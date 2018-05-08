Brixmor's Q1 Leaves Me Bullish, But Not As Bullish As Management Sounds

While I agree that the shares are a high conviction buy, management's emphasis on redevelopments, dispositions, and deleveraging over buybacks and acquisitions tells me that their business is not thriving as much as they say it is.

As I outlined in my previous article on Brixmor Property Group (BRX), the REIT is one of the best bargains around: management is gearing the company for growing FFO/share in the years to come by executing a combination of aggressive non-core asset dispositions, high incremental yield redevelopments, growing ABR rates, and share repurchases. Meanwhile, they enjoy tremendous flexibility on their balance sheet and are investing considerable funds in deleveraging in the hopes of improving their BBB- credit rating to achieve equal status to peer Kimco Realty (KIM). While the Q1 results showed continued impressive progress towards these objectives (which management loudly cheerled throughout the call), actions speak louder than words, and management's emphasis on redevelopments, dispositions, and deleveraging over buybacks and acquisitions during the quarter tells me that their business model is not quite as robust as they claim it is.

FFO/share is guided to decline by ~2% this year despite the buyback program due to heavy disposition activity. Management sold $138 million worth of property in the first quarter at a 7.7% average cap rate (and has an additional $240 million under contract at even lower cap rates), which is considered accretive, given that management is buying back shares at cash flow yields well into the teens and is reinvesting in core properties at incremental yields of 9-10%. This puts them on pace to greatly exceed last year's disposition level and leaves them feeling "very good" about hitting recycling goals for the year.

While all of this disposition activity is good in that it indicates demand remains strong for their properties and they are conducting transactions at price points that are accretive to shareholders, why is FFO/share still projected to decline this year? Part of the reason is due to the lag time between dispositions and reinvestment in share buybacks and redevelopment projects reaching completion. In fact, of the $43 million in new ABR (~4.6% of total ABR) brought on board through leasing activity, $37 million is signed but not yet commenced, and 35% of it will not commence until 2019. The other reason that FFO/share is declining is because management is investing a large amount of the disposition funds into deleveraging. By paying off debt, they are reducing cash outflows at rates that are significantly less than the cap rates they received from properties they are selling. While I am not at all disagreeing with this strategy, it does reveal that either (1) the company's shares and properties are not as great as management's claim or (2) the company's balance sheet is weaker than management claims.

Throughout the earnings call, management rattled off one metric after another, highlighting the tremendous growth prospects for their properties. In addition to highlighting the strong demand for both purchasing and occupying properties, 4.7 million SF are expiring over the next four years at average ABRs of $8.51. Meanwhile, the portfolio's TTM ABR is $12 and rising, posing over 40% upside potential on these releases. Comparable NOI is up 70 basis points Y/Y despite tenant bankruptcy drag and is expected to accelerate in 2019 due to excess vacancies this year and redevelopments beginning to take effect en masse next year. Furthermore, average lease spreads were a robust 16.7%, and the company achieved a record average in-place rent of $13.61.

Despite these attractive metrics for properties, management is aggressively selling them off and twice mentioned on the call that relative to property acquisitions, shares are "just too compelling" as an investment right now. Indeed, given that they are trading for just over 7x FFO (a ~13.8% cash flow yield), shares do look enticing! However, despite having a $400 million share buyback authorization, management only repurchased ~$30 million worth of shares in the quarter, while spending far more than that on property redevelopments and deleveraging. While guidance stated that most of the redevelopments will be funded with free cash flow and that the majority of disposition funds will be used for deleveraging and share buybacks, later on in the call, when pressed by an analyst, admitted that their priority was deleveraging over buying back shares. This, combined with aggressive disposition activity, seems to conflict with management's narrative that properties have tremendous growth potential and shares are extremely cheap.

Investor Takeaway

I remain a high conviction shareholder and buyer of BRX shares, believing them to offer a compelling total return proposition and, given their property performance metrics, they seem to be a likely candidate to emerge from the retail contraction in solid shape. I personally like it that they are downsizing and upgrading their property portfolio and deleveraging, especially this far into the economic expansion and in a rising rate environment. I would love to see them reach a BBB+ credit rating sometime in the next couple of years. I am also glad they are still buying back shares, and I hope they can pick up the pace in the coming quarters. That being said, I also believe management was overhyping their prospects in the earnings call, virtually ignoring the risks in their commentary that their actions indicate they know exist: namely a potential economic contraction and rising rates that could put a significant damper on their growth plans and hinder their disposition progress. With a significant amount of leverage on the balance sheet, they would be exposed to higher interest rate expense as well. However, given that they have over $1 Billion of availability on their line of credit and minimal maturities in the coming years, should they experience negative momentum in their operating performance, I don't think they are in any danger of encountering a tightrope scenario like Washington Prime Group (WPG) or CBL Properties (CBL) are going through right now. BRX remains a strong buy and a core part of my REIT portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.