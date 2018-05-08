Krystal Biotech: Important Catalyst And Value Inflection Point Approaching

The path to approval is well-defined and fast. There is a desperate need for a treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa, and reimbursement is unlikely to be an issue.

Combining two validated pieces of science - a viral vector already approved (by FDA) for another disease and a gene validated by clinical trial data in another product.

Entering a value inflection point over the summer. If Krystal Biotech's first clinical product is successful, there is several-fold upside to the current share price.

Executive Summary and Investment Conclusion

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) is a biotech company that is about to potentially enter a value inflection point when the company will reveal to the market if its first product has efficacy in a disease where scientists have been trying to find a cure for many years. Given the closely held nature of its stock (almost 80% of the equity is held by 9 prominent biotech investors), there is minimal sell-side coverage, and the company/ stock remains undiscovered. The potential upside offered from this stock if the company is successful is extreme (perhaps >30x upside), so I believe this is a company that all biotech investors should have on their radar screen.

I started researching this stock because of my investment in Abeona (NASDAQ:ABEO), and this potential therapy represents a competitive threat to EB101, which is a pipeline product for Abeona with exceptional clinical data that has been awarded FDA Breakthrough Designation. I have always tried to be fair, independent, and accurate when writing on Seeking Alpha, and it would be wrong for me not to write about this stock, given I have historically recommended Abeona as a long position. Ultimately, given the severity of the disease, there would be room for both products as both have different mechanisms of action.

Given the magnitude of the upside, the track record of management, the quality of the investors who backed the IPO, and the strength of the preclinical trial data, I have a small position in KRYS, sized more like a call option. If data evolves during the next 2-3 months that suggests this treatment may be successful, I am ready to make the position a lot larger.

A dreadful disease in need of a treatment. There is currently no approved drug or treatment for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a genetic skin disease that causes blistering and open wounds which are associated with significant mortality and morbidity in young people. Patients regularly spend >$200k per year on bandages and dressings to cover open wounds, and most patients die before the age of thirty.

Combining a proven vector and a proven gene… KB103 combines the COL7A1 gene Abeona has successfully demonstrated durable efficacy within RDEB clinical trials and the HCV-1 vector that Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) uses in Imlygic for Malignant Myeloma. Combining two proven technologies that the regulatory authorities have experience in assessing potentially lowers the risk of this project. The scientific data presented to date is impressive and suggests that the company has a good probability of being successful.

Straightforward and rapid path to commercialization. KRYS will dose their first patient during May 2018. The company could have six-month efficacy data on 10-12 patients by mid-2019 potentially leading to a mid-2020 approval. Abeona Therapeutics has had an FDA meeting.

Rockstar management team that has a track record of delivering shareholder value. The CEO is well known for being part of the team that sold New River Pharmaceuticals to Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) in 2007 for $2.6bn. He recently made an open-market purchase of common stock, participated in the IPO, and is the largest shareholder.

Backed by some of the highest quality biotech investors. The IPO in September 2017 attracted the "Whos-who" of biotech investing. To date, none has sold a share.

A potential "30+ bagger". Assuming the company can treat 2,100 patients at $150k per year, KB103 could deliver EBITDA of $280m/year. Applying a 14x multiple to this EBITDA figure suggests fair value could reside at $4bn or $300/share, approximately 30x the current market cap. There could be upside to patient numbers, pricing assumptions, and market multiples. Should the company fail to develop any commercial products, there is likely c. 90% downside, perhaps more so investors should fully understand the risk/reward before investing in this stock.

In this report, I will:

Explain what Epidermolysis Bullosa is and discuss current treatment options. The need for a new treatment will become obvious. Provide a detailed overview of what KB103 is and provide a summary of clinical trial data on KB103 presented to date. Discuss the catalyst pathway and the commercial opportunity. Provide an overview of the management team and key stakeholders.

What is Epidermolysis Bullosa?

Epidermolysis Bullosa has to be one of the worst diseases I have ever seen. There are no known cures, few treatments provide adequate palliative care, and the quality of life for those afflicted is low. Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a group of genetic diseases that cause the skin to be very fragile and to blister easily in response to minor injury or friction, such as rubbing or scratching. Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) is one of the major forms of epidermolysis bullosa. See below for a picture of a patient with RDEB.

DEB is associated with mutations in the gene coding for type VII collagen, or COL7. COL7 are produced by keratinocytes and fibroblasts in skin, and form triple helix, which are then secreted and migrated into the base membrane zone (BMZ) between the epidermis (the top layer of skin) and the dermis (the underlying layer of skin).

At the BMZ, the COL7 triple helix proteins are further assembled and processed to form anchoring fibrils, which anchor the epidermis to the dermis and provide structural adhesion in a normal individual. The lack of COL7 in DEB patients causes blisters to occur in the dermis as a result of separation from the epidermis. Genetic linkage studies have identified COL7A1 as the gene responsible for DEB. Over 200 distinct mutations, including both recessive DEB mutations (RDEB) and dominant DEB mutations (DDEB), have been identified in COL7A1 gene of DEB patients.

The signs and symptoms of this condition vary widely among affected individuals. The most severe form of DEB is recessive DEB (RDEB), in which both COL7 and anchoring fibrils are severely diminished in the patient's skin due to null mutations in the COL7A1 gene. As a result, RDEB is characterized by severe skin blistering, extremely fragile skin, mutilating scarring of the hands and feet, joint contractures, strictures of the esophagus, and often, eventually, the development of aggressive squamous cell carcinomas which may shorten the patient's life. DEB also occurs in the form of dominant DEB (DDEB), which is considered to be a more mild form of DEB. In DDEB, blistering is often limited to the hands, feet, knees, and elbows, and often improves somewhat with age.

There is no disease-correcting therapy for any form of DEB, and RDEB patients have a low life expectancy. Nearly 10% of RDEB patients die before the age of 10, almost 40% die by the age of 20, and over 70% die before the age of 30. Persistent blistering begins at birth and contributes to the high mortality risk due to bacterial infection. In a study of 41 RDEB patients, the infectious causes of pneumonia and sepsis resulted in death in close to 15% and 10% of cases, respectively. Patients who survive bacterial sepsis during early infancy are at a high risk of later developing more severe complications such as growth retardation due to gastrointestinal involvement, multifactorial anemia, esophageal strictures, corneal scarring and/or progressive blindness, renal failure, progressive hand and foot deformities, muscle contractures that restrict movement, anemia, esophageal strictures, rapid tooth decay, nail deformities, and hair loss. The onset of aggressive squamous cell carcinoma, sepsis, or malnutrition due to an inability or unwillingness to eat due to mouth or esophagus involvement may also result in death among these patients.

At present, there are no FDA- or EMA-approved treatments for DEB. The management of DEB currently consists of palliative care, which generally consists of prevention of mechanical forces that produce new blisters, wound care, nutritional support, and infection control, all of which help treat the symptoms but not the causes of DEB. Literature indicates the palliative wound care for a DEB patient could cost >$200,000 per year, with additional cost for hospitalization incidences.

Natural history study highlights the need for a new treatment

Stanford University School of Medicine recently presented a natural history study of wounds in Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) which involved 128 patients. This is the natural history study that Abeona will use during the approval of its developmental product EB-101.

Source: Natural History Study, Tang J. et al, Abeona Therapeutics

The key findings from this study are:

100% of 128 RDEB patients reported a history of either chronic open wounds or recurrent wounds

38% of chronic open wounds were large (>/=40 cm2), and 39% remained unhealed for >/=7 years

74% of recurrent wounds healed within 1-3 weeks and 63% re-blistered/opened again in less than 3 weeks

53% of recurrent wounds were present for >/= 7 years and 49% measured >/= 20 cm2

Of chronic open wounds and recurrent wounds treated with allografts, only 7% remained healed after 12 weeks

History of anemia was significantly associated with having larger recurrent wound size and longer recurrent wound healing time

Absent C7 or NC2 expression was significantly associated with larger recurrent wound size

Patients in which both COL7A1 alleles had a premature termination codon (PTC) mutation had the largest chronic open wounds

Source: Natural history study, Tang J. et al, Abeona Therapeutics

Treatments for leg ulcers and other skin disorders have failed to demonstrate any significant efficacy in this disease

In the natural history study, 13 patients were treated with an allograft such as Apligraf or Dermagraft, and the results were consistent with previous studies.

Apligraf is a living cell based product for chronic venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. Apligraf is supplied as a living, bi-layered skin substitute. Like human skin, Apligraf consists of living cells and structural proteins. The lower dermal layer combines bovine type 1 collagen and human fibroblasts (dermal cells), which produce additional matrix proteins. The upper epidermal layer is formed by promoting human keratinocytes (epidermal cells) first to multiply and then to differentiate to replicate the architecture of the human epidermis. Unlike human skin, Apligraf and Dermagraft do not contain melanocytes, Langerhans cells, macrophages, and lymphocytes, or other structures such as blood vessels, hair follicles, or sweat glands.

Cells used in the manufacture of Apligraf are processed under aseptic conditions. The cells are originally derived from donated human neonatal male foreskin tissue. The foreskin donor's mother is tested and found negative for human viruses, including antibodies to human immunodeficiency virus types 1 and 2 (HIV-1 and HIV-2), human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1), human T-lymphotropic virus types 1 and 2 (HTLV-1 and HTLV-2), hepatitis A virus (HAV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis B surface antigen (HbsAg), hepatitis C virus (HCV), west nile virus (WNV), epstein barr virus (EBV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), and syphilis. The fibroblast and keratinocyte cell banks, which are the source of the cells from which Apligraf is derived, are tested for human and animal viruses, retroviruses, bacteria, fungi, yeast, mycoplasma, karyology, isoenzymes, and tumorigenicity. The final product is tested for morphology, cell viability, epidermal coverage, sterility, mycoplasma, and physical container integrity.

While indicated for the use in chronic venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, both products have regularly been used off label to treat RDEB, and there have been three clinical studies conducted during the past 25 years. As shown in the exhibit below,

Source: Natural History Study, Tang J. et al, Abeona Therapeutics

Notably, in the natural history study, 13 RDEB patients with a total of 15 chronic wounds were treated with an allograft product, including Apligraf and Dermagraft. Of these wounds treated with allografts, only 7% (1/15 treated wounds) remained healed after 12 weeks, and 0% (0/15 treated wounds) remained healed after 24 weeks.

Why KB-103 represents a step change to other products currently in development

Krystal Biotech's lead product is KB-103 for the treatment of DEB. There is currently no approved product for DEB. While there are several autologous, ex vivo gene therapy for DEB in Phase 1/2 development for DEB (e.g. Abeona, Fibrocell (FCSC), such autologous gene therapy needs to be manufactured individually for each patient with long manufacturing timeline, high COGS, highly specialized expertise and challenging logistics. In contrast, KRYS' KB103 is a universal, off-the-shelf, in-vivo gene therapy for DEB for potential easy at-home topic gel application with significant advantages.

Source: Krystal Biotech

What is KB103?

KB103 uses a modified HSV-1 vector designed to deliver fully functional COL7A1 gene into the patient's skin cells. Upon direct delivery to the skin, KB103 can efficiently transduce both keratinocytes and fibroblasts. Following entry of KB103 into the cell, the drug is transported down microtubules to the nucleus, and the viral genome is deposited into the nucleus. Once in the nucleus, it recruits the host cellular machinery to initiate transcription of COL7A1. The COL7A1 transcripts allow for production of a precursor protein, Procollagen 7, that is secreted by the cell and processed by enzymes to remove extra protein segments from the ends. Once these molecules are processed, they arrange themselves into long, thin bundles of mature COL7 that form anchoring fibrils. The anchoring fibrils hold the epidermis and dermis together and are essential for maintaining the integrity of the skin.

Notably, the high payload capacity of the HSV-1 vector allows KB103 to insert two copies of the COL7A1 gene into each viral vector backbone, facilitating high expression of Procollagen 7. Current autologous therapies in development for DEB use lentivirus or retrovirus which have limited payload capacity and can only insert one copy of COL7A1. In addition, those viral vectors can target either keratinocytes or fibroblasts for gene delivery, but not both. In contrast, KB103 can transduce not only keratinocytes and fibroblasts but also all skin cells that it comes in contact with to produce high levels of secreted COL7 protein.

KB103 transduces keratinocytes and fibroblasts, supplying functional COL7

Source: Krystal Biotech

The vector has been used in other drugs and is known by the FDA

KRYS' proprietary first-in-class STAR-D (Skin TARgeted Delivery) gene therapy platform for skin diseases uses engineered HSV1 virus as the delivery vector. Previous efforts had been focused on applying HSV1 for gene therapy of neural diseases, given the known tropism of HSV1 to neurons. KRYS and its scientific advisors surprisingly discovered and demonstrated high tropism of HSV1 to skin keratinocytes and fibroblasts, and uniquely well-suited for gene therapy of skin diseases. The HSV-1 vector is already used in Imlygic, which is an oncolytic virus approved for the treatment of malignant melanoma (Amgen).

The HSV1 vector possesses multiple advantages over other viral vectors, such as high and consistent skin transduction efficiency, large payload capacity, low immunogenicity, high stability and demonstrated good safety. These advantages position engineered HSV1 vector and KRYS' STAR-D platform as a uniquely most competitive gene therapy platform for genetic skin disorders.

Source: Company presentation

Skin Tropism: Poor infection of skin epithelia has remained a major hurdle for direct delivery of most viral vectors. HSV-1 has a natural affinity, or tropism, for the skin epithelium; therefore KRYS' viral vector penetrates skin cells much more efficiently than other viral vectors, resulting in transduction efficiencies or cell penetration as high as 95% in cell-based studies.

Payload Capacity: HSV-1 is a large virus, approximately 150 kilobase, or Kb, pairs of DNA in size, and can easily accommodate a payload of >30Kb. Such large payload capacity is critical, as the genes that cause many dermatological diseases are quite large and could not be accommodated by viruses (e.g., AAV) with smaller payload capacity. The high payload capacity of KRYS' viral vector will allow it to insert single and multiple genes and other effectors, allowing for the potential treatment of non-monogenic dermatological conditions such as psoriasis, atopic eczema, and chronic wounds.

Non-Integrating Nature: HSV-1 vector doesn't integrate into host genome but persists as an episomal unit in the nucleus. Thus, it does not carry the risk of disrupting the expression of host cell genes and the cancer-causing risks such disruptions could create. In contrast, lentiviral and retroviral vectors integrate into the host cell DNA, thus carrying the risk of disrupting host genes and, consequently, can lead to a risk of causing cancer, or oncogenesis.

Low Immunogenicity: One of the major challenges with other viral vector platforms is that the host immune system may recognize them as foreign bodies and launch a robust immune response, resulting in toxicity and rapid removal of the virus. Wild type HSV-1 is known to persist in the body by becoming latent and hiding from the immune system in the cell bodies of neurons. KRYS has harnessed the natural ability of HSV-1 to evade host mediated immunogenicity, while removing specific viral elements that exacerbate the host immunity, thus making the viral vector safer and allowing for repeat administration as needed to achieve durability of effect. Because the tendency of the viral vector to invoke an immune response is low, the ability of the HSV-1 vector to effectively deliver therapeutic genes is enhanced.

Stability: HSV-1 is extremely stable and resistant to degradation by shear, solvents and enzymes, facilitating purification and final formulation of KRYS' product candidates. These characteristics of HSV-1 provide a stability advantage to KRYS' KB103 product candidate. Although frozen for long-term storage, it is also stable under refrigerated conditions for short-term storage and shipment and stable over several freeze-thaw cycles.

This vector is very different to the AAV vectors being developed by RegenxBio (RGNX), Spark (ONCE), BioMarin (BMRN), AveXis (AVXS)/(NVS), Abeona, Audentes (BOLD), and Adverum (ADVM) and the lentiviral vectors being developed by Rocket (RCKT) and bluebird (BLUE).

Encouraging pre-clinical trial data supports mechanism of action

KB103 was evaluated for transduction efficiency, expression, and functionality in 2-D and 3-D cell-based assays using normal and RDEB patient-derived keratinocytes (HDK) or fibroblasts (HDF). RDEB patient HDK or HDFs were infected with Multiplicity of Infection, or MOI, of 0.3, 1 or 3 viral particles per cell of KB103 to evaluate vector dose-dependent expression and toxicity.

Transduction efficiency and COL7 expression were evaluated 48 hours post-infection using immunofluorescence and Western blot. The diagrams below show expected levels of endogenous COL7 in normal HDFs (N-HDFs) and the complete absence of COL7 in EB-HDFs that were not transduced with KB103 (EB-HDF, Control). In comparison, high levels of COL7 expression were detected at all three doses in fibroblasts administered with KB103.

KB103 expresses COL7 in Fibroblasts

Source: Company data

Col7A1 Expression in Fibroblasts

Source: Company data

Similar work was done using normal and RDEB patient-derived keratinocytes. As shown below, high levels of COL7 expression were detected at all three doses in keratinocytes administered with KB103 relative to endogenous COL7 expression in normal keratinocytes or a complete lack of COL7 expression in EB keratinocytes that did not get transduced with KB103.

KB103 expresses COL7 in keratinocytes

Source: Company data

COL7A1 expression in keratinocytes

Source: Company data

Source: Company data

COL7 expressed by KB103 was confirmed to be functionally active as it increased the expression of a downstream target, Lysyl Hydroxylase 3 (LH3) in RDEB keratinocytes (Exhibit 18), which aides in post-translational modification of COL7 to form anchoring fibrils and is reduced in RDEB keratinocytes. COL7 expressed by KB103 also inhibited Thrombospondin-1 (TSP-1) production in a dose-dependent manner in fibroblasts. Also, KB103 treatment functionally increased adhesion of primary RDEB keratinocytes to fibronectin and type I collagen, further confirming the functional activity of COL7 expressed by KB103.

Source: Company data

For COL7 protein to be functional, it needs to be secreted, migrated to the BMZ and further processed there to form anchoring fibrils to hold the dermis and epidermis together. Thus, COL7 level at the BMZ is a more reliable readout of functional COL7 protein. In 3-D RDEB patient derived skin organotypic culture, robust COL7 level at the BMZ was detected after infection with KB103, demonstrating the COL7 expressed from KB103 in keratinocytes and fibroblasts can be successfully secreted and migrated to the BMZ and formed functional proteins at the BMZ. KB103, after being intra-dermally injected into mouse skin, demonstrated robust expression of human COL7 in the mouse skin and functional deposition of the COL7 at the BMZ of the mouse skin. These results demonstrated that KB103 is capable of also efficiently transducing skin in vivo and producing functional COL7 in skin in vivo, which are critical for applying KB103 as an in-vivo gene therapy for DEB.

HSV-1 COL7A1 localizes to the epidermal-dermal junction in SKH1-elite mouse skin

Source: Company data

As a chronic treatment for DEB, KB103 will require repeated administration. Short-term study in mice showed a repeat dose of KB103 enhanced COL7 expression. While it is only short-term result for 2 doses, it provides encouraging preclinical evidence supporting the feasibility and benefits of repeated KB103 dosing needed for DEB treatment.

Repeat administration boosts COL7A1 levels in mouse skin

Source: Company data

Impressively, a single-topic gel application in mouse skin showed COL7 expression comparable to a single intra-dermal injection, demonstrating the feasibility of easy topic gel delivery of KB103 for skin diseases. Such simple topic gel delivery, if validated in humans, would allow easy at-home repeat administration of KB103 without invasive injections/procedures for the long-term treatment of DEB patients and could become a significant differentiation and advantage driving KB103 adoption.

Comparison of intradermal vs. topical delivery

Source: Company data

Similarities to Abeona's developmental product for RDEB

The COL7A1 gene that Krystal Biotech is using in this gene therapy came out of Stanford University School of Medicine where the team of researchers is co-led by Drs Jean Tang, Alfred Lane, and Peter Marinkovich. This is the same team that developed the COL7A1 gene that Abeona is using in EB101, its autologous skin application.

Source: Abeona Therapeutics

Last year, Abeona presented data at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) on a Phase 1/2 gene therapy clinical trial. In the Phase 1/2 trial, EB-101 was administered to non-healing chronic wounds [mean length of time wounds were unhealed (unclosed) was 8.5 years prior to the gene therapy administration] on each subject and assessed for wound healing at predefined time points over years. The primary endpoint of the clinical trial is to assess the safety and evaluate wound closure after EB-101 administration compared to control untreated wounds. Secondary endpoints include expression of full-length collagen C7 and restoration of anchoring fibrils at three and six months post-administration.

The results demonstrated unprecedented wound healing and durable collagen C7 expression of four patients through two years post-treatment, including one patient that has continued to see EB-101 treated wounds remain healed three years post-treatment.

Source for data and pictures: Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona will provide an update on this program at the ASGCT meeting in late September. It is encouraging that Abeona has managed to demonstrate durable C7 expression using a similar approach.

Key risks

Given KB103 has yet to touch a human, there are obvious risks associated with this program. First, the product may simply not demonstrate any durable efficacy. Second, there may be toxicity issues. The HSV-1 virus is used in Imlygic, so clearly, the FDA has become comfortable with the HSV-1 virus and the side effects associated with it. The Imlygic webpage and prescribing instructions provide suitable warnings about the safety of Imlygic:

The Imlygic virus can spread to other areas of the body or to close contacts (household members, caregivers, sex partners, or persons sharing the same bed). Therefore, patients are advised to do the following to avoid spreading Imlygic to other areas of your body or to your close contacts.

Avoid direct contact between treatment sites, dressings, or body fluids and close contacts (for example, use condoms when engaging in sexual activity, avoid kissing close contacts if either person has an open mouth sore).

To avoid touching or scratching the parts of the body that have been injected with Imlygic

To wear gloves while putting on or changing dressings

Keep treatment sites covered with airtight and watertight dressings for at least 1 week after each treatment (or longer if the treatment site is weeping or oozing)

Replace dressings right away with a clean dressing if they become loose or come off

Place all used dressings and cleaning materials in a sealed plastic bag, and throw them away in the garbage

Imlygic does not have a black-boxed warning regarding adverse events, which suggests that the FDA is happy with the adverse event profile of the virus.

Path to market and path to profitability

The route to commercialization for KB103 is still unclear as the FDA has never approved an agent for this indication before. Abeona is set to commence a pivotal trial of EB-101 during the summer of 2018, and it will likely involve 10-12 patients with wound closure at 24 weeks as the primary endpoint. Based on previously approved products in other similar settings, this appears to be a reasonable expectation.

The FDA approved Apligraf as a Class III medical device via premarket approval (PMA). In addition, Apligraf meets applicable requirements for a Human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based product [HCT/P] in accordance with 21 CFR Parts 1270 and 1271. Dermagraft is also approved as a medical device. Apligraf was approved in venous leg ulcers via a prospective, randomized, controlled, multi-center, multi-specialty, unmasked study was conducted to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Apligraf and compression therapy in comparison to an active treatment concurrent control of zinc paste gauze and compression therapy. Wound closure was defined as 100% epithelialization without drainage and assessed by clinical observation at visits on day 0, day 3-5, weekly from weeks 1-8, months 3 and 6 after initial treatment application or until wound closure was achieved. Additional follow-up visits were at 9 and 12 months after initial treatment. In the diabetic foot ulcer trial, complete wound closure was evaluated by or on 12 weeks. Patients were evaluated weekly for the first 12 weeks, with mid-week visits for dressing changes from day 0 through week 5 and follow-up visits at months 4, 5 and 6.

In the Dermagraft pivotal studies, the primary endpoint was complete wound closure assessed at 12 weeks. A determination of wound closure was only made if the wound remained closed at a second confirmatory visit occurring 4 weeks after the first assessment. In a previous Dermagraft study, recurrence was also assessed in which patients were followed out to 32 weeks.

This supports the view that a 24-week timepoint would be satisfactory for the registrational endpoint.

Timeline of path forwards and near-term catalysts

On April 26, 2018, KRYS received the clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for lead product candidate KB103. The company stated in the press release that they intend to treat the first patient in May 2018. It is likely that the company will wait c. 4 weeks between treating patients, which means that four-week clinical trial data should be available in the late summer time frame.

If the first three patients are successfully treated, I would expect the company to recruit an additional c. ten patients during 2H 2018, which means that the company could be in possession of six-month data from ten patients by the middle of 2019 supporting an FDA approval date in mid-2020, perhaps sooner.

Assessing the commercial opportunity

With no clinical data upon which to base a pricing decision and limited information regarding the patient population, determining the commercial opportunity is clearly challenging. Given the severity of the disease and the small patient population, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume the product will be priced in the range that other rare disease drugs are priced at (e.g. enzyme replacement therapies for lysosomal storage disorders).

Current standard of care is not very effective but very expensive

RDEB also has a major health economic burden; and in 2014, Kirkorian et al. published a study on the subject (Evaluation of Wound Care Options in Patients with Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa: A Costly Necessity; Pediatric Dermatology Vol. 31 No. 1 33 -37, 2013) (link). The study concluded that wound care costs (assuming retail prices for an uninsured individual) for a single dressing change for a neonatal boy ranged from $10.43 for the least expensive option to $127.54 for the most expensive option. Wound care costs ranged from $22.15 to $270.92 daily for an infant boy and from $54.54 to $668.23 for a 10-year-old boy. Annualized costs are shown below:

I have consulted with numerous clinicians whose view is that annualized costs for these patients well exceed $100k. In addition to the costs of these dressings, there are considerable system costs associated with the changing of bandages.

Patient model

The model below allows readers to make their own assumptions regarding pricing and demand forecasts. Three pricing assumptions have been used - $150,000, $300,000 and $450,000 per year, which is in line with other treatments for rare diseases such as enzyme replacement therapies. Ultimately, pricing power will be driven by the efficacy results which are unknown at this stage. Assuming that cost of goods and supply chain costs approximately $15,000 per patient allows us to translate these revenue assumptions into EBITDA forecasts.

Most biotech companies trade on a 14x EBITDA multiple (although the range is wide), and assuming this multiple for KRYS allows us to translate these revenue and EBITDA assumptions into a market cap forecast. I have assumed 20% dilution between now and commercialization to translate this market cap forecast into a target price.

Other pipeline products

The focus of this report is KB103, given the imminent news flow that is anticipated. However, it would not be appropriate to write about the company without mentioning the pipeline of products the company has behind KB103. As previously mentioned, if management can successfully commercialize KB103, they may create $4-5bn of value for shareholders, or approximately 40-50x the current share price. Krystal Biotech's deep pipeline could significantly add to the upside over the next several years, and if proof of concept in the STAR platform is demonstrated via KB103, investors may start to ascribe some value to the pipeline.

KRYS has also commenced research activities on ichthyosis vulgaris (also known as "ichthyosis simplex"), an inherited disease associated with mutation in the filaggrin gene characterized by dry, scaly skin. Ichthyosis vulgaris is the most common form of ichthyosis affecting around one in 250 people worldwide. KRYS also intends to start research activities on treatments for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and chronic wounds later.

World-class management team backed by some of the smartest biotech investors

Krystal Biotech benefits from a highly experienced management team that have an exceptional track record of generating shareholder value during the past twenty years.

Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Krish S. Krishnan has served as KRYS' President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors since its inception. Mr. Krishnan previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Intrexon Corporation from 2011 to 2016, and as Chief Executive Officer and President of Pinnacle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. He also served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of New River Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2004 to 2007 (previously listed on NASDAQ prior to its acquisition by Shire plc in 2007), and was a member of its board of directors from 2003 until 2007. He served as a Senior Managing Director of Third Security, LLC between 2001 and 2008 and as a board member of Biotie Therapies Oyj (BTH1V) between 2008 and 2009. He served as Managing Principal at Ariba before joining Third Security and also served with the management consulting firm A.T. Kearney, where he advised Fortune 50 companies on business strategy. Mr. Krishnan started his career as an engineer with E.I. Dupont de Nemours in Wilmington, Delaware. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, an M.S. in Engineering from the University of Toledo, and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Suma M. Krishnan, Founder, Director and Chief Operating Officer

Suma M. Krishnan is KRYS' founder and has served as its Chief Operating Officer and director since inception. Ms. Krishnan has over two decades of experience in drug development. She previously served as Senior Vice President and head of the Human Therapeutics Division, as well as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Intrexon Corporation from 2012 to 2016. She previously served as Senior Vice President, Product Development at Pinnacle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Ms. Krishnan served as Vice President, Product Development at New River Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2002 until 2007 (previously listed on NASDAQ prior to its acquisition by Shire plc in 2007). Prior to serving at New River Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ms. Krishnan served in the following capacities: Director, Regulatory Affairs at Shire plc; Senior Project Manager at Pfizer, Inc., a multi-national pharmaceutical company; and a consultant at the Weinberg Group, a pharmaceutical and environmental consulting firm. Ms. Krishnan began her career as a discovery scientist for Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, in May 1991. Ms. Krishnan received an M.S. in Organic Chemistry from Villanova University, an M.B.A. from Institute of Management and Research (India) and an undergraduate degree in Organic Chemistry from Ferguson University (India).

The company IPOs in September 2017 supported by some of Wall Street's greatest biotech investors

