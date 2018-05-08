OnDeck Capital's (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Zuccaro - Deputy General Counsel

Noah Breslow - Chief Executive Officer

Ken Brause - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Edmund Wasserstrom - UBS Investment Bank

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

John Hecht - Jefferies LLC

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Robert Wildhack - Autonomous Research

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steven Kwok - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Michael Tarkan - ‎Compass Point Research & Trading

Operator

Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the OnDeck Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I am now going to turn the call over to Mr. Robert Zuccaro, Deputy General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Robert Zuccaro

Good morning. Welcome to OnDeck's first quarter earnings call. I'm here with Noah Breslow, our Chief Executive; and Ken Brause, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release was already issued and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Certain statements today, including those concerning our financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018, our expected growth and originations and Unpaid Principal Balance, and our target Provision Rate, operating expense levels, Effective Interest Yield and Cost of Funds are not facts and are forward-looking statements.

These statements are subject to material risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors in our most recent Form 10-K. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or any of our assumptions prove to be inaccurate, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. These statements are based on currently available information, we undertake no duty to update them except as required by law.

Today's discussion is also subject to the forward-looking statement limitations in the earnings release.

During this call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. For information about our non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP, please refer to the earnings release and the appendix of the earnings presentation posted today on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Noah.

Noah Breslow

Thank you, Robert, and thank you all for joining us today. Our first quarter results reflected strong start to 2018. On our last earnings call, we set out five strategic priorities for this year. Grow responsibly, strengthening credit management, invest in high growth areas, enhance our product offerings and drive operating leverage.

Our first quarter results demonstrate progress in each of these areas. We delivered solid originations growth, while improving key credit metrics. We executed on real estate transactions that reduce future operating expenses and we also closed two important financing transactions in April. These financing transactions set new benchmarks in our industry and will support our growth going forward.

All this progress translated into gross revenue of $90.3 million, a net loss of $1.9 million, and adjusted net income of $6.4 million. Both revenue and adjusted net income exceeded our guidance ranges, and position us for a strong financial performance in 2018.

Now, let me highlight some of the key results from the first quarter. We grew originations to $591 million, 8% higher than the prior quarter, with lower sales and marketing expense. We saw strong new customer originations and continue to implement initiatives to attract higher quality borrowers.

We also continue to focus on optimizing pricing. The effective interest yield of our book grew to 35.6%, up from 34.8% in the prior quarter. The credit quality of our originations continues to be strong, with the weighted average personal credit scores of small business owners over 700 for the second consecutive quarter.

We continue to see improved decisioning through enhancements to our credit analytics. In addition, we are expanding our loss mitigation capabilities through improved bureau reporting, debt restructuring and in-house collections, from which we expect higher recoveries over time.

As a result, the Net Charge-Off Rate for the first quarter was 10.9%, an improvement from 12.9% in the prior quarter. We believe we are well-positioned to achieve 10% to 15% loan growth this year, and look for ways to broaden our product reach and appeal and responsibly invest in our business.

To that extent, in April, we rolled out instant funding with a select group of customers, leveraging Visa's debit card network. We received excellent feedback from these customers and are expanding availability of this feature in the second quarter. We are investing in our Australian and Canadian businesses, because we believe they present very attractive growth and margin expansion opportunities.

And we are advancing our build-out of the OnDeck-as-a-Service business, which is still in the early phases. We are working closely with JPMorgan to expand their products offerings and remain on track to announce our second major bank partnership later this year. As I mentioned on our last call, our conviction in the opportunity to market our platform to banks is improving, as banks are increasingly looking to digitize their originations processes.

From a macro perspective, the U.S. economy is robust, and small business confidence is at its highest level in years. Additionally, we are seeing that the recent tax reform is a positive for OnDeck's customers, as small business owners see a reduction in their tax bills and their businesses benefit from consumers having additional discretionary income.

Although, our market remains competitive, we believe the steps we have taken will position us to win. I would now like to introduce our new CFO, Ken Brause. I'm very excited to welcome Ken to the team. Ken joins us with more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry. He has already hit the ground running and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise.

Now, I'll turn it over to Ken.

Ken Brause

Well, thank you, Noah. It's great to have joined OnDeck in such an exciting time for the company. I've been here just over a month and I've enjoyed getting to know the team and learning the business. I look forward to meeting and working with many of you over the coming months.

As Noah mentioned, we had a strong quarter, as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and our results generally exceeded expectations.

To reiterate some of the highlights, gross revenue was $90.3 million, just above our guidance range of $86 million to $90 million. Our net loss was $1.9 million, the midpoint of our guidance range, as we incurred charges related to executing real estate and cost savings initiatives. And adjusted net income was $6.4 million or $0.08 per diluted share, which was above our guidance.

These results reflect sequential originations growth of 8%, and loan growth of 6%, bringing total loans to over a $1 million. Gross revenue grew $2.5 million from the prior quarter, reflecting an increase in interest income from both higher average loan balances and a higher yield. The effective interest yield rose to 35.6%, from 34.8% in the prior quarter, driven by pricing increases, portfolio mix and a decline in average delinquencies.

We didn't sell any loans this quarter, so there was no gain on sale. We will maintain marketplace as an option. But given its current economics and our funding capacity, we prefer to hold the loans we originate on balance sheet.

Funding costs were $11.8 million, an increase of just over $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Our Cost of Funds Rate increased 22 basis points to 6.8%, driven largely by the increase in LIBOR. Compared to the fourth quarter, average funding debt increased 2% and average loans grew 3%, as we continue to fund originations with operating cash.

As interest rates raise, we expect our Cost of Funds Rate to increase, but we are doing what we can to mitigate this impact by tightening our borrowing spreads.

We announced two important financing transactions in April that did just that. First, we refinanced our securitization with a new $225 million deal that has weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.75% about 1 point lower than the prior one that we decided to prepay in full. This transaction received a highest rating ever for an asset-backed securitization of small business loans in the online lending industry.

We also completed a new $100 million asset-backed revolving credit facility with a four year term, and rate - excuse me, a rate of one-month LIBOR plus 200, the lowest variable rate in any of the OnDeck's funding facilities. This facility was our first within insurance company. We are working actively to refinanced other high cost facilities and improve our funding flexibility.

Turning to credit. Transfer generally positive this quarter, including the level of delinquencies and charge-offs. The 15 plus delinquency rate was unchanged at 6.7%. Our Net Charge-off rate was 10.9%, down from 12.9% on the prior quarter and from 14.9% a year ago. The improvement from prior quarter was driven by better portfolio performance, as well as our decision to hold and collect on more late stage delinquencies as we enhance our collections program.

Provision expense in the first quarter was $36.3 million, up $1.9 million from the fourth quarter, primarily reflecting the higher origination volume. The Reserve Ratio was 12%, up 34 basis points sequentially. The 6.1% Provision Rate was at the low end of our guidance range.

Operating expense was $44.6 million, and included approximately $5 million of charges related to real estate lease dispositions and severance. Operating expense, as a percentage of gross revenue including those - excluding those noteworthy items was 44%, up slightly from the prior quarter, but improved from 50% a year ago.

Sales and marketing costs as a percent of revenue was 11.7% in the first quarter, improved from 12.2% in the prior quarter, as we grew Originations by 8% and effectively manage costs. To position the business for continued growth, we will make modest increases in marketing spend through the year. We will continue to focus on controlling operating expense, the actions related to leases in New York and Denver will save us more than $2 million annually over the next eight years.

Additionally, this part of our commitment to improve efficiency, we are consolidating our operations team in Denver, which was the primary components of the $1 million severance charge this quarter. As Noah mentioned last quarter, we plan to invest approximately $5 million this year in technology and other enhancements that support growth including OnDeck-as-a-Service. We will continue to evaluate the timing of certain other investments and initiatives in order to balance growth and profitability.

Our liquidity position remains strong, and we are confident in our ability to fund expected growth. We ended the quarter with cash balance of approximately $70 million, essentially unchanged from the prior quarter, and equity grew modestly from year-end.

Now on to guidance. For 2018, our priority remains achieving our adjusted net income target while growing the portfolio. For the full year, we have increased the low end of the range to reflect our first quarter results. So we now expect gross revenue between $372 million and $382 million, net income attributable to OnDeck between $0 million and $10 million, and adjusted net income of $18 million to $28 million, or between $0.23 and $0.35 per diluted share.

Our second quarter guidance is for gross revenue of $91 million to $95 million, our bottom line between a $3 million net loss, and a $1 million net income, and adjusted net income between $1 million and $5 million. These ranges assume an Unpaid Principal Balance and Originations growth between 10% and 15%, Effective Interest Yield between 35% and 36%, a Cost of Funds Rate of 6% to 7%, and a Provision Rate between 6% and 7%.

In addition, for the second quarter, we expect operating expense of $42 million to $44 million and approximately $1 million of debt extinguishment charge.

With that, I'll turn it back to Noah for some concluding remarks.

Noah Breslow

Thanks, Ken. In closing, we had a strong first quarter that positions us well for the remainder of the year. We have executed against our strategic priorities grow responsively strengthen credit management, invest some high growth areas, broaden our product reach, and drive operating leverage, and have demonstrated significant progress already.

We expect Originations to grow double-digits for the full year, and we see opportunities to improve our lending economies over time to strong capital markets execution, pricing initiatives, and the work we are doing on loss mitigation and collections.

We will also continue responsively investing our business to drive long-term shareholder value. In growth area such as improving our existing lending products, adding new products and developing our international and our OnDeck-as-a-Service businesses.

To that end, we are still expecting to announce our next major lending product by the end of the year. OnDeck's mission remains clear. We aim to create innovative lending experiences and financial products that help small businesses succeed. Our vision is to be the first choice lending partner for underserved small businesses and to be a market leader with our OnDeck-as-a-Service platform.

Based on our execution in the first quarter, we remain very much on track for this and are excited about what lies ahead.

Thank you for joining us today. And I'll now turn the call back to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Eric Wasserstrom from UBS. Your line is open.

Eric Edmund Wasserstrom

Thanks very much. A couple of questions please. The first is, Noah or Ken, could you just talk to what you're seeing in the pricing environment and why it is you're able to extract better pricing right now relative to, let's say, the credit box?

Noah Breslow

Yeah, sure, happy to, Eric. And so, I think a couple of dynamics are going. One, obviously, base rates are going up. So we see actually the entire kind of competitive-set we work with, largely increasing pricing, so I would say our pricing increases are not off timing with what's going on in the rest of the market.

I also think if you look at kind of the aggregate levels we're hitting on our pricing right now, we're not back at like unchartered levels for OnDeck. This is sort of back where we were maybe 18, 24 months ago. And ultimately, customers choose OnDeck for the value we provide, our speed, our service, our ability to provide access to capital. It's different than a bank. So we do have some ability to I think move our pricing and optimize our pricing, based on the risk obviously of the customer, and also based on changes in that fundamental base rate.

Eric Edmund Wasserstrom

Got it, great. And if I can just follow-up, on the collections activity and some of the other loss mitigation initiatives, do you see incremental benefits coming from that or are you now sort of run-rating around where you would expect those benefits to manifest themselves in the loss line?

Noah Breslow

Yeah, I think we're excited about what I would call the medium- to long-term potential of what we're doing there. As we say like in the guidance, we're keeping our provision rate guidance kind of where it was, which I would notice 50 basis points down from where it was last year. So we're already sort of assuming some benefit over where we were in the past. But over the future, we're pretty optimistic about this area of our business.

But again, we're sort of making sure to manage expectations there appropriately. But the initiatives we have around our sort of way that we handle loans that are delinquent, you did see that lower net charge-off rate this quarter, 10.9%. We like that number. So again, overall, trying to get in the right direction, but don't want to assume too much in the short-term.

Operator

And your next question will come from James Faucette from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

James Faucette

Great. Thank you very much. I wanted to ask two questions. First, you mentioned in your prepared remarks, kind of ongoing and perhaps expanding conversations with banks as they look to modernize and digitalize their processes.

How should we think about like what those relationships and the economics of those could look like and what the range of that could look like in the future? I know that you've had a long-standing partnership with JPMorgan too, so just trying to explore that avenue first. And then, secondly, as you talk about expanding sales and marketing as we go through this year, what are you seeing in terms of cost of customer acquisition, conversion rates, et cetera? Thanks.

Noah Breslow

Sure. So maybe on the first part of the question, we can't comment specifically on the economic arrangements that we're negotiating with different banks in our pipeline. But at a high level, I think there is a component of the relationship with Chase and the second major bank that we're working with. That is related to our technology, right? So that sort of looks like a classic sort of platform licensing fee type arrangements.

And then, separately, you have some process work and almost professionals services work that we're doing with banks that has more of a services-type component and some of that processing work could scale with the volumes of the program. So if the volume scale, ultimately that's better for our bank partner and that will be better for OnDeck as well. But that's sort of all we're really prepared to say.

I do think what's interesting as we explore these, is that banks do - they don't all want exactly the same thing in that. It's not just technology. It's really the expertise, kind of this OnDeck operating model that we have that really encompasses everything from customer acquisition, all the way through to how we think about credit, how we think about operations. So I think it's a broader thing than just the sort of base technology platform that we're providing.

But again, overall, the message here is that we're very bullish on this opportunity, long-term for the business. We're seeing kind of this once-in-a-generation transformation of analog to digital going on in the banking system and that's really the trend that we're capitalizing on here.

Moving to sales and marketing, the trends there I think are solid. Where we were a couple of years ago is a less rational competitive environment, a lot of overspending by our reckoning by competitors on marketing channels. I will say, obviously, the buoyant economy means that competitors are out there in the market for sure. It's not that the channels are absent of competition. But I think that spend is a little bit more rational than it was a couple of years ago.

As we look towards the rest of the year, I think we're excited, because we - I think we have some opportunities to increase the efficiency of our sales and marketing spend. So even though we're forecasting a modest increase in spend there, I'm hopeful we get disproportionate impact from that spend in the second half of the year.

Operator

And your next question will come from John Hecht from Jefferies. Your line is open.

John Hecht

Thanks very much for taking my questions guys. Just with respect to yield, obviously, you saw a nice increase in yield. And I'm wondering how do we think about that? Is this - I know you've been more tight on your pricing. But is there anything seasonal? Is there any mix shift tied to that? Or should we just think that this is a core yield improvement that we should see persist throughout the year?

Ken Brause

Hi, good morning, John. It's Ken. And I think we kept the range for the effective interest yield between 35% and 36%. Obviously, we were kind of right in the middle of that range. So - and we think it will vary quarter to quarter. Obviously, price determines the effective yield, as does mix. And as we looked at the line credit versus term, that can have an influence as well as the change in performance on vintages as delinquencies have improved and the average age of the loans.

So I think we feel pretty good about staying within this range.

John Hecht

Okay. Thanks for that color. And then, Noah, you talked about double-digit origination growth, which would imply continued strong growth, but also a ramp as we move through the year. Can you maybe remind us about either seasonality or talk to us about what you're seeing in your pipeline that gives you some optimism there?

Noah Breslow

Yeah, sure, happy to. So I think even if you look at the first quarter number and you kind of annualize that number, that would already be pretty solid growth over 2017. So I think, I mean, we were off to a good start. Second quarter, historically, has not been a strong originations growth quarter for us and I think actually others even in the industry.

So our guidance implies our expectations there, but I would say the sequential growth is on the first quarter will be a bit slower in the second quarter flattish, I would say is realistic. But then, we do see a picking up in the second half of the year, we have a number of sort of marketing and partnership initiatives that are hitting in the third quarter.

And then as I mentioned earlier, we do expect to announce our next major lending product later in the year, which would help with growth as well. So historically, third and fourth quarters have been nicer, sequential growth quarters for us. We don't see any reason why that would be different this year.

John Hecht

And your next question will come from David Scharf from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

David Scharf

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Most have been asked. But do you think it's just a follow-up on Noah. One is, this may sound a little counterintuitive, since we're now about a year anniversarying really the cessation of some of those larger longer duration loans? I'm wondering, base - is there anything based on what you're seeing either in your underwriting, in credit performance or otherwise that would lead you to revisit that type of product?

Noah Breslow

Yeah, that's interesting question, David. So I think we - to be clear, we are still making loans of those longer duration today, we're just making fewer of them. So we absolutely have customers that are qualifying for 24 months products every day, and we're offering those products, and then we're seeing nice take rates there. I think, one thing we really invested in over the last year is scaling up our judgmental underwriting teams. We've always believe in this hybrid approach for the OnDeck Score and our models make a recommendation on a 100% of loans, but then some fraction of those loans are allocated to a team of judgmental underwriters.

And so, we're seeing nice interplay between kind of the human and the machine elements here. And I think for us to go longer-term, which I think is an important part of our long-term strategy is to sort of have that in our wheelhouse, it really will involve, I think a little bit more of a detailed review of these applications and a little bit more work on the part of our judgmental underwriting team.

So - but we're going to be very measured there. I would say to be clear our growth plan for this year do not require us to go out to longer term or longer duration or larger size type loans than what we've been averaging thus far.

David Scharf

Got it. It's helpful. And - hey, switching over to the funding side, I know, you've mentioned that you're still looking to ultimately refinanced a number of these higher cost facilities, just looking at the schedule that you've included in Slide 20, does any of the bottom line guidance for the year factor in or contemplate interest savings due to any resize? Or is that something that we should consider potential sort of pro forma earnings upside or adjusted earnings upside?

Ken Brause

Sure. It's Ken. And obviously, as I talked before, base rates are rising and we're predominately a floating rate borrower, so we're going to be facing the headwinds of having increasing base rates. So to the extent that we are successful at refinancing some of the facilities that mature this year, it will largely be an offset to the base rate increase, and therefore, not much upside from what we've given in our guidance.

Operator

And your next question will come from Rob Wildhack from Autonomous Research. Your line is open.

Robert Wildhack

Hi, Noah. Hi, Ken. I was hoping you get your broader thoughts on the competitive environment, I know, when your competitors announced an interesting deal. So just an update on what you're seeing competitively would be very helpful?

Noah Breslow

Yeah, sure, happy to. I don't think we comment on specific deals involving specific competitors, but I would say, overall if you look at our business in Q1, we had really nice new customer growth, volume growth. And so that to me says we have a strong operating in the market, we combined this technology based offering, a very simple process with great customer service.

And I think that resonates with our small business owner target. And I think, overall the trend is still this tune of a shakeout, right. You've got some of the smaller players who've gone out of the market. You've got the bigger players, who I think are spending a little bit more rationally, but ultimately, you see this market being dominated by a few scale players of which we believe we're the leader.

But there are some other players out there, both kind of close loop, players from the credit card, kind of payments processing markets who have come over in the lending plus some pure play kind of online lenders like us. So that's sort of what we're seeing out there, but we're really developing some nice strategies to win away and retain customers from those competitors. And again, we did see that new customers sequential growth in Q1 that was encouraging.

Robert Wildhack

Got it. And then, on Originations just kind of looking out beyond 2018, I don't want you to give a specific number or anything like that. But is that 10% to 15%, the right balance between growth and kind of profitability and responsible underwriting? Or is there anything that could change that?

Noah Breslow

Yeah, we will see, I think, when I look at our core products today that we have and kind of the core offerings for our business, that growth rate feels right on point. I think, what you may see is as we invest in some of these higher growth adjacencies. In our business, it won't contribute that much that overall company growth rate, but you may see kind of elements of our business, whether it's international, whether it's OnDeck-as-a-Service, whether it's this next major lending product that we're working on.

Those things are on a percentage basis might grow faster and contribute to kind of a long-term growth rate for the business that we think is quite attractive. But it's also responsible on balances growth and profitability as well as top line.

Operator

And your next question will come from Melissa Wedel from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Melissa Wedel

Good morning, and thank you for taking my questions. I'm wondering, if you are attributing any of the strength and credit metrics to the increase discretionary income driven by tax reform?

Noah Breslow

I don't think so. So the question was, are we attributing any of the increase or improvement in collections metrics to the tax reform. I don't think so. I think it would be too short a fuse on the implementation of the reform and the fundamental changing in borrowers' ability to pay. I think, we're seeing from the tax reforms, a little bit more of a demand assistance, which we did see in Q1.

But on the - we think it's mostly intrinsic factors related to OnDeck. These are processes we're cleaning up. It's new talent we brought into the organization. We're doing a better job of bureau reporting, which is an important part of making sure that we maintain a good collections process. So I think those are some of the things that are driving the improvements.

Melissa Wedel

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from Steven Kwok from KBW. Your line is open.

Steven Kwok

Hi, guys. Thanks for letting me ask question. Just around the yield, just going back to it, if your originations are right now around 46% APRs, and as we think about the yield at 35.6% today already, you previously stated that you expect to exit 2018 between 35% to 36%. Has that changed then? It seems like there is some upward momentum around the yield.

Noah Breslow

You may see an effect as some of the changes in pricing roll through the portfolio. And it's a little bit channel mix dependent too. There are certain costs that are amortized against that top line interest number to get to the EIY. So - but again, we sort of - we're very explicit in our guidance around the yield range for the year. And I think as the quarters unfold, we'll see how that progresses.

Ken Brause

And I think the...

Steven Kwok

Okay, so as of right now…

Ken Brause

Sorry. Go ahead, Steven.

Steven Kwok

As of right now, you're still - 35% to 36% is still the right target for the year?

Ken Brause

Yes, yes it is.

Steven Kwok

Okay. Got it. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Michael Tarkan from Compass Point. Your line is open.

Michael Tarkan

Thanks for taking my question. Just wondering if you have any color on the JPMorgan relationship, any kind of growth trend there sequentially or year-over-year?

Noah Breslow

Yeah, sure, happy to. So we had a strong quarter for Chase originations. It was very consistent with our overall plan for the year. And as I mentioned on prior calls, we're working through implementing additional functionality, additional product options for that Chase program. And our second major bank remains on track to be announced later this year and we're focused on implementing a solution for them as well.

So you know what, the color, I think it's overall strong. And we remain excited again as I mentioned earlier about this sort of medium- to long-term potential of the program. And I think as more developments happen with the pipeline or how we're structuring that program, we'll definitely bring those to market later on this year.

Michael Tarkan

Is there any way you can quantify just some of that growth either sequentially? I'm just wondering, just to get a frame of reference around what that strong really mean?

Noah Breslow

No, I totally understand that. I think we can't, unfortunately. I think it is part of our arrangement with our bank partners. But I certainly understood that - that look over time as we add more bank partners in future years, as it becomes more material as a part of our overall business, we'll obviously be able to talk more about it. But today, no, we can't.

Michael Tarkan

Understood. Last one for me, I know there is a bill that was recently introduced in New York that cap online small business loans at $50,000. I'm just kind of wondering, A, if you think that there is a chance that that could pass and just sort of be what would be impact on your business be or how do we think about that? Thank you.

Noah Breslow

Yeah, so I think we've seen a lot of bills over the years at state level in a number of different jurisdictions that have had different perspectives on online lending. What we do is we take those very seriously. We obviously engage and we've been very successful on the past that working with regulators to understand the value that online lenders provide in these market.

So right now I think we're focused on engaging, not only in New York, but in a couple of other places as well, to educate. But again our guidance and sort of outlook that Ken reviewed on the call is our outlook for the year. And we believe right now that we have a lot of support in the New York state legislature for what we do.

And that's sort of all I can speculate on at this time again. But you see a lot of bills crop up in different jurisdictions from time to time. And again, we've engaged very successfully over the years to work with regulators to help understand what we do.

Operator

I have no further questions in queue at this time. I turn the call back over to Noah Breslow for closing remarks.

Noah Breslow

Okay. Thank you very much, everyone, for your questions today. We really appreciate it and we'll see you on the next earnings call. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you, everyone. This will conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.