Alcentra Capital's (ABDC) CEO David Scopelliti on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Vijay Rajguru - Chairman and Co-CEO

David Scopelliti - CEO and Chief Investment Officer

Ellida McMillan - CFO and COO

Analysts

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Leslie Vandegrift - Raymond James

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investment

Allison Taylor Rudary - Oppenheimer

Operator

Welcome to the Alcentra Capital Corporation's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded

I would now like to introduce your host for today's presentation, Ms. Ellida McMillan. Ma'am, you may begin.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you, Howard. Good morning and welcome everyone to Alcentra Capital Corporation's first quarter 2018 earnings call. I'm joined this morning by David Scopelliti, Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer. Also joining us today is Vijay Rajguru, our new Chairman and Global Co-CIO of the Alcentra Group, who oversees all of our global direct lending and liquid loan businesses.

Before we begin, please note that this call is being recorded, replay information is included in our May 7, 2018 (sic) press release, and will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alcentra Capital Corporation's Web site, which can be found at www.alcentracapital.com. Please note that this call is a property of Alcentra Capital Corporation. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections. We ask that you refer to our filings with the SEC for important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements and projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of our SEC filings, please visit our web site or call Investor Relations at 212-922-8240.

The format for today's call is as follows; David will provide an overall update on our portfolio and the market, and then I will provide an overview of our results summarizing the financials, followed by Q&A. David?

David Scopelliti

Thank you, Ellida. I would also like to welcome our new Chairman, Vijay Rajguru, Global Co-CIO. Vijay has more than 30 years experience in the leverage finance business, and you can find his background on the Alcentra web site.

Since we went through an extensive review of our strategy on the last call, I will be brief today. We ended the first quarter of 2018 with just above $270 million of investments at fair value and a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7 times. Our debt-to-equity ratio is right on target, which we articulated to investors on our last call.

While the board approved the use of the modified asset coverage test and the results in higher leverage committed under the small business credit availability act, we do not anticipate being able to utilize this leverage at the current time. However, we along with the Board, will evaluate the applicability of the new leverage and asset coverage roles, as we implement our expanding investment strategy that we previously discussed.

Turning to the portfolio; it consisted of 37 investments, including 28 companies, six broadly syndicated loans, and three rated debt securities and CLOs. The average portfolio investment on a cost and fair value basis was $7.9 million and $5.5 million respectively.

First lien debt represented 62% of the portfolio, which is flat from the last quarter, while our second lien positions had a slight increase from 5% to 10%, with subordinated debt decreasing from 23% to 15%, and equity remaining relatively flat.

The rated broadly syndicated loans and CLO debt, only represent 7% of the portfolio and provide diversification and risk adjusted income during the portfolio transition period. During the first quarter, we invested 29.6 million in net [ph] investments, including one new portfolio company, two add-on investments, six broadly syndicated loans and the three CLO debt securities. These new investments, specifically to broadly syndicated loans and CLOs are part of the transition, as we rotate the portfolio on to senior ranking securities and non-rated private credit.

We received proceeds from repayments and amortizations of investments of $47.6 million. The weighted average yield on debt investments was 10.6%, down from 11.3% at December 2017, as higher yielding assets were repaid and new investments were made in lower yielding more senior investments.

During the quarter, we made a $7 million second lien investment at LIBOR plus 8.25% in BayMark Health Services, which is currently the largest opioid treatment program in the U.S., with 70 facilities across 19 states, treating 27,000 patients. We also made an additional incremental investment of $2.9 million into HCAT to fund its growth initiatives, as well, we invested an incremental $1.4 million into Cirrus Medical Staffing as well, to fund their growth initiatives.

As of March 31, 2018, Alcentra had four debt investments, Show Media, Southern Tech, Media Storm, and Black Diamond, on non-accrual status. We have identified the key issues and metrics affecting each of these companies, and are working with their management teams and their shareholders on corrective measures.

As we discussed on the prior earnings call, our Q1 2018 results also included some noticeable non-recurring income from onetime prepayment fees, as some borrowers have been able to refinance their debt at a lower cost of capital in the current market.

I will now turn it back over to Ellida.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you, David. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, total investment income was $8.2 million, a decrease of $1 million over the $9.2 million of total investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

This decrease is primarily attributable to the loss of income to the conversion of debt-to-equity in 2017 of Conisus and My Alarm, and the addition of seven technical to non-accrual status in the fourth quarter. Also, the shift in timing between repayment of deals and closing of new deals, along with refinancings into lower yield and senior secured paper has impacted investment income. The overall decrease was offset by a onetime prepayment penalty on the repayment of our debt securities in NextCare and MPP.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, total expenses were $4.4 million. Interest and financing for the quarter was flat at $1.9 million. The base management fee was $1.2 million, also relatively flat from the same period in 2017. The income based incentive fee was not earned, and therefore zero for the quarter. Professional fees and other general and administrative expenses totaled $1.2 million, of which $0.3 million were consulting fees, in connection with our exploration of measures to lower our cost of capital. Professional fees were also slightly higher than the comparable period, as we continue with our Sarbanes-Oxley implementation.

Net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $3.8 million or $0.27 per share. Other income also comprised of amendment and prepayment fees for non-recurring income equated to $0.05 per share.

During three months ended March 31, 2018, our net realized gain and change in unrealized depreciation was relatively flat. As a result, our net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $3.5 million, after minor provisions for taxes. Our NAV per share results for the quarter is $11.22 and is based on average shares outstanding of 14,198,651.

At March 31, 2018, Alcentra had $13.4 million in cash and cash equivalents for the pending syndicated loans and CLO trade settlements. Alcentra had $55.4 million of borrowings outstanding on its $135 million senior secured revolving credit facility, and $55 million outstanding of Alcentra Capital InterNotes.

Howard, at this time, we will now open the lines for Q&A

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question or comment comes from the line of Robert Dodd from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Robert Dodd

Hi everybody. Since you have got the Chairman of the Board on, and the board has obviously made a decision or temporary, this is regarding the management fee. Maybe a question for him. When I look at the -- during the transition phase, putting more syndicated paper CLO debt on the balance sheet, obviously, the going rate in the market to manage those kind of assets is more 50 basis points, not 125 basis points with the potential incentive fee. And if I look over the last separately from that as well, fees to the manager over the last three years, $20 million, shareholders have generated a GAAP -- or shareholders have received GAAP earnings of a loss of $3 million. So it seems rather like the manager should almost be paying shareholders for the privilege of taking shareholder capital and turning it to management fees.

So the obvious question is, why is the fee getting cut more, and what's going to be done to beyond lowering long term, the management fee, 25 basis points, to generate shareholder value?

Vijay Rajguru

Thank you, Robert. So I think you had a bunch of things in there. But I think this is a question, which is how we are going to lower the fee. We have taken advise from advisors who have commented that our fee currently, which I think is at 1.5% is in line with managers in the market. So I think we feel that we are -- and including, not just in line with management of market, but also, yields that are being offered by these managers. I think we have agreed to a further reduction of 25 basis points, which will weigh for a year to deal with the transition. But at this moment, I think we are comfortable with where the fee level is, and we can revisit it, based on where we and how we transition the portfolio.

Robert Dodd

Okay, okay. Fair enough. I mean, is there any intention from the manager? Obviously, the manager was previously a shareholder. Again, the pairing of the manager was a shareholder. I mean, the stock is now at $58 a book. Obviously you bought back some stock in the quarter, the BDC did. Are there any plans, and if not, why not for the manager or its parent to support the BDC in terms of either investing capital NAV, buying stock in the open market to show to shareholders, that the manager considers this a good investment?

Vijay Rajguru

Well, I think there is a -- in terms of our parent, some fee [indiscernible] investment management, there are some regulatory issues with regards to purchasing additional shares. So there are some limitations to that. Go ahead David.

David Scopelliti

I was going to say Vijay, there are a number of regulatory factors, Robert, that a bank in New York would have to take into consideration before contemplating any such action, and they're regulatory driven.

Robert Dodd

Are those things being taken into consideration now? It doesn't sound like it's prohibited, just complicated? And the story has been complicated for a while, so why should shareholders just bear the complications of the Bank of New York for example, dealing with a few as well?

Vijay Rajguru

We have asked the Bank of New York to consider -- I do think the regulatory issues far outweigh, what we think is an attractive investment. You may see some purchases from management and/or the managers of the next quarter. That's about as much as I could say.

Robert Dodd

Okay, okay. Fair enough. And then just, on the double leverage, your comment was, you don't anticipate being able to use it at this time. Well, with board approval, you have to wait a year anyway. So is that just saying, at this time, it's not allowed, or is there some additional restriction, maybe a covenant in the credit facility or something like that, that would have to be redone? And obviously, one of the -- again a long question, one of the things that -- you spent $300,000 for consultants in the quarter to review how to lower the cost-of-debt capital. Increasing leverage probably isn't going to lower the cost of debt capital. So how do you mesh those two goal to lower it, but also, potentially increased leverage?

David Scopelliti

Sure. I think Robert, you're correct obviously on the -- we can't use the leverage right now. I mean, just to review the credit agreement, which is public, prohibits us from going under the 200%. So I think the Board's view is to revisit this after a year, and through the course of the year, what we are going to try to do, is look at the liability of the BDC, se if we can improve those, which obviously would have an improvement for shareholders. So we will take one step at a time, in terms of doing that.

Robert Dodd

Okay, got it. Thank you. This is my questions, sort of big picture questions. So thank you.

Vijay Rajguru

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Leslie Vandegrift from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Leslie Vandegrift

Hi, good morning. Just a couple of modeling questions; do you guys have an update on -- I mean, you mentioned in the prepared remarks, is on non-accrual last quarter as well, but just an update on that. And then on the first lien tranche of that, is it fully on non-accrual, or just pick [ph]?

David Scopelliti

So there is three tranches in Black Diamond. Tranche C is paying and just completely fine. Tranche A and B, it was really an amendment feature that was going to be extended and management came back with wanting some different features in the amendment, and so we are working through that. But due to the fact that that amendment kind of expired at 12/31 and we are still in negotiations with them, it's technical -- I would say default on that.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. And then, on the exit for the quarter, you listed them in the press release, but what were the values of the exits there? So Stancor, IGT, [indiscernible] NextCare and Metal Powder?

David Scopelliti

They are all at par.

Leslie Vandegrift

All at par?

David Scopelliti

Absolutely yes. Absolutely.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. And then you mentioned a new investment in the press release, FeeCo, is that a different name, because I don't see that in the scheduled investments?

David Scopelliti

FeeCo, I am wondering if that's West Corp.

Vijay Rajguru

I believe so.

Leslie Vandegrift

West Corp is listed separately, is it Mayfield?

David Scopelliti

It's Mayfield. Yes, you are right, Leslie. Mayfield.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. When I saw that, I was like, well it maybe that, but I couldn't find it.

David Scopelliti

One of those loans has a different holding company name that they go by.

Leslie Vandegrift

That's okay. I know on the smaller ones, sometimes it's hard to find them, when you try to look them up. On the new investments, I know you talked about the six broadly syndicated ones and then the CLO debt. But on the two that were, I guess, more portfolio investments, were those sponsored or not?

Vijay Rajguru

Well we had one in the quarter that was new and that was sponsored, and then we two additional incremental add-on financings Leslie. And those were all sponsored, correct.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. And then last question on Cirrus; in the press release, you mentioned add-on. But at the end of the quarter, the total investment was much smaller than fourth quarter. So was there a sell down there or can you give some color on that?

David Scopelliti

Yes. We sold a bit of our position down, as the company grew the credit facility. And right after we sold it down, we then increased it right afterward as well too. So there was a lot of things going on with that, in terms of the sell down and then the increase.

Leslie Vandegrift

Perfect. Thank you for taking my questions.

Vijay Rajguru

Thanks Leslie.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Lisa Thompson from Zacks Investment. Your line is open.

Lisa Thompson

Hi. Just a quick question of update on Conisus.

David Scopelliti

Oh Conisus?

Lisa Thompson

Conisus, sorry.

David Scopelliti

No, that's certainly okay Lisa. Conisus is a risk rated 4 investment. It was a second lien position, which we converted along with another lender who was in the second lien with us, debt-to-equity in the fourth quarter of 2017, and we are working with the management team and the other shareholders to get really the top line of that business growing again. So we are working with them in a very productive way, along with the other debtholders in the company, to get that top line growing again.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, great. Thank you. That's the only question.

David Scopelliti

All right Lisa. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Allison Taylor Rudary from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Allison Taylor Rudary

Hi. Good morning everyone. I guess, Robert covered a lot of my questions, but the one thing that I did want to touch on or at least enquire about, is that, you guys haven't earned an incentive fee in a number of quarters. It doesn't -- you guys have a 2% hurdle rate a quarter, and I don't think -- with kind of resetting both the base management fee, but also the potential for portfolio yield. I kind of never get you back to that quarterly hurdle rate. So can you guys walk me through how you are thinking about that, how we should think about that? It doesn't -- plenty of BDCs have chosen to waive incentive fees for temporary reasons, but generally seeking, without one kind of or at least the potential for one, I can envision all kinds of issues with talent retention and etcetera?

David Scopelliti

Certainly, that is a good observation that you make Allison. I think you are correct, we don't project incentive fees for the remaining, certainly part of the year. It is something that I think, we will have to take up with Board, down the road. In terms of that, I think as the contract renewal came up for this current year. While that was part of a discussion that was tabled for later on during this year and next year. But you are correct regarding the incentive fees, there will be none in 2018.

Allison Taylor Rudary

Okay. And then my next question I think, maybe a little bit more of a modeling question as well. But you guys did call out the $1.4 million of non-recurring income. But historically, you have always had somewhere between $400,000 and $600,000 a quarter of kind of other income. And as that portfolio transitions, are we going to see -- I mean, is this the potential for that sort of prepayment activity just going to fall off? Like, do we need to kind of think about the actual base yield of the portfolio, as like the potential there going forward?

David Scopelliti

Allison, another good question. I think, when we called it out, it was unusually high as a result of, primarily of one investment which we paid during the quarter, which is one of the reasons we wanted to single it out. I think you can look at sort of the historic range, as a good range. But as you all know, I mean, it's hard to control when we are going to receive those. And we just wanted to make sure investors understood that. As I think, the credits in the portfolio, there are some that are certainly within the prepayment penalty time period, and some that are in the call period, with no penalty at all were premium.

So there is a range of investments, I would say, the investments made within the last two years have, call protection, which probably will roll off next year, and any investments past few years, generally speaking, I would say have little to no call protection at this point in time. So we looked at it from a vintage standpoint. I think that's probably the best way to think about it.

Allison Taylor Rudary

Okay. That's great. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Thank you. I am showing no additional audio questions in the queue at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to the management for any additional or closing remarks.

David Scopelliti

We have no further remarks at this time. I want to thank everybody for participating on the call. Of course, we are all available post call for any other follow-up or specific questions, and feel free to reach out to us by e-mail, and we can arrange a time to speak.

Vijay Rajguru

Thanks everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.