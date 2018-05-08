Legacy Reserves Keeps Soaring And It Looks Like That Might Continue

One of the most exciting names in the oil and gas space at the moment is, undoubtedly, Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY). With investor confidence in the business soaring, there was a lot at stake as the firm approached its first quarter report this year. In all, some developments posted by the business in the quarter were positive, but there were aspects that I, with the stock as my largest holding, was particularly displeased with that will negatively impact the rest of this year. Even with these, there appears to be significant upside potential for the firm, especially because what has hurt the business will largely be temporary.

Mixed news

According to a snippet from Seeking Alpha, Legacy’s quarterly performance was great. Production grew 9% during the quarter, revenues surged, and Adjusted EBITDA came out to $70.7 million. These figures are wonderful, but there were more positive pieces of news that, delving deeper into management’s report, become clear. Debt, for instance, ended the quarter at $1.335 billion. This represents a decrease from the end of last year of $35 million. However, some developments were negative.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

Take a look, for instance, at management’s commentary shown in the image above. Due to the nature of its wells, the business is dealing with dewatering and temporary shut-ins of offset wells, both of which have short-term impacts on output. However, more concerning is the fact that the return of boom times in the Permian has pushed differentials wider, has resulted in constraint issues related to third-party service providers, and has increased production interference. These are largely structural challenges, but so long as oil production rises, these issues will remain in the open.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

Due to its performance during the quarter and in light of the challenges Legacy faces, management has provided updated guidance, which can be seen in the image above. You can compare this with prior guidance in the image below. According to the new figures, production this year should now total, at the mid-point, 17.67 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). This does represent an increase over last year’s 16.41 million boe of 7.6%, but it represents a shortfall of 3.8% compared to the 18.38 million boe management expected previously.

*Taken from Legacy Reserves

Another major negative for Legacy is its oil differential. Earlier this year, the company said this figure would average $3.625 per barrel on the downside, but it’s now forecasted to average around $7 per barrel. This is cash that comes right off the selling price for the firm, so if, hypothetically speaking, Legacy needed $50 oil to breakeven because of the differential, that number is now nearly $53.38 per barrel.

As a result of these changes, Legacy’s management believes that Adjusted EBITDA for this year will range between $287.70 million and $332.70 million. At the mid-point, this implies Adjusted EBITDA of $310.20 million. To put this in perspective, management’s prior guidance for this E&P firm called for mid-point Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 of $330 million. This is rather significant when you consider Legacy’s small market cap of just $459.80 million.

But shares are still dirt cheap

Assuming management is correct, this downward revision in expectations still means that shares of Legacy are among the cheapest of any company in the market today. Using the same benchmark of enterprise value being 10.56 times EBITDA from NYU Stern that I used in a prior article to value the business, the table below shows that Legacy is trading at a multiple below 7, and that’s assuming that preferred holders convert into common as has already been announced.

*Created by Author

If we, instead, set a multiple of only 7 times EBITDA for Legacy, shares today should be worth $8.92 apiece. At 8 times, this grows to $12.22 per share, while at 9 times it’s at $15.53 per share. I do not believe, given Legacy’s high debt load, that it deserves to be worth the average multiple seen in this space, but somewhere between 7 and 9 times EBITDA for EV is logical. That said, if the market were to value the business at the average, investors should expect shares to be worth as much as $20.69 apiece.

*Created by Author

Applying the same figures and looking at the table above, you can see why. If you strip out interest expense of $99.79 million to arrive at proxy operating cash flow of $210.41 million, shares would be going for just 4.2 times said cash flow. Even at 9 times EBITDA, the multiple on cash flow would be 7.4. If we look at EV/proxy operating cash flow, the multiple on Legacy’s stock should still range between 10.3 and 13.7. This begins to get pricey above 9 times EBITDA, but it’s not too expensive, especially if the oil and gas markets show continued signs of recovery, to make for a sensible purchase.

Takeaway

As my largest holding, I want only positive results from Legacy, but that won’t always happen. In some ways, the company’s performance so far this year has been great, but in other ways it was disappointing. Having said that, even with guidance for Adjusted EBITDA revised lower, shares of the E&P firm, despite having risen 271.4% since the end of last year, are still trading well below where I believe they should. So long as subsequent quarters don’t see similar downward revisions and so long as energy prices remain robust, it’s hard not to like the company even at today’s prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.