If You Want To See Bears, Go To The Zoo

The persistent bears on this site seem to have narrow and linear focus. Someday their stopped clocks will be-right. But no time soon that I can see. Wrong for years.

Valuation has little if anything to do with calling tops in equity prices. It is one risk factor – that is all.

Valuation risk is elevated, but not at the hysteria levels peddled by proponents of CAPE-10, Tobin’s Q, or Market Value to GDP. Covered many times on our website.

I realize how annoying “I told you so” can be. I suppose I’m engaging in it. Sorry, but I am tired of seeing what otherwise intelligent people are inflicting on the investment public. Our website ’s public pieces ( Opinion §) reveal both my perspicacity and my screw-ups (many) since 2004. I ran money with no website from 1974-2004. Long-term returns continue above the averages. I no longer care about or want any additional business. You might want to reflect on that latter point. It is true. I’m too damned old. And I’ve done well. It might give my opinions a tad more weight? Nah, probably not.

For traders, their investment “lifetime” often translates to lunch hour. I have amusing recollections of literally that among professional friends. For investors? Perhaps 2-5 years.

This piece is a crude review map for investors’ attention, not a “how to” guide. Do your own research. It is the only way to develop the confidence to endure the worst markets have to offer. If you can’t, you will sell low and buy high. Much as you might like to, you can’t take much confidence from others. And over-confidence is surely the worst enemy of most investors.

What drives markets’ changes over time? Things usually are “different this time”. People who dispute that are folks seeking a certainty that surely does not exist. You better be backing up if you insist on driving via the rear view mirror.

The media-driven issue of the day is virtually always misleading. Ignore all of them. If you insist on watching CNBC, be sure to leave the sound off. Leave it off unless you actually know the person is worth listening to. Of course that usually requires years of experience – not just your emotional preferences. Leave the latter to your evening cable show watching. And leave it entirely out of your investment decision-making.

There is no euphoria or even complacency in the U.S. equity market today. Rather, it is clear to me that investors are scared. The VIX doesn’t tell you what you might think it does. If it explodes over 40, it is worth looking at in conjunction with other psychological indicators. Recent public interpretations of it are preposterous. Bond funds have drawn ridiculous sums from individual investors. The Wall of Worry is huge.

And, slow as the economy surely has been, it shows no signs of what cause recessions. No serious distortions in the short run. Monetarists might object. I understand; I used to be one and still follow all the numbers. Depressed short rates have made a shambles of so many “indicators”. The yield curve is, indeed, flattening. But nothing close to suggesting a Bear Market or a recession. It is a premature discussion point today. See Estrella and Mishkin’s 1996 piece on the NY FRB site. Inversion is what counts. That is: the 3mo T-Bill yield averaging higher than the 10 yr T-bond over a month. Then you have had 9.5 months on average until a recession commences. The shortest lead time has been 5 months. As I view it, it has made one false call; on data before that shown in the Estrella and Mishkin article. [That’s me researching what I have long considered the best single recession indicator. I downloaded all the FRB data into a spreadsheet and went to work. I have also read a number of papers on the indicator since the 1996 piece. Other examples have included the Sell in May and various versions of the January effect. An example of what I suggest all of you do for your key indicators of value or recessions.]

Debt levels are not going to cause a US economic or financial collapse anytime soon. Neither is the labor market nor income inequality. Nor is Global Warming. Nor the Trumps and the Russians, noxious as that may be – if true. Sure, leveraged ETFs are a risk; so is the EU if the ECB ceases being a garbage dump for weaker and weaker credits. You simply can’t time that. You can just know it is a lion in the dark outside your camp. Will they come in? You don't know.

It is true that the rise of long rates, if it persists, will eventually put a brake on share prices. Long rates are made up of expected 10-yr price inflation, plus time and risk premiums. Historically, a 5% yield on the 10-yr government has been the point at which equity returns start getting hurt. My estimates are that the trouble yield may be lower in today’s lower-growth economy. However, financial markets are truly global; and the ECB and BoJ continue pump out money in one form or another.

Trade wars are my biggest concern today. The odds favor their being resolved more or less positively. But if they are not, the destructive effects will dwarf any effects Smoot-Hawley had in exacerbating the Great Depression. The globalization of supply chains makes it far more dangerous today. Trade wars would destroy economic planning and investment on an unprecedented scale. We are 30-32% in Cash today almost entirely regarding this issue - and the idiocracy in general.

In my view we are experiencing a global economic “dead-cat bounce”. That worked for '17 and should suffice for 2018. I hope it will be longer. But hope is not an investment strategy. Earnings have turned up and are accelerating again. How long? I have no idea. But you take what is there. [If you don’t, you can have tea with John Hussman or Jeremy Grantham.] And earnings are looking good for 2018. The tax cut for corporations is a big deal for 2018. It pushed up central value for many companies and hiked this year’s earnings estimate growth materially.

Long, slow, economic expansions generate stock buying in excess of economic fundamental gains. It is mostly a psychological reaction. Impatience rules. As long as one can see daylight, one lunges toward it. Still true today. No matter the absolute valuation level.

Longer-leading indicators show no signs for concern. About 10 months is the furthest out you can go with any of the ones I follow. No single indicator rules, either.

There are no charts and only a few links here. That is intentional. Do your own research. If you don’t, you will not be able to remain stable in trying times.

Just for the hell of it, here are my best estimates from the beginning of 2018 about valuation of the DJIA, the average I can best follow, company-by-company. At the blow-off point in January, we had the DJIA 53% overvalued. 50% is my rather arbitrary personal “bubble borderline”. Today, we have them at 36% overvalued, against a normal years’ mid-point of 14% overvalued; and a normal annual high of +26% over each years’ beginning year central value estimate. In contrast, the high in 1986-87 was+85%. In 1999, it was+108%. [Please see our chart link].

[That’s me researching my own work. Something you should also do for your own work. One really embarrassing example for me was doing a long-term study of my forecasts for year-end DJIA numbers. I compared them to the average strategist +9% forecast nearly every year. I got creamed! It reinforces my annual warning to clients not to take my forecast point estimates too seriously -- despite the explained value of the entire annual Forecast project; spelled out in the online annual pieces.]

So I would suggest easing up on the absolute valuation numbers and look for the factors that really matter in your investment lifetime – whatever that might be. I know mine. I don't know yours; but you better!

In the near term, one never knows. Crashes can occur anytime (~ 15-20% quickly; recovering rather quickly, too). If they rattle you, you probably shouldn’t be in equities at all. You will sell near the lows.

Real Bear Markets, “The Big One” we hear so much about today is what produces excruciating, prolonged equity market declines. They have recessions attached. There is no sign of that I can find today. None.

For the near-term, I reflect on the wild upside ride in 4Q17 and most of January ’18. That and the sharp pull-back in early February take time to digest or correct. The price correction and rising fundamentals favor a break to the upside. We see new highs in the averages later this year.

I fear, but cannot yet forecast, a peak in 2019. We’ll have to monitor economies and earnings until the 2019 Forecast project this coming December.

The bearish folks I actually respect and read periodically will not be highlighted here. But they exist. One sounds good, and seems a really nice guy, but his flagship fund has been simply too dreadful to contemplate. It is the difference between being an academic and a money manager.

To whom do I listen? Simon & Garfunkel: It really is “all happening at the zoo”. Maybe called Behavioral Finance these days?

Best wishes to all who strive to verify what they hope will work best for them.

I hope the perspective and examples of my work will give you a helpful overview and motivate you to do the same sort of research for yourselves.

