Dean Foods (DF) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Analysts

Rob Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Neel Kulkarni - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Greg Nep - Stephens, Inc.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Freda Zhuo - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Trading Group LLC

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over, for opening remarks, to the Vice President, Investor Relations, Strategy and Corporate Finance, Ms. Sherri Baker. Please go ahead.

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on our first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. This morning, we issued an earnings press release which is available along with a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section on our website at deanfoods.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Before we begin, we would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Information concerning those risks is contained in the company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, we will be discussing operating and financial results on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures referenced during today's discussion to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release on our website.

Participating with me in the prepared section of today's call are Ralph Scozzafava, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jody Macedonio, our Chief Financial Officer. Ralph will start us off with the review of our first quarter performance as well as an overview of our strategic plan. Jody will then offer some additional perspective on our financial results before turning the call back over to Ralph for comments on the forward outlook and other closing remarks. We will then open the call to your questions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ralph for his opening remarks. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Sherri, and good morning, everyone. I'll start today's call with a quick reminder on some of the key pillars of our strategic plan and how they drive and guide our actions. Building and buying strong brands and winning in private label are critical to building a solid and reliable commercial business while driving operational excellence and enhancing our capabilities will make us both more efficient and more effective over the longer term. These pillars are at the center of what we do and the corresponding imperatives driving our actions in 2018 come directly from them.

First, we're driving some exciting commercial initiatives with investments in innovation and brand building as well as a smart approach to winning in the private label business. On our brands, we'll continue to build our industry-leading DairyPure and TruMoo brands. We're seeing the benefits of our brand building efforts as we continue to retain category leadership positions on both of these brands. From an innovation standpoint, our recent launch of DairyPure Mix-ins Cottage Cheese is another key extension of our strong DairyPure equity in an adjacent and attractive category.

We have a large private label business and it's very important to us. It enables us to do many things and we'll use our improved cost structure to help drive smart volume to win in this business too. We bring many capabilities to the marketplace and our scale advantage brings meaningful benefits to our customers.

We'll also continue to diversify our portfolio as we drive our ice cream products through geographic expansion on our Mayfield brand in the south and the introduction of new and innovative products like Friendly's cakes and sundae cups. We're also targeting the continued development of dynamic channels like foodservice where we continue to experience growth. And we're also expanding our presence in the fast growing organic space with Organic Valley Fresh and Uncle Matt's Organic.

Now the second major imperative for us is to dramatically reset our cost structure to match our volume of today while creating the right network and cost base with an eye towards the future. Our aggressive enterprise wide productivity plan will enable us to do just that, by delivering an incremental $150 million in run rate savings by 2020. You can see the early results of our work beginning to read through our income statement. We have plenty more good work to do ahead of us to achieve our goals.

The third key takeaway for you is that we'll build our core capabilities and skills as we ramp-up our investment in our people, our infrastructure, technology and systems to enable us to be more capable and drive better execution. You'll hear much more about this from Jody in just a bit.

We consider 2018 an important year of transition and transformation as we take aggressive yet appropriate action to drive our strategy and reset our cost structure at the same time. This will enable us to deliver solid and consistent earnings and cash flow over the long-term.

We've made very good progress to-date in executing against these initiatives. So let's start with a review of our Q1 performance. For the quarter we delivered $32 million of adjusted operating income, down 11%t versus a year ago and 14% of adjusted earnings per share, up 8% versus prior year and on track with our full year plan.

We had strong execution of our key actions to reduce our selling and administrative costs. And you're seeing that read through in our Q1 financial results. Our supply chain teams delivered solid performance against our OpEx 2020 productivity plan to drive waste out of our system, and they reduced total landed cost by over $4 million versus year ago despite higher-than-expected freight inflation. Jody will speak in more detail about our cost performance in just a few minutes. Our volume and brand mix came in in-line with our expectations, and we're encouraged by recent trend improvements in category volume.

So, now, I'd like to briefly discuss our brand performance and commercial initiatives. So, let's get started. We continue to drive our commercial agenda on several fronts. First, building strong and resilient brands in the categories we compete is a primary focus for our selling and marketing team. Despite continued retailer investment in private label white milk and a growing price gap, DairyPure continues to be the brand leader and deliver flat year-over-year dollar share in the white milk category at retail. In 2018, we're investing in DairyPure at higher levels than last year and as we support our product innovation and new marketing campaign, we're also expanding our reach through increased digital presence in addition to airing new TV creative.

We're also diversifying into adjacent categories with our new DairyPure Mix-ins Cottage Cheese, which began shipping in early Q2 and thus far is tracking to our expectations. The Organic Valley Fresh joint venture continues to progress with some additional customer wins and ACV growth. And of course we're actively pursuing smart volume to support our win in private label strategy where we prudently balance volume and price with a lens towards better profitability across our network. This is a large and important business for us and we're committed to winning here as well.

So, as we drive our strategy, it's critical that we continually assess our total business and as we execute our enterprise-wide productivity plan, we have to ensure that the savings we generate ultimately make us more profitable and generate stronger cash flow.

On that important note, I'd like to now turn the call over to Jody to walk you through our cost productivity plan execution and financial performance in more detail. Jody?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Ralph. Let me start by saying that I'm happy to be joining my first earnings call as the CFO of Dean Foods, and I look forward to getting to know you all better. On our last call, Ralph took you through the three primary areas of our enterprise-wide productivity plan; rescaling our supply chain, optimizing spend management, and integrating our operating model.

We've taken big steps towards creating a leaner and flatter organization. We began these efforts in Q4 of last year, and as you'll see reflected in our P&L, we further reduced our SG&A costs in Q1. We simplified our field organizational structure enabling our functional experts to get closer to our customers and streamline the way we do our business.

Our new organizational structure supports integrated and centralized spend management for our indirect spend categories. We're mobilizing new processes, principles, and systems to leverage our size and scale for efficiencies in areas that were previously decentralized across the enterprise. We are deploying new technology in this area to simplify how we buy, to ensure we're controlling our spend in a disciplined and sustainable manner. We're in the early stages of executing our initiatives in this area, but we're encouraged by the quick wins we're already seeing.

We recently completed the analysis and developed execution plans to rescale our supply chain. Recall that our overarching goal here is to right size our network to better match our current and projected volume, including the anticipated impact from customer changes.

In Q2, we will begin to see volume reductions at two large customers. We have plans in place to reduce our fixed costs once this volume leaves our system, but we will incur some transitory costs until these plans are complete. We'll talk more about these actions once they are announced in the coming weeks.

Turning now to the P&L. In the first quarter, total Dean volume was in-line with our expectation. We reported $448 million in adjusted gross profit in Q1, a decline of 4% versus prior year driven primarily by our lower volume and higher mix of private label products. Please note that in connection with our implementation of the new revenue recognition standard under FASB ASC 606, effective January 1, 2018 we are presenting the sale of excess raw materials as part of the net sales line of our income statement. We've previously reported these sales as a reduction of cost of sales. The impact of this reclassification resulted in an increase in net sales of $152 million in Q1 and a corresponding increase in cost of sale. Below the gross profit line, total company operating expenses decreased by $14 million from the year ago period in Q1.

Within selling and logistics, expenses increased by $2 million in Q1 driven primarily by higher freight expense versus year ago. Our G&A costs also improved in Q1 by $13 million driven by a reduction in head count and employee related expenses.

In total, we delivered $32 million of adjusted operating income, a decrease of $4 million versus prior year. Below the operating income line, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $67 million, a $7 million decrease versus the prior year period. Interest expense decreased roughly $2 million from the year-ago period. In combination with our new normalized adjusted tax rate of 26.5%, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.14 in Q1, nearly an 8% increase versus prior year.

In Q1, raw milk costs were down 13% sequentially versus Q4 and down 16% versus year ago. In tandem with these lower costs, we've seen an increase in retailer margin over milk with the March exit rate rising to $1.44 nearing historical norms. We expect Class I raw milk costs to increase as we progress throughout the year with rates in the back half of 2018 at similar levels to what we saw in 2017.

Additionally, similar to other manufacturers, we are seeing higher inflation in external freight, resin, and fuel. These categories drove higher input costs in Q1 than year ago, and we expect this to continue through the balance of the year. We're working to mitigate this inflation through additional productivity.

Turning now to free cash flow performance. Our Q1 free cash flow was $22 million, up $3 million versus prior year primarily due to improved operating results combined with lower restructuring cost. Net working capital was relatively flat compared to the end of 2017 and receivables improved over $9 million versus prior year. This was driven by lower dairy commodity prices and better working capital management.

From a balance sheet perspective, we ended Q1 with net debt of $884 million, down from $902 million in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily facilitated by positive quarterly free cash flow. On an all-cash netted basis, we maintained total leverage of 2.68 times despite the last 12 months bank EBITDA being lower than full year 2017.

We continue to possess a high functioning debt capital structure with $900 million in flexible, low cost and multiyear revolving facilities. These revolving facilities are anchored by $700 million and 6.5% fixed rate senior unsecured notes due in 2023.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Ralph for a brief commentary on our forward outlook. We'll then open the call to questions. Ralph.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Jody. As we move forward in 2018, we're focused on executing our commercial plans and our cost productivity initiatives that will drive our strategic plan. We've been successful in delivering early results in the administrative cost area against our enterprise-wide productivity plan. You're seeing the early benefits read through our P&L, and we have more work to do in this area to achieve our goals.

We'll also now begin the next phase of our plan by rightsizing our network to better match volume. We'll incur some transitory costs as the execution of our plans will lag the (14:50) exit of specific customer volume in the second quarter. And we have firm plans in place to remove the fixed costs from our system within this year.

We're also implementing plans to mitigate any headwinds in non-dairy input costs while executing our strategic initiatives. And we'll continue to drive our brands and private label business as we actively pursue smart volume to ensure we have the right volume in our plants to drive profitability and cash flow.

I'm confident in our ability to execute these actions and reaffirming our full year adjusted diluted earnings per share range of $0.55 to $0.80. Our full year free cash flow and capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged.

So, what we want you to take away is the understanding that we're taking meaningful and aggressive steps to deliver higher earnings and cash flow over the longer term, enabled through our continued execution of our commercial agenda coupled with our enterprise-wide productivity plan targeting an incremental $150 million of annual run rate savings by 2020. We're hard at work doing both, and I look forward to updating you with our progress on our next call.

So, with that, I'd like to open up the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question comes from the line of Rob Dickerson from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Rob Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much. I guess my first question was just on the top line. Obviously, you did much better Q1 I think than at least we and probably most investors had expected. So, I guess, firstly, if you could just help us understand the gap essentially between what we all see in this syndicated tracked channel data relative to your reported results that would be very helpful? Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Sure. Just at a high level, we can tell you that our volume was in-line with our expectations, which was good. I think some of the gaps that you see are driven by two things; private label. Keep in mind, we are the largest supplier of private label. We supplied a lot of the major folks that we all know. So you're not going to see that when you're just tracking only our brands, so that's the first thing.

The second is we have a food service business that's untracked, very large business, probably more so – more developed in our particular company than maybe other CPGs that you follow. So, I'd say that'd be really the two sources.

Rob Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. And then just quickly with respect to the volume reductions that sound like they're coming off in Q2 from a couple of customers, were those reductions embedded in the upfront plan for the year? And I guess if so, as we think through the top line trajectory, I guess kind of into Q3 and the back half relative to costs, is the expectation that essentially the stronger top line we're seeing in Q1 obviously would just be dropping just due to selling less volume? Thanks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think that's a good assumption. It's baked into our guidance. It's in our plan. We foresaw where we're headed and we're also taking the cost out correspondingly. So, our guidance remains unchanged.

Rob Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you. I'll pass it on.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse. Sir, your line is now open.

Neel Kulkarni - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Yes, this is Neel Kulkarni on behalf of Rob Moskow here. Actually, I think my question will become a follow-up to Rob Dickerson's (19:03), regarding some news around Food Lion's volume loss and you mentioned two customers broadly including Walmart. So, are you then – you're saying this was embedded in the guidance? So, any chance you can quantify the amount of volume for Food Lion and Walmart and could you just clarify again the Q2 starting point, is that how you see it and Q1 did not see the impact?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Q1 saw no impact. That's correct. We don't talk about wins or volume that we exit with customers. So, we typically don't get into any detail on that. You'll see some in Q2 that we've got our plans in place to mitigate. That's really the best way to think about it. We have a number of volume gains that we don't announce. So, you really have to balance the two and that's how we manage it internally.

Neel Kulkarni - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Understood. Thank you very much.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ken Goldman from JPMorgan. Sir, your line is now open.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. It's Tom Palmer on for Ken. I wanted to touch on the SG&A decline. Could you provide any breakdown of how much of that year-over-year decline was from cost cutting, and how much was from maybe other items like a lower bonus accrual, and how you're looking for that to progress as the year continues?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I'll start and then Jody can give you a lot more detail on this topic. What I'll start with is the amount of hard work and change management that's going on. We're taking on some big pieces of changing the way that we do business, Jody mentioned in her remarks, that are far different than things we've done here before. And I think that's why really the results are reading through. There is no change in bonus accruals. In fact, Jody, why don't you take the rest?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. So, the SG&A performance reflects the targeted cost reductions that we shared that we would be deploying as part of our enterprise-wide productivity plan that began in Q4 of last year and continued on in Q1. So, it is all employee-related expenses. We have, as you know, fully reloaded actually our bonus plan for 2018. So, that is not a savings in our Q1 performance.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you for that clarity. Just a real quick follow-up, I didn't catch a volume number in the earnings release. I think in the past you have issued either year-over-year or the outright volume number. Could you provide that for the first quarter?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

No. Actually, we haven't been providing volume numbers and I think it's obvious with what we're trying to do, we're taking a business and really making some changes, some consolidations and I think within that, we think that a volume number can be misleading given the amount of costs that we're taking out. That's why we talk about smart volume a lot and we don't want a volume number to be either unusually optimistic or pessimistic. We're managing to the numbers that we have internally, and so far so good. I think when we get through the change that we're in, we'll have another discussion about that.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Amit Sharma from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hello? Can you hear me?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning. Sure thing. Hey, Amit. How are you?

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

I'm sorry. Hi. Ralph, just to clarify your comments, are you saying that you will stop giving volume number until you have cycled through the Walmart issue and then maybe revisit, is that what you're saying?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, potentially, but I would tell you now, we are managing a business that's going to be slightly smaller, not a lot smaller, we just have a huge scale advantage we want to keep. However, there's a little shrink to grow that we're working through and when we get to another place we're going to go through up to 2020. We're going to get through all of our savings, the $150 million. So, I wouldn't entertain in every call we would revisit this discussion. We'll not give volume guidance for quite a long time.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

And just on that, the press release included that your fixed cost reduction will probably lag some of the volume losses. I'm just a little bit surprised by that. You had a ton of visibility into when these volume loses are coming. Can you talk about why we still should have at least some transitory higher costs from a fixed cost perspective?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I'll start and I think Jody might have some comments on this. It's really, it's physics, when you consolidate plants, you've got to get to a last bottle date and then you've got to transition the volume to the receiving plant. Within that, there are some costs and it's just the physics of stopping production at one location and starting up in another. And that's the best way that I can describe it.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think just to follow on that, as we have shared, we do expect our volume to decrease with respect to two large customers. But we have to make some investments in the receiving plants as well as before we can take the fixed costs completely out of the plants that are being consolidated. So, it's really a timing issue in order to ensure a smooth execution in the marketplace so there's no disruption with our customers.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. And the last one for me. Ralph, your Chief Innovation Officer left recently. Any read through here as you think about your branding strategy?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

No. I think we've got some very capable people here. We've been able to build I think one of the best strongest brands in the store, one of the largest with DairyPure. Remember, and I think you know, that brand is three years old. It's the number one brand in milk and larger than some major brands. So we've got the talent here, the talent that built TruMoo, the talent that brought DairyPure Mix-Ins to market and so on. So we like the team that we have. We like them a lot. We're deep. And I like where we sit.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alexia Howard from Bernstein.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone. Okay. So couple of quick questions. I guess, first of all, on the branded milk side, we're looking at the sales trends in measured channels and it's still down pretty heavily year-on-year, I guess, high-single digits. What do you think it takes to get that branded milk business back to growth because obviously it's more profitable than private label? And then I know somebody has brought up the Walmart question and the new plant opening. Do you have pretty good confidence now that you know what the impact of that plant will be and therefore the guidance reiteration that you've put forward this quarter is sort of with more knowledge of what's about to happen? Thank you, and I'll pass it on.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, sure. Alexia, first, I would tell you on the brand side, we have solid velocities on our brands, DairyPure, TruMoo. And one of the measures of a brand and how you're building equity is how resilient that brand can be in the face of, what I would call, a very aggressive private label activity at a heightened level than we've seen in many years. Now, to the degree that's sustainable, I would argue it's not, and at some point that'll subside. But even in the face of all of that, we've got basically flat dollar volume, dollar share, and our velocities are performing very well; in fact, strong and outperforming the category in the food channel where we do the bulk of our business.

So I tell our folks, our brands are going through the crucible right now in the marketplace and are quite resilient. And I mentioned that in the prepared remarks. So more to come, but we'll continue to drive our brand building with increased support this year, more diversification beyond fluid milk, but of course supporting the core of fluid milk business. I think as far as the Walmart piece and their new plant, we have pretty good visibility into what's happening and the transitions and we're comfortable with our outlook.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line Jonathan Feeney from Consumer Edge. Your line is now open.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, Ralph. Thanks very much.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Everyone, good morning. Not just Ralph, but everyone. Thank you. One question, one follow-up. My question was, so much of the cost savings that you've planned and what others have done in the past, there's this big tradeoff between logistics cost and plant location. You think about closing a plant, you're going to put truck miles in. Everyone is talking about an increased cost of freight and I know you're talking about full trucks and drivers, but that fuel costs, that driver cost is upwardly trending. So my first – my question is how is that different math – more congested roads, more expensive drives, more expensive fuel – changed anything about the timing and planning of your total cost savings opportunities as they relate to that balance, like some – maybe you plan to close a plant that you don't plan to now.

And my follow-up question is to something you comment – you just said about private label development being unsustainable. I hope so. It's fascinating to me, but I guess if you could refresh what's the sales pitch to a retailer about when you talk about DairyPure, what are the points of difference you talk about. Is there – beyond the just obvious brand halo, is there a service level, is there a quality difference? Those would be my two questions. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Maybe I'll start with the private label piece and then I can kind of handoff to Jody to talk a little bit about the supply chain question you asked, both very good questions. All right, so we've got a branded mix in this category. Let's just talk about fluid milk for a minute. It's about 75% of the category. So it is a meaningful element and contributor to the category of the brand. So that's even a volume number. When I go to a dollar number, the number is even higher. So as much as we talk about this category of fluid milk being predominantly private label, there is a large branded component to it. That's really the first thing.

Really the conversation with retailers and the good ones always get it and they knew it before we told them, believe me, is they make very little to no money on private label, and they make a lot of money on our brands. And that can vary a little bit, but typically the brands are where you can margin up the category. So it becomes a category profit management story. On the plant side of the business, let me just turn that over to Jody to talk about plants and logistics.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. Thank you for your question. Just as a reminder that because our business is predominantly DFCs (31:07), we don't have the same input pressures on freight as some of other companies that we're competing with or in the marketplace that you're hearing about. We have our own drivers, and so we are not under that same pressure. While we do have higher freight and fuel cost, it's not the same as some of the other companies. But I will tell you that when we're looking at the consolidation of our plant network, we certainly do look at the variables of freight, fuel, and those decisions, and it is well analyzed when we make these decisions.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes the line of Steven Aslam (sic) [Farha Aslam] (31:54) from Stephens. Your line is now open.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

What?

Greg Nep - Stephens, Inc.

Hi, this is Greg Nep on for Farha. Thanks for the question. So I just wanted to clarify regarding the earnings cadence for this year. Last quarter you gave guidance expecting that the fiscal 1Q is going to be the trough and then earnings would increase sequentially throughout the year. Is that still your expectation?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, we've given annual guidance. We really haven't broken down into quarterly and for a lot of reasons. One is we were able to see across 12 months and given the changes that we're making and really the aggressive nature of some of the changes to try and bucket them perfectly within a quarter would potentially put us in a situation where we give you some misleading potential information. So the year is the year $0.55 to $0.80. I would anticipate as we get through the second quarter and get on our next call, we would adjust that range. I'd like to narrow that, but that's a conversation for another day. A lot of work going on, good work starting to read through, which is good, in terms of financial statements. But we've got a lot of work to do here, and our team knows it.

Greg Nep - Stephens, Inc.

Got you. Thank you. And then also regarding Organic Valley, just can you give an update how is that going? How significant is the volume lift this year? And are there any opportunities to kind of on the value-add side with products like cottage cheese or sour cream under the Organic Valley brand?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I'll talk Organic Valley and then Jody may have some comments. She's their newest board member and got into full indoctrination up there a couple weeks ago. That's a great brand. We went up to the annual meeting that they have up in Wisconsin for the Organic Valley team and their farmers and I would tell you, every time I experience that brand, it truly is a movement, and they've created one of the most authentic brands in the grocery store.

I think we published some results – you can see them in our release – for the first quarter, part of our 50% piece of the joint venture. So that flowed through the income statement for the first time, so you get a read there. There's a lot of growth in front of us, and they can make virtually any product, certainly in the dairy category and beyond. And I think as we get further along with them the opportunity to do more is certainly there, and they're a terrific partner thus far.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. No, to reiterate what Ralph said, I mean, it is a very special group of people supporting the Organic Valley business. I was very impressed by the people that I met and the work that they're doing to grow their brand. We are ramping up this business and continuing to drive incremental distribution in conventional channels and feel very encouraged about the opportunities to grow. But as Ralph stated, you can see the performance that we had in this in the quarter on the equity line in the P&L in our release.

Greg Nep - Stephens, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning. The margin over milk clearly improved at the end of the quarter just given the decline in milk prices? What are your expectations for how the margin over milk should progress throughout the remainder of the year given that milk prices will probably increase from here? And do you see this kind of as a temporary price gap dynamic or it may be early evidence of a more rational retail pricing environment?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

It's a great question and you can interpret it a number of ways. What we'll look at here is the price gap between branch and private label, and then we'll look at velocities to make sure that our brands can stay competitive. And to the earlier question about private label that someone asked, I think it was a share-related question.

We have a very large and powerful private label business and it's important to us, and we're not going to apologize for it. It's important. We're a low cost producer. We want to leverage that business. So, we're not afraid to admit that and to support that part of our business with our customers, too. I'm not sure what they'll do going forward. They being a retailer from a margin standpoint. I have a suspicion but we'll see it play out together but we'll be ready for whatever they choose to do.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks. And also I was just wondering if you can just comment on your initial learnings from executing on your productivity program and what initiatives you have to address higher freight costs throughout the remainder of the year? Are your mitigation efforts incremental to your initial cost savings plans and where are they coming from?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I'll start and then I'll hand it to you, Jody. Let me give you a little bit around the things that I think that we can do and do better. I'm pleased with our execution. I think in Q4 and Q1 we brought some new conventions to our organization and our thinking. And I think we challenged ourselves and I've seen the team really adopt, what I'll call, a very change friendly mindset and become drivers of what we need to do to become more productive. And that means some sacred cows have to go away. And I think we're starting to do that.

Having said that, no matter how many of these things you do, there's always the fear that at the end you say, gosh, we could have done more and done it faster. So, we're challenging ourselves now so that we don't have that regret. But we have to do it in a prudent way. So, very thoughtful, very careful, we'll get to the next phase around our network optimization. We'll do that. We'll announce things here over the next few weeks and we'll be very methodical with how we do it. But really that's been the new conventions attacking areas we've not attacked before.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

And just to add to that, I want to remind you all that the impact of commodity changes on our business is primarily seen in our branded portfolio. So, it's not the entire portfolio. And as to Ralph's point on the network consolidation work that we're going to be announcing soon, we're not only looking at the plans but we also take into account all of the logistics components of that as well. So, we'll be thoughtful in how we execute that to mitigate additional freight and fuel inflation that could be seen.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Freda Zhuo from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Freda Zhuo - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So, the first question that I had was actually touching base on the ice cream business. So, I think on the measured channel data you've seen or we've seen mid single-digit declines, and I know there's some competitive activity and new product launches this time last year. So, I'd love to get a state of the union in terms of how you view the ice cream performance versus your initial expectations and plans. And just given the mix list that the ice cream business does gives to the overall profile. What the strategy there is to either improve overall margins of that business or improve volumes for the balance of the year?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. It's a great question because we've integrated a lot of those businesses in sort of, what I'd call, the back office in the plants. And we're in a marketplace where there is, what I would call, some dynamic innovation that we need to participate in. And we've got some products that we'll be bringing out this summer that'll help us do that. Clearly, you've seen the category, some really, really strong growth in this kind of better for you dietary area, the Halo Tops of the world, kind of low calorie, single-serve pint business. I think you know about a year ago we bought all the intellectual property for the Steve's Ice Cream brand. We think that's a way that we can play in pints.

On the Friendly's business, also on the, what I'd call, non-packaged, non-two-piece part of the category are our cakes and our sundae cups continue to be excellent, excellent sellers with very strong dollar velocities. We've got to now build more capacity frankly because we just can't make enough of that product. So I think between the innovation that we'll bring from that standpoint and really participate in some of the growing parts of the category, I think we'll get ourselves in the game the way that we really need to be. We've got a great brand in the Northeast in Friendly's. It's the number one brand. We're strong in the Southeast in Mayfield. We're expanding.

But I think we can execute this summer against the holidays if we can do that the way we expect to, I think we'll find ourselves in a pretty good place.

Freda Zhuo - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. And then just one more in terms of the volume outlook, so understood on the pressures from some of the contract losses that you're seeing in 2Q and onwards, but for kind of the underlying noncontract loss piece of the business just given that retail pricing continues to come in. Are your plans embedding some kind of improvement in the underlying volume, and then there's an offset from some of the contract losses or how should we just think about the cadence of how that will look through the balance of the year?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. It's a great question because that's how we typically manage it. What are the gains and the losses, what businesses do we exit, what businesses do we pick up, and the net effect of all that is what informs our guidance. This happens to be a year where there's a plant that's being introduced in an industry that hasn't seen a big plant like that in a maybe ever, certainly a very long time.

So we're just managing through that, but there are many customer wins that we're getting. There are some customers that we're walking away from, but I like the way that our commercial team and our revenue management folks have been managing both the branded piece of the business and the bid process on private label. I think their work has been excellent in my view.

Freda Zhuo - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brett Hundley from The Vertical Group. Your line is now open.

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Trading Group LLC

Hi. Thank you so much for taking the question. Ralph, I wanted to go back to a question that Amit asked around plant network optimization because the fluid milk industry does seem so reactive and I do completely understand the need to continue servicing a contract say that might be going away in Indiana for the betterment of the customer relationship overall. But I just wanted to ask you about the industry and specifically you guys being more proactive going forward, and maybe you can just help educate me on your ability to do that particularly as it relates to your capabilities, your geographic positioning, and just making sure that your customers know clearly the importance of your supply? Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. It's a great question, Brett. And when we talk about what we're doing from a network standpoint, first and foremost, we have a large virtually national footprint. We like the footprint, we've got national brands. We're going to drive those brands. We've got big national customers and regionals and up-and-down-the-street folks and it's quality value service that's the equation.

And we have probably the best quality of anyone. We'll challenge anyone to a quality contest and our value and our service speak for themselves. So, we're going to make sure that we continue to serve our customers the best products at the right value, and bring it to their stores on time in full and fresh just the way we always have.

Part of what we have to do is we have to look forward, and we can't consolidate plants in a reactionary way. We've got to make sure that we're forward looking and that's a little bit of what we're doing. Remember we're in an industry where there is just a surplus of milk being produced and coming off of farms as we speak. That oversupply is something that needs to be managed at the same time. But first and foremost service to our customers and then get our footprint right.

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Trading Group LLC

That's good to hear you say. And just one quick follow-up, you talked about parts of your business that are performing well. You talked about ice cream and potentially needing more capacity. Do you have the ability, just at a high level qualitatively speaking, to transfer some production around within your network from, say, one product into ice cream and things like that? Could we hear announcements from you on that going forward?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

You could. We have nine ice cream plants. We're geographically dispersed. It's an excellent footprint across the country. So, yeah, in fact, you're already seeing some Friendly's being made outside of the Wilbraham plant. You're seeing Mayfield made in multiple locations. So, yes, we just closed about a year-and-a-half ago on the plant at St. George, Utah that allows us to ship to both high elevation and low elevations from that single location, which is really important in the Western U.S. So, we've got the footprint and we've got brands. We just need to make sure that we're smart about where we make and how we ship and all of that. But, yeah, you could see announcements like that.

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Trading Group LLC

Okay. Thank you again for the time.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

And that concludes our Q&A session. And now I would like to turn the call back to Ralph Scozzafava, CEO, for any further remarks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, we want to thank everybody for being on our call and your interest in Dean Foods. We're making progress. We've got more to do. We've got, I think, a plan that will really work for us. And we've got a team in place that's working very hard, very capable to get it done. So, thanks for your interest and we look forward to updating everyone on our next earnings call.

Take care, everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your participation in today's conference call. This concludes the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

