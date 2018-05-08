Aralez Pharmaceuticals' (ARLZ) CEO Adrian Adams on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Adrian Adams - CEO

Nichol Ochsner - Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Michael Kaseta - CFO

Analysts

David Bautz - Zacks Equity Research

Keay Nakae - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Adrian Adams, Aralez Pharmaceuticals' CEO. Please go ahead.

Adrian Adams

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining this webcast to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of 2018 and the change in the strategic direction for Aralez, both of which we announced earlier today.

Joining me on today’s call are Michael Kaseta, Chief Financial Officer; and Nichol Ochsner, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Before I proceed, I would like to ask Nichol to say a few opening remarks. Nichol?

Nichol Ochsner

Thank you, Adrian. Earlier today, we issued a press release summarizing our March 31st, 2018 first quarter financial results among other things as well as our press release regarding our change in strategic direction, each of which can be found on the EDGAR and SEDAR databases and on our website at aralez.com.

Additionally, I would like to remind everyone that we have a slide presentation to accompany our conference call this morning, which can also be viewed at our website. If you are listening to this call on your telephone, you may access a synchronized slide deck on our website by choosing the link on our webcast page that says, Click Here to Listen.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during today’s call may contain forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our 2018 financial guidance. Forward-looking statements may also include those described in the disclaimer on page two of the slide presentation.

Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

These important factors are described in our earnings press releases we issued this morning and the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the company's quarterly report on Form 10Q for the first quarter of 2018, which will be filed later today. You may obtain free copies of these documents and other related documents filed with applicable securities regulators at our website, aralez.com, under the heading Investors or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov or on SEDAR at sedar.com.

We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law. This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in our first quarter 2018 earnings release issued earlier today. I would also note that all dollar amounts referenced on this call are references to U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Adrian.

Adrian Adams

Thank you, Nichol. On slide number three, you will find the overall agenda we would like to cover for today’s call. I will open with the view of our performance with a specific focus on Zontivity, the Toprol-XL franchise, and the Canadian growth drivers, Blexten and Cambia. Mike will then discuss our financial results in some detail. Following that, I will provide an important update on our new strategic direction announced earlier this morning and briefly conclude by summarizing the key next steps involved and executed our new strategic direction before opening the call up as always for your questions.

Turning to slide number four, I will review prescription performance for Zontivity. Looking at the first quarter of 2018, we saw an approximately 5% increase in new prescriptions over the fourth quarter of 2017 and approximately 20% increase in total prescriptions and approximately 12% increase in retail prescription equivalents or RPEs, clearly, a good quarter for Zontivity. Later in the presentation, I'll discuss our change in strategic direction and how it impacts all plans for Zontivity moving forward.

Turning now to slide number five, let's review some recent updates on the Toprol-XL franchise. The U.S. Toprol-XL franchise had a strong first quarter and we were pleased this April that we were able to renew the VA contract for an additional year.

As expected, the authorized united retail prescription market share has improved and moved back towards historical levels and currently stands at approximately 22%. Notwithstanding this very good quarter of the Toprol-XL franchise, we have very recently experienced increased generic competition with a new generic entrant to the market which may cause a negative impact on the business going forward.

Due to new federal policies, we anticipate that the FDA will continue to accelerate generic drug approvals which may lead to additional competition. We will continue to evaluate market dynamics and the outlook for the Toprol-XL franchise and we'll provide updates as and when appropriate.

Let's now move to slide number six where we review the Canadian portfolio performance. Revenues were $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $5.7 million for the comparable period in 2017.

We are pleased that in addition to this revenue growth, the Canadian business continues to generate positive adjusted EBITDA. The key contributors to this solid quarter performance continues to be driven by the growth driver brands, Blexten and Cambia.

The overall business in Canada remains very strong despite generic erosion of some of our other brands such as Fiorinal and Bezalip SR during 2017. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving organic growth and maintaining an efficient, productive, and profitable business in Canada as we strive to make Aralez a leading Canadian-focused specialty pharmaceutical company.

Turning to our next slide, slide number seven, let's discuss the prescription performance of Blexten. Blexten was launched in Canada in late December 2016 for the treatment of Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Spontaneous Hives. New prescriptions increased approximately 18% in the first quarter of 2018 versus approximately 16% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

We are particularly pleased with a TRx market share growth in March 2018 which market share increased to approximately 7.5%. New prescription market should also continue to do well and grew to nearly 11% in March. We remain pleased with Blexten's performance and see it as an important growth product moving forward.

Before handing things over to Mike, I'll review prescription performance of Cambia on slide number eight. Cambia was initially launched in Canada in October 2012 for the treatment of migrants. Cambia TRx market share grew significantly in 2017 versus 2016 due to the implementation of a focused promotion strategy that commenced last year.

In the first quarter of 2018, new prescriptions increased approximately 4% over the fourth quarter of 2017 and total prescriptions increase approximately 5% during that time. We are pleased with the steady growth Cambia continues to generate.

With that, I'd like to hand the call over to Mike Kaseta to review our financial results in more detail. Mike?

Michael Kaseta

Thank you, Adrian. Good morning everyone. Today I'll be reviewing our first quarter 2018 GAAP financial results and adjusted EBITDA. Our press release this morning provides our financial results for the first quarter of 2018 as well as the reconciliation to GAAP for our non-GAAP financial measures. Later today, Aralez will file its 10-Q which will also include our first quarter 2018 and results and I encourage you to review that report.

Let's turn to slide 10, which covers our revenue growth for the first quarter of 2018. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $38.1 million compared to $26 million during the first quarter of 2017, an increase of $12.1 million.

We've broken down our revenues into three categories; one, U.S. core business revenue which includes Zontivity, the Toprol-XL franchise, Fibricor, and Yosprala. Two, our Canadian products; and three Vimovo royalties, and license fee revenues.

U.S. core business revenues grew from $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $27.5 million during the first quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily driven by the change in accounting for revenue Toprol-XL franchise.

Canadian product revenues, which are generated from products we acquired through Aralez Canada acquisition increased from $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily driven by growth from Blexten and Cambia.

Royalties and license fee revenues increase slightly from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 primarily related to Vimovo royalties.

Moving to slide 11, Aralez's cost and expenses for the first quarter of 2018 included a $11.5 million in cost of product revenues, an increase of $8.7 million from the first quarter of 2017, which is primarily driven by the change in accounting for cost of product revenues from the Toprol-XL franchise.

Additionally Q1 2018 included $9 million of amortization of the intangible assets from the Aralez Canada, Zontivity, and Toprol-XL franchise acquisitions and $5.1 million in expenses related to the change in fair value of continued consideration from the Toprol-XL franchise and Zontivity acquisition.

SG&A expenses were $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease is primarily driven by lower consulting and professional fees, lower U.S. direct marketing cost, decreased costs for our U.S. salesforce as a result of our cost saving initiatives announced in the second and fourth quarters of 2017, and a decrease in share-based compensation. These decreases were offset by increased costs associated with the discontinuation of Yosprala.

Interest expenses of $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 related to our borrowing of $200 million under our credit facility in the fourth quarter of 2016 pursuant to the acquisitions of Zontivity and Toprol-XL franchise and our $75 million of convertible notes.

Our net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $19.7 million or $0.29 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $27.5 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.

Please turn to slide 12 for adjusted EBITDA for the quarter -- for the first quarter of 2018. We've provided our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations which illustrate non-cash share-based compensation and certain other discrete items impacting the three months ended March 31st, 2018 and 2017 respectively. We achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter at Aralez in the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $4.9 million, an increase of $8.6 million compared to negative $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2017. From a balance sheet perspective, we ended the quarter with approximately 67.2 million shares issued and outstanding and cash and cash equivalents of $43.9 million.

During the first quarter, our increase in cash and cash equivalent was driven primarily by significant working capital adjustment which we believe will reverse itself overtime.

With our expected revenue growth and previously announced cost reductions we believe we have sufficient cash to fund our operations for the next 12 months. As we look forward we continue to be focused on driving revenue growth while also prudently managing our expenses. We are also continuing to explore ways to refinance our debt and improve our capital structure.

As you've seen in our press releases issued earlier, the company is taking decisive actions to wind down our U.S. commercial businesses and ultimately close the U.S. operation. Following completion of these actions, the company expects the cash operating expenses will be approximately $25 million on an annualized basis. For reference the company's first quarter 2018 cash operating expenses were approximately $22 million.

Despite these initiatives, the company believes a reasonable possibility exists that its existing cash and cash equivalent along with cash generated from its operations may not be sufficient to fund its current operations to the next 12 months as discussed in more detail in our earnings press release issued this morning.

In light of the new strategic direction of the company, very recent increase generic competition with respect to the Toprol-XL franchise and the uncertain timing and structure of the company's potential asset divestitures, the company is withdrawing its previous guidance and intends to issue revised guidance once it fully assesses the impact of these changes.

Now, moving to slide 13, I'd like to cover quarter-over-quarter adjusted EBITDA improvement. Since the fourth quarter of 2016, we've demonstrated our commitment to improving our profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis. We achieved our first quarter positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2017 and we continue this momentum in the fourth quarter and again in the first quarter of 2018.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Adrian for some final comments.

Adrian Adams

Thank you, Mike. Turning now to slide number 14, let me transition to a review of our new strategic direction that we announced this morning. Based on our continuing exploration and evaluation of numerous opportunities to streamline the business, reduce costs, and improve our capital structure and liquidity, we have determined that a new strategic direction for Aralez is in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.

This new strategic direction will involve a focus on the company's Canadian business supported by the Toprol-XL franchise as well as Vimovo royalties, and the discontinuation of the remaining U.S. commercial business. In addition, we will maintain our tax efficient structure.

Despite a successful launch of Zontivity in the United States, we have concluded that the momentum from Zontivity alone is insufficient to sustain the U.S. commercial infrastructure and all the current liquidity pressures.

Additionally, the disappointing launch and subsequent discontinuation of Yosprala as well as capital constraints, impeded our ability to execute strategic business development. We just created the inability to fully leverage the cost of all our U.S. salesforce.

Consequently, with immediate effect, decisive actions are being taken to wind down our U.S. commercial business immediately and ultimately close the U.S. operations. In addition as mentioned previously, we have very recently experienced increase in our competition with respect to the Toprol-XL franchise with a new generic entrant to the market, which may cause a negative impact on future business.

In response, we are evaluating market dynamics and exploring opportunities to mitigate this risk. We are also exploring a range of strategic opportunities to enhance liquidity including the possible sale or of licenses of Zontivity, Yosprala, Fibricor, and Bezalip SR as well as the active exploration of broader strategic alternatives.

To this end, we have engaged Moelis & Company to serve as our financial and strategic advisor to provide advice in connection with ongoing opportunities as well as to immediately evaluate all strategic options.

I'd like to finish with our final slide, slide number 15, which summarizes our key next steps in executing the new strategic direction for Aralez. We have developed a comprehensive restructuring plan designed to significantly reduce our cost base, improve our balance sheet, and cash flow.

More specifically, we have made broad efforts to strengthen our organization with a streamlined business to focus on driving organic growth in Canada with Blexten and Cambia and future Canadian products on line extension launches supported by ongoing revenue generation from the Toprol-XL franchise and royalties from Vimovo.

We have plans underway to explore divesting or out-licensing U.S. rights for Zontivity, Yosprala, Fibricor, and Bezalip SR. We also have plans under to explore broader strategic in the light of liquidity concerns and we have engaged Moelis & Company to advise us in this endeavor.

In conclusion, we are pleased with our first quarter 2018 financial results. Nevertheless, we are taking decisive actions to improve our balance sheet and cash flow and are actively exploring broader strategic alternatives in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders.

We thank you for your continued interest and support. I would now like to open up the call for your valued question. Operator, can you please give the instructions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes. Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Our first question today comes from the line of from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there. This is Mitchell on for Ran. Do you plan to reallocate sales and marketing expenses that were devoted to the U.S. efforts and use them for driving Canadian growth? Or do you think you'll just cut most of these cost out again?

Michael Kaseta

Yes. Thanks for your question. So, the overall plan is to focus on the organic growth of Canada, while at the same time, improving our operating expense structure as we have stated. We expect the new cost structure of the company to be approximately $25 million on an annualized basis once our transition is complete and as a referenced compared to the $22 million of overall cash operating expenses that we had in Q1 of 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then could the total restructuring costs potentially be?

Michael Kaseta

So that is something that we are evaluating right now. And as we move into Q2, we will finalize those numbers and include that in our Q2 disclosures.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

The next question today is from the line of David Bautz with Zacks Investment Research. Please proceed with your questions.

David Bautz

Hey, good morning everyone. So, I'm wondering if you could talk about if there's a specific event or something that made you -- or made the company decide to seize Zontivity sales. I mean the prescription seem to be growing pretty nicely. So, I'm just curious if you could point to one thing or is it a combination of things.

Adrian Adams

Yes. Thank you much for the question. You are absolutely correct that we remain very pleased with the way Zontivity is moving along with good overall prescription performance. So, that's -- and it's all right. This is a pleasing aspect of the business.

That said, we articulated on the call I think the momentum on its own right we believe is not sufficient to fully leverage the salesforce. So, obviously when one looks at the broader aspects of a strategic direction of a [Indiscernible], there are many different aspects that go into that. And obviously one of the things that we wanted to do is to make sure that we have strong financial discipline which took into account all the different potential uncertainty that may happen during the course of the next 12 months or so.

So, the combination of Moelis which certainly had nothing to do with poor performance of Zontivity. The success has been pretty evident from a prescription point of view. But clearly when one looks at all of the different uncertainties which were circling the wagons on at this particular point in time, the thing that was driving this was strong financial discipline in interest not just for the company, but also stakeholders.

David Bautz

Okay. And kind of keeping along with the same theme for Toprol-XL during the last call, it didn't sound like you expected much to change in the landscape -- generic landscape for that. So, again, is there something unexpected that happened in the last couple of months?

Adrian Adams

Well, again, it's a good question. I think you're right. On our last call, we -- as always -- we always put that on the evolution and dynamics around the Toprol-XL franchise and you're well aware, I think people looks historically at the Toprol-XL franchise very steady kind of revenues and prescriptions over the course of time.

I think, obviously, as we also mention on our first quarter, very strong revenues from the Toprol-XL franchise. That said we have been noting two things; obviously firstly, there have been two new genetic entrance to the marketplace. And whilst we are still looking to see the broader impact of those, clearly, we built that into all kind of thinking -- moving forward.

In addition, I think we also recognize that the FDA is currently looking at all aspects of increasing generic approvals broadly within the industry. So, what we're trying to look at here is, again, going back to having strong financial discipline and thinking in relation to not just the company, but stakeholders, we think that we're being cautious in our approach and making sure that we take in all potential eventualities.

So, -- but it was a strong first quarter and I would note that over the course of time and the history of the Toprol-XL franchise, that there have been generic entrants that have come into the market and exited due to quality aspects and production challenges. So, we're just trying to manage all different eventualities that may or may not happen.

David Bautz

Okay. Thanks for taking the question.

Adrian Adams

Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Keay Nakae with Chardan. Please proceed with your question.

Keay Nakae

Thank you. So, Adrian, what's the end game here? What do you want the company to be, let's say six months or a year? What's the plan for addressing the debt? And what you end up being when you come out the other side here?

Adrian Adams

Thank you very much for the question. I'll ask Mike to address the aspect of anything related to debt et cetera. But -- I think what -- and looking at all the different kind of optionalities that we've had over the course of time, I think with this announcement, I just want to focus in terms of what the new Aralez will -- the new strategic direction will manifest. And clearly we have a very strongly performing Canadian business with some strong organic growth coming from Blexten and Cambia.

In addition I think with that Canadian base within the company, I think we've got some very strong kind of ongoing revenues from Toprol-XL franchise and indeed ongoing royalties from Vimovo. So, that kind of company from any viability point of view has an attraction in relation to being one of the leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical companies.

Clearly, in addition to having strong financial discipline, we want to obviously make sure we have a continued path in terms of profitability and as part of that, we want to make sure that in addition to looking at all strategic options and possibilities for the company and options that we may do -- be able to do to grow this business over the course of time, we want to do that in a very strongly, financially, disciplined way.

And clearly as part of thinking is making sure that we obviously can deal over the course of time with the debt that we have on the books at this point in time in the interest of managing our liquidity. Mike, do you want to add to that?

Michael Kaseta

Absolutely. So, as Adrian said, given the new direction and the strategic options that we're evaluating, we will also continue to pursue all options to improve our capital structure and we'll be in constant contact and working with our lenders to improve that structure as we move through the rest of 2018 and 2019.

Keay Nakae

Have you had any inquiries about Zontivity, people [ph] possibly interested in acquiring?

Adrian Adams

Clearly, I think when one has a product like Zontivity, which has had such a strong relaunch, I think we've had a lot of ongoing discussions. There are a number of discussions that remain active at this point in time. So, the simple answer your question is there is interest in Zontivity given the strong relaunch of the products and our salesforce have done a tremendous job in that regard.

So, clearly, I think as we mentioned on the call, I think we've got a lot of ongoing discussions and we'll look to broaden the next in relation to all the right things that we may do with Zontivity to fully leverage that particular product potential and -- so we anticipate increased interest in addition to the interest that we currently have.

Keay Nakae

And do you have a sense for what the overall operating expense of the Canadian business is going to look like going forward? It sounds like perhaps you'll allocate some additional spending for marketing there, if we’re cutting this into pieces, how much of the overall operating expenses allocated to that franchise?

Adrian Adams

Yes, I mean the first one that I would make is we've been very pleased with the way the Canadian business has been run, it's being operated and clearly, it continues to generate good positive adjusted EBITDA on a going forward basis. And clearly I think, it was organic growth drivers, particularly, Blexten and Cambia have been doing a very good job in that regard.

And I think the way in which obviously revenues have been moving very much in the right direction, the prescription performance of the assets have been moving very nicely from an organic growth perspective. I think it is reflective of a very strong kind of leadership that we have in place in Canada. So -- and that is leadership which obviously has being driven off ongoing good financial discipline. So, I think the way in which the expense structure in Canada is being operated to-date has been very strong.

Within the call, we also articulated what we expect expenses to be on a going forward basis, I just want to emphasize that from an overall competitive [ph] perspective, expenses in the range of $25 million on an annualized basis compare to first quarter, expenses that we've just showed around about $22 million. So, I think the financial discipline and the leverage that we have with that is considerable moving forward.

So, I think, again, strong financial discipline, decision-making in relation to making sure we invest in the right areas, organic growth, and clearly, I think that will continue over the course of time in the interest not just of the company, but obviously, for stakeholders.

Keay Nakae

All right. That's all I had. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. At this time I would turn the floor back to Mr. Adrian Adams for closing remarks.

Adrian Adams

Thank you. I'd like to thank you all for joining us this morning. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress and corporate milestones. Thank you so much and have a good rest of the day. Thank you. Bye.

Operator

Thank you everyone. This conclude today's call. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

