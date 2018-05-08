Pandora A/S: Is The 5%+ Yield Sustainable?

Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY) is currently trading at almost $28 a share and is returning a sizable 5.3% dividend yield. The yield on this stock plus the fact the company has grown to almost 23 DKK billion from practically a standing start a decade ago will no attract income investors. However, there is so much more to ponder before scaling into an investment for income purposes. The last thing an income investor wants is to be holding a large paper loss on a high paying dividend stock for years on end.

This is why protecting the downside in stocks which pay out above-average yields is so important. Yields in these dividend stocks are high for a reason. Furthermore if the stock in question does not possess any obvious competitive advantage, shares usually fall sharply if adverse changes are made to either the dividend yield or the dividend growth profile. I would be cautioning investors to get long this stock for income purposes for three principal reasons. Its valuation against its peers, the struggle for repeat purchase and the limited downside protection.

First of all (and this is what will attract income investors), growth rates have been off the charts when compared to other players in this industry. The averages though (10 year, five year, 3 year, one year) as we move from the long end of the curve to the short are getting smaller and this is normal when you look at the industry averages as a whole. For example Pandora A/S's top line 5 year average growth rate is almost 28% but its year over year average is a mere 12%. Its operating income 5 year average is close to 40% but its year over year average is closer to 5%. Furthermore its net income 5 year average is 36% but in the company's previous quarter, the company actually reported negative bottom line growth compared to same quarter of 12 months prior.

Despite the slowdown in the growth metrics, Pandora's valuation still seems out of whack. Its present book multiple of 11.6 is still nowhere near the industry average of 3.0. Tiffany & Co. (TIF) for example has a book multiple of 3.9 which is much closer to the average in the industry. I just think the decreasing growth rates will lead to a lower valuation over time for Pandora A/S.

Secondly, one has to discuss the whole area of repeat purchase. My wife actually has a Pandora bracelet which is now full of the company's little charms. Pandora A/S is big in Spain as I have sen many women sporting the chain's bracelets and the like. However I asked my wife if she would be getting more stuff from this brand and she was hesitant in saying Yes. This is the problem with non high-end jewelry shops. People can load up on their offerings but then may switch brands once a significant amount has already been bought. Yes I have seen women with multiple bracelets but the danger here is that this trend could end being a fad. High-end jewelry chains don't really have this problem.

With respect to the long term financials, I would not be inclined to state that this company has clear competitive advantages in the marketplace just yet. As stated earlier, the company's top and bottom line and practically gone straight up for a decade. Now though we are seeing its financials being tested, it will be interesting to see whether the brand can resume something close to its former growth path.

If it can't, dividend growth investors should remember the following. The cash flow statement always starts with the "net income" line item. The dividend grew a lot in recent times due to the huge increase in free cash flows which obviously stemmed from the company's net income. A whopping 4 DKK Billion was paid out in dividends in 2017. Free cash flow didn't rise at all from the previous year (5.72 DKK billion) which also happened to the net income line item. This gave a pay-out ratio of just under 70%. This will get a lot higher if growth has come to a halt. I reiterate my advice from the beginning. In these type of stocks, make sure you protect the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.