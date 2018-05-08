Andeavor's (ANDV) CEO Gregory Goff on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andeavor's (NYSE:ANDV) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good afternoon. This is Brad Troutman, Vice President of Investor Relations. And I'd like to thank you for joining our webcast covering progress of our strategic plans and our first quarter 2018 earnings. This webcast will be presented by Greg Goff, Chairman and CEO; and Steven Sterin, Executive Vice President and CFO.

The earnings release, which can be found on our website at andeavor.com, includes financial disclosures and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures that should help you analyze our results.

Our comments during this webcast will include forward-looking statements that refer to management's expectations or future predictions. These statements are made as of the date of this webcast, and we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the future. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to the earnings release for additional information on forward-looking statements.

Now I'll turn the webcast over to Greg.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Brad. We are very excited about the recently announced strategic combination of Andeavor and Marathon and are confident this action will create significant shareholder value. More information regarding this proposed transaction can be found on our website. We are also excited to share our first quarter results and progress we are making towards achieving our synergies and growth targets. We are focused on continuing to strengthen our business and executing on the plans we communicated at our Investor and Analyst Day in December as well as the recently announced strategic actions that are additive to those plans.

Starting with our first quarter performance. Our innovative business model allowed us to deliver strong results during the quarter. The margin environment in the first half of the quarter was slightly below normal historical levels mostly due to high 2017 ending inventories across the West Coast. However, that is behind us. And inventory levels, demand, crude oil differentials and Refining and Marketing margins continued to improve across our entire business, which we saw in the latter part of the first quarter and are clearly seeing in the second quarter. Our business is performing well and in line with our expectations for 2018. We are making excellent progress with the execution of our growth plans outlined in our 2017 Investor and Analyst Day. Andeavor Logistics has already raised its 2018 to 2020 growth target to $965 million of net earnings and EBITDA by approximately $150 million to $1.6 billion as a result of the recently announced acquisitions and strategic projects in the Permian Basin.

In addition, we recently announced the following acquisitions and strategic projects. First, we have taken a strategic equity position in the Gray Oak pipeline and the South Texas Gateway Terminal, which further strengthens our Permian strategy and aligns with our integrated business model allowing our customers to access multiple markets on the U.S. Gulf Coast as well as other markets through the announced marine terminal. The benefits from these investments are not included in our growth plans. As these projects progress, we will share more information about the value creation related to these investments. Second, Andeavor Logistics' acquisition of the Wamsutter pipeline on May 1 will increase the Salt Lake City refinery's access to advantaged crude oil. And third, our announced acquisition of five asphalt terminals from Delek allows for additional growth and enhanced returns on our refinery production.

In the first quarter, we returned $348 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends and invested $244 million in high-return income capital projects. We repurchased $256 million of shares at an average price of $97.96 per share. Now I would like to update you on our integration of Western Refining and Western Refining Logistics, which is progressing very well and our delivery of synergies is on schedule. We continue to have a successful integration and are moving forward towards full integration and synergy capture. We exited the first quarter at a run rate of $250 million in synergies, and we are on track to deliver a synergy run rate of $350 million to $425 million by mid-2019. The synergy run rate achieved by the first quarter consists of approximately $120 million of corporate efficiencies; and approximately $130 million in value chain optimization, marketing and operational improvements.

Turning to our business segments. First, within our Marketing business. We are committed to driving growth in our Marketing business by adding new retail sites to the network, placing product into the highest-value branded distribution channels and growing our nonfuels convenience business. We increased our branded retail store count by 31% or 787 stations year-over-year to approximately 3,300 in the first quarter primarily as a result of the Western Refining acquisition. Marketing fuel margins were $0.162 per gallon for the retail and branded channel for the first quarter. And we are seeing improvements in the market in the second quarter as we enter the summer driving season and continue to see strong demand for our products across our business. Our Marketing business organic growth plan execution has resulted in the addition of 45 net new branded stations in the first quarter, so we continued to make excellent progress. We expect to convert a total of 50 stations to company operated in the first half of 2018. These conversions allow us to capture additional nonfuel margins and enhance overall station profitability. Upon completion of these 50 conversions, we will have converted 100 stations from MSO to company operated.

We are now also supplying fuel to approximately 82 stations in Northwest Mexico, including 57 under the ARCO brand. We expect to increase our marketing presence across the entire northern part of Mexico with an estimated 250 to 300 stores planned through 2020. And we continue to believe there is substantial growth beyond 2020. We remain excited about the growth prospects in our Marketing business as we expand our network; and converting more stations to company operated, which allows us to capture more value per station.

Moving to the Logistics business. During and shortly after the quarter, Andeavor Logistics completed several strategic actions that will contribute to its continued growth in 2018. We recently increased our 2020 Logistics segment operating income target to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion and segment EBITDA by $150 million, bringing the total segment EBITDA growth target to $1.6 billion from $1.5 billion communicated in December. These transactions included an acquisition of the Wamsutter Pipeline System, which closed on May 1; the announcement and commencement of construction of the North Dakota NGL Logistics Hub, NGL fractionation and distribution project in the Bakken; Andeavor's acquisition of Rangeland Energy, with the intention to drop-down the crude oil pipeline and storage assets to Andeavor Logistics this year; and the addition of three new crude oil gathering systems in the Permian Basin with high-quality producers, which brings our total acreage commitments in the region to 72,000 acres. And we are on our way to delivering $150 million in annual segment operating income and $200 million in segment EBITDA by 2020.

Our focus on high-return investment, customer excellence and project execution positions us for further growth as a leading customer-focused, full-service logistics company. We announced today that we expect to offer assets for sale to Andeavor Logistics. This set of assets includes the Rio Pipeline and the remaining Permian assets as well as terminalling and transportation assets across our refining system. The assets also include the Conan Crude Oil Gathering System and the Los Angeles Refinery Interconnect Pipeline. In total, we expect the value of these assets to be approximately $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion, with about 50% to 60% as cash consideration to Andeavor and the rest in the form of additional MLP units issued to Andeavor. We expect to close on this transaction in August 2018. The growth in our Logistics business continues to bring more stable fee-based earnings and cash flow to Andeavor and allows Andeavor investors to participate in the highly accretive third-party organic growth in the Permian.

Shifting to our Refining business. Total refinery throughput for the quarter was 1,037,000 barrels per day, which was in line with our expectation and reflects the previously communicated planned major maintenance activities. This represents 90% utilization. Additionally, our Refining margins were $10.85 per barrel. We successfully completed our planned maintenance at both of our California and Salt Lake City refineries in the first quarter, and we are currently completing turnarounds at our Anacortes and Kenai refineries. We continue to take advantage of our planned downtime in order to optimize our system; and fully prepare for IMO 2020, from which we expect to see the benefits in late 2019.

We are excited about the progress we are making with our Los Angeles Refinery Interconnect and compliance project. This project enhances our product yield flexibility in the Southern California and significantly reduces greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions. This project will result in additional flexibility to make about 30,000 to 40,000 barrels a day more of diesel or jet fuel instead of gasoline, depending upon demand. This flexibility will deliver significant benefits, with a potential for upside, with the upcoming IMO specification changes. The project is on track to deliver annually $75 million of net earnings and $125 million of EBITDA growth after completion in late 2019. This earnings improvement and time line is consistent with the targets discussed at our Investor Day and does not include any incremental benefits related to IMO.

The isomerization project at our Anacortes refinery, which increases octane production capability, meets Tier 3 sulfur requirements and reduces operating costs, is under construction and on schedule to be completed in second quarter of this year. This project will deliver approximately $20 million in net earnings and $40 million in EBITDA per year upon completion, which is consistent with our commitments.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering stronger operational performance and reliability; as well as delivering on our growth, productivity and synergy targets totaling $1.1 billion of additional net earnings and $1.6 billion of additional EBITDA by 2020.

With that, I'll turn it over to Steven to provide more details on the first quarter financial and operating results.

Steven Sterin

Thanks, Greg. Andeavor reported first quarter 2018 earnings from continuing operations of $164 million or $1.07 per diluted share compared to $50 million or $0.42 per diluted share a year ago. Consolidated net earnings were $237 million for the first quarter compared to $87 million for the same period last year, and EBITDA was $680 million compared to $432 million a year ago. Keep in mind the first quarter results include the following pretax items, $19 million of acquisition and integration costs primarily related to the Western Refining acquisition and approximately $100 million net benefit in some of the inland refineries primarily related to lower RIN costs.

Turning to our business segments. In our Marketing business, for the quarter, segment operating income was $128 million and segment EBITDA was $152 million compared to segment operating income of $133 million and segment EBITDA of $146 million a year ago. Total fuel margins for the first quarter were $0.091 per gallon versus fuel margins of $0.096 per gallon last year. Retail and branded fuel margins were $0.162 per gallon compared to $0.174 per gallon in 2017. Merchandise margin increased to $50 million from $3 million in 2017 primarily due to the Western Refining acquisition; and the conversion of MSO sites to company-operated stations, which allows for the capture of nonfuel profits.

We continued to grow our network of retail and branded stores, growing store count by 787 or 31% year-over-year to 3,300. This was primarily driven by the additional stores from the Western Refining and Northern California retail acquisitions; and the continued execution of our organic growth plan, including rebranding and expansion into Mexico.

Shifting to our Logistics business. For the quarter, segment operating income increased to $188 million from $150 million a year ago, and segment EBITDA grew to $271 million versus $212 million last year. The segment's results included an $8 million unfavorable impact due to the Andeavor refinery planned maintenance in the quarter. This was in line with our expectations. The year-over-year increase in segment operating income and segment EBITDA was primarily driven by contributions from the Western Refining Logistics acquisition, contributions from the 2017 drop-downs and organic growth.

In addition to the projects Greg mentioned, we also expanded our recently acquired Rio Pipeline, from the Delaware Basin to the Midlands market hub, to 80,000 barrels per day. And based on recent nominations, we expect to be at full capacity by the end of the second quarter. We are executing further incremental capacity expansions to strengthen access to Midland and enhance our Permian position.

Total distributions received from Andeavor Logistics were $115 million during the first quarter, an increase of $38 million or 49% from a year ago. We announced our plans for a $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion drop-down in August 2018, which is expected to include Permian assets; and Refining, Logistics assets, including the Conan Crude Oil Gathering System and the Los Angeles Refinery Interconnect Pipeline. Accomplishing the 2018 to 2020 drop-downs this year is expected to provide increased growth visibility, allow for more efficient operational management of the assets, capture the growth of our Permian strategy and maintain reporting transparency as changes in lease accounting standards become effective in 2019.

Moving to our Refining business. Our segment operating income for the first quarter was $205 million compared to segment operating income of $34 million a year ago, and segment EBITDA was $387 million versus $181 million last year. Refining margin for the first quarter was $1 billion or $10.85 per barrel. This compares to Refining margin of $701 million or $9.44 per barrel last year. Total Refining crude oil throughput for the quarter was 1,037,000 barrels a day or 90% utilization, which was in line with our guidance. Consolidated manufacturing costs in the first quarter decreased $0.08 per barrel over the same period last year to $5.59. The year-over-year decrease is due to our continued focus on driving productivity to offset inflation and the realization of our Western Refining synergies.

Our corporate and unallocated costs for the first quarter of 2018 were $151 million, which included $19 million of acquisition and integration costs, which was modestly below our guidance. We continue to achieve our planned synergies in this area and remain disciplined with our spending. As a result of our actions and cost discipline, we expect a similar run rate in the second quarter of 2018, which is reflected in our updated guidance. We remain committed to delivering on the Western Refining synergies and continued productivity we are demonstrating in our corporate functions.

Now let me take a moment to discuss our balance sheet, cash flow and our strategic priorities for creating long-term shareholder value.

Total debt net of unamortized issuance costs was $8.7 billion at the end of the quarter. Excluding Andeavor Logistics, that was $4.6 billion.

Turning to cash flows. Andeavor generated cash flow from operating activities of $250 million in the first quarter. Please keep in mind that $178 million in turnaround and Marketing branding spending is included in our operating cash flows for the quarter. In the first quarter, we invested in $244 million of high-return growth capital projects at Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics, primarily driven by our Permian growth investments, LARIC and the isomerization project Greg mentioned a moment ago.

We repurchased 2.6 million shares for approximately $256 million in the first quarter. Additionally, we paid dividends of $92 million. And Andeavor Logistics distributed $99 million to its public unitholders during the quarter. We also announced that the Andeavor Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share payable on June 15, 2018, to all holders of record as of May 31, 2018.

Our continued commitment to capital allocation discipline, a strong balance sheet and commitment to executing on our growth plans positions us to continue to create significant shareholder value.

Looking ahead, you can find details of our planned throughput, manufacturing cost per barrel and other elements related to our second quarter 2018 outlook in our earnings release.

This concludes the webcast. Thank you.

