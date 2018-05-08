Transocean - On Its Way To Recovery

My strategy is to sell about 20% of my holding between now and $13 and then hold to see how the chart pattern will develop from here.

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the best offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $12.5 billion as of 04/18/2018 - not including options that could add over $8 billion - after the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

RIG is my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term and, above all, ignore what I call the "market noise" that tends to darken the picture unnecessarily.

RIG has done quite well recently after tumbling in February to $9+ despite Transocean again beating analysts' estimate in the fourth quarter. The stock is back to $12.25 after reaching a low at below $7.50 in August 2017.

RIG data by YCharts

However, looking at the one-year chart above, we conclude that it is essential to trade a good part of your holding to take advantage of the volatility attached to the offshore drilling sector. About 30% seems right.

The offshore drilling industry is not doing exceptionally fantastic even if oil prices are ultra-bullish recently due to a renewed geopolitical instability that favors a bullish oil price environment that I see temporary though.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

On the other hand, offshore drillers are visibly grappling to survive while waiting for a potential recovery that appears elusive because oil operators are slow to contract again, and the industry suffers a persistent rig oversupply keeping day rates at rock bottom.

Nonetheless, oil prices are beginning to show significant momentum lately and are solidly trading above $70 per barrel and now crossing $75 a barrel, a price not touched since November 2014. Consequently, rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise; asset values are increasing, and optimism is starting to get some serious momentum.

Still, contracting is not stellar, and beside some pocket of strength like the North Sea segment for the Harsh-environment jack-ups and HE semisubmersibles and the Middle East, the floaters' segment is still hibernating. However, Jeremy Thigpen, the CEO, had some encouraging comments in the conference call about the deepwater market.

With this supply dynamic playing out, combined with current offshore breakeven economics for most projects at levels ranging from the 40s to as low as the low 20s, it's not surprising to see increasing customer interest in the offshore developments. In fact, if oil prices can remain constructive for the next few months, we believe that operator budgets for 2019 could reflect a return to offshore projects sanctioning for 2019 and beyond as the deepwater space has become a more compelling investment proposition for our customers.

However, the proof is in the pudding, and so far, the contracting has not been encouraging.

Transocean - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers.

Transocean 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 2.04 1.88 1.61 1.85 1.34 0.94 0.90 0.97 0.79 0.75 0.81 0.63 0.66 Net Income in $ Million −483 342 321 685 235 82 229 223 91 −1690 −1417 −111 -210 EBITDA $ Million 23 756 663 968 646 433 572 604 414 −1368 −922 196 219 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 18.1% 19.9% 37.0% 17.5% 8.7% 25.3% 22.8% 11.5% 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −1.33 0.93 0.88 1.87 0.64 0.22 0.62 0.58 0.23 −4.32 −3.62 −0.28 -0.48 Cash from operations in $ Million 526 1,311 648 960 631 207 440 633 184 319 384 257 103 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 1,235 1,079 1,654 2,001 2,168 2,431 1,737 1,344 1,098 776 658 111 53 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 325 1,116 −292 295 263 −251 194 361 62 183 256 146 50 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 2.682 3.769 2.234 2.339 2.574 2.153 2.534 3.052 3.093 2.471 2.717 2.969 2.862 Long term Debt in $ Billion 10.02 10.02 8.75 8.49 8.45 8.22 8.26 8.46 8.40 7.36 7.27 7.40 9.86 Dividend per share in $ 0.75 0.15 0.15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 363 363 364 363 364 365 365 373 390 391 391 391 438 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 RIG Backlog in $ billion 19.9 18.6 16.9 15.5 14.6 13.7 12.2 11.3 10.8 10.2 9.4 12.8 12.5

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues

Transocean's total revenues in 1Q 2018 dropped to $664 million from $785 million in the same period of 2017. Net loss for the first quarter was attributed in part to the acquisition of rival Songa Offshore. Transocean reported an adjusted net loss for the first quarter of $210 million, compared with a net loss of $93 million in the fourth quarter.

Cash and short-term investments were $2.9 billion at the end of the quarter with total liquidity at $5.9 billion - including the company $3 billion undrawn revolving credit facility.

The company indicated that renewing or extending its revolving credit facility remains a priority, and Transocean expects to complete it in 2018. Transocean also anticipates refinancing the secured debt associated with all four of the Songa Cat-D rigs with the completion occurring this summer.

Mey Lovell Mark-Anthony, the CFO, said on the conference call about the second quarter revenue:

Let me now provide an update to our 2018 financial expectations. For the second quarter of 2018, we expect our contract drilling revenues to increase approximately 14% sequentially. This forecast includes both early termination revenue related to the Discoverer Clear Leader of $38 million and the amortization of the Songa contract intangibles of $29 million and with revenue efficiency forecasted to average 95% during the quarter. This forecast also includes an estimated $30 million in customer reimbursables.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow is an essential element that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course, material, if the business model can be considered as viable.

RIG has generated $635 million in FCF ("TTM") (Free cash flow per share is $1.45,) which is quite impressive considering the offshore drilling situation. Many investors wrongly believe that the company has negative free cash flow and it is vital to reset the clock on this issue. RIG is still making money.

Thus, RIG is passing the FCF test and did it regularly seven quarters in a row.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion:

Jeremy D. Thigpen, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As we turn to 2018, I'm pleased to report that Songa Offshore is now officially part of Transocean. As mentioned, with this acquisition we added to our industry-leading backlog, providing more visibility to future earnings and cash flows. We also significantly enhanced our fleet by adding seven semi-submersibles, including four new harsh environment semi-submersibles, which were designed in collaboration with Statoil.

Consequently, the total backlog is now $12.5 billion including Songa Offshore. Please, read my preceding article about the recent April FSR, it is crucial.

4 - Net debt.

Net debt is about $7 billion as of March 31, 2018, a substantial increase due to the Songa Offshore acquisition. The debt is not a threat with a limited CapEx until 2020 where Transocean is expected to spend about $950 million to complete two drillships.

Commentary

Transocean again missed analysts' estimate in the first quarter by 0.11 while revenue came out a bit better than expected. It was not stellar, and we have still a long way to recovery that seems painfully slow viewed from a long-term shareholder's perspective, but it is now apparently on the horizon.

On the operational front, Transocean's revenue for the first quarter declined yearly. Transocean added recently two newly built drillships - Deepwater Pontus and Deepwater Poseidon - both of which are backed by ten-year contracts with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). The backlog related to Shell is quite substantial as the chart below is showing.

There is a current of optimism running through the Industry at the moment. It is not yet sure where it will lead us all, but it is strong enough to take note.

As I have explained previously, I believe the offshore drilling industry is about to emerge slowly from the worst contracting recession ever. While oil operators are about to increase their offshore drilling activities starting H2 2018 or later, we will have to wait another year and more to see an increase in day rates.

The simple reason is that the offshore drilling industry is facing a considerable rig oversupply (except for the North Sea segment) and most of the drillers are still not willing to retire their old fleet fast enough. Nevertheless, the trend is starting to change (especially for the jack-up segment which is the most sensitive).

If we assume a slow recovery later this year, which is still uncertain but likely, Transocean is set to be the primary beneficiary given the company's strong position in the Ultra-deepwater and deepwater segment, and a whopping $12.5 billion in contract backlog that provides the driller a definitive competitive advantage.

However, as always when the oil prices are in rally mode, the offshore drilling sector follows the trend and rally in sympathy. It is what we are experiencing now as we experienced it earlier in 2018.

But the market quickly realizes that the industry is not depending on stable oil prices but rather on a robust contracting activity which is not at the rendezvous yet. Thus, I believe we may experience the same situation encountered in early 2018 when the offshore drillers strongly rallied and quickly retraced to their low. Therefore, it is prudent to take some profit off the table again (~25%) at $12.50 and wait on the sideline to see how the oil prices will perform the next few months.

My takeaway on the Technical analysis for short-term to mid-term trading.

RIG is forming a perfect rising channel pattern which is bullish short-term but bearish midterm, which means that this pattern often ends up with a negative breakout (sell flag). The rising channel is characterized by two parallel lines that we can see in the chart above.

The line "resistance" (sell flag) is about $13 and the line "support" (buy/sell flag) is $10. My strategy is to sell about 25% of my holding between now and $13 and then hold to see how the chart pattern will develop from here.

