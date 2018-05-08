Las Vegas Sands Captures Overseas Opportunities

The name "Las Vegas Sands" (LVS) carries the presumption that the major casino operator is an American powerhouse. Despite being based out of Las Vegas, the Sands casino corporation has put its American expansion on the back burner while financing aggressive growth overseas, particularly in the Asian market. Las Vegas will always be a hub for gaming and entertainment, but CEO Sheldon Adelson is taking advantage of high growth opportunities that the Pacific region presents for opening new casinos and entertainment venues. Macau remains the main revenue driver overseas, but LVS is expanding upon its opportunities in the region and continues to build out the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Macau Successes

Las Vegas Sands' concentration in the Macau region continued to grow as EBITDA rose to $767 million last quarter, accounting for 56% of total revenues. The market growth represented a 29% annual rise in revenue for the region from last year. Las Vegas Sands has invested more in the Macau region than any other casino operator, and Adelson continues to pour more capital into the market. It's expected that Las Vegas Sands will spend an additional $1.1 billion renovating its Macau properties, including expanding the number of rooms available and creating a London theme to the for the Sands Cotai Central resort. Renovations will add over 1.7 million square feet, giving the resort the ability to accommodate more guests than its Venetian and Parisian resorts combined. It's an investment and a gamble (no pun intended) that appears to be paying off as Adelson rides a wave of gambling growth in the Macau region.

Las Vegas Sands holds dominant market share in the Macau region with 33% while Wynn's (WYNN) market share lags behind at 17% and MGM (MGM) slipped from 10% to 7%. As LVS continues to claw market share from its Macau competitors, it benefits even greater from riding the wave that is Macau's fast growing gambling market.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence, 2018

Gambling revenues in Macau are coming off a trough and still remain below market highs despite significant recent growth. Morgan Stanley analysts expect a 16% CAGR in gross gaming revenues for the Macau region. With 56% of revenues concentrated in Macau, revenues for Las Vegas Sands can grow approximately 8.9% in the next year assuming market share and revenue concentration remain constant in the next year. Also helping the Macau region will be the opening of the Hong Kong-Zuhai-Macau bridge which will help tourists as well as mainland citizens more easily access the area.

Development of Singapore Market and Possible Expansion to Japan

Despite the high successes of the Macau market, Las Vegas Sands also operates the Marina Bay Sands, one of the leading upscale casino resorts in Singapore. Constructed in 2009 at a cost of $5.5 billion, the Marina Bay Sands generated $1.76 billion in revenues in 2017, over 32% of its investment cost in a single year. Marina Bay Sands generates significantly less revenue than its Macau counterpart, but its EBITDA rose 48.6% from last year, from $364 million to $541 million. Casino revenues rose 33%. Similar to the Macau market, the Singapore gaming market is also coming off a revenue trough and is expected to accelerate in the coming years. Singapore gross gaming revenue will increase approximately 10% CAGR with help from the increase in visitors to the Singapore region. Singapore visitor arrivals are up an average of 6% in the past two years, bringing increased customers to Las Vegas Sands' operations. Fitch Ratings commented that VIP visits to the Singapore region were expected to increase; these are main drivers for all of Las Vegas Sands' casinos in the Pacific region.

Strong success from the Macau and Singapore market have given Las Vegas Sands the capital and the confidence to continue to build out its operations in Asia. Both South Korea and Japan have emerged as contenders for its next location. Las Vegas Sands and all other casino operators are anxiously awaiting for the passage of the integrated resorts bill that will allow for the operation of casinos in Japan. The integrated resorts bill is set to authorize the opening of two casinos in Japan, and Sheldon Adelson favors the chances of Las Vegas Sands receiving one of the limited licenses due to its massive success in other Asian markets.

In order to further entice the Japanese government granting a license to Las Vegas Sands, the company has proposed plans to develop a world-class resort that focused on non-gambling facilities including exhibition halls and sports venues.

Positive Cash Flow Trends in Asian Market

The most clear trend that gives the Asian gaming market an advantage over Las Vegas is its increasing profitability. Earlier, I mentioned that the Marina Bay Sands recouped 33% of its construction cost with just one year's worth of revenues. The Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas cost $3.7 billion to build but generated only $391 million in property EBITDA last year, or approximately 11% of construction cost. While Las Vegas will always be a driver for the Las Vegas Sands company, there are some trends in the lucrative Asian market that have spurred additional investment in the area.

One cash flow trend that gives Asia an edge is the difference in how the Las Vegas market and the Asian market generate revenues.

Las Vegas Sands' operations in Las Vegas comprise of roughly 360,000 square feet of gaming space and 7,500 rooms.

Sands' operations in Singapore comprise of 160,000 square feet of gaming space and 2,600 rooms

Singapore operations account for 30% of revenues while Las Vegas accounts for 11%.

How is this possible? It has to do with what exactly is driving the revenue in each market. In Las Vegas, just 29% of the market's revenue contribution comes from the casino floor. Its major drivers are from food services and hotels. Yet 79% of Singapore's revenues came from the casino and 68% of Macau's revenues came from the casino.

While a heavy dependence on gaming revenues to drive growth in the Asian market is more volatile than stable cash flow from hotels, the massive growth in the Asian gaming market is paying off. VIP gamblers and increased visitors have dumped money into the pockets of Macau and Singapore casino operators, and Sands' control of both of these regions has reaped the lion's share of profits. With tourist visits expected to increase in both Singapore and Macau and an increase in the gaming outlook going forward, reliance on gaming revenues should pay off for Sands' Asian operations for a few years going forward.

The Takeaway

The gaming sector is always subject to headwinds including regulation, consumer spending, and tourism. Despite Sands' successes, these risk factors present potential downturns in share price, but the rest of the industry must bear these risks as well. Compared to the overall gaming industry, Sands is very well positioned in the market and has taken advantage of opportunities overseas to get ahead of its competitors. A 12 month price target of $87 is reasonable for LVS to reach, with upside of 12-13%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.