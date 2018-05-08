Apache - It Will Pay To Be Patient

I recommend accumulating the stock regularly with a potential accumulation under $39 and be patient.

Results were great due in large part to the oil prices this quarter which reached a new record of $64.27 per barrel and record production in the Permian.

Revenues and other were $1.742 billion this quarter, down 7.2% from a year ago and up 9.8% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is an American petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corp. offers a unique opportunity for growth despite a disappointing negative trend early 2018 which has weakened the stock and pushed it to its lowest level of early 2016 before recently recovering.

As I explained last quarter, what the market views as a selling opportunity, I see it as an excellent chance to accumulate a strong E&P for the long term.

We have many reasons to bet on the long term, mainly supported by strong momentum in oil prices. One notable project is called Alpine High where progress toward a value optimized full field development plan is continuing as planned. It is the engine for a new era of strong results and stock appreciation. However, it will not happen tomorrow.

I am echoing President and CEO John J. Christmann who said that 2018 promises to be a fascinating year. The oil industry is at a critical inflection point following three years of depressed commodity prices and disappointing returns regarding both return on and a return of capital.

John J. Christmann said in the conference call:

Apache is off to a strong start this year. In the U.S., we exceeded our first quarter production guidance through solid operational execution, shorter completion cycle times, improving efficiencies, and continued outperformance from new wells placed online over the last two quarters. The positive impact of these items more than offset volume losses we incurred from unplanned facilities downtime and adverse weather.

APA data by YCharts

The key to success for Apache is called Alpine High

Quick presentation

Apache released solid fourth-quarter results and decent oil & gas production this month which saw the stock dropping significantly the day the results were published and now trading near its 10-year lows again.

The company's overall strategy has been revised fundamentally after the Alpine High Natgas discovery, which led management to allocate more than two-thirds of its capital expenditures to develop the West Texas play.

The company will have spent more than $1 billion on infrastructure in Alpine High. With this new exciting prospect, Apache can be considered as another serious Natgas shale play. In 2018, Timothy J. Sullivan said:

At Alpine High, we plan to drill 85 to 95 wells during 2018. And this will comprise approximately 50% development retention wells and 50% delineation wells. For perspective, to date we have drilled a total of 118 wells at Alpine High, of which 48 were online and producing at year end. Our retention program is crucial, as competitor activity around us has increased significantly, with more than 170 wells drilled or permitted by other operators since we announced Alpine High in September 2016.

The company is in the process of reducing well costs significantly from $8 million per well in 2017 to $6 million this year with a price per well ranging from $4 million to $6 million long term.

On the midstream side, Apache buildout at Alpine High continues, with additional infrastructure coming online as expected. The strategic objectives this year include finalizing a joint venture, or partial monetization of the midstream enterprise, and reaching agreements for future oil, gas, and NGL takeaway capacity.

Apache Corp. - Balance sheet and Production history: The raw numbers

Apache 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues and other in $ Billion 1.630 2.246 1.526 1.482 1.083 1.382 1.438 1.451 1.878 1.384 1.575 1.586 1.742 Net Income in $ Billion -4.65 -0.86 -4.14 -4.02 -0.37 -0.24 -0.61 -0.18 0.21 0.57 0.06 0.46 0.15 EBITDA $ Billion 0.85 0.73 -3.38 -4.42 0.40 -0.49 -0.15 0.61 1.22 0.68 0.75 0.95 1.05 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11.3% 41.3% 4.0% 28.8% 8.3% EPS diluted in $/share -12.34 -2.28 -10.95 -10.62 -0.98 -0.65 -1.60 -0.49 0.56 1.50 0.16 1.19 0.38 Operating cash flow in $ Million 650 1,132 711 174 239 744 651 796 455 751 554 668 615 CapEx in $ Million 1781 1224 924 879 565 478 440 466 513 711 773 763 877 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million -1131 -92 -213 -705 -326 266 211 330 -58 40 -219 -95 -262 Total Cash $ Billion 0.23 2.95 1.66 1.47 1.00 1.20 1.23 1.38 1.52 1.67 1.85 1.67 1.08 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 12.27 9.68 8.78 8.72 8.72 8.72 8.72 8.54 8.48 8.48 8.48 8.48 8.34 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 378 378 378 378 379 379 380 379 383 383 383 383 384 Oil Production K boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Oil Equivalent Production in Kboep/d 601 564 542 493 531 536 520 490 481 460 448 440 440 International 294 247 236 185 233 235 242 238 229 216 217 218 208 USA 307 317 306 308 298 282 278 252 252 244 231 222 232 Permian 159 172 170 174 171 165 158 149 148 146 161 177 183 Global liquid price ($/boe) 47.87 58.09 46.34 39.79 31.52 43.14 44.35 47.39 51.20 46.89 49.34 58.36 64.27 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.93 2.73 2.89 2.65 2.15 2.04 2.59 2.85 2.74 2.60 2.75 2.90 2.77

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Oil Production

1 - Revenues and other

Revenues and other were $1.742 billion this quarter, down 7.2% from a year ago and up 9.8% sequentially. Oil production represented 54.8% of the total adjusted oil production and contributed to 80.6% of oil equivalent revenues this quarter. It was due in large part to the oil prices this quarter which reached a new record of $64.27 per barrel and record production in the Permian.

Apache beat on EPS by 0.02 per share.

2 - Free cash flow



Free cash flow for Apache is negative on a yearly basis and represents a loss of $536 million.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model can be considered as viable. Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual share buyback.

APA is not passing the FCF test due to an elevated CapEx that should go down in H2 2018.

3 - Net debt

Net debt is $7.26 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.1x in Q1'18, which indicates that the company is holding a reasonable level of debt relative to its EBITDA. Mainly, it will take 2.1 years to pay off the net debt. However, operating cash flow on a yearly basis is $2.588 billion, or 35.6% APA's net debt is satisfactory.

4 - Oil-equivalent production

The first-quarter total production was 440K Boep/d, or down 8.5% compared to a year ago and unchanged sequentially. In 1Q 2018, the Permian record output represented 41.6% of the overall adjusted production mix (up from 11% in 2011).

Note 1: I indicated the Permian production in green in the first graph, which was 182,972 Boep/d in Q1'18 (Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, outside of Alpine High).

Note 2: Production was 366.97K Boep/d excluding Canada production, Egypt tax barrels, and non-controlling interest.

Internationally, Apache's Egypt and North Sea regions continued to generate excellent free cash flow, benefiting from the recent price increase for Brent Index crude oil.

Recently, I commented on the North Sea discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea. The recoverable resource is expected to exceed 10 million barrels of light oil. Apache has a 100% working interest ("WI") in the Garten block. Please see my article here.

5 - Company Guidance 2Q'18 and 2018 and beyond

Apache expects adjusted production of 383K Boep/d in 2Q'18 or an increase of 4.4% from the first quarter 2018. The growth is primarily due to the Permian.

The Permian production is expected to increase significantly with a 26-28% CAGR while the International output will slightly decline by about 8% in 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

During 1Q'18 Apache produced 182,972 Boep/d in the Permian, on track to 195K-205K Boep/d in 2018.

Final commentary and recommendation

The takeaway for the first quarter 2018 is that Apache continues to make a significant and calculated gamble to bring the Alpine High play (upstream and downstream) to full production as soon as possible. The company is well on track.

As I said in the previous quarter, for the company to achieve this goal, the company will have a high-level CapEx and will show negative free cash flow. Consequently, the stock is ending up paying the price in the short term.

Because the market is not in favor of this type of strategy, which forces the company to invest more than it can afford to spend as the negative free cash flow is demonstrating. John J. Christmann said in the conference call:

Our current investment programs are directed at building the optionality over the next few years to maximize the value of that portfolio. Specifically, at Alpine High we are building out a world class resource play that will change the course of Apache.

However, I firmly believe Apache is pursuing the right path despite this painful transition and must complete the initial buildout of the infrastructures needed to develop this promising field. After all, Alpine High will drive growth for many years to come. It is a work in progress, and it will allow savvy investors an opportunity to accumulate APA at a discount.

Technical analysis (short term)

Technically, the stock is forming a descending wedge pattern defined by two lines (resistance $42/support $32.50). A descending wedge pattern is regarded as a period of consolidation before the price moves actively beyond one of the two trend lines, it is generally bullish long term. On the side note, one long-term intermediate support is $39 (buy flag).

Given the company's unique situation, I believed a decisive breakout on the plus side is likely later in 2018.

I recommend accumulating the stock regularly with a potential accumulation under $39 and be patient.

