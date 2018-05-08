Exelon Posts Strong Growth Figures In 1Q18

They also have one of the highest dividends.

As I routinely note, utilities can only grow when the economies in which they operate are growing (a growing economy leads to increased demand for power). Exelon (EXC) primarily sells service in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. Let's first look at the annual GDP growth rate for these four economies:

(date from the BEA; author's calculations)

All four states have been growing at strong rates, especially in 2016.

Here's a map of the latest data from the BEA:

Ohio was growing modestly, while Pennsylvania increased at a fairly strong rate. Maryland's annual growth was a bit weaker and Delaware was just barely growing.

Turning to each's respective employment picture, we get the following chart:

(Data from the BLS)

All four states have unemployment rates at or near what an economist would call, "full employment."

Finally, let's look at the leading indexes:

(Data from the Philadelphia Fed).

Both Ohio and Delaware recently had a large spike in their respective LEIs; as both were recently growing weakly, this is good news. Maryland looks headed for a small contraction while Pennsylvania is "steady as she goes."

Out of 31 diversified utilities (power companies that generate, transmit, and sell power to end users), EXC is the largest; its market cap is nearly $40 billion. It's also the 8th cheapest (11.81 PE), 13th cheapest on a forward basis (13.49 FPE) while distributing the 13th highest dividend.

EXC has a number of subsidiaries: PECO, Baltimore Gas and Electric, PEPCO, Potomac Power, Delaware Power and Atlantic City Power. It primarily sells power in the PJM utility district as shown in this map from FERC:

According to the company's latest 10Q, they had the following regulatory developments (remember that utilities are governed by an extensive web of federal and state-level commissions that, in return for granting the utility monopoly power, also determine the amount of money the monopoly can make in its jurisdiction).

EXCs subsidiary EGTP declared bankruptcy; EXC has spent the last few months "de-consolidating" the EGTP assets from EXC. EXC also purchased the Handey Generating Facility from EGTP for $62 million.

EXC purchased the James Fitzpatric nuclear facility for $289 million.

Illinois granted the company's revised rate request for a decrease of $58 million in its base rate.

EXC asked for an $82 million increase in its Pennsylvania rate

Asked for a $41 million increase in its Maryland rates, which includes savings from the TCJA

Requested a $19 million and $7 million dollar increase to its electric and gas rates (respectively) in Delaware

DC granted a $24 million dollar increase in the company's base rate.

FERC granted a $22 million dollar increase to EXC's transmission rates.

Let's turn to the company's quarterly numbers:

(From the company's latest 10Q)

The company's revenue increased 11%. Both its "operating" revenue and "regulated" operating revenue were up. However, operating expenses increased 12%, largely due to an increase in not only purchased fuel but rate-regulated purchased fuel. As a result of increased expenses, operating income was off 16%. In 2017, the company had a 1-time increase in revenue due to a "bargain purchase gain." Had the company not had this in 2017, operating income would have been near the same as in 2018. And, the company had a second 1-time cash infusion in 2017 of "other" income. Put another way, 2017's net figure was reflective of several large, 1-time events, which, had they not occurred, would have left the company with approximately the same net income in 2017 as in 2018.

Like all utilities, the company's greatest risk is regulatory. Although the federal environment has clearly become more pro-utility, the state level is, in some cases, more "blue," and therefore more prone to regulate aggressively.

Let's turn to the stock's performance, starting with recent moves relative to the SPYs:

(From Stockcharts.com)

EXC is currently outperforming the SPYs. The daily chart shows the situation in more detail:

Prices started selling-off in early December as Treasury yields rose. EXC continued to drop with the broader market in late January. But since early February, the company has been rallying. Price gains intensified two weeks ago.

Conclusion: EXC had a great quarter - more so for a utility. They had strong revenue gains and, were it not for one-time items the previous year, would probably have had a modest gain in net income. The stock is currently outperforming the SPYs and is technically attractive. If you've wanted to add this stock to your portfolio, now is the time to do so.

