Texas Roadhouse: Growth Set To Continue

Increasing foot traffic and new store openings are driving top-line growth in Texas Roadhouse - with no signs of slowing down.

Strong revenue growth over the last several years displays combination of consumer demand, as well as effective management performance.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has attracted our attention and, in our eyes, may be one of the best value-based play in the restaurant industry today. The company has grown its revenue consistently over the last several years, showcasing healthy consumer demand, as well as effective management efforts. Foot traffic has increased across the board, leading to positive comps growth to the tune of nearly 5%.

Source

This comes at a time of industry headwinds, with many restaurants in the industry experiencing little to no (or even negative) comps growth. The company has a clear-cut plan on how it intends to grow revenue, which is quite valuable for any investors. Through a combination of store openings and a bright macroeconomic outlook, the company appears to be poised for continued success.

A significant number of the new stores to be opened are Bubba's 33 locations, which are a more fast-food type of restaurant. These locations have generated higher margins than the traditional Texas Roadhouse sites, which is great news for the company's margins; with nearly one-third of new store openings set to be Bubba's 33, not only will revenue be pumped up but earnings as well. All this, at a valuation of ~29x LTM earnings, which when looking at the industry average multiple, is quite attractive. Few restaurants are capable of turning up the metrics that TXRH does, which in our opinion more than justifies the current premium.

Texas Roadhouse is a unique company, having certainly impressed us as far its fundamentals are concerned. Taking a step back, we are also pleased by the macroeconomic trends present, which should push TXRH to higher levels. We are bullish on the stock and believe the company could be a solid addition to any portfolio wishing to gain exposure to the restaurant space.

Financial Overview

Texas Roadhouse has seen revenue grow at a 5-year CAGR of ~12%. The strong growth is quite impressive, given the headwinds faced within the restaurant industry. Their net margin has also expanded nicely, just under ~6% in 2017 (+700 bps since 2015).

Source: Morningstar

Same-store sales have grown ~5% y/y, comprised of ~4% growth in traffic, and a 1% increase in the average check size. This is eye-opening when faced with the fact that many restaurants actually witnessed stagnant or negative comps growth in the past year.

Future outlook for revenue remains bright, though, as Texas Roadhouse lays out their plan to continue openings stores at a pace of ~30/year. Out of those 30, management plans on rolling out ~7 Bubba's 33 locations, which stand to boost margins.

Scott Colosi, Texas Roadhouse CFO, stated that:

One thing that has been encouraging this year is, we started to see some positive momentum in Bubba’s sales growth. So in the restaurants that we have opened, we’re starting to see a high percentage of those restaurants start to grow sales some at a pretty high clip. So we’ll continue to watch those very closely as we continue to open a handful of restaurants more this year. We’ll see next year not ready to give you the number yet and how many we’re going to open next year won’t be a huge number. But certainly, we’re very encouraged by the weekly sales trends and the growth that we’re seeing in that concept. Source: Earnings Call

The higher margin nature of the Bubba's segment should help out, and although it may not be immediate (seeing as management is testing out the waters with this), results are sure to impress.

Aside from store openings, price increases also took place. With strong foot traffic at locations, the company may be able to continue comfortably increasing prices without having to worry too much about losing a substantial consumer base. Management recently executed a 0.8% increase in prices, which has seen healthy results, foreshadowing more increases into the future.

Risks

Many point to rising labor and commodity costs as potential risks, which would end up eating the company's margins. We're not fazed by these risks, after realizing the tailwinds should bring some changes.

Source: Morningstar

Historically, Texas Roadhouse has held an effective tax rate of ~29%, with its Q1 effective tax rate coming quite low at only ~19%. Furthermore, as mentioned before, price increases could potentially be done so at a comfortable pace, which would certainly unlock value for shareholders. These changes would be more than enough to offset the expected ~1% rise in commodity costs, as well as rising wages.

Relative Valuation

The company currently trades at ~30x LTM earnings, which we find to be appropriate and justifiable, given the impressive performance metrics recently witnessed, as well as bright growth prospects.

Source: Intrinio

The peer average earnings multiple is ~36x earnings, with the median at ~24x. TXRH's valuation falls in line with industry peers, at ~30x. We believe the valuation is more than fair when factoring in top-line performance, positive outlook for margins, and a healthy dividend yield.

Factoring out capital structure, the company's EBITDA multiple of ~14.8x is also in line with the peer average/median of ~16.1x/12.3x.

The company's valuation is more than reasonable and not of much concern to us at the time. Upside remains for the company, as the strong growth trends continue.

Conclusion

Texas Roadhouse is certainly not a stock to ignore and has done quite well in a fairly shaky restaurant climate. New store openings and strong foot traffic have driven positive comps growth, along with larger check sizes. These trends appear to be sturdy and should hold in place.

As management rolls out new Bubba's 33 locations, we expect to see positive results in TXRH's bottom line (due to the higher margin business model). Price increases should prove to be effective as well. We don't expect to see reduced foot traffic as a result and are quite comfortable with the rate management is taking things.

The company's new tax rate should more than offset any rising costs - primarily commodity and labor inflation. Any excess capital could certainly be used to reinvest into the company, whether that be in their employees or infrastructure.

Overall, we remain bullish on Texas Roadhouse and feel that the current ~30x earnings multiple is appropriate, given Texas Roadhouse's performance metrics and where peer valuations are at the time being.

Maintaining a 30x multiple on Bloomberg's CY EPS estimate of $2.39 provides a price target of ~$72, reflecting upside of ~14%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TXRH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.