Tesla's Warranty Costs Continue To Climb

After announcing its earnings report last week, Tesla (TSLA) released its 10-Q report this week. This report is filed with the SEC and includes far more data than the company's letter to the investors and this should allow analysts to conduct deeper analyses on the financial health of the company.

I believe we'll see several articles taking a stab at the company's 10-Q in the coming days, so I'll keep this article focused mostly on one specific topic: Tesla's rising warranty costs. As you can see below, in the last quarter, Tesla's warranty costs came at $44.68 million, up from $23.02 million in the same quarter a year ago while the company's provisions rose from $66.82 million to $71.12 million plus the $37 million increase from adoption of the new revenue standard; however, we'll ignore the $37 million part in order to keep things simple (and be nice to Tesla for once).

Tesla's 10-Q report compares the warranty costs to the same quarter a year ago rather than the previous quarter (Q4 of 2017). Since companies typically publish annual reports as opposed to 10-Qs for the last quarter of the year, we can just look at Tesla's annual report of 2017 to get a better picture of what this cost was like last year. As you can see below, Tesla spent $122 million on warranty costs, an average of $30 million per quarter. The company's annual provisions came at $249 million, an average of $62 million per quarter.

These numbers include warranty costs for Tesla's automotive business as well as its energy business (what used to be SolarCity), so we have to account for that. Since Tesla doesn't break its warranty costs by segment, we have to make some assumptions. Here is what Tesla's 10-Q says about warranty costs:

The warranty reserve does not include projected warranty costs associated with our vehicles subject to lease accounting and our solar energy systems under lease contracts or power purchase agreements, as the costs to repair these warranty claims are expensed as incurred.

Since roughly 12% of Tesla's revenues come from its energy business, it is fair to assign 12% of the warranty provisions and costs towards this segment of the company. This gives us $62 million for provisions and $39 million for actual costs. You might wonder why there is such a gap between provisions and actual costs. Well, provisions are expected to cover the warranty costs of the cars that Tesla sold during this quarter (in the next 4 years), whereas actual spent shows how much Tesla spent last quarter on servicing cars it sold in the last 4 years (since the warranty coverage lasts for 4 years). In other words, Tesla expects to spend $62 million on servicing the cars it sold during this quarter while it already spent $39 million last quarter on the cars it sold during the last 4 years.

Now, we are moving onto the most important metric: warranty costs by revenue. Since Tesla's warranty costs excluded the leased cars, we'll exclude them from our analyses as well. In the last quarter, Tesla generated $2.56 billion from its car sales and this gives us a warranty provision rate of 2.42%. In one of my past articles, we already established that Tesla's warranty costs for 2017 were 2.34% versus the industry average of 2.0%.

This indicates that Tesla's car quality is still far below average. As a matter of fact, things are even worse than they look. First, Tesla builds electric cars with far fewer moving parts and much simpler engine, so its warranty costs should have been lower. Second, other car companies sell their cars to dealerships at wholesale prices while Tesla uses a direct sales approach, so Tesla keeps all of its revenues whereas other car companies share their revenues with other car companies. Since our warranty calculation divides warranty costs by total revenue, Tesla's numbers should have looked much better. Third, other car companies pay dealerships for warranty services and dealerships make a profit on servicing cars. Tesla owns and operates its own service centers, so its warranty costs should have been a lot lower than traditional car companies.

Since Tesla uses a direct sales approach and owns its own service centers, its numerator (warranty costs) should have been smaller and denominator (revenues) should have been higher. For example, if I buy a Ford (NYSE:F) vehicle at $30k, Ford only books $20-22k on revenues on that car since the dealership has to make a profit on the car. Then when my Ford has issues and I take it to be serviced, Ford pays dealership $3,000 to get it serviced while dealership actually spends $2,000 for the service and keeps the difference as profit. As a result, Ford's warranty cost on my car is 13.6% ($3k divided by $22k). Using Tesla's model of direct sales and direct servicing, this warranty cost would have been 6.67% ($2k divided by $30k) holding everything else constant.

In other words, if traditional car companies who pass part of their revenues and services to dealerships spend 2% of their revenues on warranties, Tesla should spend like 1.5-1.6%. Anything more means its quality is below average. Well, bulls might say that when Tesla finally and eventually fixes its quality issues, the company's sales model might result in higher profits than traditional car companies and to be fair, this might be true. Tesla still needs to fix its quality problems though.

By the way, I don't know if this was intentional, but I couldn't help but notice a difference between Tesla's investor letter and its 10-Q when it comes to an item that might affect the company's warranty costs. First, let's take a look at Tesla's investors letter:

The recent voluntary recall of 125,000 Model S vehicles related to steering bolt corrosion was not material to our warranty reserves and is expected to be covered by the indemnification obligations of the supplier.

It basically says that Tesla will not have to pay for the recall of 125,000 Model S vehicles because it will make its supplier (Bosch (OTC:BSWQY)) pay for this. Well, the company's 10-Q omits this information completely. The only mention of the recall in Tesla's 10-Q report is this (page 54):

Any product recall, including for solar or charging equipment, in the future may result in adverse publicity, damage our brand and adversely affect our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. For example, certain vehicle recalls that we initiated have resulted from various causes, including (among other things listed) concerns of corrosion in Model S power steering assist motor bolts.

There is no other mention of this issue anywhere else in the 10-Q and there is no mention of any "supplier" paying for any of the damages. To be sure, I opened the 10-Q file on Microsoft Word and ran search queries using words "corrosion", "bolt", "recall" and still found no mention of this. Did something happen between last week and this week that caused Tesla to omit this information from its 10-Q? Did it get a call from Bosch saying that they might not pay? I don't know, and I don't want to speculate. If I had to guess, I'd say that the negotiations are still ongoing between the two parties regarding who will pay for the recall.

Apart from the rising warranty costs, I found a couple other things that might be worrisome. For example, if we look at the company's capital expenditure section it says:

Capital expenditures in 2018 are expected to support increases in Model 3 production capacity at Gigafactory 1 and the Tesla Factory, and for building additional stores, service centers and Superchargers. However, we have significantly reduced our projections for capital expenditures by focusing on the critical near-term needs that will benefit us primarily in the next two years. At this stage, we are expecting total 2018 capital expenditures to be slightly below $3 billion. Ultimately, our capital expenditures will develop in line with Model 3 production, our profitability and our operating cash generation.

Looks like Tesla's capital expenditures will be mostly (if not completely) tied to its Model 3 ramp up. There is nothing wrong with that, but there is no mention of Model Y, the new Roadster and the Semi truck (as well as other projects such as Tesla Energy's new products and services) in the company's capital expenditure statement. These projects will require additional capital expenditures on top of the $3 billion the company is allocating towards the Model 3 this year. The last sentence basically says that any future Capex for future projects might depend on how much cash Tesla can generate from Model 3. If Tesla can pull this off, that's great for them, but in the past, we've also heard how Model 3 was going to be developed mostly with profits from Model S/X and Roadster. I still think Tesla is doing the right thing by focusing on perfecting one product before spreading too thin. It made no sense to announce a bunch of different products before launching Model 3 anyways.

Conclusion

Tesla is still learning how to build cars efficiently and they will eventually learn it. The problem is not whether Tesla can learn how to build cars. The problem is that time and cash are running out and competition is coming. Tesla will have to perfect its production before the competition comes and it runs out of cash. Can it do this? Possibly. Can it do this in a way that warrants a market cap of $50+ billion? That's where the real problem is. Even if Tesla fixes all of its problems, a car company can grow only so big and Tesla's market cap is already there.

At the end of the day, Tesla is a battle stock and you read a lot of bullish and bearish commentary on the company. The bullish commentary usually claims that Tesla will "take over the world" while the bearish commentary usually claims that "Tesla will go bankrupt soon". I don't believe either. I believe that Tesla will survive as a niche player like Porsche or Jaguar and sell a relatively small number of cars at a decent profit. I don't hate Tesla like the bulls claim (heck I was long TSLA at one point) and I don't want it to fail either. I think Tesla will be ok, I just can't think of a scenario where the company deserves a valuation higher than $50 billion (ok, I can but it doesn't seem realistic).

Good luck to all, both longs and shorts. Please be careful, know your limits and try not losing too much money.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm short TSLA through options.