Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Leslie M. Hunziker - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, everyone. By now you should all have our press release and associated financial information. We've also provided slides to accompany our conference call that can be accessed on our website.

On the call this morning, we have Kathy Marinello, Hertz's CEO; and Tom Kennedy, our Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Kathy.

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Leslie, and good morning, everyone. We ended 2018 a much stronger company than one year ago, with positive underlying revenue momentum. Our investments and initiatives in the U.S. operational turnaround are gaining traction. In each of the last three quarters, worldwide revenue has increased year-over-year. In the U.S. in the fourth quarter, we reversed the declining trend and continued that progress into the recent first quarter where we increased revenue by 5% versus a year ago. Add a 430 basis point increase in utilization to the top line growth, and you've got a strong improvement in revenue per unit, a measure of how effectively we're managing our assets.

The favorable RPU reflects disciplined fleet capacity, more robust demand for our brands, and better base rental rates These positive trends are a testimony that we're on the right track with our strategies to enhance fleet, service, brands and technologies. The early progress is motivating for our employees and being recognized by our customers. Clearly, this is only a start. There are significant opportunities that we're pursuing through well-placed investments, stronger execution, better processes, and a fortified leadership team.

As you know, this is an end-to-end revitalization plan in the U.S. Our priority was getting our product right. By year end – by midyear last year, we had right-sized the fleet, rebalanced the car-class mix, and upgraded trend as appropriate. The efforts of an experienced team and fleet procurement fleet operations and fleet remarketing ensured we were positioning ourselves to optimally address rising fleet costs and more effectively shape consumers' impressions of our product line.

Nearly 80% of our operating fleet is made up of model year 2017 and 2018 vehicles that include the most popular makes, models and car-class mixes based on consumer preferences. In revenue management, the team is collaborating closely with fleet operations and leveraging smarter systems to continue to drive top line growth.

Our new revenue platform, combined with the new fleet allocation system, is giving us greater capabilities to forecast demand: deploy fleet and better access fleet, capture (04:14) pricing and target the right mix of segments. It's an iterative process, but we're consistently improving, and I'm pleased with what I'm seeing.

We also started work on customer service improvements last year, hiring field training and recruiting leaders, rebuilding our continuous improvement quality program, introducing our Ultimate Choice airport model, and undertaking a Site Optimization Initiative to enhance efficiency through process remapping. We're only part way through these initiatives, but customer satisfaction scores have been consistently rising.

When we last spoke, we had just hired Paul Stone as Chief Retail Operations Officer to lead the U.S. field operations revitalization. With more than 20 years of applicable experience, Paul hit the ground running with site visits, evaluations and analysis, and already has identified incremental revenue and efficiency opportunities.

In marketing, under the new leadership of Jodi Allen, another 20-year consumer products veteran, and her team, we launched our initial campaigns to re-energize the brands and have refreshed our value-added products and services. These campaigns highlight the higher quality fleet in services our customers are experiencing, and are already driving newer and higher frequency rentals. Better visual merchandising online is a priority this year to drive more sales or value-added services. We're seeing some early progress there as well, so we'll continue to test, analyze and scale our marketing approach with a focus on high leverage opportunities.

Under the leadership of Bob Stuart, a Hertz veteran, and his 10-year sales team, we're leveraging our better fleet, improving service, new Ultimate Choice model, and Hertz brand marketing initiative to drive a higher penetration and share of wallet in dual-source corporate accounts. Couple that with some strong new account wins, and we've got an improving trend.

The corporate market is important not only because of the predictability and scale of those business transactions, but also because these are premium customers who when satisfied will choose Hertz for their less price-sensitive leisure travels. Satisfaction scores across corporate accounts are higher today than they've been in the last three years. Similarly, improving satisfaction trends with our partners and affiliated accounts are correlating favorably with an increasing number of repeat rentals.

As we're gaining momentum from both an operational and financial perspective, and with our fortified group of high-performing executives now leading the growth initiatives, I'm turning more of my attention to supporting our innovation and technology plan. Prior to my joining the company, the bulk of our IT resources were spent outsourcing the legacy technology and working to increase the productivity of that architecture.

Mike Fisher, our Chief Digitization Officer, who has more than 25 years of strategic technology experience, supported by an experienced team, is currently overseeing the existing infrastructure. In parallel, innovative partners are helping us design and modernize our core technologies, the fleet reservation and rental systems.

I'm working closely with our IT leaders and these partners on the project enhancements, which will allow us to adapt processes through web-based interfaces, leverage data science, make applications usable in mobile and other digital formats, and ensure a fast, flexible user experience. An upgrade of this magnitude is incredibly hard work. As with any technology overhaul, along the journey, you need modified projects based on earnings (07:55) and have identified new valuable opportunities to incorporate even greater benefits. The roll-out of our modernized platforms begins this year and continues through next year. Likewise, investments in the systems will continue next year as we've discussed previously.

Based on recent financial results and the marketing and sales momentum we're seeing, we expect to continue to generate top line growth that should translate into steadily improving adjusted EBITDA despite the incremental investments. These investments will ensure that we have the right fleet, the best brands, leading technologies and the best people driving sustainable growth for the long term.

With that, I'll turn it over to Tom to share the details of our progress.

Thomas C. Kennedy - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Kathy. Good morning, everyone. As Kathy mentioned, we continue to make progress on our initiatives to improve the operating performance of our U.S. RAC segment. Evidence of this is reflected in growth in the top line and unit revenues, increased transaction days, improved vehicle utilization, and reduced unit vehicle depreciation expense. As a result, we saw a significant improvement in our consolidated adjusted corporate EBITDA versus the prior year, our second consecutive quarter of improved results versus the comparable prior-year quarter.

While we still have much work ahead of us, we will continue to be in a period of elevated investments, which I'll address in a moment, we're pleased with the progress we're making on the top and bottom lines. Given this overview, I will now turn to more specific updates on our U.S. and International RAC segments and an update on our first quarter financing activities and balance sheet and liquidity position.

Our focus continues to be on delivering profitable, sustainable growth. To that end, in the U.S. RAC segment in the first quarter, total and unit revenues, as measured by RPU, both increased by 5% versus first quarter 2017. The 5% growth in total revenues in the first quarter was a result of a 6% increase in transaction days, slightly offset by a 1% decline in total RPD. The 6% transaction day growth was largely a result of the growth of nearly all categories of our off-airport business, as well as modest growth in the airport volumes despite a 3% decline in our core vehicle fleet. The improved airport volume (10:08) we experienced in the third and fourth quarters last year.

Total RPD decreased 1% in the quarter, but increased 3% excluding value-added service revenue and the impact of growth in ride-hailing rentals. While we still experienced a decline in our value-added service revenues in the first quarter, the rate of the decline moderated as we worked on our initiatives to turn this trend. The majority of our value-added service revenues are in four products: upgrades, loss damage waiver or LDW, Liability Insurance Supplement or LIS, and fuel.

Navigation products are only approximately 2% of the total value-added service revenue, and while we experienced a decline in this product category, it does comprise a small percentage of our overall revenues. Furthermore, we did not experience declines in our fuel or LIS products, so largely the decline was in upgrades and LDW, but also, relative to prior year in navigation products, which again only comprised 2% of our value-added service revenues.

Our recovery focus has been on driving improvement in the upgrade and LDW products through targeted merchandising, branding, and digital sales delivery strategies, and we have seen some favorable early results with our efforts. In fact, our first quarter results exceeded our internal projections.

Despite the value-added service headwind, total RPD for the airport business was flat, and off airport increased 2%. But again, overall U.S. RAC segment total RPD declined 1% as a result of the off-airport transaction days growing faster than the airport. So to recap from a pricing standpoint, we believe the market conditions in the demand and supply side were constructive for the favorable pricing results.

Total average fleet capacity was flat to prior year, and declined nearly 3% excluding vehicles dedicated to ride-hailing rentals. At quarter end, we had approximately 24,000 vehicles dedicated to ride-hailing rentals versus 22,000 vehicles at year end 2017.

Total vehicle utilization of 79% increased 430 basis points versus the prior year. As we continue to maintain discipline in our overall fleet levels at U.S. RAC (12:14) vehicles and various remarketing channels versus the prior year quarter, and continue to make progress on better positioning fleet supply with demand.

Monthly vehicle depreciation expenses of $302 per unit decreased 13% versus the prior-year quarter and were largely in line with the second half of 2017. The decrease in unit vehicle depreciation was a result of a number of factors, including the following: Based on the Manheim Rental Index, used vehicle residuals were strong in the first quarter, and we experienced a sequential strengthening in the market (12:43) during the quarter as well.

The 2018 first quarter market environment compared favorably to what we experienced last year where residuals declined each month versus the prior year and the normal sequential strengthening quarter (12:54) did not occur. As a result, last year, we incurred significantly higher losses and sold approximately 50% more fleet in what was a weaker residual market versus this year.

We increased the penetration of remarketing vehicles through higher-yielding alternative channels, with 78% of our vehicles remarketed through dealer direct and retail this year versus 65% last year. Model year 2018 and model year 2017 vehicles comprised approximately 80% of our fleet at quarter end versus approximately 32% at year end, which had lower like-for-like pricing than prior-year models.

And finally, we opportunistically sold some vehicles in the first quarter that marginally contributed to the favorable results. We are still – depreciate our risk vehicles assuming an approximate 2% decline in residuals for the year, but this may moderate based on the first quarter performance and if that trend continues in the second quarter. In fact, the Manheim Rental Index came out yesterday (13:50) reflected a nearly 9% increase, so early signs are that the market environment entering the second quarter is continuing this trend.

Total U.S. vehicle interest expense increased $16 million and cash interest expense increased $11 million. The increase in cash interest expense was largely rate driven associated with higher benchmark rates and wider spreads on our VFNs related to last year's two bank amendments. In addition, the blended rate in our term ABS notes increased slightly, as we have increased our mix of term ABS debt to mitigate the impact of further interest rate increases.

We now have approximately a two-third/one-third split of fixed and floating rate debt in our U.S. RAC vehicle debt. Nonetheless, given our mix of debt along with the forward curve, we would expect U.S. RAC vehicle interest expense to now increase approximately $45 million in calendar 2018 versus calendar 2017 on a volume-neutral basis. We continued to make necessary investments in fleet operations, sales and marketing and IT to deliver sustainable, profitable growth in the first quarter.

Recall that we indicated we would be making approximately $300 million in investments impacting adjusted corporate EBITDA in calendar 2018, an incremental increase of approximately $40 million versus calendar 2017. During the first quarter, we invested approximately $80 million that impacted adjusted corporate EBITDA which was an incremental $10 million versus the prior year.

As a result, our elevated investment spending for the U.S. RAC direct vehicle and operating, or DOE, and SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue increased 129 basis points versus the prior year. We expect DOE and SG&A as a percentage of revenue to remain elevated in 2018 as compared to 2017 for each calendar quarter and the full year.

Despite the higher level of investment spending and higher vehicle interest expense, U.S. RAC adjusted corporate EBITDA improved $56 million versus the prior-year quarter, primarily as a result of improved unit revenues and reduced monthly unit vehicle depreciation expense.

Now, let me turn to International RAC segment. International RAC total revenues increased 14% to $468 million, and excluding $45 million of favorable currency impact, total revenues increased 3%, driven by a 5% increase in total RPD, partially offset by a 2% decrease in transaction days.

Recall that we sold our Brazil operations to our partner Localiza in August last year. Excluding the Brazil operating results in 2017, total RPD increased by 2% and transaction days increased by 4%. The increase in transaction days was largely attributable to strong commercial and multi-month volumes. The 2% increase in RPD ex-Brazil was due to stronger pricing in our Asia Pacific markets during their summer peak.

Pricing in Europe also improved versus prior year as a result of strong leisure demand. International net vehicle depreciation per unit per month of $222 million reflected a 9% increase versus prior year. Excluding the Brazil operating results in 2017, net vehicle depreciation expense per unit increased 5% or approximately $4 million. Approximately one-half of the increase is a result of the declining residual values of vehicles with diesel engines in Europe.

We reduced risk purchases of diesel engine vehicles from 12% to 7% of model year 2017 and 2018 purchases, respectively. Of the 7% risk diesels we are purchasing in model year 2018, 4.5 percentage points are vans and SUVs that are not under the diesel residual pressures that other model types are experiencing.

International vehicle interest expense increased $4 million. Foreign exchange accounted for $2 million of the increase and the remaining $2 million was split almost evenly between rates and volume.

Looking forward, the higher rate on the refinanced euro vehicle bond and higher bank facilities spread is expected to result full calendar year international vehicle interest expenses to increase approximately $9 million due to rate, excluding any volume or foreign exchange impacts.

Vehicle utilization of 75% was 70 basis points worse than prior year as a result of higher fleet entering the quarter and the pursuit of moderate volume growth in exchange for higher price that resulted in lower utilization but higher revenue quality, especially in our Spanish and Asia Pacific businesses. Overall, the International segment reported adjusted corporate EBITDA that was breakeven, a decline of $3 million versus 2017 largely as a result of higher unit vehicle costs.

Now, I'd like to provide an update on our financing activities, corporate liquidity, and free cash flow. Year-to-date, we continue to be active in the debt capital markets. As I discussed in our year-end earnings call at the end of February, we executed a $1 billion five-year term ABS transaction for U.S. RAC. This issuance covered the $929 million in term ABS maturities we have this year, and extended our vehicle debt maturity profile.

Additionally, we executed a €500 million European Vehicle Note in March to refinance our €425 million notes due in January of next year and to support vehicle growth. Because of the issuance and subsequent note redemptions throughout the quarter end, our restricted vehicle cash and vehicle debt balances were elevated as of quarter end by approximately $520 million.

In April, we increased our U.S. RAC VFN, and in May, we executed a term ABS transaction for Donlen. The $250 million increase to our U.S. RAC revolving VFN facility, we placed an extended (19:15) portion of the vehicle debt capacity loss where we voluntarily terminated a stand-alone $500 million VFN facility in March.

The $550 million Donlen issuance was well received by the market and the proceeds created incremental liquidity, more dominant by refinancing the amounts outstanding (19:33) on the revolving VFN.

Overall, we continue to maintain our focus on expanding liability (19:37) structure. Regarding our non-vehicle book of debt, we will continue to be proactive in assessing opportunities to refinance pending maturities, but I also remind you that the nearest debt maturity for our book of non-vehicle debt is not until October of 2020.

On the liquidity front, we ended Q1 with no drawings on our corporate senior revolving credit facility, almost $1.6 billion in corporate liquidity and our first-lien covenant ratio of 1.76 times is well inside the required 3.0 times.

Turning to cash flow, free cash flow for the three months ended March 30 was breakeven. We expect free cash flow to be negative through the first half of the year, as we go through the normal seasonal – summer seasonal peak and add fleet and then be positive in the second half of the year as we seasonally de-fleet off the summer peak. Overall, we still expect free cash flow to improve year-over-year, but likely be negative for the full year due primarily to heightened investments.

In closing, we believe the first quarter results continue the trend we experienced in the second half of 2007 (sic) [2017] (20:37) of improving total unit revenues, moderating and improving unit vehicle costs, which ultimately resulted in improved operating results.

With that, I'll now turn it back over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from the line of Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Chris J. Woronka - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey, good morning, everyone. Wanted to ask about your corporate or commercial account strategy in the first quarter and kind of what your – if you're seeing any improvement in corporate volumes and maybe what your strategy is on the market share and pricing front there. Thanks.

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

What we're seeing is, is what I mentioned earlier, which is, as we've improved the quality of our cars, the service and with the support of a really strong commercial team, we're winning back more corporate share over the last several months. And basically, we've gotten really great feedback around the Ultimate Choice rollout combined with better cars and better service from our employees. And our corporate sales teams have been leveraging all the work we did around that throughout last year. And we continue to – that we have really motivated, pumped up employees that are responding as much as our customers are responding to the better fleet and the investments we're making. Our employees are really pumped up about it. And then, we backed it with branding and marketing and a lot of solid work from our marketing team, and it's showing results. It's a business, I believe, is very important for the strength of the Hertz brand as well as carries over into the retail space.

Chris J. Woronka - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, great. I appreciate that. And I just wanted to ask on the incremental spend. I think you mentioned $40 million this year over – incremental over last year. And I think last year might have been, if I remember maybe 110 (23:03) over 2016. As you kind of look out to 2019, I understand it's a moving target, and we're not asking for guidance, but directionally, do you think the incremental spend has a chance to level off or decrease next year?

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I think one of the things I've found over the years is what somewhat manages investment spending is just the ability of your management team and your organization to handle an incredible amount of change. And so, I think we are getting to a point of leveling off on how much our teams can handle and implement given we've done a pretty phenomenal job this first quarter in growing the U.S. as well as the overall company in addition to doing a ton of work on technology in our operations.

And so, I do think we'll probably stay at about the same level of spending next year. I don't see a significant drop off given the bulk of what we're launching in our technology will be launched next year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of James Albertine from Consumer Edge. Please go ahead.

James J. Albertine - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Great. Good morning, and thank you for taking my question. I wanted to talk a little bit about on the ride, sort of, hailing side as we look further out. It implies that you're going to be managing residuals of vehicles that are quite a bit older than your corporate average today. So I just wanted to understand how you're thinking about that and how we should sort of think about the risk associated with managing those residuals for your customers and participants in that program.

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Well, what we have found so far, if you look at the used car market and you think about residual value curves, if you add any new car dealership or used car dealership, the sweet spot for cars is around 70,000 miles or $8,000, $9,000 in the sales price. And we find – if you go out to any dealership, those cars generally fly off the lot.

And so what we've found is, we're managing double-digit returns on this business in how we bend the curve and the value that these vendors see in (25:23) being able to rent a car for a week or a month. And so, when we look at maintenance costs, et cetera, the incremental cost between 40,000 and 70,000 miles, the 35,000 and 40,000 and 70,000 miles from a maintenance perspective is fairly nominal. And we bend the return on that asset from a residual value perspective significantly. And our leader Jeff Adams in the used car arena is far exceeding our expectations on what we're able to book as gains on these cars when we sell them at 70,000 (26:04). So, we don't run them beyond their natural life, and we don't run them to the point of where we're replacing a transmission or an engine.

James J. Albertine - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Understood. Appreciate that, and best of luck next question.

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Millman from Millman Research. Please go ahead.

Michael Millman - Millman Research Associates

Thank you. Following up on the first question on the corporate. For corporate airport, can you tell us what you're seeing in pricing, and be little more specific on volume? And I have one on technology.

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

I think what we see from a pricing perspective is, always companies are shooting for productivity phase (26:51). So, we're constantly fighting the pricing efforts of these companies to get productivity through lower pricing. What I would say is, we're holding our own, but there's clearly pressure downward on pricing, and I think everybody is seeing that right now.

What was the second part of that question?

Michael Millman - Millman Research Associates

Volume, it's volume.

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Volume is up. So, we are winning – as I mentioned earlier, we are winning more of our share and growing from a – when it's a dual account, we're winning back a lot of customers, and we're seeing our share increase where we have – where the companies have a dual relationship.

Thomas C. Kennedy - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, we believe the Hertz brand is the preferred brand by the commercial traveler. With the investments we've made in fleet, the choice – the service delivery model last year and now putting service quality in the field as well with additional resources, our NPS scores and the feedback we're getting is very favorable for our (27:52) commercial accounts and they're starting to see and take notice of that and come back to the Hertz brand for which we had multi-years of last year (27:59).

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

And that I do think just the value that is being perceived is somewhat offsetting what could be a much more significant decline in price.

Michael Millman - Millman Research Associates

Okay. And on to your technology, assuming that you are complete – I guess, you never complete, what would we be seeing in this year? And to what – how long do you think it'll take before you have your systems where you want them and the impact you'd expect at that point?

Kathryn V. Marinello - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

What...

[Abrupt End]

