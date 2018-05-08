Store Capital Goes Up As The Market Goes Down

STOR is still a buy for an investor looking for a bond equivalent allocation.

Despite outperforming the market this year, shares still trade at a discount to peers.

Thesis

Store Capital (STOR) is one of my long-time holdings which I believe to have that rare combination of strong management and attractive valuations. Shares have outperformed the market this year - and for good reason. Their portfolio continues to report strong tenant credit quality in the face of the “retail apocalypse.” STOR remains attractively priced and should deliver approximately 8% total returns moving forward.

Tale of the tape

When I last wrote on STOR, I labeled it a strong buy based on both its undervaluation relative to the broader market, as well as its undervaluation relative to peers in spite of having best-in-class management.

Shares of STOR have since greatly outperformed the broader market:

(Yahoo Finance)

Is STOR still a strong buy? Keep reading to find out.

2018 started strong

They invested $320.4 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.8%, distilling any fears of cap rate compression.

On the capital markets front, they raised their total borrowing capacity to $1.4 billion. They also closed on their first ever public debt offering of $350 million in unsecured debt.

They affirmed 2018 guidance of adjusted funds from operations (‘AFFO’) between $1.78 and $1.84. With everything going according to plan, let’s now look at the business model and valuation.

Business overview

STOR owns 2000 properties leases to 404 customers diversified across the U.S.:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

They are extremely diversified across service-oriented industries:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

Their top ten customers only make up 18.8% of total revenues:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

STOR is a triple net lease (‘NNN’) REIT which primarily owns standalone service-oriented properties. Recall that in an NNN lease, the tenant agrees to pay the relevant maintenance expenses, taxes, and insurance (the triple nets). A typical customer approaches STOR looking for some capital financing, and in addition to agreeing to pay rent (similar to interest), they also give STOR ownership of their property. This is known as a “sale and leaseback” transaction. This essentially means that, aside from collecting rent checks from their properties, STOR leaves the operations up to the responsibility of the tenant. This is why I like to think about this as “real estate financing.”

STOR specifically targets the middle-market segment of the economy because traditional investment grade-rated companies may be looking to do sale and leasebacks in order to buy back stock, and smaller companies inherently have more risk.

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

The master lease

One of STOR’s greatest differentiators compared to its most comparable peers Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN), and Spirit Realty (SRC) is its high amount of master leases. 87% of all properties are subject to master leases. The master lease benefits both the tenant and STOR. Because the master lease encompasses several properties but only has one rent payment, the tenant is not allowed to cherry-pick their properties - they can’t just walk away from one underperforming property because they still have to pay the master lease payment. The trade-off is that the capital financing is given based on a complete look of their portfolio, which allows them to bunch in newer properties and secure greater capital proceeds.

STOR then takes it to another level through its transparent access to tenant financials. With 97% of tenants required to give unit-level financials (unheard of among peers), STOR is less likely to experience unpleasant earnings surprises.

Their tenants have strong financials to boot. 4-Wall rent coverage was 2.6 times. The drawback of relying on 4-Wall coverage is that it omits corporate overhead expense. STOR steps above in disclosing unit-level fixed charge coverage (which includes standardized corporate overhead expense) of 2.1 times. This has been trending downwards, but it’s still very healthy:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)



The most important thing: lease maturities

In stark contrast with traditional retail REITs which own properties in prime locations, retail NNN REITs own anything but. This means that they do not traditionally “mark to market” rents upon expiration. A good rent renewal outcome is simply the resumption of the same amount of rent. Thus, a big advantage in the space is longer lease maturities. STOR has a very long, 14-year weighted average remaining lease term. Further, STOR only has 14% of leases expiring in the next ten years, which compares favorably to peers:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

Balance sheet

STOR has well-staggered debt maturities:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

STOR has high investment grade ratings from all the agencies:

(2018 Q1 Presentation)

STOR has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just under 6.0, which is conservative and allows them to issue debt to fuel acquisitions during a period in which it still is not ideal to issue equity.

Dividend growth beast

STOR has aggressively increased its dividend by about 7.5% annually the past three years since its IPO. With an FFO payout ratio of 70%, the dividend is well-insulated from any unforeseen earnings shortfalls. However, due to their 1.8% lease escalators and very low lease maturities over the next ten years, I believe they will be able to generate industry-beating same-store sales for the next decade. Add in further FFO growth from acquisitions and the approximate 5% of internally generated growth will support very solid dividend growth moving forward.

Valuation

With shares trading around $25.97 or 14.4 times forward AFFO, STOR is still reasonably priced and materially discounted compared to its peer group, with exception to Spirit Realty which is still in the process of spinning off its lower quality assets:

(Chart by Author)

Trading at a 7.1% FFO yield, shares are priced to deliver approximately 8% total returns when factoring in the 1.8% lease escalators. Looked at from another angle, this result can also be seen from the 4.8% dividend and ~4% dividend growth driven by retained earnings.

Due to the recent run-up in price, shares are not as cheap as they were when I issued my conviction buy rating. Further, I believe here are more attractive sectors currently amid the market turmoil, in particular, the large tech sector, including Facebook (FB) which I recently wrote about.

Attractive as a bond equivalent play

There is a certain group of stocks known as “bond equivalent” stocks which, while definitely not equivalent to bonds, do offer very stable dividend yields which potentially offer better returns than bond with similar volatility. If STOR could continue to expand their portfolio and lower their leverage, eventually attaining higher investment grade credit ratings, then they may see revaluations as a higher quality bond equivalent play. Further, if interest rates move lower, then STOR should also trade upwards as its dividend becomes more valuable (again, as a bond equivalent play). As such, I am withdrawing my strong buy rating, but shares remain a buy especially for the bond equivalent equity portion of any portfolio.

Conclusion

STOR remains my top pick in the standalone property NNN REIT sector due to its combination of strong management, strong credit quality, and valuation. Shares are still a buy for a bond equivalent allocation and look poised to deliver 9% total returns moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.