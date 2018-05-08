Lumentum Is Worth $80

Lumentum's (LITE) pre-earnings jitters proved short-lived when the stock fell to $50, only to recover in just a few trading sessions. The stock bounced back from two positive catalysts. First, the fear that Apple (AAPL) would report weak iPhone X sales proved wrong. Second, Lumentum's quarterly earnings profit, compared to a loss in the prior year, gave investors the optimism it needed.

Third-Quarter Results

Laser-based 3D sensing is not just a fad but the next implementation for electronic devices. Apple was first to bring its capabilities on the iPhone X but competitors are not far behind. Qualcomm (QCOM) and Himax Technologies (HIMX) teamed up to develop 3D sensing. With a launch later this year or next, Lumentum has a sizable lead in applying and leveraging its photonics know-how in this growing market.

The company kept its expenses in check while revenue grew to $298.8 million. Record revenues from commercial laser helped drive the company to a profit of $0.04 a share compared with a $0.92 loss last year. Android customers are also putting in orders for high-performance edge-emitting lasers. The sales here will add more meaningfully to revenue in six months and in the next upcoming fiscal year. Note that the current fourth quarter will face the same constraints for 3D sensing revenue following the Q3 period.

Despite the company's warning on 3D sensing, investors were more than content that the 100G transceiver and 400G Datacom transceivers products will partially offset that weakness.

Below: Weakness in telecom is offset by a sharp increase in the Industrial and Consumer segment:

Strong Balance Sheet

Lumentum ended the quarter with a strong cash position after adding $160 million in cash in the last two quarters.

While revenue and operating guidance are within previous estimates, Lumentum raised its EPS outlook for Q4, with $0.78 coming in above the top range of the forecast.

Even with risks of weakening trade relations between China and the U.S., ROADMs strength was mostly outside of China. Should trade tariff talks come to an end, business will improve for Lumentum.

Seasonal Headwind in 3D Sensing

Investors do not appear too concerned about the slow demand for 3D sensing (VCSELs) reported in the third quarter and continuing in the fourth quarter. This is due only to seasonality. Demand for edge-emitters from Android customers, which exceed their demand for 3D sensing, will continue. If anything, demand for edge-emitters may even go up. The company does not view an increase in demand for either product as a challenge. It has a flexible enough of an operation that it may add to its capacity if needed.

Strong product yields for 3D sensing, plus cost reductions in the single-digit percent will sustain Lumentum's profit margin. As demand ramps up in the second half of the year, the company is positioned to build its market share. This share increase depends on how much it can cut costs.

Demand and Supply Equilibrium

Thanks to a constraint in 980 ROADMs (raman pump lasers), the company is not experiencing any restocking event. Demand and supply are at an equilibrium and inventory levels are low.

Competition

One analyst asked the company about the competition from Finisar (FNSR):

there was a lot of discussion about other competitors ramping some capacity in 3D sensing, a lot of noise around Finisar getting Sherman up and but the other side of that coin there has been a fair amount of concern around the yields that Alan being a pressure point and constraining their ability to supply

Lumentum believed the challenges in producing high volume 3-inch gallium arsenide limits the pressures competitors may put on LITE's business. Management is confident that it grows its share of the existing market. New products and designs will bring in new customers.

Finisar stock traded at around 23 percent below the Wall Street consensus price target of $21.42. A 5-year DCF Growth Exit Model would peg FNSR's fair value at around $27.

SimplyWall.St characterizes FNSR stock as a company with a healthy balance sheet with reasonably good value and future:

Lumentum's stock is similarly characterised as having a healthy balance sheet but slightly less value and future growth:

Using SimplyWall.St's model of intrinsic value based on future cash flow, LITE stock is worth almost $83:

Assuming revenue grows in the range of 10-15 percent in the 5-year DCF Growth Exit Model implies a fair value of $78.96:

Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending Jun.-17 Jun.-18 Jun.-19 Jun.-20 Jun.-21 Jun.-22 Revenue 1,002 1,122 1,290 1,445 1,633 1,878 % Growth 10.9% 12.0% 15.0% 12.0% 13.0% 15.0% EBITDA 114 283 326 366 455 570 % of Revenue 11.4% 25.2% 25.3% 25.4% 27.9% 30.4%

More Investing Ideas

Investors should also consider II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), where 44 percent of its revenue comes from the optical communications market. The company supplies components for 3D-Sensing and LiDAR. By 2020, it will offer 3DS with Edge Emitters.

