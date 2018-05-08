Hanesbrands: A Defensive Cash Cow

For investors looking for cheaply priced cash flows in a defensive sector, look no further than Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). Adding to the reliability of its cash flows, HBI's brand power and supply chain and manufacturing capabilities give the company significant competitive advantages, amounting to a moat. While the company faces risks due to limited pricing power and heavy debt exposure in a rising rate environment, it does plan to improve margins by harvesting acquisition synergies through its Project Booster while also driving top line growth through its rapidly growing online business. While the prospects for improving margins and organic growth are enticing, I believe the real reason to buy HBI is its ability to convert its deeply discounted, reliable cash flows into share buybacks and dividends.

By aggressively pursuing international diversification through acquisitions in recent years, HBI has not only achieved significant inorganic growth, but has also greatly improved the stability of its already defensively oriented revenue stream by adding another layer of insulation against downturns in its core U.S. market.

HBI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Add to that its now globally sourced (and fully-owned) supply chain, extensive manufacturing capabilities, and solid brand positioning in core products and markets, and HBI's business is on very solid footing regardless of broader macro-trends.

Now, the company is scrambling to consolidate its newly acquired businesses and brands in order to optimize its profitability and drive shareholder returns through a strategy of synergization and margin expansion referred to as "Project Booster." Management is very confident in its strategy stating at the latest earnings call:

We believe we are well positioned for long-term double-digit total shareholder returns...we see a clear path to return to margin expansion in the second half of 2018 and beyond.

Management is also counting on its top-line growth - led by its online business (which grew 22% in 2017) - to continue boosting bottom line growth:

Our base business is growing, we are stepping up growth related investments...Our acquisition strategy is working and our cash flow continues to build.

While the narrative from management is glowing, they disappointed with underwhelming guidance for 2018 as well as a failure to hike the dividend this quarter (despite expectations for a raise), implying that margin expansion and free cash flow generation may not be as strong as previously implied by management. Part of the disappointment stems from the fact that, due to its international presence, the tailwind from tax reform was not as great as many had hoped for. However, a bigger challenge that is likely causing management to be more conservative is the rising interest rate environment that is a potential headwind for a company that has engaged in heavily leveraged growth

HBI Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

This highlights the two biggest bearish notes on the company: (1) the revenue and earnings growth has been largely driven by acquisitions and share buybacks, which has in turn saddled the company with its massive debt; (2) The operating space is very competitive and has experienced significant distribution channel disruption due to the decline of bricks and mortar retail and the rise of ecommerce.

While these issues cannot be ignored, HBI has the support of its aforementioned global manufacturing, supply chain, and distribution network, a growing online presence, significant brand power, and a diverse array of products. As management continues to effectively deliver on its synergy-harvesting Project Booster and the distribution channel fully readjusts to the increased online focus, margins should increase. Furthermore, at these valuations, share buybacks and dividends should have an even greater accretive impact. Furthermore, the short interest has reached significant levels, implying that there is significant upside potential once the company begins achieving margin expansion and robust EPS growth.

Investor Takeaway:

While it is currently navigating choppy waters, causing impatient and disappointed investors to jump ship, HBI's core business remains strong and defensive. Patient shareholders enjoy considerable upside potential from these levels as growing free cash flow from Project Booster will lead to increasingly accretive share buybacks and dividends. As a result of the recent price declines, I believe that HBI is poised to provide exceptional returns to shareholders from these levels, causing me to upgrade it from a buy to a strong conviction buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HBI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.