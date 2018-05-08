The KeyW Holding's (KEYW) CEO Bill Weber on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KEYW Holding (NASDAQ:KEYW) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Bill Weber

Thanks Mark. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter results. Our financial results this quarter demonstrates solid performance and predictability and reflect our ability to win differentiating contract awards in the markets we serve.

Before we attack the first quarter results I want to take a moment to thank those of you who joined us for our Analyst and Investor Day back in March. It was a great session and we appreciate your continued support for KeyW and our unique mission. For those of you who were unable to attend, you can view the business segment of the event on our investor website. I invite you to review the presentation if you are able.

With that, let's turn back to our strategic priorities and performance. As I shared on our fourth quarter call, we are full speed ahead on priorities that will cement KeyW as the leading mid-tier competitor with technically differentiated prime contracts in the intelligence community and broader national security market. Specifically, we're focused on three strategic initiatives; one, leading our growth culture; two, continuing to attract and retain the top technical talent in our leading market; and three, strengthening the balance sheet with financial discipline within the company throughout 2018.

These are the three strategic pillars we're executing against in 2018 and I'll continue to share our progress on each throughout the year. Now, I'd like to address the first, leading our growth culture. The heart and soul of our growth culture lies within our integrated approach to business development where our technical and operations teams work alongside DD in pursuit of growth opportunities. KeyW will grow in this market particularly with the tailwinds of the recently passed two-year federal budget as we continue to bid on technically differentiated programs.

We continue to achieve our stated objective of generating trailing 12 month awards in excess of one time's revenue, with virtually no recompete risk this year awards greater than one-time revenue represents new growth opportunities for KeyW. First quarter 2018 awards which were in line with our expectations continued to demonstrate the highly differentiated work that KeyW has proven it can win the marketplace.

For example, in the first quarter, KeyW won several classified technical programs that range from a development effort for a space related science and technology customer to an award for a forensics and software development program, to a cyber development opportunity. The diversity of these programs spans our broad portfolio of work which centers around our target national security customer base.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter and excluded from our first quarter awards, KeyW also received a five-year $68 million contract for software development for defense intelligence customer. This is a highly sought after award that carries margins in line with our existing business. This award has not cleared its protest period so we cannot further elaborate; however, given our busy and around this work and the award itself, I wanted to briefly mention it on this call.

Next, I'd like to turn now to our contract [indiscernible] status. As we stated on previous calls, we're laser focused on protecting our base, we're maintain low single digit recompete levels for our 2019 plan just as we bid in 2018 and that strategy is paying off. We may not hit the same 2% threshold we hit in 2018, but we expect to be in the low single digits by year end.

We're accomplishing these objectives by meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations on contracts. We're seeking strong performance successful ratings and by proactively addressing recompetes and shaping these opportunities.

Let's move now to our second strategic priority, which is continuing to attract and retain the top technical talent in our unique market. In our industry there is no better way to do this than to win highly differentiated, technically challenging, mission driven programs. KeyW remains the destination place of employment. We’re retaining the top technologists in the world and are hiring these highly skilled employees faster than our peers.

This is largely due to the unique culture we built. As the mid-tier provider, we have an opportunity to push the boundaries of technology within our [indiscernible] spirit and the scale to deliver efficiently. This combination provides our technologists opportunities to deliver innovative solutions our customers need with a competitive edge to help us continue winning our share of high quality technically differentiated work.

And lastly, a few words on our third strategic priority, strengthening the balance sheet financial discipline. This morning immediately prior to this call, we've closed on a new $340 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to address the convertible debt maturities that come due in July 2019 and paid off our Term A loan credit facility. The new credit facility extends our maturities and provides flexibility that supports our growth strategy. Mike will elaborate on the details of the new financing later in the call.

We're also making strong progress in improving our financial disciplines in controlled environments, all of which reinforce that the KeyW is a focused and dependable company we've always intended it would be.

Let's focus now on our financial results. First quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA performed above our expectations. First quarter service solutions revenue was consistent with the plan and product solutions came in slightly higher than our forecast due to product sales that closed in the first quarter rather than the third quarter as initially anticipated. Mike will provide additional commentary on our first quarter financial performance later in the call.

Next, I'll turn to the recently passed two-year federal budget. I can certainly speak for KeyW and presumably for my peers in our sector. When I say that I expect the recently passed budget to be a catalyst for increased spending and revenue growth in our market KeyW is seeing renewed strength in our core focus areas and our technical capabilities are well aligned with government spending priorities in the new budget. With DoD intelligence and DHS spending expected to grow 4% to 5% through fiscal year 2019 we are exactly where we need to be to capitalize on the growth opportunities.

More specifically, we're encouraged by the dynamics we're seeing take shape in the market. For FY '18 spending, procurement officers had about six months to spend their increased budgets and to that point we're seeing a concerted effort to put these budgets into play as evidenced by an increase in our RFPs. Our expectation is that we will see a very active back half to the government fiscal year and in broader terms we expect a positive spending environment across all KeyW budgets.

Finally, I'll briefly comment on the investments we're making for future growth. At our core KeyW as a technology company and when we went in the market with skews of differentiated capabilities we bring to bear. KeyW has a proven track record of developing leading technologies which are ultimately adopted by defense and national security customers. As such we plan to invest up to $5 million in internal research and development will benefit from about $20 million to $25 million in contract funded research and development to continue developing next generation disruptive technologies that will fuel KeyW growth going forward.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike for an overview of our first quarter 2018 financial results and key business development metrics.

Mike Alber

Thanks Bill and good morning everyone. As Bill mentioned in his opening remarks, first quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin was higher than our expectations, driven in large part from about $2 million of our product sales that shifted relative to our planned third quarter revenue. We reported revenue of $125.7 million for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million or 9% of revenue for the first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margins are typically the lowest in the first quarter due to the fewer working days and less products sold relative to the second half of the year. Thus we expect to see continued margin expansion through the remainder of the year. Please note that our adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter backed down $2.7 million of one-time nonrecurring operating expenses. Approximately $1.7 million is due to one-time audit charges and about $1 million is related to integration costs and other adjustments.

As previously discussed, we expect these one-time adjustments to continue to decline sequentially for the remainder of the year to minimal levels. Excluding these one-time nonrecurring expenses, operating expense excluding amortization would have been about $24 million for the quarter. We expect the normal quarterly run rate to be around $23 million with potential to reduce OpEx from these levels through facility closures and other initiatives.

We reported a GAAP net loss of $3.1 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018 compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.9 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the prior year period. Cash flow used by operations for the first quarter was $16 million. Cash flow was impacted by a temporary one-time increase in DSO which was 79 days for the quarter and a seasonal increase in payable and related expenditures.

The increase in DSO is strictly due to one-time impacts associated with the Sotera to KeyW contract novation process and systems integration. We are currently addressing these matters and we expect DSO to return to a normalized level of around 60 days by the end of the year, a level we have consistently demonstrated over the recent quarters. Lastly, CapEx investments totaled $1.1 million for the first quarter.

Moving to the balance sheet, I am pleased to report that we successfully closed our new senior secured credit facilities to comprise of the following financing structure. A $15 million five-year revolving credit facility, a $215 million six-year first lien term loan, and a $75 million seven-year second lien term loan. The new credit facilities paid off our existing Term A loan and intend to use the remaining proceeds to repurchase the convertible notes upon expiration of the tender offer on May 15.

Our long term objective is to utilize our free cash flow to pay down debt and reduce net leverage to less than 3.5 times by the end of 2020. A press release was issued a few minutes ago and additional terms of our new credit facilities are available in our first quarter earnings presentation on the investor portion of our website.

Next, I will turn to our awards, bookings and backlog metrics. First quarter contract awards totaled $106 million and were in line with our expectations. These awards represented a 42% win rate for award adjudicated during the quarter and about two thirds of these awards are considered highly differentiated technical programs. Approximately 82% of the $106 million consisted of new business and 18% was contract based growth.

At March 31, 2018 our contract backlog stood at $1.14 billion. Note these results do not include the large service award that Bill discussed earlier in his remarks. As of March 31, the total in bids submitted and awaiting awards is approximately $1.3 billion which includes several bids of more than $100 million. We expect a large majority of these awards to be announced in the second and third quarters of this year.

Looking to the remainder of 2018, we continue to pursue a qualified pipeline in excess of $6 billion. We expect to submit bids totaling about $2.5 billion during the year. We are expecting a book to bill of greater than 1×2018 revenue and we are executing a proven strategy to reduce our 2019 recompete risk to low single-digit percentage levels.

Now moving on to the 2018 guidance. Based on our first quarter results and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating the full year 2018 guidance we provided in March. For fiscal year 2018 we expect revenue to be in the range of $495 million to $515 million. As of today, approximately 89% of our revenue guidance at the midpoint is in existing business. 1% from recompete contracts, 7% from new service awards and 3% is dependent upon product sales.

We continue to expect adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the range of 8.9% to 9.3%. As we've previously discussed in March our guidance implies that revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins are subject to seasonality driven primarily by fewer product solutions sales in the first half of the year. Thus we expect adjusted EBITDA margins to ramp in the second half of 2018 comparable to the second half of 2017 levels.

Finally, other key assumptions for our 2018 guidance are available in our fourth quarter earnings presentation on the investor portion of our website.

So with that operator, let's open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Matt McConnell with RBC.

Matt McConnell

Thank you, good morning.

Bill Weber

Good morning, Matt.

Matt McConnell

Could you just help us understand the passage of the budget, I mean clearly you gave some optimistic kind of targets for what industry growth could look like. You know, what's the typical lag for when you would see the incremental fiscal '18 funding flow through in orders? And then more importantly, may be revenue and you gave a pretty ambitious target for $750 million of annual revenue at the analyst meeting. At what point would you need to see kind of a more meaningful increase in your book-to-bill in order to see that kind of acceleration?

Bill Weber

Okay, yes, so Matt let me address that in two parts, first the emerging budget scenarios that we see playing out and frankly I think the entirety of our industry is trying to get a handle on right now, and then second I do want to come back to that, you referenced that $750 million number that we did talk about in our – in the Investor Day.

First, as I said I think everybody right now in our industry is trying to figure out exactly what a lot of the drumbeats that have followed the passage of the tier budget mean tangibly and practically for new work, expanded work, those dollars into actual procurements. And so I don’t think anybody’s got a perfect handle on exactly how it’s going to transpire, but here is what we are seeing.

As we said just a few moments ago, Q1 in terms of awards announcement and new RFPs that were released onto the Street were slower than we expected it was going to be, but also as we checked with a lot of our peers and those in the industry, everybody felt the same thing. Not appreciably, but there was a noticeable difference in the flow of new awards during the Q1 months and new RFPs hitting the Street and we think that that was largely attributed to the continued resolution just working its way through with the optimism of a passed budget and they were a lot of agencies that said listen, we've got work and we have procurements that we're going to release and the awards that we're going to announce, but we want to make sure we have certainty on the budget before we do that, so that's happened, March 23, that passed.

Since that time we have definitely seen a step up in RFP draft and final versions being released into the Street and KeyW is working on several of those bids that we were preparing for and we were looking at and tracking through our capture strategy right now, so bid activity most definitely have stepped up in Q2. We would expect that to continue into Q3 as well. We also would expect to hear award notification in Q2 and Q3 on a lot of the work that is in our awards pending adjudication. We're hearing signs.

You can tell that there are unmistakable patterns that are emerging from our customers that they are preparing to announce some of those awards. We saw one of those most recently in the award I referenced that is still early on, we can't talk a lot about it, but we did want to let you know, that we're seeing the awards coming in our direction just as we had anticipated, so those are really, really positive signs.

So I think all of that to say Matt, it is going to be most probably a late 2018 impacting revenue event for KeyW and I would expect most of the market, but it is going to come, and we definitely see a step up in bid tempo and in the work that is going into those programs. So we do believe that it is a positive, but we're still judging and accessing what kind of an impact is that going to have on our 2018 projections and therefore our guidance range as well.

And the last clarification I want to make just to make sure we're crystal clear. When we spoke a $750 million that is the next aspirational plateau for KeyW, a lot of that. We wanted to paint a picture of the vision of where we're going to take the company organically and cement the beliefs and the expectation that we have the pieces we need in order to do that. Now that is a three to five-year time horizon for KeyW.

So the question at what point do we need to see the responsiveness from the bid to proposal process in order to reach that, all along the way. So we will not achieve $750 million in top line revenue in three to five years or at any point unless we win sizable big opportunities. But we also need to continue to win the kind of work that we have shown in our recent past that we can win. Does that clarify that a little bit?

Matt McConnell

Yes, that's great thanks very much. That's very helpful and then maybe if I could just ask a different one to Mike. On the increase in DSOs, I mean what, I guess what steps are in place to kind of remedy the situation that drove that increase and just what's your level of conviction that you can normalize that DSO level through the remainder of the year? I know in your guidance you didn’t really change the working capital assumption for free cash flow for 2018, so help me understand that a little bit if you could?

Mike Alber

Sure Matt, absolutely. So we viewed the increase in DSO in the first quarter as somewhat episodic with regards to the issues that drove that. These were driven in part by donations that typically you see coming out of an acquisition like theirs as well as some systems integration issues around the billing pipeline. We've identified all of these issues, we're working very diligently on that as well, so it is our expectation that we'll see a steady decline in a quarter-over-quarter basis to get us back to really the low 60s which we have always historically run these organizations at.

We also expect the working capital to be neutral for the year, so we have not changed our guidance around either of those issues. So it was one of these issues that occurred. We are now prepared for it. We're responding directly to it and we expect to see continued quarter-over-quarter quarter improvement going forward.

Matt McConnell

Okay, great. Thank you.

Mike Alber

Sure.

Joseph DeNardi

Yes, thanks good morning. Bill, may be you kind of addressed this in the prior question, but I guess when you look at the value in the pipeline where does that get to by the end of the year? I guess how you see that the budget passage kind of impacting the size of the pipeline?

Bill Weber

So we have a really good handle on the work that we've been tracking and positioning doing capture on that will come to bid in 2018. And that pipeline we have said that it was at the center of mass, it was about $2.5 billion in work that we thought would find its way to an RFP or that we could drive to a sole source solicitation in 2018 and we still believe that's where it would be. That could go up as a result of the back-end of the year more procurements that might come to market.

As I said in the previous question it is early and while there is a lot of interest and excitement most of our - the agencies that we work with are still waiting for the dollars to actually be appropriated to spendable budget that they can procure. So our customers in much the same situation we are, what’s their planning, their marshalling resources, they have expectations, but until the dollars flow into an allocation that they can then release the procurement it remains a planning process.

So I think we're going to bid right around $2.5 billion. We'll certainly make decisions positive plus or minus that, depending on the quality of the proposal as we get capture information and formulate a strategy and test that. If we don't think we have a legitimate chance to win the opportunity or if procurement would get pushed out well that will affect the $2.5 billion one way or the other.

And as I said, I do believe there's a good chance in the fourth quarter of this year to see more bid activity than we had planned for and in that case we have a plan for spiking our capacity for business proposal, so that we can meet that.

Joseph DeNardi

Okay, yes thank you. And then maybe just of that $2.5 billion what's the expectation of how much of that you're going to win? And then when you think about achieving some of these longer term targets, what are the primary risks you see to getting there, is it win rate and just competitive dynamics, is it budgets not materializing the way you're thinking they will, just maybe some color there? Thank you.

Bill Weber

Well, okay, so there's two metrics that we track very closely so that our expectations, our ground is in reality. The first is and we keep, we continue to report on it and that is our trailing 12-month book-to-bill number. So part of our strategy was a flock of all the recompete work that we possibly can and let's work extremely hard doing that. We've been successful doing it. Therefore a book-to-bill number, our strong book-to-bill number that is above one, demonstrates the growth that you need.

So we watch that, we track that even in the quarter if we have a seasonal business development business meaning as a $0.5 billion company, we take the opportunities that we're most - that were well suited are best suited to pursue and we bid on them and we would love that to be a nice smooth curve where the number of $2.5 billion divided by four gets adjudicated nice and easy across the board.

It just doesn't happen at the size that we are. So we know that there are some quarters like Q4 and Q1 where based on what we bid the cycle of adjudication just wasn't going to have large bookings numbers in those two quarters. Consequently Q2 and Q3 should be as it has historically been the quarters were KeyW brings in most of its work, of the $2.5 billion. In order to maintain that one to - one time book-to-bill our expectation is that the win rate on that work should be somewhere between 20% to 33%.

The low end if the things like I cited are all brand new work for KeyW where it is open competition, KeyW doesn't have to work nor does anyone else or maybe a wounded incumbent that we decided we could address the market. 33% if the work is a lot - the preponderance of the work that gets decided is more of KeyWs work where we have an incumbent status and that would increase the win rate.

We track those two things, as we have over the last year and we continue in the same trend that we have, then our 2018 growth expectations are more than comfortable enough and that leads to a 2019 we will have more optimism for growth there as well. Does that clarify it?

Joseph DeNardi

Yes, very helpful. Thanks Bill.

Bill Weber

Okay.

Ben Klieve

Yes, thank you. Three questions from me, so first Bill and Mike you both talked about targeting low single digit recompete risk for 2019 by the end of the year, where does the number stand today?

Mike Alber

Ben it is, we're currently yes about 1% of our revenue guidance is going to be settled in recompetes for this year.

Ben Klieve

And can you try that number for 2019?

Mike Alber

Oh for 2019 it’s around 10%.

Ben Klieve

Okay, perfect. Very good and then Mike another one for you then the, curious about the debt restructuring, what was the cash impact of the one-time charges related to the debt restructuring?

Mike Alber

So we're point right to see for this year there will be about $12 million of estimated write off related to deferred financing costs associated with the 2017 credit facility. So that's from a non-cash perspective it’s about $12 million, from a cash perspective it's around $7 million.

Ben Klieve

Okay, perfect and then you both also talked about the $1.3 billion of bids letting to adjudication, $2.5 billion pipeline. Based on your comments on that $1.3 billion it sounds like there's a few $100 million awards but nothing that, that really significantly skews that figure upward. Is that true as well for that $2.5 billion pipe or do you have any awards that you think you're going to bid on that are 20%, 25% of that total?

Bill Weber

So Ben in that in the $2.5 billion that we will submit this year there are two opportunities that are larger than $250 million in total contract award size. And so, we'll leave it at that just because there is a certain amount of anonymity that we want to keep around exactly what our intentions are and what opportunities. But these are - both of those opportunities are opportunities we have been positioning for quite some time and we think that the probability of win is high enough for KeyW that it is that the right kind of an opportunity for us to take a big swing at.

I want to be clear though, whenever we talk about those kind of awards, while they are exciting and I think KeyW is at a place in its maturity where we can contemplate going and winning awards like that, where either company KeyW or Sotera really legitimately could not have in the past, we will be very, very cautious about putting any expectation and guidance.

And what we message to the market around awards like that because our perspective is and I think just learning from the lessons of our path, until you win those awards while you going to have a 100% of the commitment of the company behind them and you could have done everything right from a positioning standpoint until the award gets announced, our perspective is that is not the responsible track for us to get too far out ahead of that messaging.

So those bids will go in this year, we'll track them very closely. As you can imagine on bids of that size, you're constantly checking the market to make sure what you believe about the opportunity is true. Competitors drop out along the way. Some competitors join forces. So it changes the competitive landscape and that's where we sit right now on what's remaining in the $2.5 billion that we will bid this year.

Ben Klieve

All right, very good Bill. That's great. Thanks so much and thanks to Mark, Mike as well. I’ll get back in queue.

Brian Ruttenbur

Yes, thank you very much. So just if I can drill down a little bit more on interest expense. Can you go through how things shook out and where interest expense is and what your blended rate on the new debt is as it stands right now?

Mike Alber

Sure, so in terms of cash interest, cash interest for this year is going to increase by about $9 million Brian, so full year through 2018 should be right around $19.5 million. On a run rate basis going forward the interest would be around $21 million based on the current cap structure. If you look at what the blended rate is for the debt it is around 7.5%.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay, so 7.5% and then how much have you bought back so far of the convert and at what kind of premium did you end up buying back at par and how much more do you have starting to figure out where you are?

Bill Weber

Sure, so the tender offer is open until - is open till the 15 of May and then once that's done then we'll basically - our goal is obviously to get $149.5 million. We have not tendered any shares yet at this point. Our interest forecasts are assuming that we were able to get 100% of the shares tendered, but historically in terms of talking with the banks on this, we typically see a lot of activity really in that last week to last couple days up until the tender closes.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay and are you just tendering at par still are did you have to pay a premium?

Bill Weber

Nope, we're tendering at par. So the tender itself closes on the 15 and then would basically settle on the 16.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay and then last question just about bookings going forward. So at a 0.85 book-to-bill as I calculated in this quarter you expect it to rise in second quarter and really ramp dramatically in third and fourth quarter is that your summary?

Bill Weber

We do with the exception fourth quarter we would historically, we would say that for us to get to that one time book-to-bill for the calendar 2018, Q4 is the way that we've modeled, it does not need to be above at one time. But we do expect given what's already in our awards awaiting adjudication, awaiting announcement and what we expect to bid that we're working on right now that will be announced in the third quarter. We do expect those to be our most robust book-to-bill quarters for the year.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay, thank you very much.

Tobey Sommer

Thanks. Just start out by asking you to comments on how product sales are tracking so far in 2018?

Bill Weber

In the first quarter we had about $2 million of product sales that were higher than we had originally anticipated coming in, but other than that the kind of the non-spiky or non-lumpy product sales are right where we expect them to be.

Mike Alber

I'll just elaborating on that a little bit, so part of the correction that we made as of Q3 of last year, let's be very mindful about watching that product sales number, particularly the piece that tends to be more volatile and making sure that we didn't cloud guidance with that because it does have the ability to move around.

While we are, we're mindful of that, we're optimistic that our product business overall for 2018 is going to grow year-over-year. So the business development metrics that we're tracking and the communication with our customer indicates it is going to do exactly that. So while we did pull product in from Q3 into Q1 for mission and the number reflected that, we saw a very optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year that we're tracking several things that will continue product flow through the rest of 2018.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you. That’s helpful. The products and technology showed basically at the Analyst Day which appears most likely to be most impactful in 2018 and maybe also tell us as to why?

Bill Weber

So KeyRadar is a technology that we've talked about for quite a while. It was on display at our Analysts and Investor Day this year and we also have shown greater detail on it in the past. It's a technology that has a maturity cycle and we've reached the place in the market where there is wider adoption for synthetic aperture radar for the mission sets that it is best addressed within. And so when I look at the things that KeyW has invested in that really, really are the tip of the spear and then when we close those, they drive a lot of services revenue behind them which is our strategy, it is our interest in the products segment.

KeyRadar looks like for 2018 it is the one that we should see the biggest bump. Now that's a close race. We're optimistic in a couple of other technologies that we showed. We demonstrated and had on display our Pod technologies, those are - that capability has also gotten a lot of interest, whether that is a late 2018 or early 2019 wider based adoption, we're tracking and it remains to be seen.

Tobey Sommer

Thanks. I'm curious if you could give us a little color on what are the costs of [indiscernible] mitigating their recompete risk to 2019 could see in that customers want to get something for alleviating that risk?

Bill Weber

Right, so there's no cost on the front end from a business development cycle perspective and so what we did find out and as we've gotten to know KeyW ourselves better over the last two years or so is that the company is blessed with a great performance track record in very difficult to get at programs. And so when you're performing and when you have justified with performance scores an ability through the federal contracting regulations for the customer to extend your work which is not a foregone conclusion. Many contracts can't be extended because the performance scores of the contractor haven't demonstrated from a regulation perspective that they fall within the window being extended.

So as we were doing a very detailed program assessment, KeyW had several programs, some of our largest programs that do fall into that performance window and so approaching the customer was a natural to say listen, rather than clog up your procurement cycles on existing work, once you focus on new starts and we'll do, we'll work on an extension on the existing program and that strategy that playbook has been very, very successful.

So on the back side though, we do have to trade a little bit in terms of cost structure, in terms of rate on the program. But we don't expect that it's going to be impactful to our EBITDA and the reason is because it also gives us an opportunity with the cost savings that we drove out of the business in 2018 or 2017, it gives us an opportunity then to put that right back into our rate, so that we can maintain profitability while still giving the customer an enticement to go ahead and lock up that business in some cases for two years, 18 months, those type of cycles.

So well, it does take a concerted effort and you've got to have - the company has got to be in a position to extend. We manage the business such that it should not have any impact to EBITDA.

Tobey Sommer

Going to be, I think it was $68 million contract that you referenced in your prepared remarks, when was that contract signed and when will the protest period lapse if it goes normal course?

Bill Weber

So as I said I want to be very respectful of our customer cycles here, so it was announced recently to us that's probably that's about as specific as I can get and they are working through the deep breathing process and the protests window as we speak. And I don't want to offer an opinion on whether I think it will or will not. In either case though we have it modeled appropriately.

KeyW is in a strong position on the program, that’s our belief, so in either case whether it goes through a little bit more of a protracted protests window or it becomes an immediate ramp up we have scenarios in terms of what it would do for our 2018. When we know that with great clarity we will certainly put it into our model and if it results in any kind of a change to our expectations for 2018, our commitment to you is that we'll message it and message it soon.

Tobey Sommer

Okay, last question from me, are you noticing any changes in contract duration and [indiscernible] about submitted bids or as you're looking at your pipeline in the [indiscernible] or a contraction in the contract point?

Bill Weber

Yes, certainly not contraction. We've noticed the steady pattern over the last 18 months of procurements to come out, that they are more opting into the four plus if not five-year timeframe. We see that in our average contract length which stands in our backlog at about 4.4 years and I think that really demonstrates a little bit of a pendulum swing as new approaches are tried and then refreshed within our customer environment.

There was a movement to try to do best acquisition where we would shorten procurement cycles. We would quickly award and we would have two to three years of performance on a program and then refresh with the thought being you get more innovative, you get newer technology and you're not stuck in to established norms and that sounds great on paper.

But I think what our customers learned about their own environment is that procurement does take a long protracted time and it is difficult to shorten that window and then ramping up customer environments, does eat up the bulk of a two-year delivery cycle, both on the front side and the back side which definitely much room for settled in established performance. And so I think our customer has found other ways to make sure that their innovation mechanisms inside of a five-year program, we're seeing at length and not shorten.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you.

Josh Sullivan

Hey good morning. I apologize if I missed this, but just looking at the items in the other adjustments for EBITDA, can you dig into those and did I hear that correctly on an audit fees was any special audit in the quarter or anything?

Bill Weber

We had additional cycles around the material weakness Josh, so that caused additional audit fees.

Josh Sullivan

Okay and then the other items in that other adjustments for EBITDA?

Bill Weber

Was there anything specific that you are looking at? I mean, we had some charges in there related to some restructuring, some continued improvements that we're looking at, some additional insurance that was required from a acquisition standpoint as well.

Josh Sullivan

Okay, thank you.

Bill Weber

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you and good morning. This might sound petty and it's not meant to be. But the win rate was 42% in the quarter and I think you you've been talking about a lower win rate for your bids and I'm just wondering are you still being too conservative in your bids or with this quarter just particularly successful and that you're just going to get that?

Bill Weber

Well, Jim, I think what you saw in the quarter is if you go back to that more the market dynamic that’s we didn't see a lot announced in the first quarter of 2018 relative to what we'll see in Q2, Q3, and then probably in Q4 this year. And a lot of that's to do with the continuing resolution the very last cycle of that as the can got kicked down the road to budget approval. Had that budget been approved in December I think you would have seen more awards in Q1 across the industry.

And therefore, I think some of the things where we are in more of a competitive environment would have gotten announced. And our expectation has always been that we will not win all of it, but there should be enough good quality awards awaiting adjudication that will win our fair share.

The reality is, that the things that got awarded in Q1 were strongly slanted to KeyW saver, they were things that we had shaped significantly and they went our way which is positive. Listen, I would love to maintain a 42% win rate and I would love to be here in a quarter and say, hey Jim you were right, we were a little bit conservative on our guidance or on the direction in terms of our win rate.

But I think the right approach for us given all that we see is that 20% to 33% depending on the mix of what gets announced, if we maintain that going forward that supports the model, it would support the 1.1 which then supports growth for the company, we hit our numbers and we're in a position where additional awards make us guide up and that's really that battle rhythm that we were going to stay it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay that’s helpful. And then I just want to make sure I understand the product contribution this quarter. If I heard correctly you got about $2 million in product sales in this quarter that you had budgeted or that you had thought would come in Q3. So that's part one and then the second part is when you're thinking about products, product sales in your guidance, you're really thinking about it in two categories.

One category is let's call it a base business that's kind of stable, but it's relatively stable over the course of the year and then the second part is some special product sales that might happen because of exiting needs from your customer base. And so, was this $2 million in that first category that kind of base business or was it in that more of let's call it exogen [ph] business that you have?

Bill Weber

It was definitely in the first category and so we had of that stable predictable business that operates on a similar cadence to services solutions. We expected about $4 million in the quarter and we got $6 million. And the reason for the move in was some innovation that we were working with our customer on it being able to step up their program tempo and so it mandated that product sooner than they had initially thought they were going to need it in 2018.

Now it remains to be seen whether from that number we are able to fill in with additional product. The good news is we've got three quarters in order to do that. But it’s not it, it keeps us very much on target with where we thought that programatic product would be. And so I think that for us the optimism lie in our ability to move that earlier in the year and not push it all into the third and fourth quarter and it still leaves that mission focused product that we've talked about that is more difficult to predict, it still leaves that on the board and that provides a greater lift for us results wise for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, perfect, thanks a lot. Good luck with everything.

Bill Weber

Thanks Jim.

Mike Alber

Thanks Jim.

Mark Zindler

Thank you very much for your participation in KeyW first quarter 2018 earnings call. This concludes the call and we thank you for your continued interest in KeyW. Have a great day.

