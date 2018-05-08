GoPro: Rush Is Speculative, Sell The Pop

If I were a GPRO shareholder today, I would cash in my chips following the recent share price run and look for the exit.

GoPro (GPRO) has finally exceeded (heavily de-risked) expectations, following a disastrous holiday season. But that's not to say that the camera company's problems have been left behind.

Late last week, GoPro reported results of its 1Q18. The numbers looked weak as one might have guessed, yet better than anticipated. Revenues of $202 million dipped 7% YOY but topped consensus by a solid $18 million. Adjusted net loss per share reached a discouraging -$0.34 that, at least, was better in the YOY comparison and vs. estimates.

Credit: CNN Money

I do believe, however, that the ultimate fate of the company and the long-term direction of the stock will depend much more on the success of the turnaround efforts than on the results of individual quarters. As I argued recently, I do not expect to see early signs of such recovery printed on paper, if it ever does, any sooner than late 2018. But at least the most recent earnings report helped to unveil the strategic direction that the San Mateo-based company has chosen to take.

The main pillar of the recovery seems to revolve around higher sales volume achieved through lower ASPs, which is consistent with management's earlier statement that "there is significant demand for GoPro products at the right price" - which I understand to mean "lower price across the board." Even though revenues dipped YOY, volume increased by 3%. Some investors might see the bump in units sold as a positive sign that GoPro has a pulse, which also may help to explain the stock's 10% bounce on May 4th.

I, however, am much less thrilled about the top line results, particularly as lower pricing is likely to create significant headwinds to gross margins that will be hard to shake off. For example, GoPro's non-GAAP gross profit of only $49.2 million, representing a sharp drop in gross margins from 32.3% in 1Q17 to 24.3% this time, covered barely half of the company's operating expenses (e.g. R&D, marketing). And with GoPro's entry-level, $199 Hero camera hitting the market in late March, the low-ASP, low-margin trend is likely to continue throughout the next few quarters.

I understand that a combination of resilient sales with stable margins might be too much to ask of GoPro. But in a steady state, this is the minimum that I need to see in order to believe in this stock, with sharply declining opex needed to push op profit to a level that might justify the company's equity's "not-too-shabby" market value of about $740 million today.

See summarized 1Q18 P&L below, in non-GAAP terms (i.e. adjusted for restructuring, M&A and share-based compensation).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's press release

Final thoughts on the stock

Following a series of bad news that sent GPRO shares down 60% in the six months that followed September 2017, finding pockets of strength in the company's 1Q18 results must have felt good to shareholders. However, with average unit prices taking a nose dive and much of the bottom line improvement coming in the form of cost cuts, I believe GoPro is still many miles away from proving that its stock is worth anywhere near or above $1 billion.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For this reason and following a robust share price run in the past week, I think that owning GPRO is a speculative proposition that may appeal only to the most risk seeking of investors. I would not rule out the possibility of this mini bull (see chart above) running out of steam as investors look to cash in their chips. If I were a GPRO shareholder, in fact, this is exactly what I would do today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.