Why You Should Buy This 9.0%-Yielding Best-Of-Breed Commercial Mortgage REIT

The two biggest reasons to consider Starwood Property Trust: Above-average margin of dividend safety and interest rate upside tied to the company's large floating-rate loan portfolio.

Strong origination activity continued in the first quarter of 2018. New loans were 100 percent floating rate.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) has one of the best dividend coverage stats in the commercial mortgage REIT sector, and, as far as I am concerned, deserves to be rated as a "Buy". Correspondingly, investors seeking high recurring dividend income might want to give Starwood Property Trust a shot after the company released yet another deck of solid financial results for the first quarter. Starwood Property Trust's large floating-rate loan portfolio is a key asset during a rising rate environment, and the REIT's shares sell for a reasonable run-rate core earnings multiple. An investment in Starwood Property Trust yields 9.0 percent.

Strong Origination Activity Continues To Support An Investment In Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust is the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States with an equity value of $5.6 billion.

Starwood Property Trust predominantly invests in first mortgage loans (which are held for investment and are typically floating-rate). Subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities also have a representation in Starwood's lending portfolio, but are much less important for the REIT's core earnings.

Here's a snapshot of Starwood Property Trust's lending portfolio over the last five quarters:

Source: Starwood Property Trust Investor Relations

The good news for investors is that origination activity is very strong right now and backed by robust demand for mortgages/loans in the commercial real estate sector.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Robust origination activity in the first quarter follows an already strong 2017 which was an exceptional year for Starwood Property Trust in terms of demand for mortgage and loan originations.

Total originations surged 29 percent last year to $4.2 billion on the back of strong fundamentals in the U.S. commercial real estate market. For the time being, it looks as if the momentum has spilled over into 2018.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

The single biggest reason to consider Starwood Property Trust for an income portfolio, however, relates to the REIT's superb dividend coverage stats.

High Margin Of Dividend Safety Based On Robust Core Earnings

Starwood Property Trust has one of the best dividend coverage stats that I have seen in the high-yield CRE REIT sector so far. The commercial mortgage REIT has consistently overearned its dividend with core earnings AND maintained a rather conservative core earnings payout ratio over the last several years.

Q1-2018 core earnings were reported at $0.58/share, implying a first quarter core earnings payout ratio of just 83 percent (equivalent to ~121 percent dividend coverage). I don't know many 9-percent yielding REITs with such strong coverage metrics.

The core earnings payout ratio in the last eleven quarters averaged 88 percent, leaving room for a dividend hike.

Source: Achilles Research

Interest Rate Upside

Starwood Property Trust can already afford to pay shareholders a little bit more than a $0.48/share quarterly cash dividend, but management is currently more concerned with growing its origination business. An uptick in core earnings on the back of higher interest income in a rising rate environment, on the other hand, could be a catalyst for management to hike its cash dividend.

Here's a chart depicting Starwood Property Trust's (considerable) interest rate upside.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Valuation

Starwood Property Trust's shares are priced at a premium and they deserve it. The REIT's dividend stream currently costs income investors ~9.2x Q1-2018 run-rate core earnings and ~1.25x book value.

STWD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The investment thesis as presented here depends on a continued strong performance of the U.S. commercial real estate market, robust mortgage/loan demand, and a rise in interest rates.

A U.S. recession, declining commercial real estate values and interest rates, and, potentially, a decrease in Starwood Property Trust's dividend coverage would be major negatives for the investment thesis.

Your Takeaway

I don't see the U.S. economy at the brink of a recession right now. The U.S. commercial real estate market is in good shape, and strong origination activity in Starwood Property Trust's lending business is evidence of that.

Starwood Property Trust is a promising income vehicle with better-than-average dividend coverage stats (relatively low core earnings payout ratio for a 9-percent yielder) and interest rate upside, which, in the best case scenario, could trigger a dividend hike in the not too distant future. STWD is reasonably valued on a run-rate core earnings basis, the premium to book value justified in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.