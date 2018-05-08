Options Mispricing Snapshot - May 7, 2018

Opportunities in QQQ persisting in the previous weeks have almost gone.

Author note: This is the second article in a new regular options market series, titled Options Mispricing Snapshot, in which we compare current market prices of options to their fair values for three major ETFs on U.S. equity indices: SPY, QQQ, and IWM. The previous report is located here. All metrics are calculated using the OptionsSmile platform (see methodology description here).

Using the data provided here, long equity investors who use option strategies such as covered calls, protective puts, collars, etc. - to either protect their portfolios or earn additional income (or both) - can figure out what effects, positive or negative, their option "overlays" have on the total portfolio returns. In other words, an investor can estimate the real cost of portfolio insurance with put options and find out if their covered calls really earn additional income to their holdings (see an example here).

Summary

All three indices have been fluctuating within the recent months’ range toward the end of the earnings season. RSI(14) was again hovering slightly above 50 mark showing neither oversold nor overbought condition.

Mispricing summary for the options with two to five weeks until expiration:

Puts Calls OTM ATM ATM OTM SPY Near-term expirations – Fairly priced Farther expirations – Overpriced substantially Fairly priced Fairly priced QQQ Overpriced Fairly priced Fairly priced Fairly priced IWM Overpriced substantially Fairly priced Fairly priced Fairly priced

Market Regimes Filtering

To make our estimation more reliable, we filter the historical data and select from the past only those dates when the market resembled the current condition (read more here). We use three filters:

Long-term macroeconomic regime. We filter out the recessionary environment (or looming recession) with The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) and select all dates when its six-month rate of change was above -2%.

We filter out the recessionary environment (or looming recession) with The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) and select all dates when its six-month rate of change was above -2%. Volatility regime . We use VIX, VXN, and RVX indices as volatility filters for SPY, QQQ, and IWM, respectively.

. We use VIX, VXN, and RVX indices as volatility filters for SPY, QQQ, and IWM, respectively. Short-term swing regime. We use Relative Strength Index (RSI) with 14-days interval - RSI(14).

For each underlying, we select expirations in a range of two to five weeks. We present mispricing charts for each expiration and basic PL metrics for the best one-leg strategy (buying or selling puts or calls) measured by the expected profit (annualized).

SPY Snapshot

SPY has been staying within the range 260-270 again; RSI(14) level of around 50 shows no oversold condition.

VIX remains close to the lower band of the range of the last months:

SPY Expiration: May 18, 2018 (DTE 10)

Both puts and calls are fairly priced:

SPY Expiration: May 25, 2018 (DTE 15)

Puts are overpriced but not substantially; calls are priced fairly:

SPY Expiration: June 1, 2018 (DTE 19)

Puts are overpriced, especially OTM; calls are priced fairly:

SPY Expiration: June 8, 2018 (DTE 24)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are priced fairly:

The Best One-Leg Strategy

Short Put PL metrics for June 8 expiration:

QQQ Snapshot

QQQ has jumped to its upper band of the recent range driving RSI(14) closer to 60 level:

Source: Stockcharts

VXN continued its way down reflecting the diminishing QQQ options IV:

Source: Stockcharts

QQQ Expiration: May 18, 2018 (DTE 10)

Puts are overpriced calls are underpriced but not substantially:

QQQ Expiration: May 25, 2018 (DTE 15)

Mispricing of puts and calls is not statistically significant:

QQQ Expiration: June 1, 2018 (DTE 19)

Puts are significantly overpriced only OTM; calls are priced fairly:

Expiration: June 8, 2018 (DTE 24)

Puts are significantly overpriced only OTM; calls are priced fairly:

The Best One-Leg Strategy:

Short Put PL metrics for June 8 expiration:

IWM Snapshot

IWM has moved higher but remains below highs of the recent months. RSI(14) demonstrates neither oversold nor overbought condition:

Source: Stockcharts

RVX remains near the lows of the recent months:

Source: Stockcharts

IWM Expiration: May 18, 2018 (DTE 10)

Both puts and calls are overpriced but not significantly:

IWM Expiration: May 25, 2018 (DTE 15)

OTM Puts are substantially overpriced, ITM puts are priced fairly; calls are overpriced but not significantly:

IWM Expiration: June 1, 2018 (DTE 19)

Puts are overpriced mostly OTM; calls are overpriced but not significantly:

IWM Expiration: June 8, 2018 (DTE 24)

Puts are overpriced mostly OTM; calls are overpriced but not significantly:

The Best One-Leg Strategy:

Short Put PL metrics for June 1 expiration:

Conclusion

Opportunities in QQQ persisting in the previous weeks have almost gone; just OTM puts remain overpriced. Overall, some interesting mispricing is observed only in the OTM puts area for all three indices.

