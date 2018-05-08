Loxo Oncology's (LOXO) CEO Josh Bilenker on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Rahmer - Managing Partner, Endurance Advisors

Josh Bilenker - CEO

Jacob Van Naarden - CBO

Jen Burstein - SVP of Finance

Analysts

Eric Schmidt - Cowen

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Raju Prasad - William Blair

David Bouchey - IFS Securities

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Loxo Oncology First Quarter and year end 2018 Conference Call.

Peter Rahmer

Thank you, operator. Thank you for joining us today. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, Loxo Oncology will make certain statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our business plans and objectives and timing and success of our clinical trials.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance upon them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. I refer you to our SEC filings for a discussion of risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed today.

During this call, the financial metrics unless otherwise noted will be presented on a GAAP basis and include collaboration revenue recognized and stock-based compensation. You will find reconciliations of non-GAAP measures discussed today to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release.

All comparisons made in the course of this call are against the same period in the prior year unless otherwise stated.

With that, we will turn the call over to our CEO, Dr. Josh Bilenker.

Josh Bilenker

Good morning and thanks to everyone for joining us. In addition to Pete, we have Jake Van Naarden, our Chief Business Officer and Jen Burstein, our SVP of Finance.

With this call, we'll provide a status update on each of our programs and note important upcoming milestones. We'll also share a few thoughts and reminders on our diagnostic strategy having recently announced the strategic partnership with Alumina.

As many are aware, we have an upcoming presentation of Loxo [indiscernible] clinical data at ASCO. We are of course limited and what we can say ahead of the meeting. Nevertheless, we'll provide some important calendar updates so that you're prepared for the timing and nature of certain data disclosures.

In the first quarter we completed the NDA submission for larotrectinib. Our partners and buyer have made significant progress in preparing for potential launch this year. While we have selectively added to our team new colleagues with expertise and commercialization, medical affairs, molecular diagnostics, compliance biology and medicinal chemistry. Our team now stands at approximately 94 full-time employees largely concentrated in Stanford Connecticut, Bolder Colorado, and South San Francisco.

We have grown significantly over the past year that we are still much smaller than many of our peers at similar stage. With the progress across our pipeline and strengthening balance sheet, we have and will continue to build world-class team focused on the discovery, development and rational launch of targeted agents for cancer patients with genetically define cancers where there is unmet need. And we’ll continue to use many strategies to do that. We will work with third-party discovery partners. We will acquire our licensed assets. And we will try to discover our own drugs in our labs in Bolder.

The first quarter was an important one on the policy front for the future of precision medicine and oncology. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS issued a national coverage decision known as an NCD to allow reimbursement for Next Generation Sequencing, NGS testing. The language of the CMS decision is still being parsed but the intent was clear, cancer patients should have wider access to comprehensive tests that have the ability to detect as many actionable targets as possible. We expect the commercial insurers to follow. We also predict that the largest diagnostics companies and lab providers will enter this market over the next few years, allowing physicians and lab directors to make choices about how they want their patients tested using NGS.

Testing is the cornerstone of precision medicine and oncology. With the CMS announcement, it is exciting to see the end game beginning to unfold.

I will hand over now to Jake for some more specifics as he summarizes our recent deal with Illumina. I will come back after that for the program updates. Jake?

Jacob Van Naarden

Thanks, Josh. In April, we announced the global strategic partnership with Illumina to develop and commercialize a multi-gene panel called TruSight Tumor 170 or TST 170 for broad tumor profiling. The panel is run on tumor tissue taken from the patient at the time of surgery or from a biopsy. It’s a panel because it includes 170 genes important to the diagnosis and potential treatment of cancer. It has the ability to identify different types of genetic changes that occur in a cancer like gene fusions which define the TRK patients that we have treated with larotrectinib and LOXO-195 and the rest patients with lung cancer we have enrolled on the 292 program. It can also detect mutations like those in RET in patients with medullary thyroid cancer. It can also detect amplifications or too many copies of the gene and researchers are even looking at how it may be adapted to identify patients who might respond to a PD-1 base to immune oncology therapy.

Since the founding of the company, we have been talking about the trend in clinical cancer medicine towards increased tumor genomic profiling, in which patients are potentially matched to various targeted therapies. As an innovator of drug therapies that rely on this approach, we often get asked a question, “how do you plan to screen for patients with TRK fusions or RET fusions?” The answer we give is that we won’t -- and we won’t ask others to do it either. It wouldn’t make sense to undertake a screening strategy dedicated to only these rare events. It does make sense we think to screen everybody with the same broad panel so that lots of individually rare events add together for an overall meaningful rate of actionable information. Panels like TST 170 coupled with a reimbursement pathway can democratize this practice.

The reason TST 170 is so powerful is that it can be run locally with manageable technical complexity for an affordable at local lab can in-source NGS testing. And with the CMS coverage decision there is now a pathway for the lab to get reimbursed. We believe that with complexity and costs coming down and reimbursement established, we are at the beginning of an inflection point for the adoption of NGS in the clinical practice of oncology. No more will this technology be reserved only for those who can access an academic medical center or have the means the determination to seek out a high quality send-out lab out of state.

CMS’ NCD is now finalized. It contains a number of features important to our long-term strategy and all companies developing Precision medicines and oncology. First and most obviously, it establishes coverage for existing FDA approved and cleared to CDx and NGS assays. Second, it provides a road map for any NGS assay to obtain CMS coverage and third, it accommodates NGS assays currently being run as a laboratory developed test or LDT by differing coverage decision to local Medicare administrative contractors. We applaud the thought leadership from CMS and hope to see private payers follow suit.

So why Illumina? For us Illumina’s technology and business strategy address the three things we care about. First, the test has the ability to accurately detect the targets of interest thoughts. Second, the test has other content with potential clinical utility, so that the ordering oncologists knows that he or she is testing in a comprehensive way, investigating all of the potentially important biomarkers at once. And third, the test can be run locally and we expect it to eventually fit within the recent/reasons aforementioned CMS NCD.

So, Illumina TST 170 assay checks all of these boxes. The assay is actually commercially available right now as a research use only or RUO version. In other words, labs can validate the assay and use it in their diagnostic workouts today and when you're starting to do just that. The reimbursement of this type of test can vary by location and they depend on local negotiations with Medicare administrative contractors and commercial carriers. Thus, our work with Illumina will focus on taking the assay through the FDA approval process. In doing so, we hope to satisfy our expected FDA requirements to develop companion diagnostics for our drugs and to better align the assay under the CMS NCD. Our partnership with Illumina covers both TRK and RET. Importantly, the TST 170 assay also detects variance affecting 168 other genes, so that doctors can use the scarce amount of tumor biopsy to run one test and learn about other tumor markers as well. Lastly, the assay utilizes both DNA and RNA, the latter being important for sensitive fusion detection as you've heard of saying for some time.

We think that this strategic partnership will help doctors’ thyroid cancer treatments and make more informed care decisions to improve medical outcomes and improve patient access to high quality NGS testing as the oncologists will have the ability to run the assay locally and receive reimbursement. The Illumina partnership will be critical for the mid and long term commercial prospects for the larotrectinib program. However, there will be a time gap between the anticipated date of any FDA approval and launch of larotrectinib and an FDA approval of TST 170 that allows it to fall under the CMS NCD.

Larotrectinib will be launched if approved against the background of existing LDTs, which has varied NTRK fusions sensitivity and inconsistent reimbursement. This is one of the challenging aspects of this potential launch. We will provide more specifics on potential timing of the launch for the companion diagnostic as the work Illumina gets underway.

I'll now turn it back to Josh for review of our programs.

Josh Bilenker

Thanks. Let's start with the TRK franchise, which is partnered with Bayer. At the end of March, we completed the rolling NDA submission for larotrectinib, our highly selective TRK inhibitor, which has shown efficacy across adult and pediatric patients with TRK fusion cancers, regardless of tumor type. Should the FDA agreed to file the NDA decision, we expect to occur by the end of May. The PDUFA date would occur sometime this fall. We will put out a press release upon NDA filing. Although larotrectinib trials remain open and continue to enroll, the existing trials may prove useful for capturing new clinical data if we are asked for such a post marketing commitment. As guided previously, we are planning a larotrectinib clinical data update in the second half of the year at a medical meeting.

We continue to work closely with our colleagues at -- to lay the groundwork for a commercial launch. So, they are leading the effort. You may have seen some of the efforts to raise awareness of TRK in larotrectinib through an unbranded targeted advertising campaign in our first ever medical booth at AACR. As a reminder, while the collaboration is a 50-50 cost and profits slit within U.S., Bayer will be taking a much larger operational role. And Bayer has important final decision making on commercial matters, such as those relating to spending strategy and drug pricing.

Let's turn to LOXO-195, which is our selective TRK inhibitor, which is designed to address certain mechanisms of acquired resistance in patients who have stopped responding to a prior TRK inhibitor. The Phase 1/2 trial in continues to enroll patients, we expect to present clinical data from the program in the second half of this year as well.

Now onto the LOXO-292. LOXO-292 is a highly selective inhibitor of a target called RET. You'll recall that RET can act as a dominant oncogene either through gene fusions or activating mutations. RET gene infusions have been identified in approximately 2% of non-small cell lung cancer approximately 10% to 20% of capillary thyroid cancer and more rarely in colon, breast and other cancers.

Activating RET mutations on the other hand account for approximately 60% of missilery thyroid cancer. LOXO-292 was designed to inhibit RET in all of these settings. We also designed LOXO-292 so that it is active against certain acquired resistance mutations that we predicted would be the most likely to arise. The so-called DA-04 mutation is an example of one of these acquired resistance mechanisms.

On April 18, 2018, the [indiscernible] of Oncology published a manuscript illustrating the preclinical profile of LOXO-292. Some preclinical work supporting it selected in addition of RET and continued evidence of clinical proof of concept. The publication included two patient cases. Both patients have received prior multi-kinase inhibitors. They have grown resistant to these poorly selective inhibitors that do not inhibitor RET very deeply. One patient had medullary thyroid cancer with the well described activation mutation known as M918T. On top of that, the patient had acquired that so called, gatekeeper acquired resistance mutation that I referred to earlier, V804M.

The other patient had non-small cell lung cancer with extensive brain metastasis in the setting of a common fusion known as KIF5B RET. This particular case had been previously included in presentation at the World Lung Conference back in October. Both patients received LOXO-292 in the setting of interpatient dose escalation single patient protocols. And both patients achieved resist confirm partial responses.

On top of what we have shown in the fall, this publication is notable because it represents the first clinical report of successful treatment of the patient in the setting of V804M acquired resistance.

In June, investigators will be presenting interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of LOXO-292 in an oral Clinical Science Symposium on the Saturday morning at ASCO. The presentation will provide an update on patient enrollment, the dose escalation, safety, measures of clinical activity and duration of follow up. We'll provide details so it will be clear whether there is a differential activity, infusions versus mutations whether acquired exposure to multi-kinase inhibitor matters, whether fusion partners such as KIF5B matters and whether there are any dose response relationships.

As it relates to measures of activity, we’ll show confirmed and unconfirmed responses as a standard practice for any Phase 1 presentation like this. We will make sure to delineate between the two as appropriate.

On May 16th, we expect our submitted abstract to go live on the ASCO website. The abstract that will appear is the one we submitted in February which was based on an early January data cut-off date. The data that will be presented at ASCO will be based on an April data cut-off, as ASCO requires the authors to submit a finalized slide deck a few weeks prior to the meeting itself.

It is important to present fully cleaned and quality control data at a national medical meeting. To do that, we chose a data cut-off date that is four to six weeks prior to our May deadline for delivering our final ASCO slide to ASCO, which explains the April data cut-off date.

We are encouraged by the data we submitted in January. But it is important to note that in the intervening three months, between the data cut-off dates, the efficacy data have approved. We invite you to attend the ASCO session.

As noted in our press release this morning, we will also be hosting a conference call last Saturday afternoon to review the data. As folks get prepared to review the LOXO-292 data at ASCO, we wanted to remind everyone about two features of the trial design that are important to understand.

In most ways, this is a traditional 3 plus 3 dose escalation trial design. But the trial does include two features that people may not be as familiar with, so let me cover them briefly here.

First, the trial allows for a concept we call backfilling. As dose levels are deemed safe, sites can enroll additional patients at clear dose levels as the dose escalation continues. This feature allows us to accommodate enrollment demand.

The second feature is intra-patient dose escalation. As dose levels are deemed safe, investigators also have the opportunity to increase the dose for individual patients who were enrolled in previous earlier dose cohorts, which is a practice permitted by local IRBs or as desired patients and their investigators and doctors.

I will close the program updates with some brief remarks about LOXO-305. LOXO-305 is a highly selective non-covalent BTK inhibitor that we think will have a role in treating acquired resistance in patients with B-cell malignancies who had progressed or are intolerant to covalent BTK inhibitors such as ibrutinib or acalabrutinib. Out thesis is to try and help many of the tens of thousands of patients who are starting to relapse or who are not tolerating a covalent BTK inhibitor.

Our guidance remains the same here. We are completing our IND enabling studies on LOXO-305 and expect to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in the second half of 2018.

Now with that, let me turn over to Jen Burstein, our SVP of Finance for a review of our numbers.

Jen Burstein

This morning we issued a press release which included our quarterly financials. We will be filing our 10-Q after the close today. To briefly summarize the financials, as of March 31, 2018 we had 735.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. This sum includes the receipt of the remaining 150 million of the 400 million upfront payment related to the Bayer collaboration in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the first quarter was 3.6 million on a GAAP basis and 36.8 million on a non-GAAP basis. This difference is primarily driven by excluding revenue recognized related to the Bayer upfront payment and partially offset by exclusion of share-based compensation expenses.

For larotrectinib and LOXO-195, our R&D expenses reflect the net effect of the 50-50 cost sharing with Bayer. As you can see in our press release, total collaboration revenue is shown as one-line item on the P&L and we are excluding -- we are including a new supporting schedule to show investors how we arrived at that number. At the top is the revenue recognized for the quarter related to the $400 million upfront payment. As a reminder, we are accounting for that upfront payment using a calculation based on quarterly research and development spending associated with larotrectinib and LOXO-195 relative to cumulative and forecasted R&D spending, on these programs over the course of the agreement. The table also shows the -- activities which are initially negative. Upon a launch, the schedule will include larotrectinib net sales as reported by Bayer and ends with the result of the 50:50 financial split. For our non-GAAP numbers, we plan on excluding milestones and royalties received in the future.

Josh Bilenker

Many thanks for joining the call today. We’ll now open the line for your questions.

Eric Schmidt

Good morning and thanks for the question. Josh, on 292, when we see the ASCO abstract in May and think about how the data could improve at the conference in June with a later cut, should we be thinking that there are existing patients in that ASCO abstract cohort that are converting to responses with either greater duration on dosing or dose escalation, is that what you meant to say?

Jacob Van Naarden

Hey, Eric, Jake, here. We can't really comment sort of in the specific of the question you're asking. But I think you can expect that in the data which we will be presenting at the meeting itself, there will be more patients at the function of time and the data are just different as a result of that. As we mentioned in the prepared remarks that the efficacy data have improved between the two data cut offs.

Eric Schmidt

Okay, fair enough. Maybe moving to something you could talk more freely about, how substantial a dataset do you think you need to approach the FDA [within] in terms of gaining some clarity on the regulatory test going forward and are you at that point yet?

Josh Bilenker

It’ll be a little bit pre-mature to cite your number and my answer is we don't have that. I don't like to get ahead of written FDA correspondence and answering any number in such a reply. I think you've seen a precedent of approval with single agent - high single agent activity drugs. I think we again expect to live within those norms for larotrectinib, you saw a 55 number, for other drugs you’ve seen the 250 number and higher even. I think we need a specific regulatory advice to answer you more fully.

Jacob Van Naarden

And I think, Eric, you’ve seen us behave in the past, once we have a dataset that warrants engaging with F.D.A. we’ll engage with regulators and we’ll come back investors into public and give an update on where things stand.

Eric Schmidt

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Jacob Van Naarden

Thanks.

Matthew Harrison

Hey, good morning, thanks for taking the questions. I guess, one on RET and if I can just ask a broad question, is there and to the extent you can answer that I appreciate it. But is there something that's different between RET biology and some of the other tumor types that we're very familiar with whether it's [indiscernible] or TRK things like that. It seems like there are more fusion partners, more mutations and some of these other genetic alterations. And so, I'm just wondering if you can comment broadly, if you think there is a difference between RET biology and some of these other alterations?

Josh Bilenker

A very important question that we'd rather answer you with through clinical data. It's very hard to be [indiscernible] at times target questions versus drug specific questions. And again, with a more mature dataset we hope to be able to answer you this June.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. And then if I can just on maybe on a different topic. Can you just remind us in terms of what you're doing to resource larotrectinib with Bayer and the timelines for that and how you're thinking about that relative to potential approval of the drug?

Jacob Van Naarden

Yeah sure. So, we're hiring I would just say we hired a headquarters based commercial team on our side, and we're hiring headquarters based medical colleagues as well as medical affairs assumption. We will, our plans are to hire field-based colleagues in both of those domains as well. I think as you know our role in the U.S. copromote is really on the testing and pathologist/lab director side of the equation. And so, as a result of that, our footprint is going to be significantly smaller from a headcount perspective than Bayer's footprint, which will be calling on the oncologist universe. And then this was a deliberate to be choosing on our part because our view is that our entire pipeline relies on the precision medicine and testing approach. And so, our goal is to utilize this access of the call points to benefit the pipeline overtime.

Matthew Harrison

Great. Thanks very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey thank you guys for the update here. Just one question then a follow up. Just to be perfectly clear on what you're messaging for the abstract release for the RET program. So, you're saying I guess clearly that some of the abstracts do you have redactions among response rates. I think what you're intimidating is that we will actually see response rates into abstracts but those are not going to be the current ones presented. Is that correct?

Jacob Van Naarden

That's right, there are redactions in the abstract. And the abstract does have a fair amount of detail in it, though it's just out of date.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it okay. Super helpful. Actually, want to touch on 305 for those of us that cover [indiscernible] development. Could you guys maybe touch now that you're on a trajectory to get 305 into the clinic. Maybe a little bit more in terms of the strategy there and how you see the BTK landscape evolving and where you want to be within that landscape. Thank you.

Josh Bilenker

Sure, the covalent inhibitors are an amazingly important class of drugs for patients with as you know CLL Lymphoma other types of B-cell malignancies. And the class has I think two issues that we hoped 305 could hopefully address. One issue is the significant proportion of patients who are intolerant of these drugs, as much as 20% of them if you read the published literature and those intolerance issues stem from issues like arrythmias, diarrhea, other RAS, other toxicities, myalgia. I think that’s a secondary thesis for us, but an important clinical population that we wish to explore.

The primary thesis for us is around acquired resistance patients lose, the cysteine residue that is required for a covalence drug to bind in those covalent inhibitors. And therefore, there's a loss of potency among the covalent inhibitors such that the BTK pathway is still an important one for these patients, but the drugs lose their potency. This cysteine loss occurs at the 481 positions.

And we're hopeful that a reversible inhibitor can restore response in a patient who has proven themselves BTK inhibitor sensitive. To do that we think we need with a reversible inhibitor to maintain a very high degree of target coverage throughout the dosing period, which means the drug needs to be selective, well tolerated at those exposures and with a pharmacology profile that maintains an IT90 or better target coverage throughout the dosing period.

We think if we can deliver that profile we then will be able to restore responses in patients who progressed to get out of [bio] covalent inhibitor. That’s the core fundamental science thesis. I think as you guys know the development space that exists for CLL is complex, we're not just contending with the covalent class of drugs for BTK, we’re also needing to fit in with other effective therapies like [indiscernible] CD20 antibodies and other therapies that are effective in some of these populations. So, development complexity is high and we have thesis about how to - you’ll see us rolling those out once we’re at a recommended Phase 2 dose, but we see a lot of open space that help patients with a product profile that we think for 305 could be very differentiated.

Stephen Willey

Yeah, thanks for taking my questions. So, it sounds like you're going to be moving this Illumina test alongside the future of direct development if I understand you correctly, but just with respect to the BTK inhibitor and this C481S mutation that promotes resistance, is that something that would also be run on the panel or would that kind of be a separate liquid biopsy test that you guys would loo/like to use in terms of a companion diagnostic?

Jacob Van Naarden

Yes, hey Steve, Jake here. That’s a good question. The BTK resistance story C481S being the predominant mechanism, is a bit of a different dynamic relative to things like TRK and RET that are generally uncommon in their patient populations, in patients relapsing on a covalent BTK inhibitor, C481S has been described in 60% to 70% of patients. So, the majority of patients and it can be detected as you noted on either liquid biopsy or bone marrow biopsy that’s taken commonly.

So, I think the odds of utilizing a large panel for that treatment setting is less likely, if there's other actionable information that evolves over time the commissions want to have at their fingertips in that same clinical moment then maybe it could make sense, but I think we have more flexibility for that program about how to utilize testing and it may involve the diagnostic partners that we've been working with and it may involve while other diagnostic partners as well.

Stephen Willey

Got it. And then just wanted to clarify one of the question on one of the case studies that was highlighted in the recent 292 manuscript that was published. The female who had I guess the KIF5B RET infusion. It sounded like she had a fairly kind of complex work up. So just wanted to confirm that I guess the recurrent depressive episode that resulted with her coming off therapy was definitively unrelated to treatment. Is that something that you guys can rule out at this point?

Josh Bilenker

This particular patient had a well-documented prior history of mental illness. And it was very said to see that [indiscernible] again even after she was doing so well medically on our drug. We have seen no such related issues anywhere else in our development program over significant number of patients. So, we really think this is a patient specific event against consistent with her prior history.

Stephen Willey

Thanks for that clarity. And then just lastly, I think Josh kind of emphasized that Bayer has a lot of operational decision making including spending and I guess having lived through a prior Bayer JV before. How do you I guess kind of provided enough input such you guys can inform the amount of resources that are dedicated to the commercial effort on larotrectinib?

Jacob Van Naarden

Steve, you've raised a good point. Any of these copromotional efforts different parties bring different things to the table. And so, I think the reason we did this collaboration in part to begin with was because Bayer has a scale that can be very, and an infrastructure that can be very useful to us. But you're right, we come at it from two very different perspectives small company big company. And so, there is often times negotiations around things like the topics we mentioned in the prepared remarks.

We built into the collaboration features around gvernence and sort of opt out mechanisms with equitable economics to ensure that our voice could be heard. But you're right that there will be moments of intense negotiations that they get final say on. And while we have final say on things relating to development and regulatory. But you highlight a common theme that sort of prevails in these of types of relationships. We try to address it in our collaboration agreement with them through governance and opt out mechanisms. But there is a native imperfection to that of course.

Stephen Willey

Understood. Thanks for taking the questions.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Yeah hi, thanks for taking the questions. Jake you mentioned on the CMS coverage decisions, the private payers will be following suite. Could you give us a little bit more color on the timing of that and whether you would expect commitments from the commercial insurers before an approval. And then more specifically if that coverage would be tie to tumor insight 170 would be more broadly applicable across the NGS things. Thanks.

Jacob Van Naarden

Yeah, just to clarify. Our comments about commercial payers were speculative. We don't know for sure that they will follow suite or the timing thereof. I think the comment was that it's typical that in time private payers follow large CMS decisions like this. And that's been the case for other NCDs unrelated to this one.

So, I think it's a little too early to comment on timing of commercial payers' decisions and it's unlikely to be in such a broad [swap] as the NCD, in other words, each commercial payer is likely to come to its own decision based on specific tumor types and the like. Many of them already have tumor type by type policies about NVS coverage. And so, I think the question that we all need to be paying attention to is how those evolve over time. Similarly, though not in the commercial world, there are the local Medicare administrative contractors or local max MAC that are engaged in one-off negotiations around LDTs and the NCD maintain that infrastructure. So that's going on as well, that's not on the commercial side, that’s still for Medicare beneficiaries. So that’s another important trend that continued to pay attention too.

Yigal Nochomovitz

All right. Okay. Thanks for clarifying that. And then Josh, I know obviously you can't talk about the data, but just regarding the dose escalation rules you mentioned the back filling, can you just clarify exactly what do you mean, so if those excess demand in the site, then additional patients would start at 20 milligrams, is that my understating correctly and also have you dose escalated beyond the 100 milligram level that you went through with the KIF5B RET patient that was profiled in the recent [indiscernible]?

Josh Bilenker

I can’t answer your last question, but I can answer the first one. The way that the backfill work is that patients are entitled to quote over enroll the most recently cleared last dose. So, it doesn't have to be 20, if we cleared 80 and we’re now -- we’re escalating at 100, we’re allowed to over enroll so to speak at 80. And so, in a way the back-fill trails behind the dose escalation by one dose level. That subject -- the rollout of that is a little uneven because of the site-specific decision, the local IRBF to signoff, the investigator and their patient as they want to escalate or back fill there or wait. So, there’s some individual decisions that have to be made, but yeah, the protocol built in that feature because these patients are generally rare, there is an access issue that you often want to be able to fulfil for patients that exceeds your three plus three designs. And so, it's a great mechanism to build more confidence around clear doses because you're going to detect rare or adverse events that goes up to more patients who enroll at any given dose and also it gives you an opportunity to better characterize efficacy over time because your sample sizes are generally bigger.

So that is an important feature that is back fill, what otherwise would have been a three plus three design with incumbent numbers. It allows the trials to be much bigger from an enrollment standpoint. The other key features once that backfill has occurred and an additional level is cleared for example the patients who are backfilled or who enrolled originally at an earlier dose can also go up as well. So, you have to sort of trailing cohort of people who are either backfilled or started earlier doses who are now able to dose escalate closer to your most recently clear dose. So that's good for patients if that amount of exposure again has been deemed safe, we generally think more target inhibition is better for these cancer patients and so it’s good for them and they're allowed to enjoy the benefits of more intense treatment over time on our protocol and it's good for Jen for the program because you're just generating so much more information about the dose levels that you're having eventually to choose them on for a recommended Phase 2 dose.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Alright thank you. And then finally on the hiring plan. You mentioned your 90 FCEs, is that the right level for where you want to be ahead of the launch or should we expect additional recruitment before you launch larotrectinib?

Jacob Van Naarden

Yeah, we continue to grow Yigal, we're not at study phase yet. I don't think we're ready to comment publicly on what I quote desire fully burden headcount on the company is, but you can go on our website and see how many open positions we have where we remain in fairly active hiring mode for commercial, for headquarters and field-based colleagues.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Great. Thank you.

Raju Prasad

Thanks for taking the question. On 292, can we expect additional data from some of the subgroups in the abstract or is that something, that type of granular detail is more likely to be addressed in the ASCO presentation?

Jacob Van Naarden

Sure, I think it's hard to comment with any specifics on the date and the abstract as you guys haven't seen it yet. But you can imagine that the presentation at the meeting will be by one of our investigators will be far more detailed than the four corners of the abstract you read next week.

Raju Prasad

Great. And then on TruSight, Jake you mentioned that some of your labs have reimbursement. Do you know approximately how many and how important would it be to pursue a Class 2 designation in the long term for potential marketing of larotrectinib and maybe even 292?

Jacob Van Naarden

Yeah, I'll let take the second question first. So, what we're doing with the Illumina with TST170 is we're getting the entire assay approved as a Class 2 tumor profiling test. And the importance of that is that it allows all of the other content to actually be reported out on the report to doctors. So, they actually can get the information otherwise it's hidden. And then in addition to that Class 2 tumor profiling assay we're getting the -- our plans are to get the TRK fusion and the RET fusion mutation information approved as Class 3 companion diagnostics, which means that they have clinical claims tied to our therapeutics, which means using the samples that we collect from patients as part of the clinical trials. So, we're doing that all in parallel. We think it's important again not only to have the clinical claims tied to our [therapeutics] when those are identified, but the broader class 2 information in some ways justifies the entire undertaking so that they can get all of the actionable information at once.

On your first question. I unfortunately don't have a sort of perfect answer to you on the percentage of ROU NGF assays that are being well reimbursed today, it's an evolving landscape with each passing month. We monitor it, we don't have quantitative figures to share with you.

Raju Prasad

Okay. Thanks for the questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Nice to have, thank you. Thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering if you might comment on the progress you're making at expanding your recently opened discovery facility in Colorado. How many chemists does the facility currently host? And do you have headcount targets in mind for future growth. And then I have a quick follow up.

Josh Bilenker

It is an effort that's less than a year old, we have a nice facility with wet lab space, we have a small team that's growing, we have some really great interesting target ideas that are underway already and we've always been able to leverage third-party resources as well as the company which we're also doing through Boulder. So, we're hard at work, pipeline programs in Boulder today, that team will grow over time and we're really going to focus in innovative Med Chem and assay biology.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, a related question, I know the first nomination of a target from that facility and/or drug candidate for those efforts?

Josh Bilenker

It’s too really, yeah, I know like we usually do, I can't give timing until we have a candidate in hand. There's just too many left churns that a program can take along its journey and I don't want to give guidance I can't live up to. So, typically as you've seen us behave over the last four drugs we have are preparing INDs for -- we’ll announce, we’ll give timing guidance when a candidate is in its IND phases.

David Bouchey

Thank you. Quick question, tomorrow, the FDA will hold a public workshop on evaluating the meaning of orphan drug designation for drugs that are tissue agnostic such as your larotrectinib and entrectinib, what do you expect to come out of that meeting?

Josh Bilenker

Well, I think we were the first drug ever to get a tissue agnostic orphan drug designation. We have always found our interactions with really every corner of the office of oncology even though orphan drug isn’t a part of that. It's been incredibly forward-looking group that I think understands and has understand it sooner than most where the field is going. And so, I really think FDA has shown a lot of thought leadership on about how to diagnose and treat patients differently and better in precision medicine with NGS testing at the forefront. This conference is one we're aware of where I’m not able to predict what its content or mission statement will be coming out of the meeting, but I think we've always seen FDA act on the leading edge of these issues and it's been a real sort of gift to the field in my opinion, the thought leadership that the agency has shown.

Josh Bilenker

I think we can wrap up as always, we're grateful for your time before market open on a busy Tuesday. So, please join us again, please follow us in May and into June and thank you for your questions and support.

