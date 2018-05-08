Key Takeaways From Enviva's Earnings Call - Q1 18

Investment Thesis

I currently rate Enviva Partners LP (EVA) a buy and hold for the long term. After seeing EVA post an earnings per share of -0.78, I was eager to see what management had to say for the quarter. After analyzing the quarter, I will be adding to my position and below is why.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: The Chesapeake Effect

This is the single largest impact on EVA's earnings this quarter. The Chesapeake fire occurred on February 27th and while on site efforts contained the blaze, it did significant damage. The deep marine port is not expected to restart operations before the end of the second quarter. $19.5 million worth of losses are directly attributed to the fire. This includes equipment and facility damage as well as inventory.

Chesapeake is one of two port facilities that are owned by EVA, who also has long term leases on two other ports. EVA takes pride in operating and overseeing almost all of their operations - their ports were the only subcontracted area. This is now going to change. EVA is taking over operations of its two owned ports moving forward after this incident. This may be management's way cost savings, but EVA has shown skill controlling all of its operations and this change is exciting. Furthermore, EVA showed its flexibility by transporting goods to other ports and reducing stored inventory to get caught up. The first quarter is traditionally lighter then the rest of EVA's quarters, so although this fire was disadvantageous, its timing was the best possible. All the losses associated with the fire are expected to be recoverable via insurance, so in the long run, this fire will not effect EVA's performance.

Key Takeaway #2: The Growth Machine keeps going

Outside of the fire incident, EVA's other facilities are continuing to grow organically. Net revenue was up 2.7% year over year, and pulp sales were up 25,000 metric tons. EVA saw an overall 4% production increase at their facilities YoY. EVA is firing on all cylinders regarding is growth.

Looking further forward instead of comparing backwards, EVA is still in the construction stage of its joint venture facility that is expected to come online within 2019. This facility will support the contractual growth seen from the Japanese contracts. Furthermore EVA is in the process of opening an additional port in Mississippi, allowing greater flexibility in their shipping locations.

Speaking of world wide contract opportunities, EVA's possible sightlines on international shipments only keeps getting better. Japan is starting to reconsider not restarting is various nuclear reactors, Germany is part of the European Union agreement to hit a higher renewable energy goal and wants to do so without nuclear power, Netherlands wants to shut down is natural gas field and is encouraging users to use an alternative energy source.

EVA is well positioned to offer biomass as a possible alternative fuel source to natural gas and coal fired power plants. This would require little alteration and remove the need to build additional facilities out of the gate.

Key Takeaway #3: Define "Distribution coverage"

EVA elected to once again raise its quarterly dividend as planned. It raised the dividend by 0.8%, this is a token increase but reaffirms EVA's commitment to reward unit holders and return capital to them. That means this quarter's coverage ratio was 0.46, well below the normal goal of 1.1. Management also warned that the next quarter's coverage ratio is expected to be below 1 also, but the second half of the year is expected to bring the entire annual coverage ratio back to normal ranges.

As an investor who sees EVA as a strong source of future distribution growth and income, it is important to understand that the fire at Chesapeake has not changed management's distribution goal for the year and they expect to completely recover the loss incurred this quarter.

Investor Takeaway

EVA was trending toward another boring quarter, but a fire started and threw the normal financial reporting out of the normal expectations. EVA will readily get back on track throughout the year and I fully expect the forecasted goals to be achieved.

EVA's share price will continue to improve over the quarter as they build towards a stronger second half of the year. Hang on tight as the earning results may cause a period of increased volatility, offering additional chances to buy shares at a higher yield than the normal. I consider EVA a solid purchase at a steal of a yield when it trades below $28, which I expect it to vary around for a period of time as the initial shock of the earnings per share takes effect. I will use this time to capture additional shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.