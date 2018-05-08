There Is No White Knight Coming To Save Tesla

CEO Musk could of course borrow even more against his Tesla stock and buy additional shares. However, that’s now the only major (short-term) risk a short-seller faces.

Tesla has $6.4 billion in current assets and $8.7 billion in current liabilities. It had better come up with $2.3 billion in additional resources quick.

This means Tesla is left to fight the market forces using only the resources it already has on its balance sheet.

The CEO obviously can’t buy the stock if he is aware of any good market-moving developments, including a major deal of any kind - financing or not.

The other day, I was starting to write an article about the one serious fundamental risk that a Tesla (TSLA) short-seller faces, in my opinion: Tesla obtaining some sort of major equity investment from a strategic brand name. This might have included Softbank, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Warren Buffett, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bill Gates or someone of that general highly-regarded ilk. It also would include any contemplation of any transaction with SpaceX or any other entity, such as The Boring Company, in which Musk has an interest.

Then, as if by a miracle, on Monday shortly before the market closed, we effectively got confirmation from Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself that he is unaware of any reasonable possibility of such an event happening. There are no talks or hints of Tesla raising money, or being acquired, by anyone - let alone a market-moving investor. There's no good news coming for Tesla, anytime soon.

How did CEO Elon Musk confirm this? He did so buy buying approximately 33,000 shares, or $10 million, worth of stock in the open market: Musk puts his money where his mouth is, buys $10M in Tesla shares.

As the ultimate insider, he could not buy shares if he had the slightest whiff of anything positive on Tesla's horizon. He can't even be thinking about any talks to raise money from investors, let alone a "big" name such the examples I provided in the first paragraph of this article. He can't even be aware of any new market-moving customer contract to be announced. Because if he did, it would constitute insider trading of the most flagrant kind.

In other words, Elon and Tesla have nothing that will save this ship other than what Tesla already has in the boat. For Elon to buy shares in the open market right now, was the equivalent of the boat captain in Jaws smashing his CB radio into pieces with a baseball bat: J here. Tesla will now have to fight the shark alone, without any infusion of help.

Of course, it's not as if CEO Elon Musk lacks firepower to fight this battle against another kind of shark. He can borrow against his shares and keep buying more and more shares, hoping that this will resolve something.

If he is the beneficial owner of 38 million shares that he can pledge, and he's already pledged 14 million of them, that means he's got 24 million to go. He can pledge 25% of their value, so 6 million shares. I'm using rounded numbers here, but that's his buying power. That's the short squeeze that's coming, if Elon decides to put everything on red. At the current stock price of approximately $300, that's $1.8 billion worth of buying to keep the stock at $300 if nothing else will.

If Elon does that, it also raises the price at which point he would face a giant margin call if, for whatever reason, the tide turns and the stock price declines, once he's done going "all in." As in the case of the famous Volkswagen short squeeze a decade ago, the price went up quickly and sharply, and then came back down almost just as quickly.

What is the liquidity crisis that Tesla faces now that Elon has effectively cut off Tesla's ability to raise new funds? This calculation is not all that difficult to do. Let's turn to the balance sheet that Tesla reported on May 2, and for which it provided more detail on May 7: here.

Let's start with the available cash, $2.666 billion. Add $653 million in accounts receivable, $2.566 million in inventory, $379 million in prepaid and other current assets. Throw in $120 million in restricted cash for good measure, and you're at $6.384 billion in current assets.

Subtract from that number $2.603 billion in accounts payable, $1.898 billion in accrued liabilities, $536 million deferred revenue, $629 million in resale value guarantees, $984 million in customer deposits and $1.998 billion in current debt and leases, and that's $8.65 billion. Those are the current liabilities.

That's $6.384 billion minus $8.65 billion, or negative $2.26 billion.

Without a capital infusion - from which Tesla is now barred thanks to Elon buying stock - Tesla had somehow better quickly come up with a $2.26 billion improvement in its cash flow, presumably by becoming impressively profitable, or it will run out of money in a matter of months.

Elon's stock purchase merely guarantees that there's no good news for Tesla around the corner, including any equity or equivalent investment. There can't be. By law.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM and GOOGL. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.