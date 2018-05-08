Nokia Acquires SpaceTime Insight For Internet Of Things Analytics

NOK appears to be making the right moves to improve its offerings in the fast-growing IoT analytics market.

SpaceTime has developed Internet of Things [IoT] analytics software for industries such as energy, transportation, utilities and logistics.

Quick Take

Nokia (NOK) announced that it has acquired SpaceTime Insight for an undisclosed sum.

SpaceTime has developed a suite of Internet of Things [IoT] and machine learning technologies that assist enterprises in understanding the status of connected devices in real-time.

NOK has a tremendous growth opportunity in front of it in the industrial IoT analytics market. Hopefully, management will continue to develop or acquire the necessary technologies to become a force in the sector.

Target Company

San Mateo, California-based SpaceTime was founded in 2007 to develop analytics-based technologies that help businesses in asset-intensive industries determine when assets will fail or are in need of preventive maintenance.

Management is headed by CEO Rob Schilling, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously SVP & GM of SAP Americas (SAP) and GVP of Sales at Oracle (ORCL)

Below is a use case video of SpaceTime’s analytics to reduce accidents:

(Source: SpaceTime Insight)

SpaceTime’s primary offerings include:

Utility Grid Analytics

Transportation Analytics

Asset Analytics

Remote Asset Monitoring

The firm’s investors have invested at least $50 million and include a number of energy investors and venture capital firms.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global IoT analytics market is expected to reach $27.78 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 31.0%, which is an extremely high rate of growth.

The main drivers for this expected growth by industry are expected to be led by the manufacturing sector, where IoT analytics can improve processes, interoperability across assets and link machines, people and computers in a single ecosystem.

While North America is currently the dominant region for demand, the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period, with China, India and Japan expected to drive demand.

Major competitive vendors that provide IoT analytics software include:

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

SAP (SAP)

Dell Technologies

Hitachi

Teradata (TDC)

Greenwave Systems

GE (GE)

There are numerous smaller, niche players in various geographies as well.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Nokia didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a 6-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so it appears the transaction was not a material amount for NOK’s$34.6 billion market capitalization.

Nokia is acquiring SpaceTime to accelerate the development of its IoT offerings and extend its industry footprint into strategic markets of Energy, Transportation, Logistics and Utilities.

SpaceTime’s client list includes major firms such as Entergy, NextEra Energy, Union Pacific Railroad and FedEx.

As Nokia stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition supports Nokia's software strategy by bringing SpaceTime Insight's sales expertise and proven track record in IoT application development, machine learning and data science to the Nokia Software IoT product unit. It will strengthen Nokia's IoT software portfolio and IoT analytics capabilities... The addition of SpaceTime Insight will also broaden the company's ability to deliver new, advanced applications for key vertical markets...

Nokia’s stock (NOK) has risen slightly (~2.8%) since the announcement as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

NOK stock has been largely flat in the past 12 months, with a noted drop from November 2017 through February 2018.

The firm has the potential to become relevant through initiatives such as IoT after it notably lost the mobile phone market to smartphone makers.

Management appears to be placing its bet on analytics software that helps enterprises monitor and analyze data about their stationary or mobile assets.

Competitors abound, from legacy manufacturing conglomerates like GE Digital attempting to develop their Predix platform to smaller upstarts bringing new solutions to market.

I would not be surprised to see NOK continue to acquire the capabilities being developed by startups as the firm has no time to waste and a tremendous market opportunity in IoT analytics.

SpaceTime and its CEO Schilling will join the Nokia Software business group within its IoT product unit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.