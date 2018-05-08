Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 33: A Priceless Buffett Strategy That Can Make You Rich

This week there are 110 quality dividend stocks worth buying at current prices (off the Master Watchlist of 155 stocks).

Ultimately our goal as long-term income investors is to find the right companies, at the right price, and then hold on long enough for the awesome wealth compounding power of the market to work for us.

Most notably the idea that good investing is far simpler and boring than most people realize.

It brings to mind some of Buffett's priceless investment advice, which has made countless investors rich over the decades.

(Source: imgflip)

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed), and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explains the three reasons that stocks are likely to be higher over the next year.

Good Investing Is Supposed To Be Boring

This weekend was the Woodstock of capitalism, Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) annual meeting. Which caused me to recollect on some of Warren Buffett's most famous homespun and oh so quotable wisdom. While the man is famous for condensing timeless investing advice into easy to remember one liners, they are also valuable cornerstones of solid long-term investment strategies.

One of my all time favorites come from Buffett's 1990 annual shareholder letter. "Lethargy bordering on sloth remains the cornerstone of our investment style."

Now as with most "Buffetisms" this quote is a bit more complex than it may seem. Many people assume that it refers to the Oracle of Omaha's penchant for buy and hold investing. Indeed that's true. However Buffett isn't a die hard "buy and hold forever no matter what" investor but rather uses a "buy until the thesis breaks" style.

For example in 2011 Buffett, long famous for his aversion to technology, made a big investment into IBM (IBM). However over the years he's trimmed that position and recently told CNBC that Berkshire had totally exited the position due to the failure of that venerable blue chip's turnaround.

Meanwhile he also let it be known that Wells Fargo (WFC) is still a good company that "made one mistake... that happens from time to time." Now I personally disagree with Buffett that it's worth owning Wells Fargo, but that's purely because I think there are better run banks with stronger growth prospects that will ultimately generate better total returns (like any one of Canada's big five). I don't personally think that anyone buying Wells Fargo will lose money over the long-term, since the thesis that Buffett bought it for (conservative banking culture and safe balance sheet) remains intact.

But the point I want to emphasis here is that Buffett isn't churning through his portfolio on a daily, weekly, or even annual basis. Rather the man is looking for a quality company, trading at a fair price or better (margin of safety) and is then willing to wait patiently for the investment thesis to play out. Sometimes it doesn't, as is the case with IBM (so far). But Buffett gave big blue plenty of time to turn things around.

Most of the time though, as long as you put in the hard work and due diligence, things go pretty much how you think they will. That's the power of time arbitrage and value investing.

Specifically the idea that in the short-term the market is not focused on the fundamentals but rather on any number of largely irrelevant factors that won't change the ultimate growth trajectory of a company.

Or to use another famous Buffett parable:

"If a moody fellow with a farm bordering my property yelled out a price every day to me at which he would either buy my farm or sell me his — and those prices varied widely over short periods of time depending on his mental state — how in the world could I be other than benefited. If his daily shout-out was ridiculously low, and I had some spare cash, I would buy his farm. If the number he yelled was absurdly high, I could either sell to him or just go on farming." -Warren Buffett

The power of this parable is that it makes sense to us intuitively that the value of a farm isn't going to swing wildly from day to day (or minute to minute). That's because it is ultimately priced off its fundamentals, which is its ability to generate long-term cash flow.

Yes that cash flow will vary from year to year, based on commodity prices. But over time the value of quality farm land has historically gone up. The same is true for companies, sometimes more so (if their earnings and cash flow are more stable over time).

A quality company, especially a dividend paying blue chip, is not a speculative bet that is going to make you a millionaire overnight. Rather it's a slow moving but powerful collection of national or even global assets and people who are working tirelessly to grow over time.

As dividend investors we are lucky to be able to buy a small piece of those very real organizations and through our dividends obtain a cut of those profits and cash flows. Better yet? If we pick the right companies then those dividends will rise exponentially over time.

That allows us to convert our hard earned savings into passive income that can one day free us from the daily grind of a job we might not be too thrilled with, working for a boss that we may not like or respect. Or to put another way dividend growth investing means a way to convert active (and variable) income into much safer, more stable, and faster growing passive income.

If you have a well built, diversified dividend growth portfolio you don't have to worry about what paltry raise you might or might not get this year. Rather you know that as long as the earnings and cash flow of your companies is rising, then you'll likely get dividend growth that is probably much faster than inflation.

But here's the point I can't stress enough. Over time rising dividends, being paid for out of growing earnings and cash flow, make stock prices go up. But if you save and invest long enough, you won't have to sell, ever. Rather your passive income from those exponentially rising dividends is going to be high enough to help you cover whatever goals you have, such as a comfortable retirement.

That in turn means that your prosperity will become 100% independent of share price and you'll be able to live purely off your cut of your companies' profits and cash flow.

And when you put things in those terms then it becomes obvious that whatever happens in any given day, quarter, or year isn't nearly as important as the underlying fundamentals of the companies you own. Might those fundamentals deteriorate? Sure, some likely will.

But no single earnings result, or analyst downgrade is going to make a difference to your long-term goals. Ignore the moody farmer and whatever his latest price quotes may be, and remember that a solid investment thesis doesn't change overnight.

The State Of The Economy (AKA Recession Watch)

I use five key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions: the yield curve, the BaR economic graph, Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators, The St. Louis Fed's smoothed out recession risk indicator, and the New York Fed's real time GDP growth tracker.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12 to 18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug. 1978 Jan. 1980 17 Sept. 1980 July 1981 10 Dec. 1988 July 1990 19 Feb. 2000 March 2001 13 Dec. 2005 Dec. 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.44% (down from 0.47% last week)

A few weeks ago the curve fell as low as 0.41%, the lowest number since 2007. It's now out of the danger zone (beneath 0.5%) but just barely. Fortunately history shows that the actual number isn't significant and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive. Overall I'm optimistic that strong economic growth and rising inflation expectations should help to keep long-term rates rising over time and thus put off any potential inversion for many months if not years. That's especially true if the Federal Reserve avoids hiking short-term rates too aggressively if the curve falls too low.

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, through a different version of it.

(Source: Economic PI)

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions. With 8 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 11 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth, there remains little cause for concern. Note however that four weeks ago there were 12 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant, so the trend is slightly negative. This seems to indicate that economic growth is slowing slightly but remains firmly positive.

Next there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of four and nine month recession risks. In this case they are 0.71% and 18%, respectively. While these are both up slightly in recent weeks the increase is not statistically significant. In addition rising inflation expectations (Core PCE now up to 1.9% YOY growth) which is why long-term rates are rising, are a bullish sign of economic optimism from the bond market.

For another look at recession risk I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months).

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The way to read this graph is to understand that in the past (since 1967) as long as the reading (currently 0.1% recession risk) is under 20% then the economy has never been in a recession. This means that this graph can tell us with about four month lead time whether or not the economy is likely to be contracting.

Finally there's the New York Fed's real time GDP tracker (historically far more accurate than the Atlanta Fed's GDP model).

Current Economic Growth Projections

Q2 2018 projection: 3.0% (down 0.2% from last week )

Note that this is broadly in line with what most economists are expecting (2.4% to 2.9% 2018 growth) and indicates continued strong economic growth. That bodes well for continued job growth, and thus a continued tightening of the labor market that should eventually boost wages at a faster rate (last month they grew 2.6% YOY). That in turn could spur stronger consumer spending (70% of the US economy) and drive stronger corporate investment and earnings/cash flow/dividend growth.

Master Watchlist

There are about 3,000 dividend-paying stocks in America. This list has a goal of eventually listing all low/medium risk dividend growth stocks that have the potential to achieve 10+% total return potential.

Target yield indicates approximately fair value, which is the most I'd ever recommending paying for a company, no matter how good it is.

Total return potential is taken from the Gordon Dividend Growth model which found that, over time, total return for dividend stocks tracks yield + long-term dividend growth (a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth).

The projected dividend growth is from either management guidance or the current analyst consensus. Finally, I've included a sector column because some investors, for various reasons, don't want to/can't invest in MLPs.

Bolded and bracketed stocks are at fair value or better and worth buying today. The order of the stocks is the order I recommend buying them in assuming that maximizing total return is your primary goal.

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (AMGP) Antero Midstream GP 0.4% 2.5% 26.3% 28.8% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (AM) Antero Midstream Partners 3.7% 5.8% 19.9% 25.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NBLX) Noble Midstream Partners 3.6% 4.4% 19.0% 23.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (DM) Dominion Midstream Partners 3.3% 8.9% 14.0% 22.9% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EQGP) EQT GP Holdings 2.5% 4.4% 18.0% 22.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (LOW) Lowe's Companies 1.7% 2.0% 19.8% 21.8% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (CNXM) CNXM Midstream Partners 5.5% 6.8% 14.0% 20.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (COR) CoreSite Realty Corp 3.5% 3.8% 16.3% 20.1% REIT Data Center REIT (OMP) Oasis Midstream Partners 5.0% 9.0% 11.0% 20.0% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MA Mastercard 0.7% 0.5% 19.3% 19.8% Financial Credit Services (EQM) EQT Midstream Partners 3.6% 7.8% 12.0% 19.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (HESM) Hess Midstream Partners 5.0% 6.4% 13.0% 19.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (ABBV) AbbVie 3.5% 3.9% 15.2% 19.1% Healthcare Biotechnology (NTES) NetEase 1.2% 1.2% 17.7% 18.9% Technology Internet Software & Service (V) Visa 0.7% 0.6% 18.1% 18.7% Financial Credit Services (CCI) Crown Castle 3.9% 4.1% 14.5% 18.6% REIT Telecom REIT (NYLD) NRG Yield 6.0% 6.5% 12.0% 18.5% YieldCo Renewable Energy (AMT) American Tower 1.8% 2.2% 15.9% 18.1% REIT Telecom REIT (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 9.3% 8.3% 17.6% YieldCo Renewable Energy (SBUX) Starbucks 1.4% 2.1% 15.4% 17.5% Consumer Cyclical Restaurant NEP NextEra Energy Partners 4.1% 3.9% 13.5% 17.4% YieldCo Renewable Energy (LUV) Southwest Airlines 0.8% 1.0% 16.4% 17.4% Consumer Cyclical Airlines NVDA NVIDIA 0.3% 0.24% 17.0% 17.2% Technology Semiconductors (HD) Home Depot 2.1% 2.2% 14.9% 17.1% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (SWKS) Skyworks Solutions 1.1% 1.3% 15.6% 16.9% Technology Semiconductors (UNP) Union Pacific 2.0% 2.2% 14.8% 17.0% Industrial Railroads (AVGO) Broadcom 1.6% 3.0% 13.9% 16.9% Technology Semiconductors (ALLE) Allegion PLC 0.7% 1.1% 15.7% 16.8% Industrial Building Products BLK BlackRock 2.5% 2.2% 14.4% 16.6% Financial Asset Management (WGP) Western Gas Equity Partners 3.6% 6.5% 10.0% 16.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (VLP) Valero Energy Partners 2.8% 5.4% 11.0% 16.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EQIX) Equinix 2.1% 2.3% 14.0% 16.3% REIT Data Center REIT CTAS Cintas 1.1% 0.9% 15.1% 16.0% Industrial Business Services (SHLX) Shell Midstream Partners 3.2% 6.0% 10.0% 16.0% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels SPGI S&P Global 1.3% 1.0% 14.7% 15.7% Financial Capital Markets (QTS) QTS Realty Trust 3.1% 4.7% 11.0% 15.7% REIT Data Center REIT ADP Automatic Data Processing 2.4% 2.0% 13.6% 15.6% Industrial Business Services (LECO) Lincoln Electric Holdings 1.7% 1.8% 13.7% 15.5% Industrial Electric Machinery (ANDX) Andeavor Logistics LP 5.9% 9.5% 6.0% 15.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels NDSN Nordson 1.0% 0.9% 14.5% 15.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials SHW Sherwin-Williams 1.1% 0.9% 14.3% 15.2% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (MO) Altria 4.0% 5.0% 10.1% 15.1% Consumer Defensive Tobacco (BIP) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.5% 4.8% 10.0% 14.8% Utility Diversified Utilities (ENB) Enbridge Inc 3.5% 6.8% 8.0% 14.8% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (FDX) Fedex 0.6% 0.8% 13.8% 14.6% Industrial Shipping & Logistics (MWA) Mueller Water Products 0.9% 2.0% 12.6% 14.6% Industrial Water Infrastructure (HAS) Hasbro 2.6% 2.9% 11.7% 14.6% Consumer Cyclical Toys (OKE) ONEOK 5.0% 4.9% 9.6% 14.5% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (PSXP) Phillips 66 Partners 3.1% 5.5% 9.0% 14.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (LEG) Leggett & Platt 3.0% 3.5% 11.0% 14.5% Consumer Cyclical Furniture (CONE) CyrusOne 3.3% 3.4% 11.0% 14.4% REIT Data Center REIT BDX Becton, Dickinson & Company 1.7% 1.3% 13.0% 14.3% Healthcare Medical Equipment (ECL) Ecolab 1.1% 1.1% 13.2% 14.3% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals TXRH Texas Roadhouse 1.8% 1.6% 12.6% 14.2% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants (ROST) Ross Stores 1.0% 1.1% 13.0% 14.1% Consumer Cyclical Retail (ADM) Archer-Daniels Midland 2.6% 3.1% 11.0% 14.1% Consumer Defensive Farm Products MSFT Microsoft 2.7% 1.7% 12.3% 14.0% Technology Software BA Boeing 2.4% 2.0% 12.0% 14.0% Industrial Aerospace & Defense (KMI) Kinder Morgan 4.1% 4.9% 9.0% 13.9% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (AY) Atlantica Yield 5.6% 5.8% 8.0% 13.8% YieldCo Renewable Energy YieldCo FBHS Fortune Brands Home & Security 1.1% 1.5% 12.3% 13.8% Industrial Building Products (DCI) Donaldson Company 1.6% 1.6% 12.1% 13.7% Industrial Filtration Systems (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.9% 2.6% 11.1% 13.7% Consumer Defensive Pharmacy (OZRK) Bank of the Ozarks 1.5% 1.6% 12.0% 13.6% Financial Banking (TJX) TJX Companies 1.2% 2.4% 11.1% 13.5% Consumer Cyclical Retail (NKE) Nike 1.2% 1.2% 12.3% 13.5% Consumer Cyclical Apparel PSX Phillips 66 2.8% 2.4% 11.0% 13.4% Energy Refining TXN Texas Instruments 2.6% 2.4% 11.0% 13.4% Technology Semiconductors (BEP) Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.6% 6.4% 7.0% 13.4% YieldCo Renewable Energy (DIS) Disney 1.6% 1.6% 11.7% 13.3% Consumer Cyclical Entertainment (TTC) Toro Company 1.3% 1.3% 12.0% 13.3% Industrial Agricultural Equipment (SNA) Snap-on 1.6% 2.2% 11.0% 13.2% Industrial Diversified Industrials (ETN) Eaton Corp 3.1% 3.5% 9.7% 13.2% Industrial Diversified Industrials (SEP) Spectra Energy Partners 6.0% 9.3% 4.0% 13.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (INGR) Ingredion 2.0% 2.1% 11.0% 13.1% Consumer Defensive Agricultural Products (TERP) TerraForm Power 6.0% 6.6% 6.5% 13.1% YieldCo Renewable Energy (APD) Air Products & Chemicals 2.4% 2.7% 10.4% 13.1% Industrial Industrial Gas CAT Caterpillar 3.0% 2.1% 10.9% 13.0% Industrial Farm & Construction Equipment (VFC) V.F Corp 2.0% 2.4% 10.5% 12.9% Consumer Cyclical Apparel GD General Dynamics 2.1% 1.9% 11.0% 12.9% Industrial Aerospace & Defense (COST) Costco 1.1% 1.2% 11.7% 12.9% Consumer Cyclical Retail (TD) Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.4% 3.7% 9.0% 12.7% Financial Banking (TRP) TransCanada 3.9% 5.0% 7.7% 12.7% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MMM) 3M 2.5% 2.7% 9.8% 12.5% Industrial Diversified Industrials ORI Old Republic International 4.3% 3.9% 8.6% 12.5% Finance Insurance (MPLX) MPLX 4.4% 6.9% 5.6% 12.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (ITW) Illinois Tool Works 2.1% 2.2% 10.2% 12.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (MKC) McCormick & Company 2.0% 2.0% 10.3% 12.3% Consumer Defensive Food (TU) Telus 4.1% 4.4% 7.9% 12.3% Telecom Wireless/Internet (PH) Parker-Hannifin 1.8% 1.8% 10.5% 12.3% Industrial Diversified Industrials TRNO Terreno Realty 2.9% 2.3% 10.0% 12.3% REIT Industrial REIT (SPG) Simon Property Group 3.2% 4.9% 7.3% 12.2% REIT Retail REIT (PG) Procter & Gamble 3.1% 4.0% 8.2% 12.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (NSA) National Storage Affiliates 4.5% 4.1% 8.0% 12.1% REIT Storage REIT (PNR) Pentair 2.0% 3.1% 9% 12.1% Industrial Water Infrastructure (SKT) Tanger Factor Outlet Centers 4.7% 6.6% 5.3% 11.9% REIT Retail REIT (MPW) Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 7.5% 4.4% 11.9% REIT Hospital REIT (LANC) Lancaster Colony Corp 1.9% 1.9% 10.0% 11.9% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (FDS) FactSet Research Systems 1.2% 1.2% 10.7% 11.9% Finance Capital Markets CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 7.8% 4.0% 11.8% REIT Infrastructure REIT (KIM) Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 7.7% 4.1% 11.8% REIT Retail REIT (CLX) Clorox 2.7% 3.2% 8.6% 11.8% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products RTN Raytheon 2.3% 1.7% 10.0% 11.7% Industrial Aerospace & Defense (HON) Honeywell International 2.0% 2.1% 9.6% 11.7% Industrial Diversified Industrials (BNS) Bank of Nova Scotia 3.8% 4.2% 7.4% 11.6% Finance Banking WDFC WD-40 Company 1.8% 1.6% 10.0% 11.6% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (MMP) Magellan Midstream Partners 4.3% 5.4% 6.2% 11.6% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (D) Dominion Energy 3.7% 5.1% 6.4% 11.5% Utilities Diversified Utilities AAPL Apple 1.9% 1.4% 10.1% 11.5% Technology Consumer Hardware (KO) Coca Cola 3.2% 3.7% 7.7% 11.4% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.2% 5.1% 11.3% Telecom Wireless/Internet (PFE) Pfizer 3.5% 3.9% 7.4% 11.3% Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (STAG) STAG Industrial 5.9% 5.4% 5.8% 11.2% REIT Industrial REIT (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 3.1% 3.9% 7.3% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products PF Pinnacle Foods 2.4% 2.1% 9.1% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (XOM) Exxon Mobil 3.4% 4.2% 7.0% 11.2% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels BF.B Brown-Foreman 1.4% 1.1% 10.0% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Alcohol (UL) Unilever 3.2% 3.3% 7.8% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products MCD McDonald's 3.1% 2.4% 8.6% 11.0% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants (HEP) Holly Energy Partners 8.0% 9.1% 2.0% 11.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (BPMP) BP Midstream Partners 4.5% 5.4% 5.5% 10.9% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels DLR Digital Realty Trust 4.7% 3.8% 7.1% 10.9% REIT Data Center REIT (CTRE) CareTrust REIT 5.0% 5.8% 5.0% 10.8% REIT Senior Housing REIT (IRM) Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.8% 4.0% 10.8% REIT Storage REIT (GPC) Genuine Parts Company 2.7% 3.2% 7.6% 10.8% Industrial Auto Parts (PEP) Pepsi 3.0% 3.8% 7.0% 10.8% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage BMO Bank of Montreal 4.0% 3.9% 6.9% 10.8% Finance Banking (LYB) LyondellBasell 3.4% 3.8% 6.9% 10.7% Industrial Petrochemicals (PPG) PPG Industries 1.5% 1.7% 9.0% 10.7% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (BAC) Bank of America 1.3% 1.6% 9.0% 10.6% Finance Banking NEE NextEra Energy 3.0% 2.7% 7.9% 10.6% Utilities Diversified Utilities CVX Chevron 3.9% 3.5% 7.0% 10.5% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (BAM) Brookfield Asset Management 1.5% 1.5% 9.0% 10.5% Finance Asset Management (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 2.8% 2.9% 7.6% 10.5% Healthcare Diversified Medical AFL Aflac 2.4% 2.3% 8.0% 10.3% Finance Insurance (VTR) Ventas 5.8% 5.9% 4.2% 10.1% REIT Healthcare REIT (HRL) Hormel Foods 2.0% 2.1% 8.0% 10.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (RY) Royal Bank of Canada 3.8% 3.9% 6.2% 10.1% Finance Banking DOV Dover 2.2% 2.0% 8.0% 10.0% Industrial Diversified Industrials (MDT) Medtronic 2.2% 2.2% 7.8% 10.0% Healthcare Medical Products NHI National Health Investors 5.8% 5.7% 4.2% 9.9% REIT Medical REIT O Realty Income 5.1% 5.0% 4.9% 9.9% REIT Retail REIT FTS Fortis 3.7% 3.9% 6.0% 9.9% Utility Electric Utility AVB AvalonBay Communities 3.9% 3.6% 6.1% 9.7% REIT Apartment REIT EPD Enterprise Products Partners 6.7% 6.4% 3.3% 9.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels WPC W.P Carey 6.7% 6.2% 3.3% 9.5% REIT Diversified REIT MAIN Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.5% 2.0% 9.5% Finance BDC ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities 3.5% 2.8% 6.5% 9.3% REIT Medical Office REIT NNN National Retail Properties 5.5% 4.8% 4.5% 9.3% REIT Retail REIT AMGN Amgen 4.0% 3.1% 6.0% 9.1% Medical Pharmaceuticals EXR Extra Space Storage 4.3% 3.4% 5.7% 9.1% REIT Storage REIT PSA Public Storage 4.9% 3.8% 5.1% 8.9% REIT Storage REIT VZ Verizon 6.0% 4.9% 4.0% 8.9% Telecom Wireless/Internet PLD Prologis 4.2% 2.9% 5.8% 8.7% REIT Industrial REIT RDS.B Royal Dutch Shell 7.0% 5.1% 3.0% 8.1% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Average 3.2% 3.6% 10.0% 13.7%

(Source: management guidance, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Google Finance)

Note that the average yield, dividend growth, and total return potential is based on equal weighting of all 122 companies. If you weight by total return potential (as I plan to do), then the portfolio looks like this:

Yield: 3.6%

Projected Dividend Growth: 10.9%

Total Return Potential: 14.6%

Note that those figures include even stocks that are too overvalued to buy today. In reality the yield and total return potential should be higher if you avoid overpaying.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $2,850 of Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - target allocation $14,500 (30% partial position)

Bought $1,400 Starbucks (SBUX) - target allocation $8,000 (17.5% partial position)

Bought $750 Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - target allocation $12,000 (6% partial position)

It was a busy week since the end of the month is when I get my largest cash deposits in. Was able to lower my cost basis on AMGP and add SBUX as my new stock of the week on Monday. Then I unexpectedly got paid an extra $1,000 early and was able to also add the next stock on the master watchlist, NBLX. I'll be writing an article about why this coming week.

Plan For The Next Week

Each week I add one new stock based on what's at the top of my master watchlist (trading at fair value or better) that I don't yet own. One of my favorite places to add stocks to that list is from Simply Safe Dividends' list of stocks trading near 52 week lows.

I rank the stocks by dividend growth scores, and then cross reference with strong dividend safety scores. This helps me to find fast growing, low to medium risk companies to research that are likely good values and that I can add rather quickly.

That's how I found this week's new stock, NetEase (NTES). Now I don't usually go for variable dividend companies. However in this case I'm making an exception because of NetEase's very strong growth catalysts including:

China's fast growing middle class (600 million by 2020)

dominant position in online gaming

fast growing ad business (from social media)

fast growing e-Commerce business

Analysts expect NetEase to be able to grow its earnings about 17% to 18% annually over the next decade. So even though management pays out the dividend (in USD) based on the next quarter's projected EPS, in 10 years I expect that NetEase will be paying a dividend roughly five times what it is today (future YOC of about 6%).

Note that NetEase is also my first Chinese stock, and my first tech stock. In the coming weeks I'll be adding several more fast growing tech names.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%.

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround the management plan seems likely to work, the risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

NRG Yield (NYLD) - Stable outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - Stable outlook

AT&T (NYSE:T) - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - Stable outlook

Realty Income (O) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - Stable outlook

Telus (NYSE:TU) - Stable outlook

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey (WPC) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - positive outlook

Altria (MO) - stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - stable outlook

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - stable outlook

AbbVie (ABBV) - stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook

Visa (V) - stable outlook

Home Depot (HD) - stable outlook

Lowe's (LOW) -stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - stable outlook

Starbucks (SBUX) - stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - Stable outlook

Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) - Negative outlook (liquidity trap)

Back to deleveraging mode, as I wait for the likely long off recession and bear market. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 48 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in nine sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 49 holdings in 10 sectors. The goal by year-end is around 75 stocks, in 10 to 11 sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 57 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market). It will likely take about 15 years before I can fully weight my portfolio by total return potential.

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Pattern Energy Group: 5.6% Uniti Group: 5.4% EPR Properties: 4.3% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.2% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.1% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.0% Medical Properties Trust: 4.0% Brookfield Real Estate Services: 3.6% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.5% Spectra Energy Partners: 3.3% Everything Else: 58.3%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I used to weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value. It's still heavily focused on value stocks, but in the coming weeks and months, growth will become a much bigger factor, given my total return focus. That should shift my portfolio more towards core and growth.

Over time, I plan to add some exposure to non-US holdings, mostly Canadian stocks as well as some European ones like LyondellBasell (LYB) and Unilever (UL). Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs. Only on rare exception, such as very fast growing names like NetEase or MercadoLibre (MELI) will I own a variable pay dividend stock.

Fortunately over time owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS have large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like Procter & Gamble (PG), Coke (KO), and Pepsi (PEP) also do a lot of business overseas.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is currently made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):

38% - REITs - above 25% cap, moratorium on buying more for now.

25% - Pipeline MLPs - at 25% cap (my Exxon stake makes it seem slightly higher than it is), can add more MLPs but balanced with non-MLPs to keep weighting at 25%.

17% - Utilities, approaching 25% cap but unlikely to exceed it.

Utilities will eventually increase a bit, as I plan to add several more, including:

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

TerraForm Power (TERP)

Atlantica Yield (AY)

American Electric Power (AEP)

Fortis (FTS)

DTE Energy (DTE)

Southern Company (SO)

However, since I'm adding in order of highest to lowest total return potential, I won't be adding most of these utilities for many months. That should prevent me from ever hitting 25% exposure.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As I continue adding fast growing dividend stocks, my average dividend growth rate has been steadily climbing. Since I switched to a focus on total return weighting vs. yield, the average 5 year dividend growth rate is up from 8.9% to 9.3%.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 years $13,848 10 years $21,210 15 years $32,485 20 years $49,753 25 years $76,201 30 years $116,708 40 years $273,766 50 years $642,182 100 years $45,609,234

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 10 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 10.9% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate. The 10.9% is the projected long-term dividend growth from the master watch list, weighted by total return potential, since that is ultimately what my portfolio will end up becoming.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 3% to 4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 9% to 10%. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk high-yielding portfolio with strong enough dividend growth to achieve 10% to 11% inflation adjusted total returns.

For perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 3% to 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 48

Portfolio Size: $142,498

Equity: $121,305

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $605,276

Margin Used: $21,977

Debt/Equity: 0.18

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 12.9

Distance To Margin Call: 78.3%

Current Margin Rate: 3.18%

Yield: 6.3%

Yield On Cost: 6.2%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 7.3%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): -6.9%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -3.3%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: -6.2%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -12.9%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $-4,378 (-3.6%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $8,130

Annual Dividends: $9,042

Annual Interest: $699

Annual Net Dividends: $8,343

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $695

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $22.86

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.81

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10.9%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.6%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.5% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis SEP -22.7% $40.99 EQM -20.7% $68.59 ENB -14.0% $36.54 AM -13.2% $30.41 PEGI -12.1% $20.39 MO -11.4% $63.77 D -11.3% $73.83 CM -10.9% $98.23 BPY -10.4% $21.73 AQN -10.4% $11.10

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 18.6% $16.42 UNIT 15.1% $16.19 NEP 10.9% $38.91 NRZ 9.6% $16.36 EPD 9.1% $24.49 V 7.6% $119.09 MAIN 7.1% $35.98 MPW 6.6% $12.31 WPC 6.4% $60.31 CLDT 5.7% $18.36

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: If Investing Isn't Boring You're Doing It Wrong

Rome wasn't built in a day and neither are life changing fortunes. The stock market has proven to be the single greatest wealth creation tool ever discovered. It allows regular people to buy themselves a part of the American dream; the ability to let your money work tirelessly for you, 24/7/365.

Dividend stocks are a great way to take that approach and focus your mind on what truly matters; fundamentals and cash flow. It's also a great way to meet your long-term financial goals (such as retirement) potentially without ever having to sell any shares.

Or to put another way a good dividend portfolio is like a private pension plan, but one you control. That means you need to always focus on the fundamentals, which is to buy quality companies, at the right price (fair value or better) and most of all let your thesis play out, which can take several years. If the thesis breaks then sell, but never overtrade based on short-term news or media pundit speculation.

Remember that those companies are run by well paid managers whose job it is to worry about the day to day operations and the big picture. That's the beauty of passive investing. You work hard to earn your money so it can work even harder for you.

So if daily price swings bother you? Don't check every day. In fact I recommend checking your portfolio as infrequently as possible (once every year or two works for most blue chips and dividend aristocrats). Once you've put in the work to build a quality, diversified dividend growth portfolio it should basically run itself. So kick back, relax, ignore the noise, and wait patiently for those exponentially growing dividends to make you rich.





Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, QTS, EPR, WPC, NEP, MO, BNS, RY, ABBV, V, HD, LOW, DM, NYLD, SBUX, NBLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.