One of the most popular speculations among Fed watchers, economists and market analysts in recent weeks has been the timing of the next recession. The focus of this obsession is the flattening, and potential inversion, of the U.S. Treasury yield curve. In this commentary, we’ll look at data, which show a recession is nowhere in sight. To the contrary, the real-time economic indicators we’ll examine here point to continued strength in the economy.

With recession watch being in full force among financial commentators, the mood has turned decidedly sour not long after the S&P 500 Index peaked in late January. Serious discussion of the next economic recession has gained traction in the last couple of months with the flattening yield curve being the indicator that many, if not most, pundits refer to. While it’s true that a flattening yield curve often leads to an inverted yield curve - which in turn typically presages a recession - we’re a long way from that point.

The yield curve represents the difference or “spread” between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields. The spread is effectively a measure of the slope of the yield curve, which has become visibly flatter compared to where it was several years ago. But it's not completely flat, nor has it inverted. Indeed, it’s still positively-sloped, which means the market believes the Fed is justified in modestly increasing the Fed funds rate in the coming months. As Scott Grannis observes in a recent blog post:

The relative flatness of the yield curve is not saying that the Fed is tightening too much or threatening growth, it's best characterized as the market's way of saying that economic growth expectations are neither exciting nor worrisome.”

Shown here is the standard way to express the status of the yield curve. The following graph is courtesy of the St. Louis Fed with the shaded portions indicating past recessions. You’ll notice that each time there has been a recession in the last 30 years, the graph went below zero several months prior to the recession. Thus the yield curve has been a reliable indicator for each time the U.S. has experienced an economic contraction.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields not gone negative yet but is still positively sloped. It should also be considered that while the Fed raised its target for the real Fed funds rate (the fed funds rate minus the median consumer price index), it has done so because investors are less risk-averse and economic growth expectations have improved. Thus the Fed hasn’t actually tightened its monetary policy, as some pundits allege. Rather, as Grannis has pointed out, the Fed is merely following the lead of the bond market, which is an ideal policy.

Of more immediate concern to the recession outlook, the legions of U.S. consumers who ultimately determine the economy’s course are still ebullient. Instead of spotlighting this, however, many observers have instead focused on things like the yield curve and trade tariffs, as well as the threat of a slowdown in Europe. Indeed, the overriding assumption among them has been that the U.S. stands to lose from additional weakness in the global economy. Yet one important indicator in particular argues otherwise.

The indicator in question is the New Economy Index (NEI), which is shown below. The NEI is a real-time, forward-looking measure of the U.S. retail economy and is basically an average of the stock price of several leading business service companies, retailers, and job providers. The assumption behind NEI is that the share prices of the leading companies that cater to businesses and consumers directly is a much better barometer of retail economic strength than the lagging indicators, which economists typically rely on.

Among the components of the NEI index are Amazon (AMZN), FedEx (FDX), Walmart (WMT), and eBay (EBAY). A rising NEI index has been historically correlated to an improving U.S. economy. Moreover, this indicator accurately predicted the last recession and subsequent turnaround and has been in an overall positive trend ever since 2009.

As can be seen here, NEI has matched is previous all-time high, which is quite significant. It shows that consumers – mainly in the upper middle and upper classes – have been quite prolific with their spending. This reflects more positively on the underlying state of the economy than any consumer confidence poll or government statistic. The latent strength reflected in the NEI is another piece of evidence arguing against a pessimistic economic outlook.

Source: WSJ

Let's also consider the testimony of some market-based indicators that aren't being widely discussed by economists, yet which point decisively to a healthy level of retail spending among consumers. Another factor that doesn’t suggest that recession is a threat in the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook in middle class economic sentiment. The U.S. middle class has seemingly been stuck in neutral for the last few years and by all accounts haven’t been big participants in the stock market recovery since 2009. With that said, the path traced out by the Middle Class Index shown below has been relatively positive in the last several months. Check out the following graph, which supports this view.

Source: WSJ

The Middle Class Index (MCI) shown above is a real-time reflection of the spending patterns of middle America as reflected by the lens of publicly traded companies, which cater mainly to the middle class. Among the companies, which comprise the index are Walmart, Dollar General (DG), Kroger (KR), Wendy’s (WEN), Ford (F), and J.C. Penny (JCP).

As can be seen in the above graph, the MCI traced out a sideways holding pattern during 2015 through most of 2017. It broke out of this sideways trend in late 2017 but pulled back in the early part of this year. However, the MCI is still closer to its multi-year high than it is to the lower boundary of its trading range. The takeaway from this observation is that the middle class is still feeling fairly confident about its economic prospects and hasn’t significantly reduced its spending patterns.

More important for equity investors, a continued improvement in the MCI will translate into increased participation in the stock market as always occurs when the middle class feels its fortunes improving. Nothing would do more to accelerate the bull market in equities than for the middle class to become more involved.

Even more promising from an economic perspective has been the performance of the Upper Middle Class Index, which is an average of several stocks, which cater primarily to an upper-middle class customer base. Components include Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), Bavarian Motor Works (OTCPK:BMWYY), Apple (AAPL), and Ruth’s Chris (RUTH). The theory behind this index is that it serves as a reflection of the spending patterns of upper-middle class Americans, i.e. individuals earning in excess of $150,000 per year. Here’s what the index looks like as of May 7.

Source: WSJ

As the above graph shows, the Upper Middle Class Index is testing its previous 52-week high, which was made earlier this year. This suggests that the upper-middle class economy is still humming as the nine-year U.S. economic recovery continues. It also bodes well for the months ahead.

In the final analysis, the real-time indicators discussed here support a bullish 3-6 month outlook both for stocks and the economy. The indicators that are based directly on stock prices are most sensitive to consumer and business spending/sentiment and point to an optimistic view for the U.S. economy’s prospects. Investors are therefore justified in ignoring the pessimistic outlook of the recession alarmists and should focus instead on the brightening outlook for undervalued segments of the stock market, including real estate stocks, which will benefit from the strengthening economy in the balance of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IYR, FXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.