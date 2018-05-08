NII's (NIHD) CEO Roberto Rittes on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Roberto Rittes - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Freiman - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kevin Roe - Roe Equity Research

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Freiman, Chief Financial Officer of NII Holdings.

Dan Freiman

Thank you, Cela. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining NII Holdings' first quarter 2018 results conference call. With me on the call today is Roberto Rittes, Chief Executive Officer of Nextel Brazil.

As a preliminary matter, let me inform you that some of the issues discussed today that are not historical will be forward-looking and as such should be taken in the context of the risks and uncertainties that are outlined in the SEC filings of NII Holdings, including our 2016 Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs we filed in 2017, our 2017 Form 10-K that we expect will be filed in the next few days well as other documents we have filed with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we will be discussing certain financial metrics that do not conform to generally accounting accepted accounting principles in the U.S. otherwise known as GAAP. For a reconciliation of these financial metrics to GAAP, please access NII's Investor Relations link at nii.com. In addition, we've posted a presentation on our website summarizing our results for the first quarter. Please refer to this presentation for additional details on our progress for the year.

Finally, I would like to mention that we will be participating in the upcoming JP Morgan Global Technology Media and Communications conference on May 16 and 17 and the Cowen Technology Media and Telecom conference on May 31.

I would now like to introduce Roberto?

Roberto Rittes

Thank you then. Good morning and thank you for joining us today we were extremely pleased with our results for Q1 as the momentum we built last quarter carried into this year.

Our 3G net subscriber additions were 93,000, the highest level in over two years. Our 3G churn dropped to 2.37%, the lowest level in over three years and 110 basis points improvement from the quarter before.

We generated 303,000 gross ads in Q1, down a little from last quarter due to seasonality. During the quarter, we are also migrated 35,000 subscribers from our iDEN platform to 3G. In total growth on our 3G network was 128,000, leading to over 3 million 3G subscribers, a new high and 4% increase in our 3G base from last quarter.

As a result we remain on track to meet out 3G net add guidance of 300,000 for 2018 as well as our 3G churn guidance of the mid 2% percent range for at least the first half of the year. That said, we expect a small increase in our 3G churn in the second quarter. Consistent with our strong subscriber results, all of the KPI's we discussed on our last quarter continued to improve.

Our porting ratio which is an indicator of our attractiveness in the market increased from 2.4 to 1 in Q4 to 2.9 to1in the first quarter this means that for every Nextel subscriber that ported out to a competitor, we ported in almost three new subscribers. We have also continued to proactively migrate current 3G subscribers to our new unlimited voice rate plans. At the end of the quarter we had 82% of our subscribers on the new plan and 76% under loyalty contracts further supporting our churn improvements.

As of April, our net promoter score or NPS reached 33 points, a 4 point improvement from December. According to our market research, we're now tied for NPS leadership and more and more operators in Brazil. Calls into our customer service centers dropped 6% in the quarter, while complaints from our clients to ANATEL also decreased 13% in the same period.

At [indiscernible], the leading customer complaints portal in Brazil, our rating in March improved 17% compared to December and is now 3.1 times better than the average of our competitors. We feel now that the improvements to our business and operations are solid and strength enough to be leveraged as part of our new client's acquisition strategy. As such in March we ran with great success advertising campaign communicating the quality of our service while at the same time assuming a clear attacker market positioning.

The two campaign ads which include and referenced to our competitors had over 25 million total views on YouTube and 95% favorability rating making it one of the most successful campaigns in our sector. While we believe the operating trends will continue into Q2, there may be some disruption in our business when we shut down our iDEN network at the end of May. We have continued to migrate iDEN subscribers to our 3G service, but the loss of our remaining iDEN business will negatively impact our total revenue.

We also expect to incur incremental costs in the second quarter related to the shutdown and then maybe a minor impact on our 3G churn because of customers that have both iDEN and 3G handsets. In addition this showdown will live us with several hundred unused sites with multiyear leases. We are taking some actions to address these issues. In Q2, we plan to swap 250 empty iDEN towers for equal amount of sites that we can use in our 3G network. While there are some upfront costs to transferring and reinstalling our equipment on new sites, we believe we can recover this cost within twelve months due to the associated rent savings.

Looking ahead, we continue to stay focused on improving customer experience to keep churn in the mid 2% range and we are always challenging ourselves to drive cost down and preserve liquidity. As I said on our last call, we'll constantly reassess our path and if necessary make adjustments to ensure that we are achieving the right balance of growth and spending.

Now I would like to turn the call back to Dan to discuss our financial results.

Dan Freiman

Thank you, Roberto. Our financial results for the quarter was solid, while the total revenue decreased $8 million from last quarter because of the continued decline of our iDEN subscriber base and $4 million impact from the implementation of the new revenue recognition standard, our 3G net revenues were still up $6 million or 3%. Our 3G ARPU for the quarter remained flat at $18.

On the cost front, our total operating expenses decreased by $18 million from last quarter. Our general and administrative expenses dropped by $8 million to $70 million due to lower taxes related to a change in presentation from gross to net, lower customer care costs, lower bad debt expense and lower payroll expense related to headcount reductions we implemented last year. Our total cost of service was down slightly from $100 million last quarter to $98 million this quarter. As a result of these decreases our CCPU declined from $17 to $16 this quarter. Our selling and marketing cost dropped by $8 million from last quarter mainly due to lower advertising spend. As a result our CPGA declined from $102 last quarter to $77 this quarter.

Our consolidated adjusted OIBDA loss for the first quarter was $8 million, $10 million improvement from last quarter due to the reduction in costs. For 2018, we continue to expect adjusted OIBDA to be moderately better than 2017, but still negative.

In terms of liquidity, we ended the first quarter with $187 million of cash and $110 million of cash held in escrow. We are continuing to work with the Mexican tax authorities to file the necessary amended income tax returns in order to resolve $73 million of claims related to the 2010 and 2011 years.

However, we were recently informed by the escrow counterparty of their views related to the claims release requirement which could result in a delay of the escrow release, but we believe will not impact the ultimate amount recovered. We are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.

In terms of cash burn before debt service, for the quarter we spent $58 million from a combination of cash CapEx, value added taxes, working capital and judicial deposits including $10 million deposit related to a tax case. We spent an additional $16 million in debt service primarily interest.

In light of the potential delays in recovering cash held in escrow, we are taking certain measures to reduce our cash burn including additional cost reductions in the delay of certain projects. Assuming we are successful in executing on these actions, we continue to believe we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business to the end of 2019. However, to bolster our liquidity and mitigate any potential delays in the recovery of cash held in escrow, we are considering alternatives to raising incremental capital.

On the regulatory front, we continue with monitored developments related to ANATEL's proposal to increase regulatory caps on spectrum. The public comment period was recently extended an additional 30 days to May 23. When enacted, these changes and our better operational performance may open up new opportunities for us to unlock the value of our assets. We will proactively explore alternatives as the process evolves.

Now, I would like to turn the call back to Roberto for a few closing remarks.

Roberto Rittes

Thanks Dan. We are off to a good start this year. While we operate in a competitive environment, the postpaid market's growing and we believe are well positioned to capture meaningful subscriber growth. We'll continue to manage our business day by day, week by week, month by month to remain on track to meet our goals and we'll always seek opportunities to provide the best long term value to our stakeholders. We look forward to updating you on our progress as the year unfolds.

We are now ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Kevin Roe from Roe Equity Research. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Kevin Roe

Thank you, Dan and Roberto. A few questions, first, on the operational side, you mentioned the 3G ARPU was relatively flat in the quarter. What are your expectations for ARPU for the remainder of the year? And also on the operational side the gross add strength in 3G, 4 G, what plans or promotions are resonating in the market that's keeping that gross add machine going?

Roberto Rittes

First, I think the latter question, I think that the customers centric value proposition I think is starting to trickle down, so everything we're seeing from NPS to churn, I think this is becoming sort of above the line element of our value proposition. Also, we always had a fantastic network and our clients really appreciate the quality of our 3G and 4G networks and I think we're starting to be more upfront. Finally, I think we are - the very distinct position as far as pricing plans, with a lot of simplicity, very easy to understand, not many decisions, no small trends and I think in a lot of ways that's what people want. Top of that, we're marginally a little bit more generous on the data bundles giving people more data for any use.

As far as the ARPU we have above average postpaid ARPU in the market and that's always a challenge to remain that premium. Last year was a complicated year and a lot of the ARPU decrease that we had in 2017 was driven by market conditions. Market conditions this year are better and - but at the end ARPU trends are going to - depends on how competition evolves and how pricing evolves throughout the year. If prices don't change and things continue to be better we should see something similar to the decrease we saw on the first quarter.

Kevin Roe

That's helpful, thank you. And a quick follow up on the ANATEL spectrum reform plan. Why was the comment period extended to May 23 and what have you learnt to date through the initial comment period, sort of key takeaways, positive and negative and what's your new expectation as to when this reform plan could be completed?

Roberto Rittes

It's actually very customary for ANATEL to increase the original period they granted for this public hearing. Normally, actually they tend to extend for the same amount of time that was initially granted. In this case it was a little bit shorter, what we see as positive news. From what we saw on the public events related to the public viewing, there are comments, but there are very little people against this change, so with more people doing fine tunes and contribution rather than anybody standing against it.

Kevin Roe

Great and what are your latest expectations on when you hope this will finish, the total review of ANATEL?

Roberto Rittes

Later in the year, sometime in the third quarter or maybe the fourth quarter, it's hard to predict, they've been giving signals that this thing is moving fast, but now the technical department of ANATEL needs to review all the contributions. The technical department submits this contribution to a randomly chosen board member of ANATEL that then drop the final regulation that then is voted by the board, so it's still some ways to go.

Kevin Roe

Very good. Thank you.

Roberto Rittes

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Presently gentlemen there are no questions on the phone line at this time

Dan Freiman

Okay, great. We appreciate everybody joining for the call today and I'll be happy to take any questions you have off lines, just contact me and we can start pumping up.

Roberto Rittes

Thank you everybody and looking forward to talking to you again next quarter.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and we ask that you please disconnect your line.

