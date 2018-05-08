Iconix Brand Group: Q1 Earnings Highlights And Analysis

An in-depth analysis of the earnings shows much hope for Iconix. Mossimo, Charisma, Umbro, Cannon, Bongo, Starter, and Pony all have plenty of room for growth in the future.

Iconix Brand Group (ICON) released its Q1 2018 earnings on April 5, 2018. This is the first of several quarters in which Iconix files its earnings report on time and holds a conference call. The company struggled to meet its debt obligations last year. They lost several important contracts, including Danskin at Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which caused them to not be in compliance with their debt covenants.

Fears of Iconix defaulting on its debt sent the stock from the $5 range in October 2017 to as low as 0.90 in 2018. While the company eventually managed to meet its short-term debt obligations and stabilize its balance sheet, share price continued its downward trend to as low as 0.58 in early April. Investors now fear that the company may eventually have to resort to dilution to meet its long-term debt obligations, and it may have to do reverse-splits to stay in compliance with Nasdaq.

I believe fears of dilution and default are overblown. Iconix's management is on the right path. It is trying to reduce its dependency on the troubled brick and mortar retailers and switching to DTC (direct-to-consumer) and e-commerce models.

ICON data by YCharts

Slight Earnings Miss Was In Part Due to New Accounting Standard

On surface, Iconix may not have been in-line with analyst's expectations, but its performance was in-line with management's expectation, and the 29% increase in their international revenue was a terrific surprise! Keep in mind that not many analysts are currently following Iconix and the EPS projections by analysts are often dated.

Furthermore, Iconix has adopted a new revenue recognition standard, which had a negative impact on their revenue this quarter. Adjusting for the 1.9 million impact on revenue from the new revenue recognition standard, Iconix's revenue missed estimates by only $600,000. The new standard will ultimately add between $2.5-3 million to their 2018 revenue. According to Dave Jones, the company's 2018 revenue was in line with management's expectations, and the growth in their international segment is ahead of plan, thanks in part to Umbro's performance ahead of World Cup 2018. Dave Jones stated:

During the quarter, we adopted a new revenue recognition standard, which reflects certain of our license agreements. Approximately $2.7 million of over dues earned in Q1 are being deferred until later in 2018. In addition, the straight-lining of escalating guaranteed minimum royalties in certain of our license agreements increased total revenue in the quarter by approximately $800,000. So net, the quarter had a negative $1.9 million impact on revenue from the new standard."

Below are some of the other highlights of this quarter's report for me:

Management Commits to Being More Transparent

Iconix's management have always played their cards close to their chest. They never announce the breakdown of revenue. They have, for some time, not sent out any press releases announcing new initiative, and in the past, their investor relations often ignored questions from individual investors. CEO John Haugh made it clear that they intend to change this trend and be more transparent with the shareholders. They indeed communicated much more clearly this quarter and addressed several of the shareholders' concerns.

Mossimo

The loss of the Mossimo contract at Target (NYSE:TGT) was quite possibly the largest blow to Iconix. I was glad to hear that management is "finalizing terms with new licensing partners" and also that Mossimo will likely be launching an online DTC store. In Haugh's own words:

Mossimo is in brand reinvention mode. We're finalizing terms with new licensing partners and modeling an online-first approach to reach the consumer, including an e-commerce component that we are targeting to launch this fall."

Charisma

"Our Charisma business remains strong at Costco, and we've recently supported their global buying strategy by adding the right for several more geographies." Haugh Q1 earnings CC

Being also bullish on Costco (COST) and impressed by their continued growth, I am very glad that Iconix has several ongoing partnerships with the retailer. I was happy to hear that Iconix is working on adding international rights for Charisma. Costco, which previously operated predominantly in US, Canada, and Japan, now has stores in 11 different countries. According to Wikipedia, as of March 7, 2018, Costco had a total of 749 warehouses; in the United States (519), Canada (98), Mexico (38), United Kingdom (28), Japan (26), South Korea (14), Taiwan (13), Australia (9), Spain (2), Iceland (1), and France (1). You can see that Costco does significant business in Canada, Mexico, UK, and Japan in particular and continues to expand in these countries, and there is plenty of room for Charisma to grow in those markets.

Umbro: Expect Unprecedented Growth in 2018

As I mentioned in previous articles, Umbro will be having a terrific year, thanks in part to World Cup 2018. Not only can we expect a huge growth in domestic sales for Umbro because of the new partnership with Target but it continues to grow internationally as well:

Approximately half of [our international strength] is being driven by the surge of product orders, following the qualification for the 2018 World Cup by the Umbro-sponsored Peru national football team."

Cannon and Bongo: Sears' Decline Becomes Less Taxing on Iconix

The weakness of brick and mortar retailers, particularly that of Sears (SHLD) and J.C. Penney (JCP) have been Iconix's worst nightmare in recent years. Their brands, Cannon, Bongo, and Joe Boxer, have naturally had lower revenue at Sears as the retailer closed hundreds of stores. Given their exclusive DTR (direct-to-retail) contract with retailers such as Sears, the fate of these brands is tied to the fate of the retailers. Iconix is unable to sell these brands outside of Sears. As such, any weakness in retail led directly to a weakness in Iconix's royalties. As of 2017, 8% of Iconix's revenue came from their DTRs with Sears. Naturally, Sears' potential bankruptcy has worried Iconix's investors as well. In Q1 2018, Haugh, quite subtly, made a major announcement:

We have recently renegotiated our contracts on Cannon and Bongo to be nonexclusive. In other words, these brands will continue to be offered at Sears Kmart, but may also be made available in other retailers and channels, including pure-play e-commerce. We are very pleased with the smooth transition we expect Cannon and Bongo will be making from this exclusive DTR to the wholesale marketplace. Our Joe Boxer business will continue to be exclusive to Sears Kmart and remains a key part of their offering for a wide range of categories."

Expect Cannon and Bongo to be available at a number of other retailers soon and have their own e-commerce sites as well.

Fears Over the Jay-Z Lawsuit

In late April and early May, shares of Iconix dropped an additional 30-40% from the 0.90 range to as low as 0.58. While the real reasoning behind this drastic drop remains unclear, in early May, we heard that the SEC has issued a subpoena for Jay-Z and that naturally, the SEC investigation of Iconix's accounting practices is ongoing. While this may have caused a market panic due to the huge publicity that anything Jay-Z-related receives, no new information was revealed in this news. Iconix has been under SEC investigation for years, and they did a full review and audit of their accounting and restated several years' worth of earnings reports already.

Furthermore, we have already known that Jay-Z has not been cooperating in any matters pertaining to Iconix and has frequently asked not to be involved. This may have been the incentive for the ongoing lawsuit filed by Iconix against Jay-Z. Jay-Z's refusal to cooperate in legal matters, if anything, could indicate that Iconix may be in the right. Don't hear it from me, below is an article by an experienced licensing attorney:

Jay-Z has got 99 problems and this IP case is definitely one of them.

Are Iconix's Brands Still Relevant?

An argument constantly touted by the shorts is that Iconix's brands are old, dated, and no longer relevant, and as a result, switching away from exclusive DTRs to DTC models will not be fruitful. In reality, the only problem with some of Iconix's brands is that they have been neglected by the management. Previous management gave brands away through exclusive DTR licenses and left them to slowly exhaust themselves at discount retailers. That is changing quickly by current management, and the brands are constantly going through reinvention. They are being promoted frequently on social media and continue to launch e-commerce stores. Take a look at the performance of the e-commerce sites for Umbro and Pony, the two brands Iconix has been focusing on to drive its growth in the past year:

Authorizing Shares Does Not Necessarily Mean Iconix Will be Diluted

On April 26, 2018, the shareholders voted to authorize the company to increase the number of authorized shares of its common stock from 150 million to 260 million. As of the latest reporting (April 20, 2018), Iconix had about 65.5 million shares outstanding, which shows that we have seen minimal dilution since debt restructuring. Many have interpreted this authorization to mean that Iconix is planning to dilute more than 100 million shares at current depressed prices.

This is simply not correct. Iconix now has the option to dilute more than 100 million shares if it needs to, but it is not obliged to do so any time soon, and certainly not at current depressed prices. Given its convertible debt obligations, Iconix needs to have the flexibility to authorize that many shares, should all of its current convertible note holders choose to convert their notes to shares. Such issuance would happen at approximately $1.95 per share and not at current sub-$1 prices. If any of the convertible note holders choose to convert at these prices, Iconix has the option to pay them in cash. The company had more than $51 million of cash as of March 31, 2018.

If Iconix did not have that flexibility to issue shares in conversion of notes, it may have been forced to default on its debt. As it stands, few convertible bondholders have converted their shares, and at current share price, it would not be sensible for any of Iconix's debt holders to convert their notes to shares. As such, I do not believe we will be seeing much dilution any time soon and certainly not at sub $2 prices.

Iconix's debt is definitely a cause for worry in the long-term, but for now, management has plenty of time to grow the business and fix its balance sheet. While Iconix is certainly a risky investment, and I encourage my readers to do their own due diligence before committing to this stock, I believe it is a tremendous value investment opportunity and can easily grow ten-fold with positive news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.