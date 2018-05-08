Brookfield Asset Management Offers Better Returns Than Its Listed Partnerships

The purpose of this article is to update my last valuation of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to reflect last year's developments. Actually, it was business as usual for BAM, with no changes in strategy. Just the numbers got better.

My valuation model uses five years as the time frame (consistent with what the management is using in their projections) and is based on two input factors: Return on invested capital and fee-bearing capital achieved after five years. Both of them are critical in any valuation attempt. The whole company is currently valued by the market at about $40B, so most of its value is comprised of its own $30B of capital invested alongside its clients, predominantly in its listed subsidiaries (BBU, BEP, BIP, BPY), and only about $10B assigned by the market to the asset management business. We will value these two parts of the company separately. The idea is to compute the compounded value of the invested capital in five years and then add an appropriate multiple of fee-based earnings (you can find more details in the previous article). The results are presented in three different ways:

How much will be a share worth at the end of 2022:

What is the present value at 10% discount rate (which is what I usually use to compare investments) - this allows to determine a margin of safety:

What annual return would be obtained in five years if the stock was bought at $40 a share (the present price).

Of course, these tables would mean little if we had no idea which entry is the right one. You can make your own conclusion based on your own assumptions, but the total return on invested capital achieved in 2017 was 18% and I think in most environments they should be able to achieve at least 8% to 12%. If they succeed to raise $200B of capital as planned, then we get a 17 to 20 percent annual return.

High returns often come only with high risk. I believe this is not the case with BAM. The management (owning about 20% of the company) has successfully implemented various safety measures to assure financial stability. The capital sourced from clients is typically locked for periods of at least 10 years. They tend to finance assets (e.g. real estate) with about 50% equity and only 50% debt, and recently they put significant effort into refinancing most of their debt at the current low rates and extending its maturity. Debt is being kept at the asset level as much as is reasonable, non-recourse not only to the parent company, but also to the listed subsidiaries (BBU, etc.). The company is not dependent on a single individual (as other investment companies/funds with great track record often are) and has a strong culture focused on capital allocation. For instance, they do not chase growth by lowering return thresholds. They also are careful with entering new countries and jurisdictions: In the last two years, they stepped up their presence in India, after closely monitoring the country for a decade, during which they only entered smaller experimental bets.

Contrary to most investment funds and companies, BAM is willing to invest globally and in a wide variety of sectors, so it will almost always find opportunities to both buy and sell at a good price. In addition, Brookfield is differentiated from most other asset managers by its operational focus and expertise - they are often buying assets not just to quickly flip them, but with a decade-long plan of how to increase utilization, make operations more efficient, save costs, lengthen contracts, expand the asset, and enhance value in other ways.

And now we come to a meaningful difference between BAM and its listed partnerships. All the capital allocation skills and operational expertise also is available for BBU, BEP, BIP and BPY, and it serves them well - they are aiming for 12% to 15% returns and often exceed those thresholds. But BAM is riding a wave which will bring along lots of growth in the coming years without the need to invest additional capital. Interest rates are low and have to stay low, otherwise most governments would go bankrupt. (Perhaps with the exception of a very high inflation scenario, but in such a scenario BAM is very well positioned with plenty of real estate and inflationary escalators quite common in its subsidiaries' contracts.) And in such an environment, stocks are expensive and bonds carry high risk and little if any return, so both institutions and individuals are increasingly turning to real assets. Consider, for instance, this Amundi report: Institutional investors aim to increase their allocation to real estate and infrastructure by almost a third (pages 29 to 30). At the end of 2017, BAM had $126B of fee-bearing AUM, so increasing it over the next few years should be no problem considering Brookfield's competitive advantages.

Note that under almost any scenario for ROIC, BAM's return is better compared to investing directly in the underlying assets BAM is managing, and if fee-bearing capital grows just moderately from the current $126B to $150B, which is very likely to happen, your return would be about 4% higher than ROIC. This indicates that if aiming for total return, it is generally better to invest in BAM than its listed partnerships unless one of them trades with a very large discount to intrinsic value or one is interested in bearing specific risks (e.g. owning BEP for its weather risk exposure).

At present, BBU, BIP and BEP appear roughly fairly priced (at least according to BAM's and my own estimates), so only BPY would count as a potentially undervalued candidate. In 2016, BPY decided to sell mature assets and buy back units (for about $23 on average in 2017), but the repurchases were done only on a rather small scale ($136M in 2017, about 2% of outstanding units) and have stopped when they announced in November 2017 that they are going to acquire GGP, partially for newly issued units. Depending on the outcome of the announced merger, shares of BPY might offer a quick short-term return, but in that case shares of GGP could be more attractive than BPY.

If you are interested in dividends, BAM only yields 1.5%, but the dividend is worth considering thanks to its safety and growth potential. BAM's free cash flow is about $1.8 per share ($1.4 of that coming from subsidiaries), while the yearly dividend is only 60 cents. The listed partnerships (except BBU with negligible yield) pay out at least 70% to 80% of AFFO (funds from operations minus maintenance capex) and even part of that is just return of capital (about 5% in case of BEP, 10% for BIP). Thus in prolonged downturns (e.g. several years of bad weather for BEP, which already has payout ratio close to 100%) you can expect little or no dividend growth, or even a slight cut. In better scenarios, it is reasonable to expect a 5% to 8% growth rate, similar to the growth rate for BAM's dividend.

Conclusion: Brookfield Asset Management offers return that's exceptionally hard to find among stocks. One might argue that companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (or various small caps in asset-light industries like information technology and health care) offer even better potential for growth, but most of them come with significantly higher risks, too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BEP, BPY, GGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.