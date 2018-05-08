An Extra $100,000 In Retirement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

So you think you can’t squeeze out an extra $275 a month to invest – to seed another $100,000 for your retirement due to start in 20 years? You’ve already cut out the daily Starbucks run and your monthly cable bill. But there is another way. You can cut out your sodium intake and choose healthy fats.

That is the finding of HealthyCapital, a joint venture between national healthcare system Mercy and cost data provider HealthView Services in a 19-page whitepaper published earlier this year. The whitepaper illustrates its key insight through a case study, whose key conclusions are as follows:

A typical 45-year-old male diagnosed with a chronic condition (high blood pressure) will spend $1,591 more annually out-of-pocket today than a healthy person. Fortunately, the data reveals that with a few simple lifestyle adjustments, he can save an average of $3,285 annually over his lifetime, extend life expectancy by three years, and reduce his pre-retirement (age 50–64) healthcare costs by $65,697. To put this into perspective, if this person invested the annual savings into a typical retirement portfolio, he could generate an additional $100,348 for retirement by age 65.”

That six-figure haul is quite significant for undersaved Americans, who stand to add 57% to their retirement assets – based on today’s average savings – just by staying healthy. If said retiree reinvests that $100,000 throughout an 18-year retirement, he could add about $10,000 a year to his retirement income, the study concludes. That figure represents 60% of Social Security benefits for the average beneficiary – a high figure.

So unless you’re unlucky enough to be in tip-top shape, that’s a lot of found money. And according to the study’s authors, the odds are high you’re not out of luck:

As of 2012, about half of all adults in the U.S. (117 million people) had one or more chronic health conditions, and one in four adults had two or more. The leading causes are not taking prescriptions, tobacco use, poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol use.”

So returning to our hypothetical 45-year-old male with high-blood pressure, the solution will involve following a physician-approved protocol prompting him to take his medications (apparently 50% of Americans diagnosed with a chronic condition do not take their prescribed medication after six months), exercise 30 minutes a day five days a week, moderate his alcohol intake; choose healthy fats, limit dietary salt and quit smoking, if applicable. HealthyView’s app not only offers the specific guidance but immediately quantifies the retirement savings impact.

Given the reality that patients all too typically ignore their doctors’ advice for diet and exercise, and that investors ignore their advisors’ suggestions that they find the means to increase their savings, letting the health deficit prompt savings and the savings crisis prompt health lifestyle choices seems quite promising. People tend to compartmentalize their thinking – what’s one more piece of cake? – when in reality your health affects your wealth and your wealth affects your health.

Perhaps the most important idea underlying this study is that we are not victims of circumstances. Rather, it is generally our own choices that influence our outcomes.

