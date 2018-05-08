Momenta Pharmaceuticals' (MNTA) CEO Craig Wheeler on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Sarah Carmody - Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Craig Wheeler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Storer - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Alex Schwartz - Stifel

Christopher Staral - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Sarah Carmody

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Momenta's conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2018. Today's call is being webcast, and you can view the slides we will be presenting in the Investors section of our website at momentapharma.com. Joining me on the call with prepared remarks are Craig Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Storer, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our remarks, we will open the call for questions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you, Sarah. I'll start today's call with the discussion of Sandoz’s launch of the Glatopa 40 milligram, and then following that discussion, I’ll provide highlights for our biosimilar and novel drug pipelines. I’ll then close with an update of our strategic review of the business that we initiated earlier this year. Scott will follow and discuss our first quarter financial results, including our Glatopa profit share, and provide guidance for 2018. We’ll then open the call for questions.

Before I begin now, I’d like to note that this morning we issued an 8-K announcing that our CFO, Scott Storer, will be taking a planned temporary medical leave of absence effective May 09. In Scott’s absence, I will be performing the functions of Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer. Scott, we wish you a speedy recovery and very much look forward to your return as soon as possible.

I’ll start with Glatopa. In February, the FDA approved Sandoz’s Glatopa 40 milligram product and Sandoz initiated the launch process. Sandoz is still in the early phases of the launch, is securing customer contracts and orders have been shipped. Following the positive outcome from the FDA’s review of Pfizer’s McPherson facility, Sandoz had to work to build inventory of Glatopa 40 milligram for the US launch. As a result, Sandoz expect accelerated adoption by customers as the year progresses. Customer have been enthusiast about the introduction of Glatopa 40 milligram and we remain optimistic about Sandoz’s ability to gain share, and I look forward to updating you on our progress on our next earnings call.

Scott will discuss our Glatopa profit share for the first quarter, but overall we remain pleased with Glatopa 20-milligram’s performance and Sandoz’s ability to retain approximately 40% of the 20 milligram market in the face of generic competition. We continue to expect the aggressive competition in both the 20-milligram and 40-milligram market and continued pressure on a Glatopa revenue stream in each quarter, particularly the new generics enter the market.

Turning to Biosimilars, I’ll start with M923, our wholly-owned biosimilar generic. As we’ve stated earlier in the year, the BLA submission is prepared for regulatory filing, but we are holding off on filing pending conclusion of our business development discussions. M923 is part of our strategic review, and we will update you at the conclusion of that process.

Now to M710, our proposed biosimilar to EYLEA being developed in collaboration with Mylan. In January, we announced that the FDA had accepted the IND and Mylan is in the process preparing for the confirmatory Phase III study. Commercial manufacturing scale has been achieved, and our goal is to start up the pivotal clinical trial in patients in the first half of 2018. The trial will be a randomized, double-blind, active control, multi-centric study in patients with diabetic macular edema to compare the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of M710 with EYLEA. We look forward to updating you on the progress as the program progresses.

Lastly on Biosimilars, I will focus on M834, our biosimilar ORENCIA candidate, also in collaboration with Mylan. Our investigation into what caused the failure to achieve the primary endpoint in the M834 PK trial is ongoing. We are in the process performing a comprehensive investigation into the potential reason of the PK results, which could be anything from assay variations to structural differences in our molecules. Once we finalize the investigation, we will look at Mylan to determine next steps and provide an update as appropriate.

I’ll now turn to our novel drug pipeline and I’ll begin with our lead novel drug candidate, M281, our recombinant anti-FcRn program, designed to be a novel best-in-class monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with immune-mediated diseases.

In January, we released a positive topline multidose data from our Phase I study of M281 in healthy volunteers, in which the data demonstrated safety and tolerability and confirmed the proof of mechanism for M281. In the multiple ascending dose portion of the study, M281decreased circulating IgG levels up to 89% with a mean reduction of 84%. In both the SAD and MAD portions of the study, M281 was well tolerated at all dose levels with no serious adverse events or unexpected safety findings observed. We designed the molecule to optimize its ability to reduce IgG levels while minimizing off-target effects and immune activation, and we are very pleased to see this molecules working as designed. We believe M281 has the potential to be a best-in-class molecule for intermittent and chronic use in a broad number of rare immune-mediated disorders with high unmet patient needs.

We are in discussions with regulatory authorities with regard to potential indications, and we plan to finalize our development strategy and initiate two proof-of-concept studies in the second half of 2018. We’re looking at entering into multiple indications, one of which will be an indication where we have seen our competitors conduct trial, such as myasthenia gravis, ITP or pemphigus. Our goal is to demonstrate the potential of our molecule in an area where the target has been validated and hopefully demonstrate that our higher potency and strong safety profile translate into best-in-class efficacy.

The second indication is more likely to be an indication where there is no currently approve treatment and where we believe we have the potential to differentiate from our competitors and possibly gain accelerated approval. We’re also committed to exploring the optimum dosing schedules for that Phase III trials. And in parallel, we have begun working on a potential subcu version of the product for introduction into future trials. We look forward to updating you on these indications at or before the Analysts and Investor Day we plan to host in the second half of the year.

M230, our novel program in collaboration with CSL, is a recombinant Fc multimer that works by antagonizing the activating Fcγ receptor system and blocking immune complex-mediated tissue damage. The clinical development of this program will focus on immune-mediated disorders with high unmet medical need. We are very excited about this program and believe that M230 has the potential to be a first-in-class recombinant Fc multimer providing an improve treatment option to patients autoimmune disease.

In mid-January, CSL began dosing subjects in the Phase I study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of M230 in healthy volunteers. CSL anticipate that the study will be completed in 2019, and I look forward to keeping you updated as we move forward.

Lastly, I’ll end with M254, our hyper-sialylated IVIg program designed as a potential high potency version of IVIg. This program hasn’t received as much attention, and as we approached the clinic in the second half of the year, I plan to feature it more prominently in our pipeline discussion. We’re on track to complete the IND-enabling toxicology study later this year and are targeting initiation of a proof-of-concept study in the Phase I study in the second half of 2018.

Even though it’s not yet in the clinic, M254 has the potential to be our first novel autoimmune program to reach proof of concept. Our main goal in the initial trials is to demonstrate the enhanced potency of the molecule versus IVIg in human. In animal models, we can reproduce as we demonstrate up to 10 times the potency of IVIg. If we can do this in humans, it will be a game-changer for the IVIg marketplace, which today is a global supply-constrained market with over 4 billion in sales in autoimmune indications.

IVIg and autoimmune indications is a very difficult care for patients often requiring infusions over one or more days with challenging side effects. A drug with a fraction of the volume in infusion time and with the potential to dose higher and better efficacy could create meaningful value for patients and our investors.

We believe a single trial for the dose ranging in normal volunteers progressing directly to patients in a population such as ITP, or IVIg as approved, could completed quickly, allowing us to show the benefit of this innovative compound within two years and providing another catalyst for our stocks from our promising autoimmune portfolio.

As I‘m sure, you can tell we’re very excited about our novel drug pipeline and we’ll claim some more information at Analysts and Investor R&D Day, which we plan to hold in second half of this year in New York City.

Turning now to an update on the strategic review. Earlier this year, we initiated this process with the goal of reducing spending on our Biosimilar portfolio, which will free up additional capital deployed fund what has become a very attractive novel autoimmune portfolio. This review is specially hit by the delays in the launch of our Glatopa 40-milligram products and the subsequent deterioration in the market with Mylan’s enter ahead of us.

Without the revenue stream we had planned for Glatopa, we did not feel we have a runway to develop the broad portfolio Momenta had created, without excepted dilution for our investors. As I stated earlier, we are exploring a number of options and we will update you when we make a decision. Our goal is to complete this strategic review by the end of the second quarter of this year.

Before I wrap up, I’ll provide an update on the goals and milestones for the rest of 2018. First, with the launch of Glatopa 40-milligram, we look forward to gaining further clarity on how the market will evolve with two generic 40-milligram products in the market and gain better insights into the future revenue potential for Glatopa 40-milligram. In Biosimilars, as part of the Mylan collaboration, we expect to start up the pivotal patient trial for M710 in the first half of 2018 and complete the investigation and determine next steps for M834, our biosimilar forensic candidate.

For our novel drug portfolio, we plan to initiate two Phase II proof-of-concept studies of M281 into different indications and to progress M254 into the clinic in the second half 2018. And CSL has initiated the Phase I healthy volunteer study for M230, and we look forward to advancing at that program as well as our research collaboration with CSL. And lastly, we expect to finalize our strategic review by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Scott to review Q1 financials.

Scott Storer

Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everyone. We reported the net loss for the first quarter of $48 million compared to a net loss of $32 million for the same quarter last year. Revenues for the first quarter totaled $5 million compared with $27 million for the same period in 2017. First quarter 2018 revenue included $3 million in product revenue, which was profit share earned from Sandoz’s sale of Glatopa 20 and 40 mg after a deduction of approximately $10 million for our 50% share of Glatopa 40 mg inventory reserves. Excluding these inventory reserves, profit share was approximately $13 million, in line with the preceding quarter. In Q1 2017, we reported product revenue of $23 million. The year-over-year decrease in product revenues for the first quarter was primarily due to lower net sales relating to Mylan’s entry into the COPAXONE market and the Glatopa 40 mg inventory reserves.

Research and development revenues decreased to $1 million from $3 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenue recognized from the Mylan’s upfront payment and lower reimbursable expenses for our complex generic programs with Sandoz.

First quarter R&D expense decreased to $33 million when compared to the $36 million in the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to reduced external R&D expense for M923, offset by increases in spending for M710 and M281.

First quarter G&A expense decreased to $21 million from $23 million in the same period in 2017. The decrease was due to lower legal expenses in the quarter. The Company previously gave operating expense guidance that is expected non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 to be approximately $45 million to $55 million. Our non-GAAP operating expense is defined as total operating expenses, less stock-based compensation and less collaborative reimbursement revenues. For the first quarter of 2018, our non-GAAP operating expense was $48 million, within our guidance range.

Finally, we ended the first quarter with $346 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to $380 million at the start of the quarter.

Now turning to guidance. For 2018, we continue to expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $180 million to $220 million for the full year. Specifically for Q2, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be $45 million to $55 million. Year-over-year, we expect a decreased spending on biosimilars and increased spending on our novel programs. Please note that full year 2018 guidance is subject to potential changes based on the outcome of the strategic review process of the business that we initiated earlier this year.

Lastly, as mentioned earlier in the call, now that we have announced our first quarter results, I will be taking some time for a planned temporary medical leave. In preparation for this leave, Craig and I have worked out an interim plan and I’m confident that we have the right people and oversight in place to fully support Momenta’s ongoing operations and the strategic review process. I’ll look forward to catching up with you all after I’m back in the office.

Operator

Alex Schwartz

Congrats on all the progress this quarter. Just a few questions, if I may. First off, maybe what feedback are you hearing from the Sandoz salesforce as well as the physician, patients with your early three-times-weekly launch? And kind of how is the market evolving now with your entrance versus when we last talked, which is about a week after your three-times-weekly approval?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thanks. So I think I would say it’s still early days in the marketplace, but so far it’s been a positive reception from what we’re hearing from the salesforce from the customers. And so I don’t see any issues and I see as much interest as we saw certainly in 20-milligram product when we first entered the marketplace. I will say that it’s a competitive marketplace, and so like we have anticipated, there is no pricing pressure on the product, but that’s what you’d anticipate in today’s generic market with kind of bios we have.

Alex Schwartz

Okay, thank you. And then a second question. How many physicians have ran three-times-weekly capacity on scripts? And what percent does that number kind of represent to the total member of physicians that you will call upon? Do you have that data available?

Craig Wheeler

I am sorry. I don’t have that data. The challenge on this one is that this is Sandoz’s product that they’re marketing, and so they’re really are down to detailed level in terms of call patterns and stuff which I just got held.

Alex Schwartz

Okay. And then maybe one in novel pipeline. It looks your hyper-sialylated IVIg are set to enter the clinic this year. Any sense of what your proof-of-concept trial may look in terms of size, duration and endpoints?

Craig Wheeler

Yeah. What I tried to give to the general picture of my comments is that we believe we can go first into healthy normals and then progress directly into an ITP-like indication IVIg is approved. But we don’t have the specific design ready to discuss. We will discuss the details of that in our full R&D Day, where we’ll give you the design of the trial and we plan to proceed with the molecule.

Alex Schwartz

Okay. Well, thank you for taking the questions, and congrats on the progress during the quarter.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Dana Flanders of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

ChristopherStaral

Hi. Good morning, guys. This is Chris Staral on for Dana. Just wanted to focus a bit more on some of the novel drugs given the potential that could be unlocked there with the focus on M281. So I want to put the cart before the horse here. But I know you already mentioned potential for accelerated approval through these one of your proof-of-concept indications. But can you touch briefly on the flexibility that M281 may be able to achieve breakthrough therapy designation prior to review particularly for that differentiating indication outside of MG ITP or PV. And then I have one follow-up after that.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Well, our hope would be to gain for designation. When you’re going into a disease that has high unmet need and no current therapies, that’s really where the opportunity does present itself. I think it’s a little premature because that’s always based upon the data sets you have. But one of the things that we’re trying to do is, and the reason we haven’t talk about the specific different indications we’re thinking about is, we’re talking about exactly those issues with the FDA, that’s a trial design, how do we think about the number of patients. One of the things that we’re trying to balance in these indications - and definitely these are indications also have very long enrollment times with very few patients, and so we want to make sure we get some place where we not only have that opportunity to break but we have a reasonable chance with enrolling it in a reasonable time. So those are kind of the sections that we’re ongoing now.

ChristopherStaral

Thanks a lot. That’s very helpful. And I think a lot of us are also trying to understand what M281 may look like in a Phase II proof-of-concept setting just by comparing the Phase I data that you guys have released already to data of Orgenix, and I’m reading through the Phase II data that Orgenix published and I’ve seen a gravis. So probably when we look at that Phase II, we know there is a substantial imbalance in a number of patients who receives immunosuppressants in the Orgenix relative to the placebo. And I was wondering if maybe you could give us an idea of whether you believe these immunosuppressants had an impact on the effect I have seen and maybe give you an opportunity to address any expectations on effect size that may be seen for M281 maybe into your own Phase II program the this imbalance doesn’t exist?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. It’s hard for us to comment on our competitor’s program. I mean, obviously that’s something they’re going to have to deal with because they did have that imbalance from their trial. But it’s really hard for us to interpret that because it’s not our programs. We didn’t have all the details on it. I can tell you that our design of our Phase II trial, our proof-of-concept trial, is actually going to be a significantly more robust design in terms of number of patients and dosing. Our goal in that trial is to really understand dosing schedules, really understand the dosing level that we have to have and to be able to demonstrate that the higher potency that we have with our molecule can potentially deliver that efficacy. So we’re actually going to -- when you see the design, that’ll be actually -- it’ll be quite a robust design that’s really --design to let us into Phase III with great deal of confidence of our dosing schedule, great deal of confidence with the dose that we’re taking forward. And so that’s what we’re working on right now, and we’ll again give you that. If we may give you that before, as get to our R&D data, because we may be at the trial earlier. But we are - because we are viewing this molecule as the proof of concept has already been achieved with our Orgenix data, our goal now is to make sure that we have the best evidence and the best way to take our molecule forward with the Phase II.

ChristopherStaral

Great. Thanks a lot.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you.

Thank you, and I am showing no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Craig Wheeler, CEO, for closing remarks.

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Thanks a lot and I appreciate everybody in the call. I realize there was a very good deal on that this morning and so -- I know where everybody is, but I appreciate those of you who are on the call. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

