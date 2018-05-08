Allergan: Sell That Volatility

Allergan (AGN) announced first quarter earnings at the back end of April and there was nothing in the report that alerted me to a possible downswing in the current valuation. In fact, because of the restasis situation and no obvious generic competitor as of yet, management actually raised guidance for both its top line and bottom line for this present fiscal year. The restasis situation is causing a lot of uncertainty around this stock at present and for good reason. The longer generic competition doesn't come to the market, the longer Allergan will be able to bank those highly profitable sales every month. It was not surprising that implied volatility did not contract to levels like we saw 12 months ago after management announced first quarter earnings. However when there is fear in the market, this fear brings opportunity.

In saying this, when writing about Allergan previously, I have at times been pessimistic, especially around the whole area of acquisitions and how they have fueled the company's explosive growth. Furthermore the company's earnings history over the past few years has been patchy to say the least. The amount of goodwill on the balance sheet for example at almost $50 billion nearly makes up 50% of the company's assets.

However this stock has been literally cut in half since its all time high in the summer of 2015. An Allergan at less than $150 a share at present is a totally different animal to an Allergan at $250+ a share which we had just a short 10 months ago. Trading Allergan at these levels makes sense especially if one controls their risk. Here is how I approach Allergan now from the long side.

Currently Allergan's sales multiple is around the 3.1 mark. The company's five year average is 4.4. However, let's say you want the option to buy the stock at a lower sales multiple plus you want to define your risk. This is where a put-spread (which is the simultaneous buying and selling of a put option in the same month) comes into play. Currently the $135-$130 put spread in regular June ( where the higher strike gets sold and the lower strike gets bought) is trading for around $0.70 per contract when sold. I like to use put spreads in beaten down stocks which have high implied volatility. This is the case as stated earlier with Allergan due to the ongoing restasis situation.

Source : Interactive Brokers.com

Now what are possible outcomes of this trade?

Allergan's share price comes nowhere near the $135 level by expiration. All profits are then made on the trade if held until expiration Price of AGN ends up below $135 by expiration which means the trader is on the hook for 100 shares per contract if no action is taken. Here the trader can decide to take hold of the shares if a bullish view is held on Allergan. Remember taking hold of shares at the $135 level would mean the sales multiple would drop to the 2.8 level as the market cap would drop to around the $45 billion range. Furthermore the $130 long put would be profitable so taking profits on this option would reduce one's cost basis even more. The final option would be to roll the put spread out in time. What this basically means is one could buy back the initial put spread and then sell another put spread in the following month, for example. I would only do this if implied volatility was still high and I didn't for whatever reason want to take hold of the stock at that time.

As eluded to earlier, I stayed away from this stock in recent years due to the lack of stable financials, particularly around its earnings. However, Allergan is trading close to a valuation now where I may be interested. Despite lurking competition in Botox as well as strong generic competition in the likes of Estrace and Minastrin, Allergan still has plenty of strings to its bow, including the likes of its CoolSculpting segment, which should see improved sales from more direct distribution. We may put this highly profitable trade on later today

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.