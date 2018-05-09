Hudson Technologies: China Is Destroying The U.S. Refrigerant Industry, And Hudson Knows It

We think Hudson loses share to Chinese-controlled distributors and margins compress. With a history of negative free cash flow and an additional $11 Million debt expense, Hudson’s future looks dire.

We estimate 3.5-4.0 years' (and growing) worth of HFCs have been dumped in the U.S. The glut depresses prices which, according to the ITC lawsuit, makes HFC reclamation uneconomical.

U.S-based, Chinese-controlled refrigerant distributors are importing from themselves; this provides a price advantage that they are using to steal market share from legacy distributors (like Hudson) by undercutting prices.

Hudson tells investors its next growth driver is HFCs, yet doesn't disclose that it is part of an International Trade Commission lawsuit claiming China is destroying the U.S. refrigerant industry by dumping HFCs.

Introduction

What is the one wildcard that has destroyed more U.S.-based commodity businesses than any other? CHINA. China’s willingness to subsidize its businesses so they can sell goods below cost has laid to waste countless U.S. industries. Now the refrigerant industry is under attack, and Hudson Technologies (NSDQ: HDSN) knows it.

Last October, we wrote an article that revealed facts about the EPA phase-out of R-22 and highlighted what, in our opinion, were glaring discrepancies between what Hudson was telling investors and what the company told the EPA. Now the R-22 growth story is fizzling out, and Hudson is using its acquisition of Airgas to promote its new story of the even larger opportunity in HFC refrigerants.

Accordingly, bulls have begun opining on the scale Airgas brings to Hudson’s middleman, distribution business and the growth in virgin gas sales that “should continue regardless of what happens with R-22.” But once again, we do not think investors have been told the whole story.

Since 2015, Hudson has been a member of the American HFC Coalition, a small but powerful group of industry players that claims China is destroying the U.S. refrigerant industry. As told in hours of sworn testimony before the International Trade Commission, China is dumping HFC refrigerants into the U.S. and undercutting prices to steal market share.

But the situation is even worse than it sounds. Chinese producers have set up refrigerant distributors in the U.S. that are importing directly from themselves. This gives an immediate price advantage to the Chinese-controlled distributors who now set refrigerant prices and are willing to undercut competition. An email disclosed by the HFC Coalition shows that the Chinese-controlled distributor BMP is committed to selling 10-15% below other suppliers to “get them hooked on our crack.”

Despite Hudson’s active involvement in a group that claims its industry is being destroyed, we could not find any disclosure in SEC filings about the ITC lawsuit or threat of Chinese competition. In fact, Hudson’s 10-K does not even contain the word China. The only mention of China we found was in conference calls where Hudson alludes to supply imbalances effecting the price of HFCs and the need for tariffs.

But we think Hudson is already being squeezed by Chinese competition. For the last decade, Hudson has repeated a mantra of being able to produce double-digit volume growth. Yet this language has been absent from the last three conference calls, and 2018 revenue guidance implies declining HFC volumes.

We think the willingness of Chinese-controlled distributors to undercut pricing means that Hudson’s history of volume growth is just that, history. Furthermore, we think that margins on the virgin distribution business will erode as Hudson has to chase lower prices. In light of the facts, we think it's clear why Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) decided to sell Airgas.

The Chinese dumping also hinders HFC reclamation. Based on customs data and conversations with industry participants, we believe the Chinese have imported 3.5 to 4.0 years of HFC demand over the last two years. This oversupply will keep HFC prices depressed for years, which not only reduces gross profits on the sale of virgin gas but, according to the coalition, also makes HFC reclamation uneconomical. And last week’s ITC ruling against an HFC Coalition court appeal (Pacer 1:16-cv-00179) means that China is likely to continue flooding the market for years to come.

We think this all spells disaster for Hudson. Over the last ten years, the company produced negative $2.6 Million in cumulative free cash flow. If volumes decline, margins get squeezed and the company has an additional $11 Million debt expense, how does it stay afloat? And do not say cost synergies because management has already admitted there are no material synergies from Airgas.

Hudson could raise equity, but at what price? The equity slice of the balance sheet is nearly worthless. Tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and intangibles) is only $41 Million ($1 per share). But Hudson is sitting on $172 Million in inventory that it bought at peak prices. Assuming a 30% inventory write-down (as was done in 2013), Hudson’s tangible equity is negative.

Call us pessimists, but the facts contained in this report do not point to a bright future. And we doubt that many investors would argue that levering up to acquire a middleman in a commodity business that is being undercut by cheap Chinese competition is a good idea.

We are lowering our price target to $1 per share (from $2).

Note: Unless otherwise cited, information contained in this report was obtained from documents on file with the International Trade Commission; Case #’s: 7A-TA-1279, 7A-TA-1313.

Background On HFC Blends and HFC Component Gases

HFC blends are a family of products that were developed in response to the phase-out of ozone depleting HCFCs (i.e. R-22). Because no single HFC has the thermodynamic properties to span all the applications in which R-22 is used, the industry developed several HFC blends.

HFC components are the building blocks for HFC blends. Importantly, there is essentially no direct market for the components. They were created and they exist today to make HFC blends. While there are several HFC components, the three most widely-used and the subject of the antidumping case (discussed herein) are R-23, R-125 and R-143a.

These three components are used to make over 50 HFC blends, a small sample of which are shown in the table below. For instance, R-410A (which is the replacement for R-22 in residential air conditioners) is a 50/50 blend of R-32 and R-125.

Source: ITC Case #731-TA-1279 (Blends & Components)

The HFC Industry Structure

Almost all of the global HFC component production is located in China. China has the capacity to supply virtually the entire global demand. However, there is also domestic production.

Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY), Chemours (NYSE:CC) (spun out of DuPont) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) are the principle domestic producers of the HFC components listed above. The three producers sell HFCs through large distributors like Watsco, National Refrigerants, Airgas and Hudson.

Historically, the distributors were also blenders of components, but the emergence of Chinese HFC blends made it more economical to purchase finished goods directly from Chinese producers. Accordingly, many of the distributors have reduced their blending capacity.

The Chinese Upset The Apple Cart

If the past were any indication of the future, Chinese production of HFCs would increase into a (U.S. producer promoted) EPA phase-out and new, patented, refrigerants would become the industry work horse. The U.S. producers would then become large importers of Chinese HFCs, which as we will later discuss secures them as holders of EPA allowances during the phase-out. This has been the history of how producers have maintained control over the U.S. refrigerant market and moved the industry to their newer, higher margin products.

But this time is different. A confluence of factors, including the delay in the phase-down of HFCs, the ongoing phase-out of HFCs in Europe and China’s overcapacity has upset the apple cart. The result has been a flood of Chinese HFCs entering the U.S. and being sold at unsustainably low prices (see the ITC cases below).

Enter the American HFC Coalition.

The American HFC Coalition

In 2015, a small but powerful group of industry players petitioned the Department of Commerce (DOC) and the International Trade Commission (ITC) to impose tariffs on HFC blends and components they allege are being dumped into the U.S. by Chinese producers. The group calls themselves the American HFC Coalition. Its members, which include Hudson, are presented below.

Source: Chart by Author

Below is an image of Hudson’s certification that it assisted in the preparation or supervision of the petition and acknowledging it is illegal to knowingly and willfully make false statements to the U.S. Government.

Source: ITC Case #731-TA-1279 (Blends & Components)

The Anti-Dumping Cases

In 2015, the HFC Coalition filed two antidumping cases against China. The first covered the blends listed in the table above and the three aforementioned components R-32, R-125 and R-143A. The petition was filed in June 2015. In June 2016, the ITC ruled that the U.S. was injured by Chinese HFC blends, but not HFC components.

This is a critical fact that is imperative to understanding the current status of the U.S. refrigerant industry. While the 2016 ruling slowed down the importation of HFC blends, it created a loophole for Chinese producers to export components to U.S. blenders and Chinese-controlled distributors (discussed later).

The immediate decrease in imports of HFC blends and the corresponding increase in component imports can be seen in the chart below (August-September 2016). Note: Customs data is available with a free account. The relevant HTS codes are listed below:

HFC Blends (blends containing R-125 and R-32 or R-125 and R-143A): 3824780020 HFC Components (R-32, R-125, R-143A): 2903392035.

Source: Chart By Author, Using U.S. Customs Data

The HFC Coalition appealed the case in November 2016. But last week, the ITC again ruled that the U.S. was not injured by Chinese HFC component imports (Pacer 1:16-cv-00179). This means that the enormous flow of components flowing into the U.S. is unlikely to end anytime soon.

The second case concerned Chinese imports of R-134A, an HFC component that is primarily used in automotive applications. While the HFC Coalition prevailed (on appeal) in March 2017, the case contains facts that help tell the story of Chinese influence on the market. At the end of the report, we provide the relevant links to both cases.

The Chinese Are Destroying The U.S. Refrigerant Business

The details of the Chinese dumping and its effect on the U.S. refrigerant industry are explained in ITC hearing transcripts. The transcripts (which are publicly available), contain testimony from the U.S. producers on behalf of the HFC Coalition. Their testimonies spell out how the Chinese manufactures are destroying the U.S. refrigerant industry.

Source: ITC Case #731-TA-1279 (Blends & Components)

The coalition alleges that over the past three years Chinese producers have continued to add capacity and take market share.

Source: ITC Case #731-TA-1279 (Blends & Components)

And the problem has been exacerbated by the fact that other parts of the world (namely Europe) have begun to phase-out HFCs, so the excess capacity is dumped into the U.S.

Source: ITC Case #731-TA-1313 (R-134A)

At first it may appear as if this is a battle between U.S. and Chinese producers for the sale of HFC components to U.S. distributors and therefore other layers in the value chain are unaffected. That assumption is incorrect. Chinese-controlled distributors have entered the U.S. market and are competing directly with legacy U.S. distributors like Hudson.

The Chinese-Controlled Distributors

Hudson will tell investors that everyone imports Chinese HFCs. This is true. But, it does not mean all importers play on an even field. Import data from Datamyne (a subscription service for which we cannot share data) shows that Chinese-controlled distributors in the U.S. are importing directly from their parent companies.

For example, ICool USA imports from Ninhua Group, an industrial conglomerate that owns ICool Global. ICool’s Facebook page contains a link directly to ICool Global.

And the R-134A case fact sheet includes a table that shows Weitron, Inc. (of Delaware) imports from Weitron International (of China) who is also a refrigerant producer. And based on our discussions with industry participants, these are just a few of the Chinese producers who have set up shop in the U.S.

Source: R-134A ITC Case Fact Sheet

These distributors are competing directly with Hudson and other U.S. distributors, many of whom shelved their blending capacity. In contrast, ICool’s Facebook page shows they are in the process of expanding their blending operation.

Source: ICool Facebook Page

And because the Chinese-controlled distributors are importing from themselves, they have an immediate price advantage over legacy suppliers like Hudson. They use this advantage to set prices and take share.

Source: ITC Case #731-TA-1279 (Blends & Components)

One such instance of this advantage is described in an email from BMP to a large retailer in the automotive aftermarket, where BMP commits to sell 10-15% or more below other suppliers prices to “get [U.S. distributer’s] customers hooked on [Chinese distributor’s] crack.”

Source: ITC Case #731-TA-1313 (R-134A)

Highlighting Hudson’s disadvantaged industry position is the fact that National Refrigerants, a large competitor, is on the other side of ITC components case. We think Hudson has chosen the wrong side, which may be the result of its long-term relationship with DuPont (now Chemours). But Chemours just acquired ICOR, which in our opinion shows Hudson is getting squeezed out by its largest competitors.

So we ask, how does Hudson plan on competing with Chinese distributors that have a price advantage and are using it to undercut the competition? And if the Chemours of the world are getting squeezed, are investors to believe that Hudson goes unscathed?

We think the answers to these questions are self-evident, but there also appears to be real evidence that Hudson is already being squeezed by Chinese competition.



Is Hudson Already Getting Squeezed?

For the last decade, Hudson has promoted double digit volume growth in the 10-12% range on their conference calls. After repeating this mantra for a decade, the language has been absent from the last three calls.

And when an analyst recently used Hudson’s double-digit guidance to inquire why 2018 revenue guidance implies HFC volumes are declining, we found management’s response to be lacking substance.

From the 4Q2017 conference call:

Let’s say HFC revenue, excluding DoD contract, is 25% of pro-forma business and volume grows 10% a year over two years, that’s 20% growth on 25% of the revenues, that’s 5% growth… Your guidance implies if the DoD [contract] is $15 Million and you had $240 Million in sales in 2016 and your guidance is for $250 Million, you are basically assuming that your sales will be $5 Million less than they were in 2016, so even if pricing is the same for both commodities, you’d think revenue would be higher than 2016, not lower.

Hudson responded:

Well, typically when we provide any financial information in terms of forecasting and so forth, we round down not up. So again, I am not sure exactly what your mathematics are going to come out to, but we are expecting growth in HFCs.

To be sure, part of the volume decline in 2018 is the result of the overbuying that occurred in 2017, effectively pulling forward demand. But we think the effects of Chinese competition will be undeniable. Beyond the loss of market share, margins will be squeezed as Hudson chases prices down.

But there are other implications from Chinese imports, including making HFC reclamation uneconomical.

Chinese Dumping Poses A Long-Term Threat

Based on conversations with industry participants, the Chinese have dumped years’ worth of supply into the U.S. These claims can be substantiated with the customs data.

Below we show the cumulative pounds of HFC blends and the three HFC components imported from China between January 2016 through March 2018. We note that the two HTS codes provided above do not cover all HFC components and blends (for instance R-134A is not included), and therefore these figures only capture part of the problem.

Source: Chart By Author, Using U.S. Customs Data

There was over 138 Million pounds of these specific HFCs imported from China over the last two years. We estimate that annual HFC demand is between 30-40 Million pounds (based on HFC’s being 60% of industry sales, R-22 being 40% and R-22 demand of approximately 20 to 25 Million pounds).

This implies 3.5 to 4.0 years’ worth of supply has been dumped on the market. While HFC demand is growing as R-22 demand shrinks, our data does not include all components and blends, and therefore we think our estimate is accurate.

And the imports are not abating. The trailing twelve-month growth in Chinese imports for these specific HFCs is 38.6% (significantly higher than demand growth). And remember that last week’s ruling that the U.S. is not injured by the component imports means they are likely to keep flooding the market.

The oversupply of HFCs poses long-term threats to the viability of Hudson’s HFC business. First, it is likely to keep prices of HFCs depressed, which will lower gross profit on Hudson’s virgin gas sales. But it is also likely to hinder growth in HFC reclamation.

As discussed in our first article, the process for reclaiming mixed gases (like HFC blends) is expensive. And according to the HFC coalition, the low cost of HFCs makes reclamation uneconomical.

Source: ITC Case #731-TA-1279 (Blends & Components)

Chinese Producers Are Skirting Tariff Laws

And even when tariffs are put in place, the problem does not abate. The HFC Coalition claims Chinese producers circumvent the law by exporting to other countries and improperly labeling the country of origin as the middle-man country. According to the article linked above:

The American HFC Coalition has already uncovered significant evidence that unscrupulous importers are avoiding antidumping duties and continue to sell HFC refrigerants from China at unfairly low prices.

If Hudson, as part of the HFC Coalition, has so many issues with the state of the HFC industry, why can we not find any disclosure about the risks to investors?

Where Is The Disclosure?

Hudson has promoted its acquisition of Airgas as a scaled bet on HFCs and claimed that opportunity in HFCs will be even larger than that of R-22. However, we could not find any disclosure about the threat of Chinese imports, let alone Hudson’s active involvement in the HFC Coalition’s efforts to thwart Chinese competition. In fact, Hudson’s 10-K does not even contain the word China.

In our opinion, Hudson’s active involvement in a group that claims China is destroying its industry meets the requirement of materiality that a reasonable person would find the ITC case facts important in determining whether to buy or sell Hudson’s stock.

We believe Hudson’s apparent lack of disclosure is an ongoing problem that, in our opinion, leads investors to misperceive the realities of Hudson’s business and future prospects.

And in light of the facts contained in the ITC cases, we think investors should be wondering why Airgas sold out.

Why Did Airgas Sell?

The common story among bulls is that Airgas Refrigerants was a non-core asset of Air Liquide (see Sep 22 comments) and that as a strategic buyer Hudson got a great deal. We think the details of the Chinese dumping cases paint a much more realistic reality in which Air Liquide knew its HFC distribution business was being eroded by Chinese competition.

We of course do not know why Air Liquide sold, but we feel confident that they are glad they did.

What Is The Chinese End Game?

Based on our discussions with industry participants, we believe the Chinese producers set up shop in the U.S. and began importing massive amounts of HFCs to control the U.S. HFC market when the EPA moves on a phase-out.

The EPA allowance system for the phase-out of R-22 was designed so that the largest importers of R-22 received the allowance allocations. By being the largest importers, we think the Chinese-controlled distributors are trying to corner the market for future HFC allocations.

And unlike the profit pipe dream of refrigerant reclamation, allocation holders can make significant profits during a phase-out by importing cheap refrigerant and selling as the price of the gas goes up. Although we highlight this is not a guarantee as the allowance holders of R-22 are now finding out.

What Does It All Mean For Hudson?

Call us pessimists, but the facts contained in the ITC cases do not point to a bright future. And we doubt that many investors would argue that levering up to acquire a middleman in a commodity business that is being undercut by cheap Chinese competition is a good idea.

We think the dramatic oversupply of HFCs in the U.S. combined with Chinese-controlled distributors' willingness to undercut pricing means that Hudson’s history of volume growth is just that, history. Furthermore, we think that margins on the virgin distribution business will erode and low HFC prices will make early reclamation efforts uneconomical (the real reclamation opportunity is decades away, if it exists at all).

If Hudson had not levered up to buy Airgas, its prospects would be dim but not dire. But now the company has $11 Million in debt service, and by its own admission no material cost synergies to extract from the acquisition.

Over the last ten years, Hudson produced negative $2.6 Million in cumulative free cash flow. If volumes decline, margins get squeezed and the company has an additional $11 Million expense, how does it stay afloat? It could raise equity, but at what price?

The equity slice of the balance sheet is near worthless. Tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and intangibles) is only $41 Million ($1 per share). But Hudson is sitting on $170 Million in inventory that it bought at peak prices. Assuming a 30% inventory write-down (as was done in 2013), Hudson’s tangible equity is negative.

We are lowering our price target to $1 per share (from $2).

ITC Cases

Below are the relevant links to the history of both cases and how to find them on the ITC court website (free signup is required).

HFC Blend & Components Case (#731-TA-1279)

R-134A Case (#731-TA-1313)

Disclosure: I am/we are short HDSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT - Please read this Disclaimer in its entirety before continuing to read our research opinion. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article expresses the author's investment opinions, which are based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "think," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) and clients have a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation Hudson Technologies, Inc. and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.