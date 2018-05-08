Reader Inquiry: After Approval Is Portola Pharmaceuticals A Buy?

The stock is one of many submissions to the ROTY Idea Lab (where members submit their top conviction idea).

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) are in the red by 15% since the beginning of the year.

The stock is up by 30% since it was added to ROTY´s Idea Lab where members can submit their high conviction ideas for the purpose of being critiqued and discussed with the rest of the community.

In this case, member moderena gets the credit for this one. His one sentence thesis was as follows:

A series of unfortunate events has led the stock price to collapse (regulatory hiccups, manufacturing issues, inadequate communication from management), but going forward the focus should shift toward Bevyxxa´s commercial launch in the United States (potential blockbuster) and Factor Xa-inhibitor reversal agent andexanet alfa (strong interim phase 3b/4 data with potential accelerated approval in May).

After recent regulatory developments, the thesis appears due for an update.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. The continued downtrend in shares over the past year or so culminated with the gap down in March after it appeared that AndexXa´s path to market would be potentially delayed. Many investors were surprised by how small the rise in the stock price was after the approval decision, and the stock is currently trying to find support at the $40 level.

Reader Inquiry

In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we search for stocks that are attractive across multiple time frames with high % upside potential within the near to medium term. Catalyst ideas typically have upcoming material events (such as clinical results reading out or regulatory action date) that could push shares significantly higher- on the other hand, revaluation ideas involve stocks where the core business (or core assets) and recent events have not been fully factored into the share price AND future appreciation is expected.

Figure 3: Pipeline (source: Oppenheimer presentation)

In the case of Portola Pharmaceuticals, after the recent approval decision questions are namely centered around near term prospects as well as what to expect in 2019. I´m looking forward to revisiting this one and note that it was recently chosen as Position #19 in our Core Biotech 20 stock model account due to what I perceived was limited downside and multiyear upside potential.

Recent Developments

The company started off 2018 with mixed news- in February the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency communicated a positive trend vote for the MAA for andexanet alfa and a negative trend vote for betrixaban. As the CHMP requested additional data, CEO Bill Lis stated their official opinion could be pushed out until the fourth quarter. The selloff continued and intensified as it appeared that on a separate front in the USA the FDA indicated it could request a randomized study for AndexXa (per the company's Q4 earnings call), which would have resulted in a delay to market of several years. While analysts were split concerning whether or not the drug candidate would receive the thumbs up from the FDA, in ROTY Chat several opinions were expressed and I stated an opinion of relative optimism (cheering from the sidelines) while keeping in mind the risks at hand.

In mid-March the stock bounced back somewhat after interim results from the ANNEXA-4 phase 3b/4 study were reported. AndexXa was administered to patients experiencing acute major bleeding while taking a Factor Xa inhibitor with those evaluated for efficacy demonstrating rapidly reversed anti-Factor Xa activity following treatment. 83% of these patients achieved excellent or good hemostasis over a 12-hour period.

Figure 4: Thrombosis/mortality rates comparison (source: Oppenheimer presentation)

The big news came on May 4th when the FDA approved AndexXa and it became the first antidote indicated for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding. As expected the company must conduct a post-marketing study to confirm prior results.

Other Information

For the fourth quarter quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $534.2 million, a figure which doesn´t include the $100 million to be received from their royalty-based financing with Health Care Royalty Partners as a result of AndexXa being approved. Net loss for the quarter came in at $91.8 million. Management has guided for GAAP operating expenses in the range of $390 million to $430 million for fiscal year 2018, with the increase due to resources required to support commercial launches for both of their approved drugs.

As for upcoming catalysts of note, new interim data from the company's phase 2a trial evaluating cerdulatinib in patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma will be presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (OTC:ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4th (poster discussion session). Keep in mind that the launch for AndexXa will be limited until the company's Gen2 manufacturing receives approval, a factor which could be weighing on the stock now but opens up an opportunity for more patient investors. As discussed prior a formal opinion from the CHMP is expectedin the fourth quarter.

Earnings are expected tomorrow so investors should pay close attention to management commentary regarding early launch efforts and commentary regarding the immediate path forward

Final Thoughts

I continue to believe that readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should establish pilot positions in the near term or continue to add to them (only if they have a longer term time frame).

Figure 5: Blockbuster opportunities with room for growth (source: Oppenheimer presentation)

Keep in mind the company is targeting multiple attractive market opportunities and I look forward to seeing them (hopefully) execute in the coming years.

Risks to thesis include negative regulatory developments in Europe, initially slow launch weighing on shares, setbacks with manufacturing, competition from larger companies (in respect to Bevyxxa), increased cash burn leading to eventual dilution and disappointing data for future studies including cerdulatinib data at ASCO.

While I won´t be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List currently, I imagine it will continue to be discussed in Live Chat and in coming years do it´s being a position in the Core Biotech model account.

Keep in mind that when a stock is selected for ROTY the corresponding article appears only to current subscribers, and for the purposes of due diligence subscribers are able to access all of my archived work (getting around the 10 day paywall).

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.