. It did worst in China and Southeast Asia, where sales declined by 37.4% to 387,300, due to a sluggish car market. As the SUVs were the company's most successful models, it expects sales to come back with the introduction of its new SUV models to the Asian market.

In regard to absolute numbers, Europe is their biggest market with 2,378,600 sold cars (an increase of 23.2%), whereas the Middle East/Africa is their second largest operation , followed by China (see above). This data does also include Opel/Vauxhall sales from August 2017 onwards.

It remains to be seen how the overall effect of the Opel/Vauxhall acquisition will have on car sales (and the resulting earnings) in the long run. Yet, in the first quarter of 2018 worldwide sales were up again by 44.2% (including Opel/Vauxhall), revenue increased by 42.1%. The company's premium brand DS also had increasing car sales. Their performance increased by 13.3%. These increases in demand for Groupe PSA's products are likely to generate higher earnings in the midterm as the company works on widening their margin to 6% midterm while maintaining an average margin of 4.5% for 2016 - 2018.

The integration of Opel/Vauxhall into PSA

The Groupe PSA is currently in talks with the German labor union "IG Metall" about the three German production plants of Opel in Rüsselsheim, Eisenach and Kaiserslautern. Prior to the acquisition of Opel the company made promises to the union concerning employment numbers and the enduring operation at the three plants. As stated in an article published on finanzen.net, the company hasn't yet clearly communicated plans about the introduction and manufacturing of new models, investments and capacities for the three plants. Yet, PSA responded it is willing to discuss such plans (assumingly) in the very near future.

It remains to be seen how the manufacturer will handle the German labor union, but there might be a bumpy road ahead. Whereas workers in other countries including France and the UK (Vauxhall) did made concessions on wages and working hours, as reported by Edward Taylor and Laurence Frost for Reuters, German employees refuse to waive a (previously) negotiated 4.3% increase of their wages.

So where does that lead the stock?

Comparing Groupe PSA's to French rival Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) which trades at about 5.2 times earnings, and at the U.S. giant Ford (F) which trades at around 5.9 times earnings, Peugeot seems to be quite aggressively valued with its stock trading at 9.7 times earnings. Regarding the newly introduced and future models of PSA's brands that are likely to increase the demand, (thus supporting the positive uptrend in sales, revenue and earnings) the current valuation might be justified. However, it's worth remembering that GM Europe struggled to turn Opel/Vauxhall into a profit, and so it remains to be seen if Peugeot can. Ultimately though, in my opinion, the company is a potential long stock with a medium-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.