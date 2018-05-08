Valeant: Endgame

Valeant (VRX) is up strong pre-market and it should be. It just issued higher guidance for the year as well as introduced a new name for the company. The guidance alone is probably worth +5% but the name change is more than just a name change. Valeant is changing its name to Bausch Health Companies with a new ticker called BCH.

My second to last note on Valeant (VRX) I wrote:

A name change could happen in 2018. When Valeant changed its name, is clearly growing again, hitting or exceeding guidance and has a normalized EBITDA to long-term debt ratio, investors will accept the turnaround and re-rate it as a normal pharmaceutical company.

Valeant commented on the name change:

As part of the name change, the Company will roll out a new corporate brand identity in July 2018, which will include new imagery and web site, and will trade under a new symbol, BHC. Until that time, the Company will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under its present symbol, VRX.

After that overhaul the turnaround from the Philidor depths enters into its last inning or two. The name change screams confidence on the part of management. Sure, it's a soft indicator. There's no hard data backing this but the new management team has continuously guided conservatively. Now it is upping its guidance for the year as well. This is a psychological move that tells the market we are ready to put everything behind us. It says; the debt isn't going to take us down, the lawsuits are not going to take us down, our lack of R&D spending isn't going to hang us. If management thought there was a good chance of legacy issues coming back to haunt them in a major way over the next year would they really do the name change now?

Of course not.

It would be a waste of money. That would taint the new name as well. The common sense thing to do is to wait until you're in a solid position and the name change is a real departure from the past. I wasn't all that sure Valeant would pull the trigger on the name change in 18' already. I would have guessed they would have waited until its loss-of-exclusivity on the legacy cigar butt pharma portfolio would run-off.

But the numbers are good. They don't have to wait. One important one is operating cash (emphasis mine):

The Company delivered $438 million in operating cash in the first quarter of 2018, which was above expectations due to reductions in working capital and despite settlement payments of $170 million that were made in the first quarter for certain legacy legal matters, including the SOLODYN®Antitrust Class Actions and Allergan Shareholder Class Actions.

Another important one to keep an eye on is adjusted EBITDA which is like $800 million for the quarter. You might say; "Sure, adjusted EBITDA I'm gonna trust that" /sarcasm.

You probably shouldn't but if we look at the filing it isn't that bad:

The goodwill impairment is an accounting write-off that the market had already implemented a loooong time ago when Valeant got marked down from $200+ per share to ~$10 per share. That's something you don't want to obscure EBITDA. All the other stuff like share based compensation and legal expenses you should probably consider to be recurring in nature. A reasonable adjusted EBITDA is somewhere between $700 / $800 million for the quarter.

Management's upped guidance for the year is for $3.15 to $3.30 billion. That's with visibility into five months already. The guidance has been raised, which means they are highly confident they will hit it. My guess would they are currently set to exceed it. But even if they hit the low end of the range Valeant is trading at 10x EV/EBITDA and just over 2x Market Cap/EBITDA.

VRX Enterprise Value data by YCharts

To finish this review up with some final mixed comments; I really like what management did with SG&A which decreased meaningfully while it continued to perform. The organic growth on Bausch & Lomb could have been a little bit better but it's just one quarter and with the "soft" indicators oozing management confidence I'm confident Valeant is on track to close this game out a winner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.